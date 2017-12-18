by Andrew Potter and Zach Binney

Thanks to staff writer Zach Binney's analysis of NFL injury data, we are now able to provide more detailed injury return (number of games missed) and recovery (number of weeks limited in practices or games) estimates based on historical data for select injuries. These estimates also consider the position of the injured player. Details of our methodology are available here.

As the potential playoff field narrows, we begin to shift our focus toward the teams remaining in contention.

Raiders Left Tackle Donald Penn -- Foot (IR)

Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn was injured in the first half when teammate Kelechi Osemele rolled onto his leg, and did not return to the game. Ian Rapoport reports today that Penn will have foot surgery this week, and will miss the rest of the season. Though the exact injury is not specified, it should not affect his offseason -- but Penn's first missed game since 2007 is a bitter end to a disappointing season in Oakland. We have stated before in these articles that foot injuries are a mixed bag, and Penn is unfortunate that his injury falls into the very small group (under 20 percent) severe enough to cause significant missed time.

Steelers Receiver Antonio Brown -- Calf

Antonio Brown's first-half injury against the Patriots was the subject of much concern and conjecture last night. Variously reported as a bruise or a tear, Brown's hospital visit raised concerns about more serious ailments (such as compartment syndrome) which might require surgical intervention. Instead, Brown's injury appears to be a relatively straightforward calf strain, though it is odd to see it reported as a partially torn calf muscle. While technically correct -- all strains and sprains are degrees of tearing in the fibers of the muscle, tendon, or ligament concerned -- the "tear" wording is usually reserved for more severe injuries than Brown's purported two-week absence would suggest. The Steelers expect to have Brown back for the playoffs.

Our numbers concur. Only about a third of calf injuries to wide receivers cause them to miss any time, but Brown's injury (worse than a minor strain but not as bad as a full tear) appears to fall into that group. Only about 10 percent of calf injuries keep wide receivers out for more than three weeks, so assuming the Steelers get a bye Brown should be back for their first playoff game. Typical recovery times are one to three weeks, so those reports of Brown being back and fully ready for the playoffs also seem justified.

Backup running back James Conner suffered an MCL sprain, with the severity to be determined by MRI scan. The vast majority of running backs with an MCL sprain miss at least one game, and about a third miss more than three weeks. Typical recovery times are four to six weeks. Assuming the Steelers secure a bye, their first playoff game will be four weeks from now; if Conner's sprain isn't too severe it's quite possible he'll be back at 100 percent for that game.

Chargers Linebacker Denzel Perryman -- Hamstring

Inside linebacker Denzel Perryman strained one of the tendons on his hamstring against the Chiefs, and is currently considered "week to week". It is unlikely that Perryman will be able to return during the regular season, but a playoff return is possible if the Chargers make it into the postseason. Unfortunately our database does not differ between hamstring muscle and hamstring tendon injuries, so our forecasts here might be off. About half of hamstring injuries to linebackers cause them to miss a game, and about a quarter keep them out three or more weeks. Combine this with the not-encouraging "week to week" label and it's possible Perryman could miss the start of a Chargers postseason run. Typical recovery times are one to four weeks.

Defensive lineman Corey Liuget suffered a Grade II PCL sprain, and is in the same situation: his regular season is probably over, but he might be able to return if the team advances. We do not have enough known PCL sprains in our database to add projection information here, as isolated PCL sprains are quite rare relative to other knee ligament sprains.

Reserve halfback and special teamer Austin Ekeler has a broken hand, and will be placed on injured reserve.

Patriots halfback Rex Burkhead -- Knee

Rex Burkhead suffered a knee injury during Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, but initial fears of an ACL tear proved unfounded, and his injury is being treated as a knee sprain. The most common knee sprain in our historical data is to the MCL, so we'll assume this is Burkhead's issue. About one-third of players miss more than three weeks and typical recovery times are four to six weeks. With the Patriots on a bye, their first playoff game will be four weeks from now, so if Burkhead's sprain isn't too severe it's quite possible he'll be back at 100 percent for that game. This accords with the general consensus that Burkhead may miss time over the next couple of games, but should be healthy for the playoffs.

Jaguars Receiver Marqise Lee -- Ankle

Marqise Lee apparently suffered a mild high-ankle sprain against the Texans, but the team reportedly expects to have him healthy for the start of the playoffs. Ankle sprains are a bit trickier for wide receivers than other positions. Typical recovery times are one to five weeks. Around two-thirds of sprains cause receivers to miss at least one game, while about a third cause them to miss three or more weeks. Lee also suffered a high-ankle sprain back in August, so that history adds some concern here. Assuming the Jaguars don't secure a first-round bye, at this point it's simply unclear whether he'd be fully fit for their first playoff game. An MRI may clarify the details of Lee's injury, and with it his postseason chances. Even if the sprain is mild, expect Lee to miss a week or two before the playoffs to rest the injury.

Edge rusher Dante Fowler left the game with a sore hamstring, but was able to return.

Monday Night Update

Buccaneers linebacker Adarius Glanton suffered a horror double leg break -- displaced fractures of both his tibia and fibula -- and will require surgery. He should be able to make a full recovery during the offseason, but will obviously not play again this year.

Receiver DeSean Jackson, tight end O.J. Howard, and guard J.R. Sweezy were all in protective walking boots after the game, with Jackson also aided by crutches. All three suffered ankle injuries, as did rookie safety Justin Evans. Tight end Cameron Brate suffered a knee injury. Safety T.J. Ward was evaluated for concussion symptoms and removed from the game, with no further update yet on his status.

Concussions

The following players were removed from their respective games with concussion symptoms and enter the league protocol:

49ers receiver Aldrick Robinson

Eagles cornerback Patrick Robinson

Giants receiver Tavarres King

Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams

Packers receiver Davante Adams

Saints guard Larry Warford

Seahawks linebacker D.J. Alexander

Other Injuries

Bengals safety George Iloka and offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi both left Sunday's blowout defeat with shoulder injuries, while backup linebacker Jordan Evans left with an arm injury. Ogbuehi was listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury prior to the game, so his ailment may be an aggravation of an existing condition. No news is yet available for any of these players.

Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines injured his knee against the Dolphins and was replaced by Shareece Wright. The exact nature of the injury is not yet public, but it will probably be subject to an MRI scan today. Receiver Kelvin Benjamin has been playing through a meniscus tear, and news broke today that he will have surgery at the beginning of the offseason.

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered a partial dislocation of his left shoulder on Thursday night, and has been placed on injured reserve. The team would prefer to replace him with Paxton Lynch, but that depends on Lynch's own health after he suffered an ankle injury during his previous start in Week 13. If Lynch cannot play, Brock Osweiler would return to the starting lineup.

Cardinals safety Antoine Bethea left Sunday's game with a knee injury, returned, then left again for good. Linebacker Karlos Dansby suffered a calf strain. Backup receiver and punt returner Brittan Golden fractured his arm, and will be placed on injured reserve.

Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith suffered a knee sprain on Sunday night when a Raiders defender rolled into his leg during a play. The severity of the sprain is not known, but Smith may be able to finish out the season if it is relatively mild. Defensive end Benson Mayowa injured his back.

Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald injured his shoulder against Buffalo, and will have an MRI scan on the injury today. Initial reports indicate that the injury is probably mild.

Giants safety Landon Collins played on Sunday despite aggravating his nagging ankle injury in Week 14. He did not finish the game, and may be held out of the team's final two games to avoid further injury. Linebacker B.J. Goodson has also been battling an ankle injury, and also did not finish the game after aggravating his injury. Goodson has only played two games in the past two months due to the injury, and also looks likely to miss further time.

Lions guard T.J. Lang was listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against the Bears, and was unable to finish the contest. The Lions have a slightly extended week ahead of their game against the struggling Bengals, so Lang is slightly more likely to play this week than he would otherwise be.

Packers linebacker Nick Perry injured his ankle against the Panthers and did not return. The severity of the injury is not yet public, but Perry's status for Week 16 may hinge on tonight's Falcons-Buccaneers game. A Falcons win would eliminate the Packers from the playoffs, and reduce the incentive for Perry (and others) to play through existing injuries.

Panthers backup receiver and special teamer Russell Shepard injured his shoulder and did not return against the Packers.

Rams linebacker Mark Barron injured his knee and did not return against the Seahawks. Some early reports suggest that the score was a factor in the decision to keep Barron out of the game, and that he could have returned if required. He is not currently expected to miss further time.

Ravens receiver Jeremy Maclin injured his knee against the Browns. Though head coach John Harbaugh stated after the game that the injury did not look serious, Maclin will have an MRI scan today as a precaution.

Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson sprained his knee against the Cardinals and did not return. Anderson was already listed on the injury report with an ankle injury, and the former might be a consequence of the latter. Anderson will have tests today to determine the injury's severity.

Seahawks special teamer and nickel cornerback Justin Coleman injured his chest on punt coverage and did not return to the game. Tight end Nick Vannett suffered a shoulder injury. Pete Carroll usually addresses the team's injuries on his Monday radio appearance, but until then no news is available on either.

Titans cornerback Logan Ryan injured his ankle in San Francisco. Receiver Rishard Matthews was also hurt on a collision while making a third-quarter reception, but did return to the game.

Vikings receiver Jarius Wright hurt his foot against the Bengals and did not return. As noted above, foot injuries are a real grab bag. Historically 40 percent of these injuries have caused wide receivers to miss at least one game; about 20 percent cause them to miss more than three weeks. Typical recovery times are one to six weeks. Assuming the injury isn't too severe it seems likely Wright will be able to play in the Vikings' first postseason game, but it's harder to guarantee he'll be 100 percent.