Here's a running thread to discuss announcements on franchise tags. The first announced franchise tag goes to Miami wide receiver Jarvis Landry. It's a bit of a controversial decision, since the Dolphins actually score more points the less they get Landry the ball. We wrote about this phenomenon last year both here and here.
February 20: Miami tags Jarvis Landry.
February 27: Detroit tags Ezekiel Ansah.
It's combine time, which means NFL discussion is focused on the usual matters: cryptocurrency, Flat Earth conspiracies, fake IDs, and malt liquor.
LeVeon Bell is already threatening retirement if the Steelers tag him again, but I'm sure that will be an empty threat. All he can really do is hold out through training camp like last year and then show up a little bit rusty. He really does get screwed by this, though. He's ultimately not going to hit free agency until his seventh season, and he's already had three seasons in the top 5 of the league in touches. The Steelers are going to be able to put a ton of wear on him at a notoriously short-lived position before he ever sees a real contract.
I think it's worse than that for Bell. By the time he actually does hit free agency it's unlikely that he will be able to command a significant guarantee (or at least I think a team would be stupid to offer him one). Fortunately for him he hasn't had a serious injury during this time, but he will probably go his whole career without ever having the security of a big guarantee.
He missed 10 games in 2015 with an MCL tear, so he hasn't totally avoided big injuries. I do think he'll age better than some star running backs because he adds so much value in the passing game. Even if he loses some of his pop due to his big workload, at the very least he can stick around like late Edgerin James as a shotgun blocking-and-checkdown specialist. It won't be like Adrian Peterson where he suddenly goes from superstar to completely useless.
Old FO friend Mike Tanier devotes a full article to Bell's situation:
http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2760710-leveon-bell-is-getting-a-raw-...
Interesting thought--what if the length of rookie contracts was adjusted based on a characteristic retirement age for the position? So maybe rookie QB deals could be 4 years, but rookie RB deals could only be 2? Or something like that?
Hmmm... That would drive RBs even further down the draft order.
Also, I don't think it would happen. The owners wouldn't agree because, why should they? Unless the NFLPA really bargains hard and gives something else up. Which I don't see them doing for just some positions representing a small number of players.
Maybe instead they should angle for a system where all rookie contracts are just 2 years, with two more years of RFA status...
I agree that the NFLPA should argue for shorter rookie contracts, but isn't that unlikely because they really care about veterans and not rookies?
I personally don't like the idea of shorter rookie contracts because it would really limit the ability of bad teams to rebuild, and make it that much harder for small-market teams to hang onto their drafted talent unless they pay a big premium. What I would like to see to address the problem of great players being really underpaid at the beginning of their careers is some type of escalators based on performance. I think if you draft a guy, you should keep the rights to him for 4-5 years like you do today, but if he's a top player in the league right away he should earn more, especially if he's a late round pick who today earns well under a million dollars.
I could see unintended consequences to that approach, though; if you're a team that's eliminated from the playoffs, you'd sit your young star toward the end of the season to avoid letting him put up the stats that would increase his pay. It would kind of be the equivalent of baseball teams screwing with service time and intentionally keeping a guy in the minors long after he's ready for the big leagues.
Wait why would a baseball team do that?
Service time shenanigans rarely happen for more than a year, but to answer your question:
Per MLB rules, if you don't play in any games prior to [INSERT SOME DATE HERE](*), it doesn't count as a season of service. Since teams control players for six MLB seasons, this is something most teams do.
The most famous example of this was in 2015, when the Cubs kept top prospect Kris Bryant in triple-A for the first eight games of the season(**), even though the general consensus was he was ready to be a starter.
(*) It's some time in July, generally.
(**) It wasn't always July, though; with regards to Bryant/2015, it was at some point in the second week of the season.
Yeah, I exaggerated when I talked about baseball teams keeping guys down for a "long" time, but that's basically what I was talking about.
There are two important dates here. First is the one where the player can no longer accrue a full year of service time, which delays eligibility for free agency by a year. (That's what happened with Bryant.)
Of course, that also pushed eligibility for salary arbitration (3 years in the majors) back a year. So the union got a provision where the top 22%, by service time, of players between two and three years are arbitration-eligible. They're called Super Twos, and Bryant will be one. And now, cheap teams have to leave top prospects in the minors for a couple months instead of a couple weeks.
If he goes his career without the security of a big guarantee, it's his own fault though, isn't it? It seems Bell is trying to get a multi-year guaranteed deal at year to year prices. The Steelers offered him a significant multi-year contract, which he turned down.
At this point, the Steelers would be better off without him. They can get a replacement of 90% of the production for 70% of the cost and 10% of the headache.
That's interesting; I would tend to agree with this assessment - that Bell, his agents, and many others ascribe way to much credit for the rushing numbers to him and way to little to the OL, and Bell should therefore have signed a long term more limited deal if he wanted security - however I would point out that the Steelers offense has been notably less effective without him on the field. If I were the Steelers I would put my money on depth and let some loser overpay Bell - but that's just me.
And if I were Bell's agent I would argue that Bell provides as much value to the Steeler offense as Antonio Brown, in receiving plus rushing together, but he'll never get paid as much as AB.
Has the Steelers offensive really been less effective without Bell? I remember DeAngelo Williams getting nearly equal production, when Bell was hurt. That's a big reason not to pay him.
At this point, the Steelers would be better off without him. They can get a replacement of 90% of the production for 70% of the cost and 10% of the headache.
Statements like this astound me. It's gotten to the point that fans think elite talent (and Bell is an elite talent) can be replaced easily. It's like Pats fans who for years insisted that you don't need to spend a high draft pick to get a QB because they drafted one of the best QBs ever in the sixth round. Teams can get lucky and find another decent back to replace someone like Bell. But it's just as likely they'll spend a second on an Ameer Abdullah or Bishop Sankey, thinking he will replace most of that production. More often than not, that strategy will waste the last years of a HoF QB.
Is Bell elite? Conner and Ridley were both more efficient than Bell running behind the same line.
How much worse off would the Steelers be if was given 400 touches a year? We can see how poorly it turned out for KC...or NO.
I'd say you can get 95% of the production for 10% of the cost and 0% of the headache.
If you don't think Bell's elite, you need to watch more Steeler games.
I'm not even a Steeler fan. It's pretty easy to see how he changes the way the defense behaves when he's on the field. Although that would be an interesting stat project, to see if the team's overall effectiveness on offense is better with Bell than without.
Sounds exactly right to me. A football, adjusted plus/minus. The DVOAs of the other PIT backs over the last 5 years have been about as good as Bell's, but the measure is the offense with him vs. the offense without him. Heck, defenses could even adjust to keep Andrian Peterson under some control.
Bell is elite. Bell was in the discussion for much of last year for MVP as a RB. In 2016, 538 called him the most dominant player in the NFL and he also got MVP votes. This is Adrian Peterson/ LaDainian Tomlinson level results at his position. The reason other RBs also look good in this offense is the defense sells out to stop Rothlisberger to Brown and the other WRs in one of the league's best corps. Bell adds a HoF-level RB to make one of the top 2-3 NFL offenses.
It's probably not that far off as an assertion for a RB, even if it is that far off for QBs 99% of the time. You can often find an Arian Foster without a draft pick.
I don't think Saquon Barkley will turn out to be Trent Richardson II, but I totally understand why people are concerned he could, and even if you should draft BPA rather than by need, the Browns rush DVOA is 10th and high enough to not pour high-value draft resources like the #4 pick into him, for instance, when it's basically the only area besides the defensive front 7 that is NOT a weakness.
Then there's the issue of career length when you use a pick that high, although I suppose it becomes less important when you are, as you said, at Roethlisberger's twilight.
I won't argue that Bell is not an elite talent. What I'm arguing is that a good free agent running back in that offense will give you 90% of the results. Or even two free agent running backs, one who's good in the pass game -- and those guys do seem to grow on trees. So let's say the Steelers sign a guy like Doug Martin and a guy like Shane Vereen for significantly less money than Bell requires. Yes, it's two roster spots as opposed to one, but all it costs you is the last RB on the depth chart...some Fitzgerald Touissant-type.
There are definitely supremely-talented running backs, but in my view, a running back's success is due to roughly 10% inherent talent, 60% offensive line quality, and 30% a fearsome passing offense.
Really disagree with this assessment, when talking about HOF level running backs. I saw too many Viking teams dragged into the playoffs, with terrible quarterbacking, mediocre receiving, and mediocre to poor blocking, by a great running back who was a threat to score every time he took a handoff. One of those teams even had a bad defense; it was a 5 or 6 win team that won 10 due to a running back.
No one is saying all elite talent can be replaced easily, just that RBs--even elite ones--can be adequately replaced easily.
I mentioned DeAngelo Williams' success for the Steelers earlier. How much worse were the Cowboys with Alfred Morris? I'd say "a little, but not cripplingly so." And that's with all the same resources still tied up in EE; in this case, the Steelers would be able to apply the savings to improve other parts of the roster.
I think it's worth investing a high pick/a lot of money in an RB only if they're an HoF level "two letter" talent like LT or AP. And I'm not sure that Bell is that good (no one's calling him LB, even to compare him to teammate AB). A committee of cheap veterans and mid- to high-round draft picks/UDFAs is a much better use of resources, in most cases.
I think Bell has a certain mystique about him, in fan perception, due to his unusual rushing style and Michaels'/Collinsworth's fawning. Bell is a slightly better, significantly younger Mark Ingram.
Better, younger Mark Ingram??? Bell has averaged over 100 targets and 80 receptions on a per 16 game basis over the course of his career, compared to 63/51 for Ingram just over the past 4 seasons that he's taken on a bigger receiving role. (Non-factor in passing game before that.) This in addition to Bell receiving a significantly greater number of carries than Ingram—Bell has averaged more than 100 additional carries than Ingram per every 16 games of his career. (I'm using PFR's per 16 average because it helps make it easier to account for Bell's injuries & supsensions, which I'd grant could be a knock against him. Not that Ingram has been super healthy himself.)
IMO Bell's productivity, adjusted for his usage rate, is remarkable, which I don't think you can capture just through efficiency numbers. Bell has also been a major chess piece within Pittsburgh's offensive scheme, with trickle down effects when he's not in the game. This is a bit crude, but check out Roethlisberger's TD/INT ratio with and without Bell (link below) as of early 2016. It's slightly out of date, but I don't believe they've missed a regular season game together since it was written. (Plus they're similar sample sizes at that point.)
https://www.behindthesteelcurtain.com/pittsburgh-steelers-nfl-features-n...
From the link: "I'm huge believer that statistics don't tell the full story and that film doesn't lie. That isn't the case here, however, because there is no need to watch the film to back up my claim.
...because they already agree with what I think!
J/K , poor arguments aside I do take your point. How is Bell as a pass blocker? Does he fearlessly throw himself in there like a Clinton Portis?
Ha yeah, it certainly wasn't the most well-reasoned article to link to, but since they bothered to compile some numbers...
Bell does seems to be pretty well-regarded as a pass blocker by places like PFF, for whatever they're worth. Like with all things blocking, if he was bad at it as opposed to average or better, it would probably be more obvious upon casual viewing and a bigger talking point.
In all honesty though, even after going out of my way to play up Bell's value, the Steelers are probably still correct in their general approach here. Any team that can maximize Bell's value to their offense as the Steelers have should be willing to pay a premium, but it's still hard to justify a market-obliterating, long-term deal to a RB, which is what Bell seems to be asking for.
Don't mean to rag on you or anything, but I'd also point out that in the first 3 games that Dallas played without Elliot this season, they scored 7, 9, and 6 points and racked up a whopping 233, 225, and 247 yards in each of those games. If you were going to define a 3 week stretch of offensive football as crippled...
Obviously the Cowboys bounced back after a rough stretch. I just don't think truly talented RBs on the level of Elliot and Bell are as easily interchangeable as it might sometimes appear taking a big picture view, where some of the numbers do invite legitimate skepticism on RB value.
The Cowboys actually present an illustrative example. In 2014, they had DeMarco Murray lead the league in rushing and let him go. He's come nowhere close to those 1,800yds since although you could argue that's partly being misused by Chip Kelly in Philly and he did finish 4th in rushing with 1200yds in 2016 but not much last year in a committee. But his yds/attempt were noticeably higher in Dallas than outside it.
Meanwhile the Cowboys eeked a 1,000yd season out of Darren McFadden in one of his best seasons but on the way to the team going 4-12. But then rebounded with Elliott these past two years.
If I recall the Cowboys situation to let Murray go came down to a choice between paying him or paying Dez Bryant and they chose the latter. I don't follow the Cowboys closely but it seems they made a reasonable decision in not paying Murray for the longterm given the quality of their o-line and other offensive talent. What do other people think about the scenario?
The 2017 Cowboys did go into a 3-game offensive slump immediately following Elliot's suspension, but it also coincided with Tyron Smith missing time. Indeed it was the passing game which capitulated completely during this stretch, including the ridiculous game in Atlanta when Adrian Clayborn sacked Prescott 6 times. Alfred Morris' raw rushing numbers were actually still good through this stretch. It's plainly obviously which players' absence was most keenly felt.
I agree with you regarding the choice Bell has made. I will never fault a guy, especially one whose position has the shortest prime of basically any position in the game, for doing what he can to earn the most money possible; that said, he has to be realistic about the market. Depending on how much was fully guaranteed, the reported contract offered by the Steelers last year seemed like a pretty good one.
Over a decade ago when RBs were still highly valued (think when Tomlinson and Shaun Alexander were breaking the record for touchdowns in a season); I remember thinking that teams ought to offer RBs smaller contracts because there is huge intrinsic motivation/reward in the position. These are the guys who get to touch the ball regularly, they get to score touchdowns and they get the attention and adulation for those things. Of course that's not how money is allocated in a competitive marketplace but you notice Adrian Peterson accepting $3.5m last year just to be able to continue carrying the rock.
Personally I find it hard to feel sorry for guys like Bell who will earn more in this coming season being franchised than I will in a lifetime. He's living the dream and getting well paid for it; he won't ever need to go work 9-5 in a crappy office job if he manages his money properly.
"he won't ever need to go work 9-5 in a crappy office job if he manages his money properly."
Unfortunately the statistics say he likely won't manage his money properly.
Those stats, things like 'half the nfl players are broke within five years of retirement' and such, are sad and dramatic. Still, most players don't earn Bell kind of money. It would be interesting, to me anyway, to see how those who earn totals of 20 or 40 million do.
Man, that is a lot of money for a WR with 112 catches and not even 1000 yards last year.
This keeps the Bears from signing him, so it's OK by me.
It looks like the Vikings are not going to tag Keenum.
While I like Keenum, I don't think tagging him is the right move.
No reason if they're going after Cousins
