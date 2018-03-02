02 Mar 2018
ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the Los Angeles Rams are trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the Miami Dolphins for a mid-round draft pick.
Quinn, the 14th overall pick in the 2011 draft, had 45.0 sacks in his first four seasons (including 19.0 sacks in 2013), but only 17.5 sacks in 32 games in the last three years.
Comments
Re: Rams Trading Quinn to Dolphins
Quinns a good player but the cap charge likely motivated this decision. Its an example of why rookie draft picks are gold. You get cost savings for potentially 5 years.
It also shows where the savings end up. See Kirk Cousins' next contract and bow in awe.
Re: Rams Trading Quinn to Dolphins
Not a terrible trade and it addresses the pressing needs at OL, TE, and LB while solving the WR conundrum with Landry. No? Oh, well. At least the Dolphins didn't have two highly priced players plus a recent 1st round pick at the position.
Wait...
Re: Rams Trading Quinn to Dolphins
Exactly why the Dolphins continue to spin their wheels year after 8-8 year. They desperately need LBs, the OL is tissue-thin, they have no TE, they have nothing behind Tannehill at QB yet they're making trades for expensive players they don't really need. Now watch in amazement as they blow their #1 on a WR project pick who won't contribute anything in 2018 then they'll roll into training camp totally convinced that Matt Moore is still a perfectly viable starting option if (when) Tannehill misses time. 6-10, maybe 7-9 if they get lucky, Gase fired, bungled HC search and the cycle of blunder begins anew in Miami. You read it here first.
Re: Rams Trading Quinn to Dolphins
I get the idea that all cap space is spent on QBs and any player with a big contract is now seen not as a valuable asset, but as a liability.
Slowly every team is built out of players that are either on rookie contracts, earning veteran minimum, getting franchised, on the trading block or are QBs that eat the rest of the cap space.
Re: Rams Trading Quinn to Dolphins
I've gotten the sense that Quinn is kind of a one-trick pony--all speed rush. I think sometimes guys like that just get figured out by the rest of the league. Aldon Smith had an even more dramatic career trajectory, with 2.5 dominant seasons and then a pretty sharp cliff. That's not to say that Quinn can't be a productive part of the Miami pass rush rotation, just that it's not totally surprising that he isn't worth as much as he was early in his career.