Guest column by Brett Lieblich

Prior to the 2017 season, I presented an incremental improvement to the common "Pythagorean Wins" statistic in the NFL by removing the garbage time scores. I dubbed the statistic the boring and utilitarian name "Adjusted Pythagorean Theorem (ADJ PYTH)". Let's dive into the results of the S.S. Adjusted Pythagorean, and an assessment of its predictions for the now-completed 2017 regular season.

2017 was a year marked and defined by injured NFL superstars. When we look back on the year, it's hard to see past these injuries, the replacement players who stepped in, and the incredible unexpected stories which comprise the narrative of every NFL season. Before the season started, however, we all had a vastly different set of expectations and predictions -- ones that were informed by the results of the 2016 season.

As a reminder, "garbage time" was limited to the following two scenarios:

Points scored by the winning team while leading by 17 or more with fewer than nine minutes left in regulation.

while leading by 17 or more with fewer than nine minutes left in regulation. Points scored by the winning team while leading by nine points or more with fewer than four minutes left in regulation.

I also examined the effect of removing points scored by the losing team while in comeback mode -- i.e., down 24 points or more in the fourth quarter. However, these points actually proved to be a good indicator of future results.

Garbage-time points were adjusted for both the offense and defense when the winning team scored. Further details on the selection process for garbage time criteria can be found in last year's article.

2017 Wins vs 2016 Adjusted Pythagorean Wins

The following table shows the expected change in wins from 2016 to 2017 as predicted by Adjusted Pythagorean, as well as the actual change in wins from 2016 to 2017. Teams are ranked by descending magnitude of Pythagorean Difference, so that the teams which were predicted to improve or decline the most are at the top. The Raiders, Jaguars, and Chargers were the Adjusted Pythagorean poster children for teams most likely to change their win totals, but not everything went exactly to plan. The bolded teams are those which Adjusted Pythagorean predicted an opposite result from the actual change in wins (for example, the 2017 Cleveland Browns declined by one win despite outperforming their 2016 win total by 2.55 Adjusted Pythagorean Wins).





Expected Changes in Wins vs. Actual Changes in Wins, 2016 to 2017 Team 2016 Wins PYTH ADJ PYTH Pythagorean Difference

(ADJ PYTH - 2016 Wins) Abs Pyth

Difference 2017 Wins Change in Wins

OAK 12 8.79 8.61 -3.39 3.39 6 -6 JAX 3 5.79 6.03 3.03 3.03 10 7 SD 5 7.68 7.60 2.60 2.60 9 4 CLE 1 3.34 3.55 2.55 2.55 0 -1 ARI 7 9.44 9.46 2.46 2.46 8 1 HOU 9 6.49 6.57 -2.43 2.43 4 -5 MIA 10 7.54 7.73 -2.27 2.27 6 -4 CIN 6 8.30 8.21 2.21 2.21 7 1 NYG 11 8.82 8.92 -2.08 2.08 3 -8 DAL 13 11.02 10.95 -2.05 2.05 9 -4 CHI 3 4.71 5.02 2.02 2.02 5 2 PHI 7 9.01 9.00 2.00 2.00 13 6 SF 2 3.94 3.99 1.99 1.99 6 4 KC 12 10.15 10.11 -1.89 1.89 10 -2 PIT 11 9.94 9.26 -1.74 1.74 13 2 BUF 7 8.55 8.53 1.53 1.53 9 2 Team 2016 Wins PYTH ADJ PYTH Pythagorean Difference

(ADJ PYTH - 2016 Wins) Abs Pyth

Difference 2017 Wins Change in Wins

TB 9 7.59 7.47 -1.53 1.53 5 -4 NE 14 12.82 12.56 -1.44 1.44 13 -1 NO 7 8.34 8.34 1.34 1.34 11 4 DET 9 7.66 7.66 -1.34 1.34 9 0 CAR 6 7.14 7.02 1.02 1.02 11 5 TEN 9 8.08 8.08 -0.92 0.92 9 0 GB 10 9.10 9.19 -0.81 0.81 7 -3 BAL 8 8.64 8.65 0.65 0.65 9 1 LAR 4 3.31 3.43 -0.57 0.57 11 7 IND 8 8.48 8.56 0.56 0.56 4 -4 MIN 8 8.60 8.52 0.52 0.52 13 5 ATL 11 10.89 10.60 -0.40 0.40 10 -1 NYJ 5 4.39 4.60 -0.40 0.40 5 0 SEA 10 9.82 10.35 0.35 0.35 9 -1 DEN 9 9.09 9.22 0.22 0.22 5 -4 WAS 8 8.34 8.16 0.16 0.16 7 -1 Teams in bold improved when they were expected to decline, or vice versa.

Adjusted Pythagorean identified a relatively large Pythagorean Difference (greater than one win over/under performance in 2016) for 21 of the 32 NFL teams. Historically, only 45 percent of teams over the past 10 years had a Pythagorean Difference of more than one win, so 2017 projected to be a year of great change.

Of those 21 teams in 2017, only the Browns and Steelers went against the prediction of Adjusted Pythagorean. In all, only five of 32 teams went against their Pythagorean Difference prediction, and the correlation of "Pythagorean Difference" to "2017 change in wins" was 0.45 -- amazingly strong for any single NFL metric. In some cases, the reasons that specific teams bucked the trend were easily explained by the myriad of factors outside the realm of Adjusted Pythagorean: the Colts and their injury debacle with Andrew Luck, or the forcible removal of the Jeff Fisher restrictor plate by Sean McVay with the Rams. The Pittsburgh Steelers were also a strong regression candidate based on Adjusted Pythagorean, but the statistic has historically struggled to predict repeat high win performances by teams with high-level quarterbacks. Pittsburgh's two-win improvement can also be explained by their relatively easy 23rd ranked schedule by DVOA in 2017.

While Adjusted Pythagorean was successful in predicting the direction of a team's improvement or decline, it was also a successful predictor of the magnitude of said change. Of the 16 teams to improve or decline by four or more wins in 2017, 12 of them had a corresponding large (greater than one win) Pythagorean Difference in 2016 which predicted that drastic change.





Teams With Most Drastic Changes in Wins From 2016 to 2017 Team 2016 Wins

PYTH Difference

(ADJ PYTH - 2016 Wins) 2017 Wins Change in Wins NYG 11 -2.08 3 -8 JAX 3 3.03 10 7 LAR 4 -0.57 11 7 PHI 7 2.00 13 6 OAK 12 -3.39 6 -6 CAR 6 1.02 11 5 MIN 8 0.52 13 5 HOU 9 -2.43 4 -5 SD 5 2.60 9 4 SF 2 1.99 6 4 NO 7 1.34 11 4 MIA 10 -2.27 6 -4 DAL 13 -2.05 9 -4 TB 9 -1.53 5 -4 IND 8 0.56 4 -4 DEN 9 0.22 5 -4 Teams in bold improved when they were expected to decline, or vice versa.

In short, save for the aforementioned Los Angeles Rams, almost all of 2017's surprise upstarts -- such as the Jaguars, Eagles, Panthers, Chargers, and Saints -- made good on an Adjusted Pythagorean promise that they made in 2016. Historically, teams that underperform by one or more wins improve by at least 1.8 wins the following season, while those that underperform by two or more wins improve by an average of 3.2 wins. 2017 strongly continued that trend.

2017's major disappointments -- former playoff teams such as the Raiders, Giants, Texans, Dolphins, and Cowboys -- regressed to the norm after over-performing in 2016. Certainly, each of these teams can point to a number of factors which exacerbated their decline: injuries to Odell Beckham or J.J. Watt, a suspension to Ezekiel Elliott, swapping Ryan Tannehill for a hot-off-the-press-box Jay Cutler. Realistically though, these were flawed teams in 2016 that only showed their pre-existing warts in 2017.

Despite the success of the metric in correctly predicting the magnitude of change for team results from 2016 to 2017, there remains a huge amount of variance from season to season in the NFL. Adjusted Pythagorean did not have a strong opinion on the Broncos or Rams or Vikings, and yet these teams changed dramatically in terms of results.

These teams represent important reminders to evaluate the full profile of changes from year to year. The Broncos and Rams both had new head coaches, and all three teams had evolving and new quarterback situations in 2017. Together with player movement and injury luck, these factors more than outweighed the Adjusted Pythagorean impact. It's also plausible that the Vikings and Rams were over-performers in 2017 and prime candidates to regress next year (hint: true for Minnesota, not for L.A.).

As we look towards 2018, Adjusted Pythagorean observed a more than one-win Pythagorean Difference for more than half of NFL teams based on the 2017 numbers. Most of the candidates to improve are teams that had low-win seasons for various reasons such as injuries, coaching, or inconsistent young quarterback play (or all of the above as with the Browns.) Teams such as the Browns, Giants, Bucs, and Bears fall into this category. However, Pythagorean also predicts continued improvement from the Jaguars and Ravens, the first- and third-ranked defenses by DVOA, a prediction which was punctuated by Jacksonville's strong playoff performance.





2017 Adjusted Pythagorean Projections

Team 2017 Wins PYTH ADJ PYTH ADJ PYTH

Difference CLE 0 3.29 2.92 2.92 BUF 9 6.35 6.68 -2.32 PIT 13 10.63 10.83 -2.17 JAX 10 11.95 12.02 2.02 CAR 11 9.02 9.11 -1.89 ARI 8 6.08 6.25 -1.75 HOU 4 5.51 5.71 1.71 BAL 9 10.52 10.64 1.64 TEN 9 7.38 7.42 -1.58 TB 5 6.71 6.51 1.51 NYG 3 4.02 4.35 1.35 PHI 13 12.00 11.71 -1.29 ATL 10 9.10 8.71 -1.29 MIN 13 11.69 11.73 -1.27 NE 13 11.99 11.76 -1.24 CHI 5 6.23 6.23 1.23 Team 2017 Wins PYTH ADJ PYTH ADJ PYTH

Difference MIA 6 4.90 4.94 -1.06 LAC 9 10.46 9.77 0.77 CIN 7 6.25 6.25 -0.75 NYJ 5 5.65 5.63 0.63 LAR 11 11.55 11.62 0.62 DEN 5 5.38 5.47 0.47 GB 7 6.23 6.60 -0.40 DAL 9 8.63 8.71 -0.29 KC 10 9.99 9.82 -0.18 SF 6 6.57 6.16 0.16 IND 4 4.17 4.15 0.15 NO 11 11.05 11.14 0.14 DET 9 8.87 8.87 -0.13 WAS 7 6.75 6.93 -0.07 SEA 9 8.95 8.95 -0.05 OAK 6 5.96 5.99 -0.01

Houston also figures to be a major improvement candidate as they are getting high-profile players like Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt, and others back from injury, and also feature the third highest Pythagorean Difference. These two factors together figure to push them back into the AFC South race.

Teams that project to decline include your typical 13-plus-win teams like the Eagles, Patriots, Steelers, and Vikings. The only 11-win or better teams that project to improve or hold their stature are the Saints and Rams, and that is despite a downward adjustment due to garbage-time points scored (26 for L.A., 13 for New Orleans.) The reality is that it's incredibly hard to win so many games in the NFL, and when it occurs it's usually a sign that the team won a few extra close games.

The predictable decline candidates for 2018 are the Titans and Bills, two over-performing teams identified by traditional metrics and analysis as pretenders come playoff time. According to Adjusted Pythagorean, don't be surprised to see both of these teams outside the playoffs next season. The Titans' decisions to hire new head coach Mike Vrabel certainly muddies the waters there.

While the NFC South seemed like the strongest division in 2017, the Panthers and Falcons project to decline in 2018, although both should remain in the top half of the NFL. Miami interestingly projects to decline for the second consecutive year (after dropping four wins from 2015 to 2016) but a successful return from Ryan Tannehill could prevent another slip.

Ultimately, 2017 proved to be a very strong supporting year for the predictive quality of Adjusted Pythagorean. While Pythagorean will never be an all-encompassing crystal ball for the NFL given the inherent unpredictability and variance of a sport with only 16 games and incredible year-to-year roster turnover, that's perfectly acceptable. By improving our frame of reference via Adjusted Pythagorean, we have a more educated point from which to base future assumptions and predictions about players, coaches, schedule, and other complicating factors. When it comes to predicting how an NFL team's results will change going into the next season, Adjusted Pythagorean is a logical starting point.

Brett Lieblich is a Green Bay Packers fan living in Philadelphia and co-founder of Dash Solutions (dashsdk.com). He is a sports analytics advocate who once charted all the passes in a Tufts University Ultimate Frisbee game. You can contact him on Twitter @reptilestuff.