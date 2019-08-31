Jadeveon Clowney Traded to Seahawks, Laremy Tunsil to Texans

The Houston Texans, who had reached so high for Laremy Tunsil, instead settled on dealing Jadeveon Clowney to the Seahawks for a third-round pick, Barkevious Mingo, and Jacob Martin. Mingo was reportedly set to be released, and the Texans were likely to get a third-round compensation pick from Clowney's free agency next season.

EDIT: The Texans doubled-down in actually landing Tunsil -- sending away what is reportedly two first-round picks and a second-round pick for him and Kenny Stills.

Bill O'Brien is not a good general manager!