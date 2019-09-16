Extra Points
BREAKING: Dolphins Trade M.Fitzpatrick to Steelers

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are trading a 2020 first-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. Miami's fire sale/tankapalooza continues, while the Steelers get a 22-year-old defender with Pro Bowl potential who is still under a cheap contract for several more seasons. 

