Cam Newton to Miss Cardinals Game

Sunday's game between the Panthers and Cardinals in Arizona was supposed to be a clash of former top overall draft picks when Cam Newton took on Kyler Murray. Unfortunately that is not to be -- the Panthers have ruled Newton out of the game due to a foot injury. Second-year quarterback Kyle Allen will start in Newton's place.
