Ezekiel Elliott Isn't as Valuable as You've Been Led to Believe

Some excellent analysis here from Steven Ruiz of USA Today, who shows that Ezekiel Elliott isn't the exception to "running backs don't matter" analysis that many fans (and former players) think he is. Elliott doesn't draw more loaded boxes than you would otherwise expect given the Cowboys' personnel. And apparently, there's no correlation at all between a running back's reputation and how often teams play single-high safety coverages, so there's no evidence that specific running backs draw more safeties down into the box to stop the run.

