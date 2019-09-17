Giants Bench Manning, Will Start Jones

When the New York Giants drafted Duke quarterback Daniel Jones sixth overall last April, it was inevitable that he would take Eli Manning's starting job sooner or later, even after general manager Dave Gettleman later said he would mind having Jones on the bench for a few years. Well, two games into the season, the change has been made -- the Giants announced today that Jones would be starting in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers.

In two games, Manning completed 63 percent of his passes for 6.2 yards per throw with two touchdowns, two interceptions, and two sacks. He is currently tied for third in the NFL in pass attempts and fourth in lowest sack rate, but not in the top 20 in any other significant passing rate stat.