Go for Two Down 1? Inside NFL's Most Fascinating Decision

EdjSports' Frank Frigo is among the experts quoted in this article discussing the implications of going for a 2-point conversion in the final minute to win the game instead of sending it to overtime. Since 2016, more teams have tried to win with a 2-point conversion in the final minute than in the previous 22 years combined.

