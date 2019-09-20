EdjSports' Frank Frigo is among the experts quoted in this article discussing the implications of going for a 2-point conversion in the final minute to win the game instead of sending it to overtime. Since 2016, more teams have tried to win with a 2-point conversion in the final minute than in the previous 22 years combined.
- Go for Two Down 1? Inside NFL's Most Fascinating Decision
- Dolphins Bench Fitzpatrick, Will Start Rosen
- Giants Bench Manning, Will Start Jones
- Dolphins Trade M.Fitzpatrick to Steelers
- Injury Aftermath: Week 2
- Roethlisberger Out for Year, Brees for Six Weeks
- Eagles Provide Roadmap to Analytics-Driven Future of NFL
- Patriots Trade Demaryius Thomas to Jets
Comments
There are no comments yet.