Injury Aftermath: Week 4

by Andrew Potter

Bears Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky -- Shoulder

Adam Schefter reports today that Mitchell Trubisky dislocated his left shoulder and partially tore his labrum early in the team's victory over division rival Minnesota, but the damage is not enough to require surgery. Though the injury is to his non-throwing shoulder, and therefore is not expected to sideline him for long, he is unlikely to play against Oakland in London in Week 5 and may miss further time beyond that.

Chargers Tight End Sean Culkin -- Achilles (IR)

The latest victim of the spate of injuries to Chargers tight ends is Sean Culkin. Culkin started against Miami in place of the injured Virgil Green and Hunter Henry, but he tore his Achilles and will miss the rest of the season. With Henry already on injured reserve due to his tibial plateau fracture and Green still absent with a groin injury, Lance Kendricks is currently the only healthy tight end on the Chargers roster. They are expected to add another tight end,possibly veteran free agent Antonio Gates, when they place Culkin on injured reserve today.

Chargers edge rusher Melvin Ingram suffered a hamstring pull (a mild strain) against the Dolphins, but reports suggest that he could have returned if that had been necessary. Receiver Dontrelle Inman exited with a quad injury, adding even more to the injury woes among the team's receiving corps, but again reports suggest that Inman may have been able to return if necessary.

Giants Linebacker Ryan Connelly -- Knee (IR)

Giants rookie linebacker Ryan Connelly, a fifth-round draft pick from Wisconsin who had started the team's last three games, tore his ACL against Washington and will miss the rest of the season. Connelly had recorded his first career sack earlier in the game, and he had intercepted opposing quarterbacks in back-to-back games. He will not return this year, but he should be ready in time for the 2020 preseason.

Cowboys Left Tackle Tyron Smith -- Ankle

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith suffered an apparent high-ankle sprain against New Orleans when quarterback Dak Prescott was sacked onto Smith's planted right leg. Around half of high ankle sprains cause offensive linemen to miss at least two weeks, and one in four cause an absence of seven weeks or longer. Smith will probably land somewhere between those two figures: he may be able to return quickly if the sprain is mild, but he is more likely to miss around a month.

Concussions

The following players left their respective games with concussion symptoms and enter the league protocol:

Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Browns receiver Jarvis Landry

Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman

Falcons offensive lineman Jamon Brown

Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson

Panthers tight end Chris Manhertz

Rams cornerback Marcus Peters

Based on our current data, a growing majority of players now miss at least one game following a diagnosed concussion, but around 80% return within two weeks.

Other Injuries

Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb left the game temporarily against the Jaguars with a knee injury, but he was able to return to the game and is not expected to miss further time.

Colts receiver Parris Campbell injured his abdomen against the Raiders. Halfback Marlon Mack injured his ankle, but reports suggest that he would have been able to contribute his usual workload if the Colts had not been trailing so heavily throughout the second half.

Dolphins receiver and kick returner Jakeem Grant injured his hamstring. A narrow majority of receivers miss at least one week after injuring a hamstring, but almost 75% return within two weeks.

Falcons center Alex Mack injured his elbow against the Titans, but he was able to return with the aid of a brace. Mack is not expected to miss further time.

Lions safety Quandre Diggs injured his hamstring against the Chiefs and did not return. Most defensive backs miss at least one week after injuring a hamstring, but 80% return within three weeks.

Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson injured his elbow against the Giants. No update on its severity is yet public, but 75% of elbow injuries to linebackers do not result in any missed games.

Saints edge rusher Trey Hendrickson injured his neck against the Cowboys and did not return. Neck injuries to defensive linemen usually fall in one of two buckets. Most, 75%, cause no missed time at all. More than half of the remainder cause the player to miss the rest of the season.

Texans receiver Kenny Stills injured his hamstring against the Panthers and did not return. As noted earlier, most hamstring injuries to receivers cause at least one missed game, but only one in four cause an absence of more than two weeks. Offensive lineman Zach Fulton injured his back, but reports suggest that he could have returned to the game if required.

UPDATE: Broncos Edge Rusher Bradley Chubb -- Knee (IR)

Word broke Monday afternoon that Denver Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb had torn his ACL in the loss to Jacksonville and will miss the rest of the year. Chubb had 12 sacks as a rookie in 2018 and collected his first sack of 2019 on Sunday. He actually returned to the game after his injury, but received his grim diagnosis on Monday. The 0-4 Broncos have only five sacks this year and could be looking at a very dark season.