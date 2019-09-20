Patriots Cut Antonio Brown

Well, so much for that whole exercise. After new reporting that Antonio Brown has been harassing and trying to intimidate one of his accusers, the Patriots cut bait just 11 days into the receiver's contract with the team. They would have owed him $5 million of his $9 million signing bonus on Monday, and now will save that money. Does any other team take a chance on him at this point?
30 million dollar body, 30 cent mind.
Holy Hell AB. Can you just hire a common sense advisor at this point or just not have a cell phone or access to the internet???
I just don't understand how a human adult who managed to get to where he is now could so completely lose his mind. He's failed common sense 101 at every turn. But hey, 9 million dollars for one game is a pretty nice payday.
I think being online is a bit less important than the sexual assault, personally…
Sounds like he won't get the $9m signing bonus. IIRC, his base pay was $1m and $5m incentives*. So, he probably gets 1/16 of $1m (for the Miami game) and maybe 1/16 of $9m.
*can someone verify or correct, please.
He included his lawyer on his text to his accuser. Those are the kinds of things that make a lawyer drink heavily.
Patriots didn't even trade him, just cut him. I don't see how he comes back from this. Not to mention, the floodgates just opened a few days ago for stories coming out, wouldn't be surprised if even more comes out over the next few days or weeks. Sounds like he has a long history of bad behavior.
Well, NE had to make a $5mil payment to him Monday, so I'm sure that's at least part of the reason for the release.
I expect the release is from some combination of:
1) That $5mil payment
2) NE and the NFL have heard something else is coming that we don't yet know about
3) Belichick benched Welker for a series in a playoff game for making foot jokes after the team was told to leave the Rex Ryan foot fetish thing alone. I can totally imagine he gave Brown some parameters of behavior and Brown ignored them, and given that, I don't see it's far-fetched that Belichick would cut him.
Im kind of surprised BB even took a chance on AB and he was so quick to do. Usually he avoids known malcontents unless he has given them a serious vetting.
I hope AB saved enough money because I don't know what career he has now if he's not in the NFL. His reputation is so bad right now, what job could he get as a coach, broadcaster, or on tv analyst?
I guess he could write a tell all book where some lunatics will buy it for tabloid fodder...but still, what a shame. The dude needs a serious intervention.
Does this partially mitigate Belichick's cowardly performance in his presser the other day?
Integrity isn't something you have only when it's convenient.
Washington probably flooding his agent with phone calls right now.
I bet the league gave NE a heads-up that a suspension was coming soon.
Somewhere Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin are having the Mother Of All Happy Hours.
