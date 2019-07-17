SITE NEWS: Football Outsiders Almanac 2019 Now Available!

We're happy to announce that the PDF version of Football Outsiders Almanac 2019 is now available for download! This is the 15th annual version of the book that the Boston Globe called the "Bible for superfans and fantasy football leaguers." It's over 500 pages of cutting-edge statistical analysis, obsessive film study, and trademark humor. Full previews for all 32 NFL teams and the top 50 projected NCAA teams, plus over 500 player comments and KUBIAK fantasy football projections.

Once again this year, we are offering a number of package deals that will get you the combination of FO products that fits you best. That includes FOA 2019, KUBIAK projections, and all three of our Premium subscription products: FO Standard Premium, FO NFL Charting Data, and FO Weekly Fantasy Projections. The biggest package we're offering is called FO PREMIUM GOLD and it includes all five of those products. That's a $150 value. Normally this package will be just $120. But once again this year, as an EARLY BIRD SPECIAL, we are offering this package for only $99 through August 1. That's a discount of over 30 percent to get tons of Football Outsiders data plus the book. Check out our store page for more package deals.

The print version of the FO Almanac should be available from Amazon by the end of next week. If you have questions about the products and what's in them, you can e-mail info-at-footballoutsiders.com. If you have problems downloading or purchasing products, please e-mail techsupport-at-footballoutsiders.com.