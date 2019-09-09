Injury Aftermath: Week 1

by Andrew Potter

Jaguars Quarterback Nick Foles -- Shoulder (IR)

Nick Foles' Jaguars debut ended on his first touchdown pass, a beautiful deep ball to D.J. Chark, as a hit from Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones resulted in a fractured clavicle for Foles. More than half of such injuries to quarterbacks are season-ending, but Foles' happened early enough that he is expected to return in November. Nevertheless, he will probably be placed on injured reserve, meaning he would miss a minimum of eight weeks. Rookie sixth-round draft pick Gardner Minshew, who started most of the preseason for the Jaguars, played well in relief of Foles against Kansas City and is expected to start at least Week 2's divisional trip to Houston. To back up Minshew, at least in the short term, Adam Schefter reports this afternoon that the Jaguars are trading a fifth-round pick to Pittsburgh for Steelers backup Joshua Dobbs.

Rookie linebacker Quincy Williams injured his knee but returned to finish the game. He is not expected to miss further time.

Chiefs Receiver Tyreek Hill -- Chest

Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder has confirmed that Tyreek Hill suffered a posterior sternoclavicular joint dislocation against the Jaguars. This is a dislocation at the chest end of the collarbone -- the equivalent of the more common AC joint sprain, but at the opposite end of the bone -- that drives the bone backward into the chest. The potential complications which could arise from that injury saw the Chiefs hand Hill's care to an ortho-trauma physician at a Jacksonville hospital on Sunday afternoon, but Hill is not believed to have suffered any complications and he is not expected to require surgery. Nevertheless, he will miss several weeks as the injury heals, particularly given the potential for more serious injury if it recurs. The rarity of this specific injury means that we do not have a recovery estimate in our database, but the more common AC joint dislocation keeps more than 40 percent of receivers out for four or more weeks. We can reasonably expect a similar recovery timetable for Hill.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a low-grade low-ankle sprain against Jacksonville but should not miss any game time.

Colts Receiver Devin Funchess -- Shoulder (IR)

Reports indicate that Devin Funchess fractured his collarbone against the Chargers, and the newly signed Colts receiver will need surgery. That would place Funchess on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least eight weeks. Assuming those reports are correct, 2018 sixth-round pick Deon Cain is the most likely beneficiary. Cain missed his rookie season with a torn ACL, but he caught both of his targets for 35 yards against the Chargers.

Redskins Halfback Derrius Guice -- Knee

Derrius Guice suffered another knee injury against the Eagles, this time to the knee that he injured in college rather than the knee in which he tore the ACL last offseason. Guice is likely to miss time, with more tests in store today to determine the rough duration of his expected absence. Adrian Peterson was a healthy inactive against Philadelphia, but he still appears to be first in line to start in Guice's prospective absence.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen reportedly suffered a sprained MCL, meaning he is also likely to miss time. Approximately half of MCL injuries cause defensive lineman to miss at least two games, and one in four are season-ending. Fortunately, Allen is likely to be closer to the low end of that scale. Fellow defensive lineman Caleb Brantley left the game with an ankle injury. Brantley was already listed with a foot injury on the pre-game injury report.

49ers Halfback Tevin Coleman -- Ankle

Tevin Coleman is expected to miss time with the ankle injury he suffered against the Buccaneers, though no specifics are yet available. As the 49ers are on the west coast, we expect further news to emerge later today.

Eagles Defensive Tackle Malik Jackson -- Foot

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson confirmed at his Monday press conference that Malik Jackson suffered a "significant" foot injury against Washington, but the team and player are awaiting the results of further medical tests. Reportedly, this is to determine whether Jackson requires surgery on the injury, which would likely place him on injured reserve. Even if he does not require surgery, Jackson may still end up on injured reserve, but with a chance to return later in the season.

Vikings Cornerback Mackensie Alexander -- Elbow

Mackensie Alexander dislocated his elbow against the Falcons and is expected to miss time, pending an MRI scan on the injury. Elbow injuries to defensive backs seldom cause missed time, but Alexander's injury is on the severe end. More than half of the injuries that do cause missed time result in an absence of three or more weeks. The MRI scan will help determine associated damage, and Alexander may be able to return quickly with the aid of a brace, but the most likely outcome is an absence of around three to four weeks.

Falcons Right Guard Chris Lindstrom -- Foot (IR)

Falcons first-round rookie Chris Lindstrom fractured his foot against the Vikings and will miss at least eight weeks. He will be placed on injured reserve, but hopes to return in the second half of the season.

Concussions

The following players left their respective games with concussion symptoms and enter the league protocol:

Browns halfback Dontrell Hilliard

Falcons receiver Russell Gage

Giants receiver Sterling Shepard

Rams safety Eric Weddle

Based on our current data, a growing majority of players now miss at least one game following a diagnosed concussion, but around 80 percent return within two weeks.

Other Injuries

Bengals halfback Joe Mixon left Sunday's defeat in Seattle with an ankle injury, but Mixon is not expected to miss further time.

Bills nickelback Taron Johnson injured his hamstring against the Jets and did not return. He awaits the result of an MRI scan on the injury today. Around 50 percent of hamstring injuries to defensive backs cause a one-week absence, but only one in four cause an absence of longer than two weeks.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered bruising on the wrist of his throwing hand, but he is not expected to miss time. Swing tackle Kendall Lamm, who replaced ejected starter Greg Robinson in the lineup, left the game with a knee injury and did not return.

Chargers receiver Mike Williams left Sunday's game with a knee injury, but told reporters after the game that he is fine.

Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson added a calf injury to his existing hip injury during the team's blowout defeat against the Ravens, but neither injury is expected to keep him out for long.

Giants guard Kevin Zeitler and linebacker Kareem Martin are both being evaluated, for shoulder and knee injuries respectively.

Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Cannon injured his shoulder and did not return.

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith injured his right knee against the Dolphins, but the injury is not believed to be serious. Smith will have an MRI scan on the knee today.

Seahawks defensive back and special teams captain Neiko Thorpe injured his hamstring against the Bengals and did not return. As noted above, around half of such injuries to defensive backs cause a short absence, but 75 percent of players return within two weeks. Defensive tackle Poona Ford injured his calf and is considered week-to-week. Tight end Will Dissly injured his knee, but no further update is yet available.

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden sprained his AC joint against the Patriots and did not return. Most shoulder sprains do not cause defensive backs to miss time, but those that do are usually serious: around 60 percent of those that do cause missed time are season-ending. In theory, Haden's sprain should not be that serious, but Mike Tomlin will provide an update at his Tuesday press conference. That update will also address edge rusher T.J. Watt (hip), receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (toe), and center Maurkice Pouncey (ankle), all of whom were still being evaluated when Tomlin addressed the media today.