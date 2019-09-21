Football Outsiders
ESPN Upset Watch: Browns-Rams

This week's Upset Watch looks at how the Browns can beat the Rams, who have been surprisingly docile when it comes to pass pressure so far this season. Cover Watch looks at the Jets' defense keeping them within three touchdowns of the Patriots.

