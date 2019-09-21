ESPN Upset Watch: Browns-Rams

This week's Upset Watch looks at how the Browns can beat the Rams, who have been surprisingly docile when it comes to pass pressure so far this season. Cover Watch looks at the Jets' defense keeping them within three touchdowns of the Patriots.
- Patriots Cut Antonio Brown
- Cam Newton to Miss Cardinals Game
- Go for Two Down 1? Inside NFL's Most Fascinating Decision
- Dolphins Bench Fitzpatrick, Will Start Rosen
- Giants Bench Manning, Will Start Jones
- Dolphins Trade M.Fitzpatrick to Steelers
- Injury Aftermath: Week 2
- Roethlisberger Out for Year, Brees for Six Weeks
Comments
There are no comments yet.