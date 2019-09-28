ESPN Upset Watch: Titans-Falcons

Recency bias tells us the Tennessee Titans are a bad team. But they're actually an average team, with a slightly below-average opponent this week, the Atlanta Falcons. Cover Watch looks at Detroit trying to take advantage of the Kansas City defense to keep up with the Kansas City offense.
