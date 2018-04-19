19 Apr 2018
It's Schedule Release Day across the NFL, but apparently it's fashion runway day in the state of Florida. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins have both released new uniforms for the 2018 season. Ironically, both sets of new uniforms have a decidedly throwback feel.
We'll begin in Jacksonville, where the removal of the horrible two-tone helmet -- one of the worst atrocities to ever hit a football field -- have been replaced by an all-black helmet. That already makes these a huge improvement. The helmets will have a high-gloss finish, a rarity in an age when most teams are going with matte or metallic helmets.
Beyond that, the uniforms are very plain, a stark contrast from the shoulder patches and stripes the Jaguars have worn in recent seasons. There are teal, black, and white jerseys, with minimal decoration around the cuffs and collars. And there are teal, black, and white pants, which seem to be devoid of any stripes or piping save for the NFL and Nike logos. It remains to be seen how these will be mixed and matched, but it appears that the teal jersey will be the standard at home, the white jersey the standard on the road, with black pants for both.
In Miami, the changes are more subtle. The white helmets and teal jerseys remain in place. The changes are all in the trim. Dark blue has been removed from the uniform entirely, with a heavier use of orange trim taking its place -- and that orange is a touch darker than it has been in recent seasons.
6 comments, Last at 5:02pm by Bryan Knowles
Is Kirk Cousins the best free-agent quarterback in recent memory? Should Trumaine Johnson or Malcolm Butler have gotten the larger contract? And what makes a free-agent contract good or bad, anyway?
Comments
Re: Jaguars, Dolphins Unveil New Uniforms
Both are huge improvements. Tampa, you're on the clock. (Get it, cause their numbers look like they're from a clock radio? Ha!)
I feel like the Jags could've put trim on the numbers instead of just being flat white... or even just gone directly back to the Garrard-era uniforms without it offending anyone. But in their case, plain is an upgrade.
Re: Jaguars, Dolphins Unveil New Uniforms
I agree. I don't actually LIKE these Jacksonville uniforms -- I think all uniform numbers should have some kind of border, and the pants could use SOME decor -- but the old ones were so ugly that these are much, much better.
Re: Jaguars, Dolphins Unveil New Uniforms
As someone who thinks simpler is better (I've always liked the Colt's unis, for instance), I think the Jags took the concept of "simple" too far. The new unis look like practice uniforms. They're going to show up for game day looking like they're ready for a particularly spirited session of OTA's.
Going back to the Mark Brunnell/Jimmy Smith era uniforms would have been better, but like you guys said, this is still a huge improvement over the previous war crime of a uniform. Speaking of which, I think they lost a huge opportunity by going back to the glossy black helmets. I thought the matte black was the only good part of the previous uniform. A single-color black matte helmet would have looked sharp.
Re: Jaguars, Dolphins Unveil New Uniforms
That Dolphins website is phenomenally overengineered and therefore almost useless at showing some simple changes between their old and new uniforms. My Windows10 laptop and home broadband struggled to cope with all that auto-playing video crap and rollovers etc, etc.
The Jags meanwhile with a series of simple photos had the right idea.
Please, please, please consider this when FO finally gets updated. Less is more!
Re: Jaguars, Dolphins Unveil New Uniforms
"That Dolphins website is phenomenally overengineered..."
So, similar to their roster construction philosophy?
Re: Jaguars, Dolphins Unveil New Uniforms
Jaguars: Too generic. While the two-tone gold helmets were a disaster, adding gold to the uniform's color scheme was a good choice, and they've backtracked from it. It is a step up, and the uniforms aren't BAD (especially the helmet, thank you VERY much Jacksonville), but it feels like a missed opportunity.
Dolphins: The darker orange is a big improvement. Less creamsicle, more 'pop'. That's the kind of subtle change that can have a significant impact on the whole look. For example, the numbers now look like they're actually intentionally outlined in a color rather than a color bleed from a bad silk screen or something!