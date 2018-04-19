It's Schedule Release Day across the NFL, but apparently it's fashion runway day in the state of Florida. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins have both released new uniforms for the 2018 season. Ironically, both sets of new uniforms have a decidedly throwback feel.

We'll begin in Jacksonville, where the removal of the horrible two-tone helmet -- one of the worst atrocities to ever hit a football field -- have been replaced by an all-black helmet. That already makes these a huge improvement. The helmets will have a high-gloss finish, a rarity in an age when most teams are going with matte or metallic helmets.

Beyond that, the uniforms are very plain, a stark contrast from the shoulder patches and stripes the Jaguars have worn in recent seasons. There are teal, black, and white jerseys, with minimal decoration around the cuffs and collars. And there are teal, black, and white pants, which seem to be devoid of any stripes or piping save for the NFL and Nike logos. It remains to be seen how these will be mixed and matched, but it appears that the teal jersey will be the standard at home, the white jersey the standard on the road, with black pants for both.

In Miami, the changes are more subtle. The white helmets and teal jerseys remain in place. The changes are all in the trim. Dark blue has been removed from the uniform entirely, with a heavier use of orange trim taking its place -- and that orange is a touch darker than it has been in recent seasons.