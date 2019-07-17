Football Outsiders
FOA 2019 Inevitable Errors/Mistakes Thread

Please use this thread to alert us to errors, misspellings, and other typos in Football Outsiders Almanac 2019. Let us know the error and the page. We'll correct these in future versions of the book, and you can re-download and get a corrected copy.

1 Two errors that we already…

Two errors that we already know about.

1) The elite-to-bust percentages in the QBASE list in "Rookie Projections" are reversed. We'll make sure that's fixed in the second edition.

2) In the Statistical Appendix, the negative signs got left off the DVOA ratings in two tables: Top 10 WR Better Lined Up Wide and Top 10 WR Better Lined Up in Slot. Will also be fixed in the second edition.