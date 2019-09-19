Week 3 Open Discussion Thread

Week 3 action kicks off tonight when Gardner Minshew and the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans. Big Sunday games include Saints-Seahawks, Lions-Eagles, Falcons-Colts, and the biggest game so far this year when the Ravens head to Kansas City to face the Chiefs. The Sunday nighter is Rams-Browns, then Chicago heads to Washington on Monday night. Use this thread to discuss them all.
1 Let's talk about the most interesting thing about this game
Let's talk about the most interesting thing about this game … Michael Irving's purple suit. How do I get one of these?? I know I won't be able to wear it as well as he does, but I need to try.
Second most interesting thing: the collage of old Minshew photos. I really, really hope he ends up being a good QB, because he seems bat-sh** crazy. Loved him swatting away the kid's basketball in the charity basketball game. Get that weak sh** out of here, kid!
Unfortunately, now they've kicked off and all the interesting things are coming to an end. Nice to see a holding call on the first play from scrimmage, though. Think I'll fall asleep now.
