Week 4 Open Discussion Thread

Week 4 begins tonight with the Eagles traveling to Green Bay looking for a badly needed win against the undefeated Packers. Sunday games include two battles between unbeaten teams as New England visits Buffalo and Kansas City heads to Detroit. Your prime-time games pit Dallas against New Orleans, which could be a playoff preview, and Cincinnati against Pittsburgh, which can't. Use this thread to discuss them all.
1 Cripes, tuned in just in…
Cripes, tuned in just in time to see the awful helmet-to-helmet hit to Williams. Williams now being taken off on a stretcher. Stomach-churning.
To his credit, I guess, Barnett seems to feel pretty bad about it. He took about 5 steps lowering his helmet, though, so if that wasn't intentionally malicious I have no idea what he was thinking. Really disagree with the decision not to eject; that was eminently avoidable, dangerous incompetence if not malice.
2 There was also an uncalled…
There was also an uncalled helmet-to-helmet on the Eagles coverage team hitting Darrius Shepherd as he was fielding the punt. It was otherwise a good tackle, but the penalty should still have been called.
3 In terms of the actual game,…
In terms of the actual game, the Packers' early-game fireworks continue, with a beautiful Rodgers bomb to Adams that he takes inside the 10. Aaron Jones punches it in a couple of plays later. It's remarkable that they've been able to do this 4 games in a row.
Also, and this is 100% true, I tuned in to the regular broadcast and the second Joe Buck's face came on-screen I remembered Amazon's alternate commentary with Kremer and Storm starts this week, thank goodness. They sound a lot more smooth and comfortable than last year, when they were already an improvement over the 'regulars.' It's still awkward having the game called using the tv broadcast but I think they do as well as possible. I get that there's not enough money in it to send them to the games and get them a real booth, but I'd really like to hear them do it properly some time.
UPDATE: Whoever decided that these broadcasts needed intrusions by Buck and Aikman needs to be sent to the cornfield.
25 I would bet that the…
I would bet that the commentary would be improved 200% if Buck were kicked to the curb.
27 That might be low.
That might be low.
28 Kremer and Storm are good …
Kremer and Storm are good (Buck & Aikman are awful) but I like the Brits better. But I still watch the network so I can DVR the game and skip the commercials and fast forward between plays and watch it faster.
4 Adams could break the single…
Adams could break the single game reception record if the Eagles continue to single cover him.
5 As a Pack fan I think that’s…
As a Pack fan I think that’s a really weak OPI call on Ertz to negate a TD. Am I missing something??
6 Apparently it's a rule that…
Apparently it's a rule that receivers can't block defenders more than 1 yard down the field before the pass is thrown. Not sure if that's new or a point of emphasis but I don't remember it being called before this year.
7 Well they picked it up…
Well they picked it up anyway. And now we had an Aaron Rodgers free play special.
10 Lambeau refs keep trying to…
Lambeau refs keep trying to give the game away to the Packers but at least N.Y. is there to keep it somewhat honest.
12 Classic GB special teams…
Classic GB special teams showing up.
24 Yeah they’re so biased they…
Yeah they’re so biased they missed a clear DPI...twice
8 That guy straight up tackled…
That guy straight up tackled Adams by the face mask. That and two helmet-to-helmet hits in a quarter and a half is pretty dirty.
13 That Kenny Clark hit was…
That Kenny Clark hit was pretty bad too. I hope this doesn't get too ugly as the game goes on.
9 One of these days the refs…
One of these days the refs are going to call a fumble on the field even though the runner is clearly down, and they're going to get the call wrong in replay.
11 When that review took more…
When that review took more than 0.25 seconds I kinda thought it was about to happen right there
14 Eagles using the QB sneak to…
Eagles using the QB sneak to perfection tonight.
15 Eagles picked on Redmond…
Eagles picked on Redmond that entire drive.
16 Peterson has clearly learned…
Peterson has clearly learned that the Packers run defense isn't very good. That was the thing that was really bothering me after watching Denver's running backs gash the Packers.
18 It’s true but their *longest…
It’s true but their *longest* TD drive has been 60 yards due to shitty special teams and Rodgers completely missing the oncoming pass rush.
19 It seems like they've given…
It seems like they've given up a lot of pushed piles/2nd effort plays even when they have stuffed the run initially. Like their guys are just physically overmatched.
17 The Eagles as a whole and…
The Eagles as a whole and Davante Adams alone have the exact same number of yards after that TD, but the Eagles are winning by 8. That's just weird.
20 Well Aaron Rodgers sure…
Well Aaron Rodgers sure looks a lot better now that he's not facing a bunch of All-Pro pass rushers. Whoda thunk.
21 I didn't see anything new in…
I didn't see anything new in that two minute TD drill from Rodgers. No real misdirection. All find the matchup mistake. That looked like McCarthy's offense.
22 Nobody can accuse the refs…
Nobody can accuse the refs of favoring the home team in this game
23 I don't get how that wasn't…
I don't get how that wasn't ruled DPI, unless they decided the penalty should have been hands to the face and that isn't reviewable, which would be very NFL.
69 Hi-larious
The broadcaster was laughing, it was so blatant.
Do the Packers and Eagles have some particular grudge? I don't really know the NFC. A lot of the hitting had an extra edge to it and there was plenty of nonsense going on after the bell.
74 Schwartz doesn't care for…
Schwartz doesn't care for them, from his time in Detroit.
Mostly, I think, it's that the Eagles play better as an emotional team and were in a do-or-die game, so you saw that come out.
26 That was another one where…
That was another one where the Packers hit the rusher after 1 or 2 and he ended up with 5. Not sure if that's technique or conditioning or if they're just too small.
I predicted after the Super Bowl that the Patriots were going to spearhead a return to power rushing, since everyone is playing small LBs and Nickel every down. They, ah, haven't, it seems, but someone is going to, and soon.
33 Another one! Seems like…
Another one! Seems like Martinez in particular is getting run over a lot. Of course, he's in that position because they're getting through the d-line like knives through butter.
29 Well I thought that was DPI…
Well I thought that was DPI too. I still don't have a feel for how they're deciding PI reviews, but it doesn't seem to be letter of the law...
30 It seems like it’s just Al…
It seems like it’s just Al Riveron flipping a coin...
31 I think they're calling it…
I think they're calling it at full speed. If you can't tell at full speed, it's not interference. Neither call was definitive without slow motion. If that's how they're going to determine it, I completely approve.
32 It’s jarring to see how many…
It’s jarring to see how many more passing yards the Packers have compared to the Eagles. It doesn’t seem like that watching the game.
35 Well, they can't run, like…
Well, they can't run, like at all. A portion of it also came in a furious two-minute drive.
37 A sack/fumble and big KO…
A sack/fumble and big KO return make a big difference
34 Well that was... something…
Well that was... something.
I get wanting to get Graham some chances but he's just toast. A few years ago he'd have caught both of those (and probably that one over his head too).
36 Gees. Four and out from the…
Gees. Four and out from the 1-yard line with four failed passing plays. I would've liked at least one running play there, even if your running game is struggling.
38 That roughness penalty on…
That roughness penalty on the Eagles number 52 seemed very Jim Schwartz-like (non-)coaching.
39 And people say the Packers…
And people say the Packers don't have a rushing attack.
40 Ouch. Sendejo takes out his…
Ouch. Sendejo takes out his own guy with a wicked hit.
42 Saw a clear fencing response…
Saw a clear fencing response after that one. Awful hit.
43 Awful as that would be,…
Awful as that would be, Kremer's pointing out that they're treating it like a neck injury. I just hope he can walk again.
41 Oh cripes, Eagles' DB just…
Oh cripes, Eagles' DB just got hit helmet-to-helmet on a play a lot like Williams' in the 1st, by his own teammate.
44 Wow. Packers get inside the…
Wow. Packers get inside the 5 twice and come away with zip.
45 That INT looks just like the…
That INT looks just like the Malcolm Butler play
46 Too bad. I was hoping for…
Too bad. I was hoping for overtime.
51 I was thinking Lafluer would…
I was thinking Lafluer would have gone for 2 there. Phill was outplaying them in the 2nd half
56 They might've.I wouldn't…
They might've.I wouldn't have liked the call at all. The Packers were still the home team and the favorites to win before the game started. Besides, they had very little running threat, which can matter a lot from two yards out. We saw how much they struggled to score from just one yard out.
Comments
88 comments, Last at 27 Sep 2019, 4:16pm