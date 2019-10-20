Week 7 Open Discussion Thread

Week 7 kicks off tonight with an AFC West matchup as the suddenly struggling Chiefs, losers of two in a row, travel to Denver to take on the Broncos. Big Sunday games include Houston (4-2) at Indianapolis (3-2), Minnesota (4-2) at Detroit (2-2-1), and Baltimore (4-2) at Seattle (5-1). The Sunday night game sees Eagles playing the Cowboys with first place in the NFC East on the line, while the undefeated Patriots play Sam Darnold and the Jets on Monday night. Use this thread to discuss them all.
1 Brock Osweiler
So where is the Osweiler retirement thread???
2 Picks are ein!
Chiefs 24 broncs 20
eaidwra 24 packera 34
Rama 18 falcs 28
49ers 44 red clouds 13
Texas 31 clots 21
Vikinhs 27 loins 13
Jagd 26 bengals 9
Cards 24 giants 22
Dolps 0 bills 19
Cahegees 34 titans 11
Ravens 27 seahaeks 29
Saints 21 bears 28
Eags 20 cowbous 24
Oates 30 jets 20
3 Oh my god that sucked. At…
Oh my god that sucked. At least flip the play so the punter is running to his right so he could potentially get off a 20-yard kick when he saw the run wasn't going to work. Or better yet, just go for it with the offense, or EVEN BETTER yet, just punt it.
4 Almost as bad as the Colts…
Almost as bad as the Colts disaster against the Patriots a few years ago.
64 What an apt comparison: the…
What an apt comparison: the same guy is to blame for both plays!
https://deadspin.com/architect-of-baffling-broncos-fake-punt-also-responsibl-1839166630
67 Except that disaster was…
Except that disaster was supposed to never happen.
5 Ugh Mahomes injured on a QB…
Ugh Mahomes injured on a QB sneak. I doubt you’ll see many coaches running that from now on, even though this was probably just bad luck.
6 Wow, I had no idea Matt…
Wow, I had no idea Matt Moore was still in the league.
8 I mean, if you're thinking…
I mean, if you're thinking about having to slot someone into the offense to replace Mahomes in an emergency, you certainly don't think Colin Kaepernik. You immediately call Matt Moore.
11 I mean, ideally you call…
I mean, ideally you call someone who is actually a good quarterback rather than either of those guys, but Moore's last two seasons with significant playing time (2016 and 2017) are quite a bit better than Kaepernick's last two (2015 and 2016), albeit in a smaller sample size. Moore was actually the <200 attempt DYAR leader in 2016.
18 I think I might call either…
I think I might call either of these guys before Joe Flacco. Man, has he looked bad.
50 What are you talking about? …
What are you talking about? Joe Flacco is ELITE!
68 The Super Bowl Winner dialed…
The Super Bowl Winner dialed in a game Albert Heynesworth would be proud of.
35 Colin who?
With those qualifications, sir, you could easily be an NFL GM (or owner, if you could scrape up the $1B equity)
7 Brady's been doing it his…
Brady's been doing it his whole career without incident. Maybe there's a technique to sneaking it safely.
9 Looks like a couple linemen…
Looks like a couple linemen who were grappling with each other fell on the back of his leg. Like I said, probably just bad luck.
Most coaches are so risk-averse, though, that they’ll let this random event change their behavior.
12 Not like it's a one-off,…
Not like it's a one-off, though: the Kubiak Texans lost their best shot at a Superbowl to Haynesworth injuring Schaub on a sneak, and Schaub was never the same again. How often does it have to happen to make the play a bad idea? One time in a thousand?
13 Football is very dangerous…
Football is very dangerous in general, though. I think you'd want to establish that sneaks are significantly more dangerous than normal plays before you completely eliminated their usage.
14 The comparison's not all…
The comparison's not all plays, though - it's very short yardage plays, a lot of which will be handoffs or quick passes. Both of those seem likely to carry less injury risk than a sneak.
44 I hate to give Aikman credit…
I hate to give Aikman credit for anything in his post-playing career, but he said it perfectly on the previous 4th-and-short: You don't want to run a sneak with your franchise QB playing on a bad ankle -- a lot of things can happen at the bottom of a pile.
And maybe it was a co-incidence, being a knee injury and not a lower leg, but I thought Reid made a foolish decision given the circumstances.
46 Aikman was surprisingly…
Aikman was surprisingly observant last night. He also noticed and commented on Joe Flacco playing poorly. I mean, it wasn't a challenging point to observe, but my bar for NFL colour commentators is pretty low.
More fun was when Aikman wondered why anybody was still in the stadium watching this game? Buckman leaped in a bit later with the party line about the great fans in Denver, which isn't false, because Broncos fans are great fans. But I think Aikman's comment was more telling. Rather than booing, a unified exodus after the Broncos couldn't be bother to run a play at the end of the third quarter might have been an even better statement on last night's performance.
10 Courtland Sutton is really…
Courtland Sutton is really good. I feel like him and Terry McLaurin should start a support group for wideouts forced to live in terrible passing offenses.
15 That's not a first down. If…
That's not a first down. If you reach the ball forward and then pull it back, the spot should go where you pulled it back to, because you pulled it back voluntarily. Reaching the ball forward only works on the goal line because the rules are different there. The play doesn't end on the rest of the field
16 This game is like a movie…
This game is like a movie that’s really boring, yet I keep watching because I just want to see how it ends. I mean, I’ve made it this far...
19 Okay that TD to Tyreek Hill…
Okay that TD to Tyreek Hill was pretty fun.
20 Rapidly approaching the, …
Rapidly approaching the, "well, those dishes aren't going to wash themselves" portion of this game.
24 Now I’m just fascinated with…
Now I’m just fascinated with how awful the Broncos offense is. Even Troy is outraged at this performance.
17 This has been a terrible…
This has been a terrible offensive performance by Denver. They are ranked 20th in DVOA on offense but they look much worse than that today. With Mahomes out they have a serious chance to get back in the divisional and wild card races with a win, but at the moment the offense has given up more points than they've scored.
21 Given that KC’s defense was…
Given that KC’s defense was ranked 20th, I’m sure Denver’s offense will end up significantly worse than 20th after this atrocity tonight.
28 As a rams fan who had to…
As a rams fan who had to live through the 2016 Rams offense, 4th worst of all time per DVOA, this Broncos offense is reminding me of that team. I don't think they're actually that bad, since even Fant isn't going to drop the ball four times in a row most games. But they sure are that bad this game.
And it's not just the overall result. It's the total lifelessness. Forget getting three touchdowns to tie the game, getting three first downs seems a hard enough challenge. I hate to be too down on Flacco, but man he's looked really bad in a lot of different ways, from not scrambling, to fumbling about five times, to making terrible throws. And the offensive line looks beyond atrocious.
32 Lifelessness is the right…
Lifelessness is the right word.
I know Flacco's not a firebrand leader, but it seems no one else is either on the Denver O. Maybe there was stuff going on on the sidelines that didn't get air time, but I don't recall ever watching a professional team look as flat and quiet about it as the Denver O did in the second half tonight. If I didn't know better, I'd have thought it was a preseason game.
And on the Denver D, is there a reason why Fagio won't let Von Miller rush the QB? Maybe I'm wrong about this and maybe he was just getting blocked, but from what I saw, it seemed like Von Miller was being used in contain or dropping back into coverage. And maybe I'm wrong about that, as I was only half watching the game (kind of like the Broncos O-line).
22 It seems like the offense…
It seems like the offense would jump two or three spots alone in DVOA if they simply never allowed Garrett Bolles to set foot on a NFL field again
26 John Elways last 4 1st round…
John Elways last 4 1st round picks:
4 drops and 1 catch TE
on IR OLB
3 Holds plus given up sacks ad infantium OT
4th Stringer QB
Gawd his drafting is bad.
30 Asking what I assume is a…
Asking what I assume is a Broncos fan, is it fair to say the the shine from 2013-15 has worn off in Denver? Elway looks like a guy just smart enough to know his time is coming, but not smart enough to do anything about it either way.
34 I am a Denver fan, and yep…
I am a Denver fan, and yep.
I think Elway took a lot of only semi-justified crap. He had a lot of brilliant moves (Drafting Brandon Marshall, Malik Jackson, Matt Paradis, Danny Trevathan and signing Darian Stewart, Emmanuel Sanders, Louis Vasquez, Russel Okung were all solid choices, plus he got great value in free agency from the prestige signings of Wes Welker, DRC, Aqib Talib, TJ Ward, and obviously Peyton Manning). But he whiffed on so many draft picks. Even a (so far reasonable) pick in Bradley Chubb is pretty low value - drafting Chubb forced Shaquill Barrett to the sidelines and imagine denver this year with Barrett AND Q Nelson (or some other draft haul from the bills).
This year has been SO frustrating to watch. Flacco is just terrible (and this game was abnormal, but not by much). He generates sacks and his instincts are to dump the ball off, which he doesn't have the accuracy to do well. Granted there have been plenty of sacks from the O-line. But thats also some of the Elway problem - he doesn't seem to think beyond the immediate moment. He paid big money to Ron Leary and Ja'Wuan James instead of extending Matt Paradis at an affordable moment. Justin Simmons has been good to great, and is probably going to make big money in free-agency next year. Maybe he's offered and Simmons wants out of Denver, but Simmons should have received an extension offer before this year began (as should have Shelby Harris).
I am getting steamed so I will quit but I have been talking with a lot of Denver fans, and I think the general consensus is Elway is increasingly a problem, and until the team ownership is close to leaving the trust, the caretakers won't have the courage to fire him.
36 I'd have to see a real study…
I'd have to see a real study about Elway's drafting to be convinced he's significantly worse than any other GM. Anyone can cherry-pick, but I don't know the actual evidence, like average career AV of draft classes compared to other teams over that time range. I have a hard time faulting him for his QB moves - you could argue that he had a better opportunity than Houston to trade up for Watson (and right now, I'd trade Bolles and Chubb for Watson in a heartbeat), but other than that you're looking at criticizing him for not drafting Rosen. Other than that, he's missed on quarterbacks that every other team in the league has also missed on.
You could argue that he shouldn't have brought in those other quarterbacks at *all*, but... then what? Who'd be QB? Are we talking about keeping Tebow until after Peyton retired?
But. But, but. Even if those aren't points against Elway, we've got a serious culture problem in the organization. It's just hollowed out. It's sort of at that point where you need a functional owner to step in and make a move, even if it's a bad move in isolation, just because culturally the organization really needs that kind of move to be made. And we just simply have no one to do it. I mean... if Elway were the owner, this is where he'd step in and fire the GM. But as GM, he's just out of moves right now.
I like the coaches, but none of them are firebrand types. I don't know how this team gets better without lucking in to some sort of amazing player-leader.
It might be that the team's downfall was Fangio's resistance to keeping Kubiak as OC. Under Kubiak, the offense would never have given up like they did tonight.
38 Culture problem would…
Culture problem would explain what I saw in that second half. I hate to say this as a non-Broncos fan, but that was so bad and seemingly complacent, I personally got a little bit embarrassed for Vic Fangio. Don't know if you consider him part of the problem or not.
Anyway, I understand whiffing on QB's, at least as far as average GM's go. Frankly, I think a lot of GM's just happen to be the lucky ones who get Aaron Rodgers or some equivalent fall into their lap. Or they make a pick that turns out to be Russell Wilson in the third round, or Tom Brady in the sixth. Having said that, one of the advantages you would think Elway has, is the ability to evaluate quarterbacks, to a very real degree. Ultimately, if he could actually do that he wouldn't keep whiffing time and time again. He wouldn't have drafted Lynch, or Simian, or all the other junk he's brought in. If he really had any ability, he would have spent just two or three late round picks on QB's in the past few years, and gotten someone like Gardner Minshew.
We can look at a lot of moves in isolation and say, "oh well drafting Lynch was reasonable, singing Flacco/Keenum was reasonable", but eventually you need to do something that actually works out.
52 He also drafted Osweiler,…
He also drafted Osweiler, and later offered him an extension but was marginally out-bid by Houston.
Worse than any of the draft busts, however, is trading for Joe Flacco and making him your starter. There's simply no upside or growth potential to doing that. You'd be better off starting a late round rookie, where there's at least a small chance they might turn out to be good, but if as is more likely they completely suck you get a premium draft pick for your troubles.
53 Agreed. "I'm just Joe…
Agreed. "I'm just Joe Flacco away from being a SB contender" is more likely to be expressed by a team with Flacco on their roster than a team without him.
58 Well done.
Well done.
54 Siemian was a 7th-round…
Siemian was a 7th-round draft pick, and it seems to me you'd have to consider that a hit for Elway - not a lot of 7th rounders make even serviceable backup QBs. The much, much bigger problem was taking Lynch in the first round.
Elway's most positive contribution by far was signing Peyton Manning, which may look obvious in retrospect but was not at the time. Tim Tebow had just led the Broncos to a playoff victory and was a cult hero in Colorado. It would have been the easiest thing in the world for Elway to mutter about how Tebow was going to grow into a great quarterback, but Elway saw through that and went out to get P. Manning. He deserves credit for that.
56 Right, meant to say Lynch…
Right, meant to say Lynch and Osweiler. Siemian was actually a great selection in the 7th round, and if he had, say, whiffed on Osweiler, but hit on Lynch and Siemian, and that was the entirety of the resources that he'd spent on QB, then I'd say he was doing extremely well. His only real good moves thus far have been signing Manning, which was obvious, and drafting Siemian, who's a backup somewhere else now. That's just simply not very good.
70 Peyton was already advanced…
Peyton was already advanced in age and coming off an injury that made him miss an entire year. I'm not sure it was completely obvious he would return to being a top QB.
62 The Broncos DID draft…
The Broncos DID draft someone like Gardner Minshew: Trevor Siemien.
66 Minshew is shaping up to be…
Minshew is shaping up to be a whole lot better than Siemien, and that's the one good pick Elway made.
39 For what is worth, I did…
For what is worth, I did this chart before the last draft.
Right: lot of draft capital
Up: good draft value extracted (in comparison to the average quality of the draft and the position where the picks were).
An imaginary diagonal from bottom-left corner to up-right corner would be the line of competency.
So, Elway = not great, not terrible (at least for pure drafting).
41 Kubiak's had a very, very,…
Kubiak's had a very, very, positive effect on the Vikings' offense this year.
42 I think he's "only" an above…
I think he's "only" an above average head coach, but he's a really good coordinator.
49 Kubiak is really solid. He…
Kubiak is really solid. He might not have been a top 10 coach, but certainly a mid-level guy who is hard to improve upon. Likewise, teams could far worse than him as a coordinator. I'd certainly take him over the latest "well, he once attended a wedding with Sean Mcvay" hires around the league.
55 Kubiak's track record as a…
Kubiak's track record as a coordinator is terrific. I assume his absence from the league the past two seasons was at his own discretion?
57 I think so. It speaks well…
I think so. It speaks well of Zimmer that so many veteran coaches with multiple options choose to work on Zimmer's staff.Speaks well of Spielman and ownership, too.
63 Yes, as I understand it he…
Yes, as I understand it he didn't really want to quit the Broncos after 2016, but he was having health problems that forced him to retire.
23 Denver doesn't get a play…
Denver doesn't get a play off before the end of the third quarter, down 3 touchdowns. They line up with about 20 seconds to the go, Flacco wanders to the line getting there with around 5 seconds remaining , looks around, then saunters off to the side line.
31 I was going to turn the game…
I was going to turn the game off, and then that happened. It just seemed so weird. It's like you get used to seeing a certain level of effort and competence from NFL teams, and the Broncos are not displaying that right now.
25 It's so dumb and…
It's so dumb and counterproductive to boo the players. They are clearly doing their best. I mean, what did anyone expect from Joe Flacco? He's played BETTER than I expected before this year. Honestly this is the best-case scenario. Booing Elway and the front office would be good though, because they're the ones who put Flacco out there.
I can't wait until Lock is healthy so we can see what kind of potential he has.
51 Speaking as someone who…
Speaking as someone who spent some time in Ford Field during the Matt Millen era, I feel confident that the fans probably ARE booing Elway, not the players. When we were booing in the mid aughts, we were perfectly aware that the players were trying as hard as they could. It wasn’t their fault that they didn’t belong as starters in the NFL (in some cases, they didn’t belong in the NFL period). Our boos were meant for the front office and ownership to hear.
60 Agree completely. I turned…
Agree completely. I turned on the MSU game last week and Millen was doing the color, I watched it on mute.
61 You pay for your ticket, you…
You pay for your ticket, you get to express frustration at what's clearly not a good product on the field
27 Flacco is showing a firey…
Flacco is showing a firey competitive drive we haven't seen the likes of since Jay Cutler in Miami. Maybe it's okay to boo at that
29 The Broncos had not been a…
The Broncos had not been a terrible team prior to tonight. They could easily have been 4-2 as 2-4. I wouldn't have expected a scoreline like this with a healthy Mahomes, much less a third-stringer at QB. It's just been an awful performance.
33 I though this was a bad…
I thought this was a bad matchup for the Chiefs and figured there was a very good chance they'd lose their third game in a row.
Boy, was I wrong!!
37 I've just never seen a…
I've just never seen a Broncos team quit like they did tonight.
40 Gosh, from what I hear,…
Gosh, from what I hear, Aikman, after openly excoriating Flacco for most of the game, finally resorted to simply laughing at him. I rarely have the sound up when I'm not watching with people who want the jibber-jabber, but I wish I had heard that.
43 He did. It was literally the…
He did. It was literally the worst skewering of anyone I've ever seen Aikman do - and I've seen a lot of Aikman, living in an NFC East town. When Praise Everybody Aikman is ripping on you, you *suck*.
In all fairness to Troy, though, Flacco was quite possibly as bad as you can be without a Peterman-level meltdown. I'd rather have watched the Dan Reeves Giants and their rotating mediocrity.
47 Mediocrity is usually enough…
Mediocrity is usually enough to rack up points against the Chiefs. It takes a special level of suckitude to make them look like the 49ers' D.
Andy Reid gave another excellent post-game interview and talked about how the individual pieces have been coming together on D over the past few weeks, it just wasn't noticeable, but tonight they got it all working together and now they just need to keep that going. Next week Rodgers is the opposing QB, so maybe we'll see how much of last night's performance was really related to the Chiefs' D getting their act together.
48 Given that Flacco was…
Given that Flacco was involved - and he truly didn't seem to give a crap - my guess is that those pieces won't look quite so good next week.
69 He didnt throw 5 picks only…
He didnt throw 5 picks only because he was sacked all the time or threw the ball in the dirt so far from anyone that it had no chance of being caught by anyone.
The only pretty pass I saw all night from Flacco was the one after the pick. Thats it.
59 Dear God
I think that was the worst offensive performance I've seen out of Denver in 40 years (yes I'm old). At least when Seattle embarrassed them in the Super Bowl you could point at a historically good defense. But this...
Also, thank you Ben Muth, for NOT following the Bronco's o-line this year. I don't want to read about it and I'm pretty sure you'd end up stabbing your eyeballs out with a fork.
71 It is Awesome
That they have extended the comments per page beyond 50, and that the front page again shows how many new comments there are. Thanks, FO, you are the best.
72 now if we could stop using…
now if we could stop using the comment title as part of the comment; that'd be great
73 Or at least make it easier…
Or at least make it easier to read at a glance somehow. The black and green kind of blend together for me, so I sort of forget that there's text there until I read a comment that doesn't quite make sense.
74 ehat"'s with these popip ads…
ehat"'s with these popip ads. isn't it enough that we have to endire rsiderjoeless commentary on sumdaze? and what's the point of plugging espnpus artickles that no self respexting sportsfan would pay for? in other words, this site has really gone downhill. at some point it might behoive ourselfs to at least consider that the league may actually be a joke, especially after the hose job on monday. an offense to loins everywhere. realize that people are apt to leep comong back due to utter lack of halfwat intelligent commentary elsewhere but the loafing is vorderline unconscionable. why coast to the finish? minds will continue to appreciate good stuff like wordomuth but do we have to hear about dvoa all the freaking time? analytics is after all something that wittgenstein saw thru while chomping his choco oatmeal in the outer burbs a hundred years ago. Belichek's "less than zero" Easton Ellis callout couldn't be more ridiculous considering that Ernie Adams was doing analytics for the pats ine 70s before semejante cosa existed per Halberstam's book. Sorry, but the absurdity of it all (i.e. the slow burn) is a little much at times.
75 The Bills are 17 point…
The Bills are 17 point favorites over Miami today. To me it's shocking that the line is that high. I know Miami is terrible and the Bills are 4-1, but Buffalo is only averaging 18 points a game on the season. Miami starting Fitzpatrick over Rosen should also make them more dangerous.
76 CBS runs a graphic showing…
CBS runs a graphic showing how long of a streak the Colts have gone without giving up a sack. Brissett is immediately sacked.
77 Premature whistle wipes out…
Premature whistle wipes out a Hopkins touchdown as the ref decides Watson is in the grasp and "sacked" as he throws.
78 I wasn't sure the receiver…
I wasn't sure the receiver completed the catch anyway. Seemed like he lost control of the ball quickly.
83 Sack? Grasp and Control?
If I were a Texans fan, I'd be torn. Yes, I want my do-everything QB to improvise and make late plays for TDs. I'd also be really queasy about a DL holding my guy by the ankle while another comes flying in. He was a sitting duck waiting to get hurt in the ref's eyes, so a good call for safety's sake.
But I thought the old "grasp and control" rule was off the books?
As a Colts fan, I wipe my sweaty brow and go "whew."
95 I am generally not a fan of…
I am generally not a fan of blowing a play dead when the QB himself clearly still thinks it's live.
79 Miami is beating a 4-1 Bills…
Miami is beating a 4-1 Bills team and the Redskins are staying tied at 0 with the undefeated 49ers. The participants in last week's suck bowl are not playing to type.
81 To add to that one of the…
To add to that one of the other worst teams in the league, the winless Bengals, are leading the Jags at halftime.
107 To be fair, Redskins-9ers…
To be fair, Redskins-9ers was played in a monsoon and the Redskins were shut out.
80 Ooh, we get a possible…
Ooh, we get a possible fumble out the side of the endzone on Carr. That would be a huge swing, the Raiders responded to the GB touchdown by bombing it down to the 3 in two plays, and looked likely to punch it in.
UPDATE: confirmed turnover. He was on the 2 when he tried to reach it over the pylon, that was just massively, massively stupid.
82 Aaand Packers score a TD,…
Aaand Packers score a TD. Backbreaking swing for the Raiders. Funky drive, helped by a low hit call on a guy tackling Rodgers around the knee, on a play that looked first like an INT but was ruled a catch, then changed (correctly) to incomplete on replay. Followed shortly thereafter by a remarkable catch and run for the score by Kumerow, who came about as close as physically possible to stepping out of bounds but was ruled in. The TV cameras were looking for cleat holes in the white paint, never seen that before - but that's how close it was - and they didn't find any. (For my money, I think I'd have called him out, but that was the rare case of an out-of-bounds call that had inconclusive evidence)
84 The tendency for everyone in…
The tendency for everyone in the AFC but the Patriots to tend toward mediocrity is continuing. The 4-2 Texans are down. The 4-1 Bills are also trailing. The Chiefs are 5-2 but will be missing Mahomes for about half of what remains of the season. It appears as if the Patriots have the 1. seed locked up already.
85 That last Dolphins drive was…
That last Dolphins drive was something else. They get a first down on a fake FG on 4th and inches at the 3, but don't score. Next play - sack. Next play - interception.
86 Naturally, the bills drive…
Naturally, the bills drive 98 yards off the INT for a touchdown +2. 17-14 Buffalo.
87 The Raiders' offense looks…
The Raiders' offense looks downright good - the Packers can't seem to cover Waller at all. Their only real failure since the first quarter was Carr's horrendous fumble-turnover.
But either their defense is bad and/or the Packers' offense is just that good, they haven't really been stopped either. Lazard looks like a find, he's crazy athletic and just made a remarkable leaping catch on a long pass to about the 5 (of course he dropped an absolute gimme earlier).
A lot of that's protection. Rodgers has been sacked once and Carr not at all; for the most part, these are about the cleanest pockets you'll ever see in the NFL. But the Raiders' running game has been quite effective, that seems to be slowing the Smiths - too bad for them it's the 4th and they're down 18, probably not time for many run plays anymore. Man that fumble killed them.
88 Welp, that was a failure for…
Welp, that was a failure for the Raiders: stuffed on 4th and goal about a foot short.
Announcers totally poo-poo'ed the idea of kicking the FG but I don't think it's straightforward. As was pointed out to me last week, FGs from that range are virtually guaranteed, and they needed that 3rd score anyway. They haven't been able to stop the Packers at all - part of their point - but obviously if they're going to make up the deficit they'll have to regardless.
90 I think the time factor has…
I think the time factor has to be considered as well. If you get back the ball late you want to be driving for three, not seven. If you have it down that close to the endzone I don't think you can afford to take only a FG.
96 That's a good point. But in…
That's a good point. But in that specific situation, early in the 4th so there's time but not that much time, you need 3 scores and have the third in hand, I think you have to start cashing in the potential points - you realistically might only get the ball back 2 more times, even if you do keep them pinned deep after a stuff.
How both teams' complete and total inability to stop the pass, one bad Carr throw aside, affects the calculation, is difficult to parse...
89 Heh, Romo just said "Rodgers…
Heh, Romo just said "Rodgers is pissed" on the broadcast. Sports announcing would be massively improved with some well-placed profanity.
91 Oh man, Carr threw a…
Oh man, Carr threw a beautiful throw to somebody named Ateman, who made an absolutely fantastic catch over King, who defended just about as well as he could - sometimes the offense just beats you.
The very next pass, Carr throws an absolutely abominable pass that two different Packers could pick, ends up going to King - sometimes the offense beats itself.
The Raiders are exactly two Carr brainfarts from a 4-point deficit; instead, it's 18.
UPDATE: Packers score almost immediately, as Valdez-Scantling takes it to the house and puts the final nail in the coffin. Now Carr is on the bench and Glennon is in - he does not cover himself in glory, going 3 and out - which announcers attribute to injury avoidance, probably true, but with his mistakes and notoriously uneasy relationship with Gruden, I wonder if we might see a change going forward.
92 The Texans take an…
The Texans take an intentional safety down by 5 with about 2:40 to go, rather than simply punting from their endzone. I'm not understanding at all the logic behind that choice. Apparently O'Brien called a timeout before that play, which definitely doesn't make sense.
103 They traded 2 points for 30…
They traded 2 points for 30 yards or so of field position. I don't know if that was the goal, but that's what happened
104 Seemed like a smart move. A…
Seemed like a smart move. A few things could go wrong with the punt (it reaches the 50 or 45 YL, gets returned, gets blocked, a penalty, etc. Nothing goes wrong with the intentional S. And a good kick, which they got after it, pinned Indy deep. Went about as well as they could have hoped.
They needed a TD anyway to win or, in this case, tie. Darius Leonard just wasn't consulted by HOU and kind of upset their plans. Colts fans glad to have him back.
106 They move from a situation…
They move from a situation where a TD will give them a lead to playing for overtime. If they were down by 4 I would definitely like the call. As it is I have a hard time believing it's the right choice.
93 Houston Safety?
Anyone see what the deal was with the Texans safety?
NVM see comment above
94 Go go go bills!! 2nd best…
Go go go bills!! 2nd best record in the AFC baby!!!
Things were looking rough when miami converted a fake fg to setup first and goal at the 2, but tre'davious white picked off fitzpatrick, josh allen went 6 for 6 for 73 yds on a td on the subsequent 98 yd td drive, then miami fumbled(forced by tra'davious white and recovered by jerry hughes!), and josh allen threw a 2nd 4th quarter td pass, and buffalo won 31-21 after micah hyde took the onside kick to the house instead of sliding to run out the clock. getr done buffalo!!
98 Still didn't cover the point…
Still didn't cover the point spread :(
101 The weird thing about the…
The weird thing about the Bills is that their one loss in the six games they've played is probably actually the best game they've played. A lot of their wins haven't been impressive at all. Today's game and their near-loss to the winless Bengals stand out. A win over Tennessee might be their best result in those five wins. Almost beating the Patriots is probably better than that.
105 I thought the BIlls looked…
I thought the BIlls looked quite good vs NE.
97 Since Zach Brown called out…
Since Zach Brown called out Cousins, Kirk has thrown for 670 yards and 8 tds.
99 Zach Brown, Life Coach
Zach Brown, Life Coach
100 Rodgers-- Back
Wilson would deservedly win the MVP if it were voted on today, Brees and Mahomes are on the shelf. Brady is a 42 yr old freak. But what i saw today at Lambeau makes me thing Rodgers may still be the best QB in the league. Amazing performance from start to finish-- and oh the problems with LaFleur must be horrific!
102 I think the Lolphins are…
I think the Lolphins are officially out of the "college team might have a 10% chance against them" category. If you can almost win against a 5-1 Bills team, regardless of how deserving of that record they are, then you would absolutely crush Alabama or Clemson, or whomever.
Although Fitz throwing for 4 picks would give anyone a chance.
108 What a terrible, terrible…
What a terrible, terrible loss for the Chargers. Twice they are barely, barely held out of the endzone on plays that had to go to replay. Then Melvin Gordon fumbles and the Titans recover. They had the FG to tie the game wrapped up, but they don't even get that.
113 Not that this would have 100…
Not that this would have 100% sealed the game, but I’m not convinced Tannehill was short of the 1st down on the preceding drive. Vrabel should have challenged the spot.
109 This might be the…
This might be the Chargeriest loss of all time
110 I wasn't watching the game,…
I wasn't watching the game, only following on espn, I was sure the chargers had won but several Tds were overturned and then a fumble?!
111 This is what would win a…
This is what would win a Football Outsiders Chargers bingo game.
112 Watching the Saints-Bears…
Watching the Saints-Bears game, I'm still not sure what to make of Bridgewater 2.0. He's made some really good deep throws against a very good defense (including a dropped TD by Ted Ginn), but he's also had loads and loads of time to scan the field and just wait for somebody to get open - on a couple plays, he left TDs on the field by being late to wide-open receivers. It's going to look good in his DVOA, but it's not the kind of thing I would have expected from either the Bears D or a veteran QB.
The Bears offense is dreadful even by Bears standards. They've got the fanbase nostalgic for Jay Cutler.
116 I said it about the TNF game…
I said it about the TNF game with the Broncos and I'll say it about this Bears offense, that was 2016 Rams all over again. Just like the awful last year of Fisher, the Bears offense wasn't even losing in traditional ways. They were coming up with new and improved ineptitudes. There were so many plays where I look at what they did and just thought, "Did I miss something? What the hell was that?". Like that 4th and 6 play, where Trubisky throws the ball 10+ yards from any receivers. I don't even know who's fault that was it was so bad. That's what I mean by new and improved ineptitudes. When you see things like that happen multiple times in a game you have to immediately go back to the head coach and demand answers.
114 The Bears somehow have this…
The Bears somehow have this lead down to 11, with the ball. They even have all three timeouts left. It still almost an impossibility but Chicago is closer to one of the most miraculous comebacks of all time then ever seemed possible.
EDIT: An overturned call on the Bears' latest onside kick recovery ends that hope.
115 Well since nobody else wants…
Well since nobody else wants to talk about it, the Rams crushed the Falcons 37-10. The real score is probably 30-3, since the Falcons got a garbage time TD against the third string rams, and then the rams got a kick return fumble touchdown. Frankly, I don't even think the Rams offense looked all that great. I watched them in that Falcons-Eagles game and I failed to appreciate just how bad the Falcons defense is. Goff made some great throws and looked sharp, but I haven't seen Rams receivers get that consistently 2+ yards open since the middle of the 2018 season. Worse than that, the Falcons OLine was just getting dominated, including by players not named Aaron Donald.
I think the Falcons may not be 1-6 bad, but they definitely are a really bad team. Before this game I was thinking that they were an unlucky 8-8 team. Not so much.
For the record, Ramsey had a back and forth battle against Jones. Also, forced a fumble on Freeman.
117 I don't see how either of…
I don't see how either of the Charger touchdowns could be overturned on replay. I don't understand why the NFL can't get replay correct.
118 Jakobi Meyers is the rookie…
Jakobi Meyers is the rookie WR the Pats didn't draft in the first round, right? Kid's using Gordon's injury (and Dorsett's last week) to stake a claim to more playing time.
Also, Bolden's not going to make it easy to bench him once Burkhead is healthy.
Elandon Roberts, on the other hand, isn't going to take Devlin's job at FB anytime soon.
119 Patriots up 24-0...yawn…
Patriots up 24-0...yawn...only thing exciting about thus game is the star wars trailer at halftime.
120 What, you're not interesting…
What, you're not interesting in seeing if Le'Veon Bell can personally break enough tackles to lower NE's Defensive DVOA?
In all seriousness, I sold myself on the idea the Jets' D would make it hard for the banged up NE O to score, and make this an interesting game. Not so much, at least not through the first quarter and a half.
121 Not sure what happened on…
Not sure what happened on that Darnold pick..who was he throwing the ball to? Thomas? He was at least double covered.
122 Great sideline video of…
Great sideline video of Belichick coaching the entire defense after the first Jets "drive" which was really two PI penalties and a dubious roughing the passer penalty on Shelton which was probably called for hands to the head but looked on replay to be hands to the shoulder (though in fairness to the refs, Danny Shelton hitting any QB looks like auto-roughing the passer and should probably called as such if protecting QBs is really a priority).
It's 24-0 and Belichick's as animated as I've ever seen him, and every man on the D is watching and listening to him quietly and intently.
123 Why is the new Jets logo so…
Why is the new Jets logo so boring? It says "Jets" and there's a football. That wouldn't have been cutting edge even back in the 1960s.
And yes, that's what I'm reduced to. Critiquing logos. Even Edelman's checked out and is dropping passes that would have let NE extend their first half lead.
124 Brady throws a pick, and the…
Brady throws a pick, and the jets have their best chance at a score. So of course Darnold throws a pick.
125 Patriots defense had 18…
Patriots defense had 18 interceptions last year. This year, through 27 quarters, they have 18.
Currently on pace for 41.
126 The team as a whole is on…
The team as a whole is on pace for +400 net points. Probably unsustainable, but still.
Comments
126 comments, Last at 22 Oct 2019, 2:08am