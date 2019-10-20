Week 7 Open Discussion Thread

Week 7 kicks off tonight with an AFC West matchup as the suddenly struggling Chiefs, losers of two in a row, travel to Denver to take on the Broncos. Big Sunday games include Houston (4-2) at Indianapolis (3-2), Minnesota (4-2) at Detroit (2-2-1), and Baltimore (4-2) at Seattle (5-1). The Sunday night game sees Eagles playing the Cowboys with first place in the NFC East on the line, while the undefeated Patriots play Sam Darnold and the Jets on Monday night. Use this thread to discuss them all.