The Thursday edition of the Football Outsiders Fantasy Podcast will dive into the best and worst matchups for Week 3, which include Dak Prescott, Tom Brady, Sony Michel, T.Y. Hilton, Keenan Allen, and Zach Ertz with plus matchups and Patrick Mahomes, Matt Ryan, Adrian Peterson, Leonard Fournette, Tyrell Williams, and Delanie Walker with minus matchups.

The Football Outsiders Fantasy Podcast is now available on both iTunes and Google podcasts.