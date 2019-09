The Thursday edition of the Football Outsiders Fantasy Podcast will dive into the best and worst matchups for Week 4, which include Jared Goff, Daniel Jones, Austin Ekeler, Chris Carson, the Packers WRs, and Evan Engram with plus matchups and Baker Mayfield, Tom Brady, Frank Gore, Nick Chubb, the Patriots WRs, and Zach Ertz with minus matchups.

The Football Outsiders Fantasy Podcast is now available on both iTunes and Google podcasts.