Week 3 Quick Reads

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has taken a dozen sacks this season, losing 70 yards in the process. Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns has only taken 11 sacks, but he trumps Watson with 81 yards lost on those plays. Is that info meaningful? Do deeper sacks hurt an offense more than shallow sacks? Is there a point where an offense can play better by taking more sacks, so long as those sacks are closer to the line of scrimmage?

Let's start by looking at which quarterbacks take the shallowest and deepest sacks. In the ten-year stretch from 2009 to 2018, there were 351 instances of a quarterback taking at least 16 sacks in a season -- theoretically, one per scheduled game. (Marcus Mariota and Kyler Murray have already hit that threshold this season -- congrats guys! -- but since nobody else has, we'll ignore 2019 for today.) That includes a number of players who didn't meet our typical threshold of 200 dropbacks in a season, including five players from last season (C.J. Beathard, Jeff Driskel, Lamar Jackson, Cody Kessler, and Brock Osweiler). In 2014, Chad Henne of the Jacksonville Jaguars was sacked 16 times in only 94 dropbacks, the fewest dropbacks among the 351 player-seasons we're analyzing here.

Case Keenum's average sack with the Texans in 2013 lost 10.6 yards, most of any qualifier in the last ten years. The next year, a different Texans quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, lost 3.95 yards per sack, the fewest. Fitzpatrick is also in second place in that category with his 2016 season with the New York Jets.

Most/Fewest Yards Lost Per Sack, Single Season, 2009-2018 Most Fewest Name Yr Tm Sacks Yds/Sack Name Yr Tm Sacks Yds/Sack C.Keenum 2013 HOU 19 10.58 R.Fitzpatrick 2014 HOU 21 3.95 R.Tannehill 2015 MIA 45 9.33 R.Fitzpatrick 2016 NYJ 19 4.26 J.Flacco 2014 BAL 19 8.79 C.Ponder 2013 MIN 27 4.41 C.Beathard 2018 SFO 18 8.67 L.Jackson 2018 BAL 16 4.44 C.Newton 2015 CAR 33 8.61 M.Vick 2014 NYJ 19 4.47 J.Goff 2016 LARM 26 8.54 T.Taylor 2016 BUF 42 4.57 K.Cousins 2017 WAS 41 8.34 J.Kitna 2010 DAL 21 4.76 B.Roethlisberger 2016 PIT 17 8.29 M.Ryan 2009 ATL 19 4.84 K.Cousins 2016 WAS 23 8.26 D.Carr 2016 OAK 16 4.94 C.Palmer 2009 CIN 26 8.19 J.Flacco 2018 BAL 16 4.94 Minimum 16 sacks taken.

The 2018 Ravens managed to place two quarterbacks on the shallow-sack leaderboard in Jackson and his predecessor, Joe Flacco. This is most significant because Flacco has usually taken deeper sacks than most quarterbacks. His average sack has lost 7.10 yards in his career; in Denver this year, he has averaged a loss of 7.36 yards on 11 sacks.

Here are the total leaderboards, looking at all players who took at least 48 sacks (three seasons as a hypothetical starter, though again some players get there much faster than that) in the past decade:

Most/Fewest Yards Lost Per Sack, All Seasons, 2009-2018 Most Fewest Name Sacks Yds/Sack Name Sacks Yds/Sack R.Tannehill 248 7.60 C.Ponder 95 5.27 K.Cousins 146 7.60 R.Fitzpatrick 198 5.34 C.Newton 285 7.56 T.Taylor 142 5.45 M.Glennon 65 7.55 A.Smith 329 5.52 D.McNabb 88 7.36 M.Vick 129 5.63 J.Goff 84 7.35 M.Cassel 159 5.80 C.Keenum 105 7.19 B.Bortles 195 5.94 C.Palmer 232 7.16 D.Prescott 113 5.97 M.Schaub 127 7.10 C.McCoy 83 5.98 B.Osweiler 79 7.08 P.Rivers 334 6.04 Minimum 48 sacks taken.

The first thing you'll notice here is that there is a large difference between players at the extremes in this category. Ryan Tannehill's average sack has lost 44% more yards than Christian Ponder's over their careers.

As you'd expect, you'll find several names shuffled around in both sets of tables. Some obvious body types stick out too -- the guys who take deep sacks are generally lead-footed statues (except for Donovan McNabb), while players who take shallow sacks are typically smaller and quicker (except for Philip Rivers).

Fitzpatrick's repeat atop the shallow-sacks leaderboard is an indication that some quarterbacks might consistently take shallower and deeper sacks, and the numbers show he's not an isolated example. Among the 223 instances of quarterbacks taking 16-plus sacks in back-to-back seasons, the year-to-year correlation in average sack depth was 0.462. This is fairly sticky given the random nature of most football stats.

With that in mind, you might expect to see certain types or styles of passers post similar sack depths, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Before starting this, I expected to find that deep-ball quarterbacks who averaged high yards per completion with low completion rates -- your Jameis Winston, Cam Newton types -- to take deeper sacks than their peers, but that isn't true. There is practically zero correlation between completion, yardage, touchdown, or interception rates and sack depth. There is no relationship between sack depth and age or draft round either. As we noted earlier, there is some correlation between size and sack depth, but it's very weak -- just 0.095 for height and 0.089 for weight. In both categories, it's the biggest players who take the deepest sacks. Players under 6-foot-4 had an average sack depth of 6.45 yards; that average climbed to 6.61 for players 6-foot-4 or taller. Players under 240 pounds had an average sack depth of 6.50 yards; that average climbed to 6.89 for players 240 pounds or heavier.

If any type of quarterbacks tend to take shallower sacks, it's the extreme rushers. There have been eight quarterback seasons in the past decade that gained at least 20 percent of their total offense (rushing plus passing yards, minus yards lost on sacks) on the ground. (It's a fascinating list: Josh Allen, Lamer Jackson, Terrelle Pryor, Tim Tebow, Michael Vick, Russell Wilson, and Robert Griffin twice.) The average sack depth in those eight seasons was 6.14 yards. The average for all other quarterback seasons was 6.54 yards.

Does any of this actually matter? DVOA accounts for specific yardage on each play, and thus deeper sacks have a harsher penalty than shallow ones. In the big picture, though, that doesn't seem to matter. The correlation between pass offense DVOA and sack rate last year was -0.575; the correlation between pass offense DVOA and yards lost on sacks per dropback was weaker at -0.527. And average sack depth was basically neutral at -0.029. Taking big sacks is bad, but it's better to avoid sacks entirely than to worry about about how close they come to the line of scrimmage.

Quarterbacks Rk Player Team CP/AT Yds TD INT Sacks Total

DYAR Opp 1. Matt Ryan ATL 29/34 304 3 1 0 195 194 0 IND Ryan didn't complete either of his third-down throws in the first half. (In his defense, they came with 11 and 15 yards to go.) He picked up first downs on all seven of his third-down throws in the second half: six completions for 72 yards and a touchdown, and a 15-yard DPI on third-and-11. 2. Patrick Mahomes KC 28/37 374 3 0 1 173 174 -1 BAL Mahomes was best when throwing to his left: 14-of-16 for 203 yards and all three touchdowns. 3. Russell Wilson SEA 32/49 406 2 0 0 172 142 30 NO There was certainly some late-game stat-padding here. Only Matt Ryan had more DYAR in the fourth quarter or overtime this week, when Wilson went 16-of-28 for 211 yards and a touchdown. But each of those throws came with Seattle trailing by at least 12 points. He was in the middle of pack in DYAR through three quarters. 4. Jacoby Brissett IND 28/37 310 2 0 1 161 157 4 ATL Brissett completed each of his first 16 passes, accumulating 178 yards and 130 DYAR over that stretch. 5. Deshaun Watson HOU 25/34 351 3 0 2 157 165 -9 LAC Watson was nearly perfect on L.A.'s side of the field, going 7-of-8 for 111 yards with two touchdowns and a sack. He had a 53-yard touchdown from just outside L.A. territory too. 6. Tom Brady NE 29/42 306 2 0 0 134 134 0 NYJ Brady led the league in first-quarter DYAR this week. In the first 15 minutes, he went 11-of-13 for 154 yards and a touchdown. 7. Kirk Cousins MIN 16/21 174 1 0 0 86 88 -2 OAK Cousins ranks this high even though he didn't throw a single pass in the fourth quarter ... and yet he would actually rank lower if we ignored the fourth quarter for everyone. There were some bad fourth quarters this week, is what that means. 8. Dak Prescott DAL 19/32 246 2 1 1 85 72 13 MIA Prescott was actually below replacement level in the first half, but then he caught fire in the third quarter, when only Matt Ryan had more DYAR. Prescott completed all nine of his third-quarter passes for 137 yards and a touchdown, taking one sack. 9. Gardner Minshew JAX 20/30 204 2 0 0 83 80 3 TEN Minshew's another quarterback who played best in the first quarter this week: 7-of-8 for 85 yards and two touchdowns. 10. Kyle Allen CAR 19/26 261 4 0 2 83 87 -5 ARI Allen had three goal-to-go touchdowns against Arizona, but he wasn't reliant on short passes. On throws that traveled at least 10 yards downfield, he went 9-of-12 for 195 yards and a touchdown. He would rank higher if he had not fumbled on both of his sacks. 11. Jameis Winston TB 23/36 380 3 1 4 81 95 -14 NYG Winston was very good in building Tampa Bay's lead and then very bad as it withered away. From the point the Bucs went up 25-10 to when the Giants took the lead, Winston went 8-of-16 for 74 yards with two sacks and an interception. He then hit completions of 20 and 44 yards to set up a potential game-winning field goal, but, you know. Bucs kickers. 12. Aaron Rodgers GB 17/29 235 1 0 0 75 75 0 DEN Rodgers avoided sacks and interceptions, but after a good first quarter he did very little to help Green Bay win. In the last 45 minutes his success rate was just 30%. Only Kyler Murray and Luke Falk were worse among starters this week. In those three quarters, Rodgers went 12-of-20 for 126 yards, which sounds OK, but 73 of those yards came on the only four completions that picked up first downs. Rk Player Team CP/AT Yds TD INT Sacks Total

Five Best Running Backs by DYAR (Total) Rk Player Team Runs Rush

Five Best Running Backs by DYAR (Rushing) Rk Player Team Runs Rush

Worst Running Back by DYAR (Total) Rk Player Team Runs Rush

Worst Running Back by DYAR (Rushing) Rk Player Team Runs Rush

Five Best Wide Receivers and Tight Ends by DYAR Rk Player Team Rec Att Yds Avg TD Total

DYAR Opp 1. Keenan Allen LAC 13 17 183 14.1 2 72 HOU Allen's totals include 71 DYAR receiving, 1 DYAR rushing for his one carry for 3 yards. Eight of his receptions gained first downs, the longest a 34-yarder, and he had three conversions on third or fourth down. 2. Julio Jones ATL 8 9 128 16.0 1 71 IND Seven of Jones' eight receptions gained at least 10 yards and a first down. He had a ninth first down on a 15-yard DPI. 3. Mike Evans TB 8 15 190 23.8 3 63 NYG You won't often see a receiver with seven incomplete targets in the top five, but you won't see a receiver with three touchdowns too often either. The touchdowns may not have been his biggest catches, either -- they averaged 14.7 yards apiece, while his other five catches averaged 29.2. 4. Taylor Gabriel CHI 6 7 75 12.5 3 60 WAS Gabriel's totals include 54 DYAR receiving, 6 DYAR rushing for his one carry for 7 yards. 5. Amari Cooper DAL 6 7 88 14.7 2 56 MIA Five of Cooper's catches produced first downs, including a pair of red zone touchdowns and a 37-yard gain.