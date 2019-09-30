Week 4 Quick Reads

by Vincent Verhei

Week 4 of the NFL season is when we at Football Outsiders start to work opponent adjustments into our statistics. However, since we can't yet be sure how good or bad a given team is, we do not use full-strength opponent adjustments this early in the season. Right now, opponent adjustments are set at 40% strength, then will get gradually stronger over the coming months. As such, opponent adjustments are usually insignificant until Halloween.

Usually insignificant. Not always. And even this early, it's clear that 2019 is going to be a very unusual season.

The gap between the best and worst defenses is enormous, and that is wreaking havoc on our player rankings. Specifically, one very good defense (the New England Patriots) and one very bad one (the Miami Dolphins) are making it very difficult to evaluate quarterbacks. And then there are the Kansas City Chiefs, who had the NFL's worst run defense in 2018 but have been much, much worse than that thus far in 2019.

Let's start with those Patriots. New England's statistics seem to be a mistake that brought a 1970s defense to the modern era, like the Avengers failed to properly put the timeline back together in Endgame and this is the result. Through four games, the Patriots have allowed a league-low 52.0% completion rate an intercepted a league-high 10 passes, twice as many as anyone else and more than seven teams had in all of 2018. They also have 18 sacks, tied with Carolina for most in the league, and they are the only team that has yet to allow a passing touchdown this season. They have allowed 5.5 yards per pass; only Buffalo (5.1) and Carolina (5.2) have been better.

There is an obvious caveat here concerning the Patriots. They have posted those numbers against the following passers:

Ben Roethslisberger, whose arm was about to fall off;

Ryan Fitzpatrick, the NFL's last resort of starting quarterbacks for a decade now;

Josh Rosen, owner of the worst passing DYAR season we have ever measured;

Luke Falk, New York Jets third-stringer;

and Josh Allen, an athlete playing quarterback.

No, this is not like when the Patriots were playing Dan Marino and Jim Kelly twice each every season. Consider, though, what those men have done when not playing New England this year -- nearly 400 total passes, 61% completion rate, 8.2 yards per pass, five touchdowns, six interceptions -- and you can see that New England has taken some of the worst quarterbacks in the league and made them look even worst-er.

It was Josh Allen's burden to face the Patriots this week, and he was not up to the task -- without opponent adjustments, he had the second-worst DYAR of any starting quarterback this week. However, because he was playing the Patriots, Allen gets a boost of 54 passing DYAR. That's not just the most this week; it's the second-most in any Week 4 since 2011. (In 2013, Houston's Matt Schaub got a 65-DYAR boost in opponent adjustments for playing the Legion of Boom Seahawks at their peak.) With those adjustments, Allen moves all the way up to the fifth-worst starter of the week.

The Patriots are at one end of the pass defense spectrum. The Dolphins are at the other, and to an even stronger degree. The Miami defense has allowed opposing quarterbacks to average 10.3 yards per attempt, worst in the league by a full yard, and they have surrendered an NFL-high 12 touchdown passes. Opponents have completed 74.4% of their passes against Miami, more than anyone except Washington. The Dolphins are one of seven defenses with fewer than two interceptions, and one of eight with fewer than six sacks.

As New England benefitted from playing a weak slate of passers, the poor Dolphins have been shredded by some of the league's best: Tom Brady, a future Hall of Famer; Philip Rivers and Lamar Jackson, former first-round draft picks; and Dak Prescott, current MVP candidate (despite his rough outing against New Orleans this week). As good as those men have been, however, they are not as good as they have looked against Miami. When playing against teams not named after marine mammals, those quarterbacks are completing 66% of their passes for 7.7 yards per attempt with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Those are very good numbers, of course, but far short of what they have done against the Dolphins. Miami has taken some of the best quarterbacks in the league and made them look even best-er.

By raw numbers, L.A.'s Philip Rivers was the second-best passer of the week. However, because the only team standing between him and the end zone was the Dolphins, he loses 53 DYAR due to opponent adjustments. That's most of any Week 4 passer since 2011, surpassing the 51-DYAR hit Eli Manning took for playing the Saints last year. Because of that, Rivers is still the second-ranked passer this week, but he's closer to Prescott at 13th place than he is to Jameis Winston in first.

You know what's even easier than playing quarterback against the Dolphins? Playing running back against the Chiefs. Kansas City was hoping that a switch from Bob Sutton's 3-4 to Steve Spagnuolo's 4-3 would fix the run defense, but early results indicate they may have been running a 0-0 formation instead. The Chiefs are allowing opposing running backs to gain 5.78 yards per carry, nearly half a yard more than any other team. They are allowing running backs to gain successful yardage 59% of the time, they are allowing 1.80 second-level yards per carry, and they are stuffing opposing runners at or behind the line just 11% of the time; they are the worst defense in the NFL in all three categories. Kerryon Johnson had 26 carries against Kansas City on Sunday, which is the most anyone has had against the Chiefs this season. Other runners with double-digit carries include Mark Ingram, Leonard Fournette, and Josh Jacobs. In total, the 11 running backs who have carried the ball against the Chiefs have had 237 carries against other teams, and those carries have averaged 4.1 yards apiece, with a 48% success rate, 20% stuff rate, and 1.11 second-level yards per carry. This is an eminently mediocre group of running backs, but the Chiefs are making them look like Jim Brown in his prime.

As noted, Johnson had 26 carries against Kansas City. And since opponent adjustments stack up for each carry, they had a massive effect on Johnson's DYAR. Johnson had one very, very bad carry (a fumble on first-and-goal from the 1 that is tied with Austin Ekeler's fumble on first-and-goal from the 1 for the worst unadjusted carry of the year), but was otherwise quite effective on Kansas City, gaining 125 yards on 26 runs. He had eight first downs on the ground, four of them gaining 10 yards or more, and was only stuffed four times. There were 37 running backs with at least eight carries this week, and Johnson ranked 14th in that group in rushing value without opponent adjustments. With opponent adjustments, however, he was last by a healthy margin. Johnson averaged 4.8 yards per carry against the Chiefs, which sounds good, but it pales in comparison to the 6.2-yard average that all the other running backs who have faced Kansas City this year have produced. Including receiving plays, Johnson lost an unbelievable 36 DYAR due to opponent adjustments, far and away the most of any Week 4 running back in the past nine years. The prior benchmark had been 31 lost DYAR by Ezekiel Elliott against Detroit last season.

We are still only one-quarter of the way through this season, and a lot could change between now and the end of the year. But for the time being, it looks like we're going to have to account for the effects of these three defenses every week.

Quarterbacks Rk Player Team CP/AT Yds TD INT Sacks Total

DYAR Pass

DYAR Rush

DYAR Opp 1. Jameis Winston TB 28/41 385 4 1 2 197 197 0 LAR Winston threw touchdowns on back-to-back passes in the second quarter, and again in the fourth. On throws down the middle, he went 12-of-15 for 222 yards and two touchdowns. 2. Philip Rivers LAC 24/30 310 2 0 1 118 118 0 MIA Red zone passing: 4-for-4, 45 yards, two touchdowns. He also completed every pass he threw to his left, going 9-for-9 for 142 yards. Eight of those completions went for first downs, including two scores. 3. Carson Wentz PHI 16/27 160 3 0 0 116 117 -2 GB Wentz actually had more plays on Green Bay's side of the 50 than on his own. And he was better there too, going 11-of-16 for 115 yards and all three touchdowns. 4. Patrick Mahomes KC 24/42 315 0 0 0 111 93 18 DET Mahomes was effective in most parts of the field, but quiet in the red zone, where he went 4-of-10 for 19 yards and no touchdowns (though he did pick up three first downs). 5. Mason Rudolph PIT 24/28 229 2 0 0 107 107 0 CIN Rudolph only threw three passes that traveled more than 10 yards downfield, all of them in the second half. His average pass traveled 4.9 yards downfield, shortest of any quarterback this week 6. Matthew Stafford DET 21/34 291 3 0 4 99 93 6 KC Throwing down the middle against Kansas City, Stafford went 8-of-9 for 151 yards. Every one of those completions picked up a first down, including a touchdown to Kenny Golladay. His average completion was caught 8.2 yards downfield, deepest of any quarterback this week. 7. Joe Flacco DEN 23/38 303 3 1 0 80 80 0 JAX All three of Flacco's touchdowns came on first down, when he went 10-of-15 for 130 yards. Of course, he also had an intentional grounding and an interception on first down. 8. Matt Ryan ATL 35/53 397 0 0 5 72 66 7 TEN Ryan moved Atlanta into scoring range, but couldn't do a thing once he got there. He didn't pick up a single first down inside the Tennessee 40, going 2-for-7 for 14 yards with four sacks and a fumble. 9. Aaron Rodgers GB 34/52 422 2 1 1 71 50 22 PHI Rodgers spent a good chunk of this game in the red zone, with decidedly mixed results. On 16 passing plays, he had five completions for 51 yards and two touchdowns; nine incompletions; one 4-yard DPI; and one interception. No other quarterback had more than 10 red zone dropbacks this week. Dak Prescott, Marcus Mariota, Deshaun Watson, and Josh Allen each have yet to hit 16 red zone dropbacks this season. 10. Marcus Mariota TEN 19/27 227 3 0 0 67 78 -11 ATL Mariota threw for 10 first downs in this game, and eight of them came on throws that traveled at least 8 yards downfield. On those passes, he went 8-of-11 for 180 yards and all three touchdowns. His average pass traveled 4.9 yards downfield, shortest of any quarterback this week (or it was, until Mason Rudolph took the field on Monday night). 11. Baker Mayfield CLE 20/30 342 1 1 1 67 72 -5 BAL Mayfield got a lot of help from his receivers -- his average completion gained 12.5 yards after the catch, by far the most of any quarterback this week. Dwayne Haskins was next at 8.0 YAC per completion. 12. Chase Daniel CHI 22/30 195 1 0 1 56 65 -9 MIN Daniel threw more passes to his backs and tight ends than to his wide receivers, but he was more effective when throwing to his wideouts: 12-of-14 for 138 yards. Rk Player Team CP/AT Yds TD INT Sacks Total

DYAR Pass

DYAR Rush

DYAR Opp 13. Dak Prescott DAL 22/32 223 0 1 1 43 40 3 NO Prescott and his wide receivers mostly failed to produce big plays. On throws to his wideouts, Prescott went 9-of-16 for 94 yards. Seven of those completions gained less than 10 yards. 14. Derek Carr OAK 21/31 189 2 0 1 38 38 0 IND Carr was most effective on throws to his tight ends, Darren Waller and Foster Moreau: 10-of-11 for 83 yards and a touchdown. Six of his 11 first downs came on throws to tight ends. 15. Lamar Jackson BAL 24/34 247 3 2 4 22 13 9 CLE Some of Jackson's most exciting plays came after the game was largely decided. Both of his interceptions came with Baltimore down by 15 points in the fourth quarter, and his last pass of the game was a 50-yard touchdown with Baltimore down by 22. He did very little on throws to his right, going 5-of-9 for only 28 yards. 16. Daniel Jones NYG 23/31 225 1 2 0 17 0 18 WAS Jones would have been in the top five if not for his interceptions on back-to-back throws in the second quarter. He only threw four deep passes the whole game: those two interceptions and two incompletions. His avereage completion was caught 2.8 yards downfield, shortest of any quarterback this week (before Monday night). 17. Jared Goff LAR 45/68 517 2 3 2 15 15 0 TB Goff also threw interceptions on back-to-back passes in the second quarter. Weird. He led the league in fourth-quarter DYAR, when he went 18-of-26 for 208 yards with two touchdowns and one sack-fumble. 18. Russell Wilson SEA 22/28 240 1 0 4 3 9 -6 ARI Wilson would have ranked higher if he had not fumbled on two of his sacks. He did not pick up a single first down on a throw to his right, where he went 3-of-5 for 17 yards. 19. Gardner Minshew JAX 19/33 213 2 0 5 -1 2 -3 DEN How's this for a dry spell: on 11 straight dropbacks in the first half, Minshew went incompletion; 1-yard gain on third-and-7; sack; four incompletions in a row; two sacks in a row; 9-yard gain on second-and-16; incompletion. The good news is that he delivered on Denver's side of the field, going 12-of-17 for 137 yards with two touchdowns and two sacks. That includes completions of 32 and 17 yards to set up the winning field goal. 20. Jacoby Brissett IND 24/46 265 3 1 0 -3 -1 -2 OAK It was feast or famine for Brissett when throwing to his tight ends. He went 5-of-13 for 70 yards. Four of those completions gained 8 yards or less, but the fifth was a 48-yard touchdown to Eric Ebron. He also had a 5-yard touchdown to Jack Doyle. 21. Kyle Allen CAR 24/34 232 0 0 3 -13 -13 0 HOU Allen fumbled on all three of his sacks. He has now fumbled on all five of his sacks this season, tied with Kirk Cousins for most sack-fumbles in the league. 22. Kyler Murray ARI 22/32 241 0 1 4 -29 -45 16 SEA Murray only threw for two first downs inside the Seattle 40, going 3-of-8 for 14 yards with two sacks. He did run for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. He led the league with 18 failed completions this week. Rk Player Team CP/AT Yds TD INT Sacks Total

DYAR Pass

DYAR Rush

DYAR Opp 23. Matt Barkley BUF 9/16 127 0 1 1 -35 -35 0 NE Barkley entered the game with Buffalo down by six in the fourth quarter. They were still down by six when the game ended. On New England's side of the field, he went 3-of-9 for 37 yards with as many first downs (one) as interceptions. 24. Josh Rosen MIA 17/24 180 1 1 4 -38 -38 0 LAC Rosen threw for eight first downs in the first half, but only one in the second, when he went 4-of-7 for 21 yards with three sacks, one fumble, and one interception. Why yes, he was last in second-half DYAR this week. 25. Teddy Bridgewater NO 23/30 193 0 1 5 -49 -55 5 DAL Third-down passing: 4-of-5 for 46 yards, but only two conversions, with three sacks and an interception. 26. Deshaun Watson HOU 21/32 160 0 0 6 -57 -57 1 CAR Watson threw six deep passes against the Panthers; all six were incomplete. He talked about those struggles after the game: Deshaun Watson explains Carolina's defense in 66 seconds. pic.twitter.com/8Fn4OAKHk3 — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) September 29, 2019 27. Kirk Cousins MIN 27/36 233 0 0 6 -67 -67 0 CHI Cousins threw for two first downs on Chicago's side of the field, going 6-of-9 for 45 yards with a sack-fumble. Also, it's not Cousins' fault, but Stefon Diggs fumbled one of those completions away. 28. Josh Allen BUF 13/27 153 0 3 4 -88 -91 3 NE Allen's average pass traveled 14.2 yards downfield, deepest of any quarterback this week. 29. Case Keenum WAS 6/11 37 0 1 1 -90 -90 0 NYG Only one of Keenum's passes produced a first down. Yeah. 30. Tom Brady NE 19/39 150 0 1 0 -99 -99 0 BUF Brady only threw for one first down in the second half, when he went 9-of-17 for all of 60 yards -- 31 of them on that one first down. 31. Dwayne Haskins WAS 9/17 107 0 3 2 -153 -164 10 NYG Haskins came into the game with Washington down by 14 points in the second quarter. Things went downhill from there. Three of his five first downs came on plays from within Washington's 20-yard line; outside of that range, he went 5-of-13 for 31 yards with two sacks and all three interceptions. He was actually second-best in DYAR from behind the 20 ... which makes it even more clear how terrible he was in the rest of the field. 32. Andy Dalton CIN 21/37 171 0 1 8 -220 -216 -5 PIT Dalton didn't reach the red zone often, and when he did, things went very badly: 2-of-6 for 4 yards with no touchdowns, no first downs, one interception, and one sack-fumble. On third and fourth downs, he went 5-of-12 for 44 yards with two sacks, one interception, two DPIs for 22 total yards, and four total conversions.

Five Best Running Backs by DYAR (Total) Rk Player Team Runs Rush

Yds Rush

TD Rec Rec

Yds Rec

TD Total

DYAR Rush

DYAR Rec

DYAR Opp 1. Jordan Howard PHI 15 87 2 3/4 28 1 36 25 10 GB All but one of Howard's carries gained at least 1 yard. He had four runs of 10 yards or more, plus a pair of short touchdowns. He also had a 20-yard touchdown catch. 2. Christian McCaffrey CAR 27 93 1 10/10 86 0 34 -5 39 HOU Only three of McCaffrey's carries gained more than 6 yards, while four were stuffed for no gain or a loss. Fortunately for him and the Panthers, receptions count too -- six of McCaffrey's gained at least eight yards and a first down, and three gained 18 yards or more. 3. Chris Carson SEA 22 104 0 4/4 41 0 33 19 14 ARI Redemption for Carson, who finished last in these tables last week. While four of his carries ended in stuffs and none gained more than 12 yards, eight went for first downs. He added two first downs as a receiver, 4. Nick Chubb CLE 20 165 3 3/4 18 0 31 33 -2 BAL Chubb was stuffed four times and only ran for five first downs ... but those first downs came on gains of 1, 10, 14, 17, and 88 yards. He had a sixth first down as a receiver. 5. James Conner PIT 10 42 0 8/8 83 1 29 -14 44 CIN Conner only ran for three first downs while getting stuffed four times. But five of his receptions gained first downs, including a 21-yard touchdown on third-and-2.

Five Best Running Backs by DYAR (Rushing) Rk Player Team Runs Rush

Yds Rush

TD Rec Rec

Yds Rec

TD Total

DYAR Rush

DYAR Rec

DYAR Opp 1. Nick Chubb CLE 20 165 3 3/4 18 0 31 33 -2 BAL 2. Frank Gore BUF 17 109 0 0/1 0 0 24 29 -5 NE Gore was stuffed twice but had four first downs, including gains of 28 and 41 yards. 3. Jordan Howard PHI 15 87 2 3/4 28 1 36 25 10 GB 4. Leonard Fournette JAX 29 225 0 2/3 20 0 26 25 1 DEN Fournette was stuffed twice, but picked up nine first downs on the ground. Six of those runs gained 10 yards or more, the longest an 81-yarder. 5. Chris Carson SEA 22 104 0 4/4 41 0 33 19 14 ARI

Worst Running Back by DYAR (Total) Rk Player Team Runs Rush

Yds Rush

TD Rec Rec

Yds Rec

TD Total

DYAR Rush

DYAR Rec

DYAR Opp 1. Ezekiel Elliott DAL 18 36 1 6/7 30 0 -31 -21 -10 NO Elliott only ran for three first downs, and none of his runs gained more than 6 yards. He was stuffed four times and also lost a fumble on fourth down. None of his catches gained first downs or even counted as successful plays.

Worst Running Back by DYAR (Rushing) Rk Player Team Runs Rush

Yds Rush

TD Rec Rec

Yds Rec

TD Total

DYAR Rush

DYAR Rec

DYAR Opp 1. Kerryon Johnson DET 26 125 0 2/3 32 0 -18 -31 13 KC One of those days. Kerryon Johnson fumbles and the #Chiefs take it back 99 (!!!) yards for a TD. pic.twitter.com/MqPx0CKBuJ — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 29, 2019

Five Best Wide Receivers and Tight Ends by DYAR Rk Player Team Rec Att Yds Avg TD Total

DYAR Opp 1. Chris Godwin TB 12 14 172 14.3 2 102 LAR Each of Godwin's catches gained at least 3 yards and a first down, the longest a 30-yarder, including conversions on all four of his third-down targets. 2. Robert Woods LAR 13 15 164 12.6 0 58 TB Woods had 10 first downs, including a gain of 37. 3. A.J. Brown TEN 3 3 94 31.3 2 58 ATL Yes, you can make the top receivers list on only three targets, so long as those three targets produce touchdowns of 55 and 11 yards plus a gain of 28. 4. Jarvis Landry CLE 8 10 167 20.9 0 48 BAL Five of Landry's catches gained at least 13 yards and a first down, the longest a gain of 65. 5. Davante Adams GB 10 15 180 18.0 0 44 PHI Seven of Adams' catches gained at least 11 yards and a first down. He picked up an eighth first down on a DPI for 13 yards.