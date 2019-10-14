Week 6 Quick Reads

by Vincent Verhei

Sometimes just picking a topic for this column is the hardest part of my job. And sometimes people do the hardest part of my job for me.

Jameis Winston is the third QB in our database to have a game where he got sacked 7 times and picked off 5 times pic.twitter.com/Yv0JxD7Dgw — ProFootballReference (@pfref) October 14, 2019

Yes, it's very rare that we see this many bad plays from one quarterback in one game. The tragedies for Winston jump out at you in the play-by-play data. He was sacked on back-to-back plays in the first quarter, and then topped that with consecutive sack-fumbles in the second quarter. In between he was sacked on second-and-9 before throwing an interception on third-and-12. By the time Winston's final pass of the game was reeled in by Carolina cornerback James Bradberry, he had thrown more interceptions in four quarters than eight different quarterbacks have thrown in six starts this year. The seven sacks are only slightly less egregious -- that's as many sacks as Dak Prescott has taken in his half-dozen starts in 2019.

How rare is it to see a dozen combined sacks and interceptions (SKINTs?) in one game? The last player to do it was Cam Newton in 2014, in a game against Philadelphia that we talked about last week. Terrelle Pryor did it against Kansas City the year before. Before that, you have to go all the way back to 1998, the Donald Hollas game referenced in the Pro Football Reference Tweet that started this discussion. The single-game record for SKINTs since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 belongs to Warren Moon, who threw four interceptions and suffered a dozen sacks against the Cowboys in 1985. (Pro Football Reference actually has sack data for earlier seasons, but to keep things simple I am restricting this to official sack numbers.)

We could also publish the single-season and career leaders in SKINTs, but those lists are not very interesting. In larger sample sizes, sacks are much more frequent than interceptions, so the SKINT leaderboards are just slightly shuffled versions of the sack leaderboards. We can account for this by measuring the geometric mean of the two statistics. You can read more about geometric means here but in a nutshell, they are useful for analyzing groups of numbers on different scales, such as sacks and interceptions. The math is simple to use: simply multiply the two numbers together, then find the square root of the product. Using Winston's game as an example, we would multiply his five interceptions by his seven sacks to get a product of 35. The square root of 35 is 5.92, so that's the geometric mean of Winston's sacks and interceptions. As it turns out, that's a very high number for a single game -- seventh-highest on record, and the highest since the Hollas game in 1998. Hollas and Moon share the geometric mean record at 6.93 for the two games we have already discussed.

Highest Single-Game Geometric Mean Between

Sacks and Interceptions, 1982-2019 Year Player Team Week Opp INT Sk GM 1985 Warren Moon HOU 4 DAL 4 12 6.93 1998 Donald Hollas OAK 14 MIA 6 8 6.93 1983 Ron Jaworski PHI 16 STL 4 11 6.63 1984 Paul McDonald CLE 5 KC 4 11 6.63 1983 Eric Hipple DET 4 MIN 5 8 6.32 1989 Tom Tupa PHX 6 PHI 6 6 6.00 2019 Jameis Winston TB 6 CAR 5 7 5.92 1991 Troy Aikman DAL 3 PHI 3 11 5.74 1986 Randall Cunningham PHI 11 DET 3 10 5.48 2013 EJ Manuel BUF 14 TB 4 7 5.29 2012 Jay Cutler CHI 2 GB 4 7 5.29 2002 Patrick Ramsey WAS 6 NO 4 7 5.29 1993 Bobby Hebert ATL 16 WAS 4 7 5.29 1993 Rodney Peete DET 14 MIN 4 7 5.29 1992 Hugh Millen NE 2 LARM 4 7 5.29 1987 Tony Adams MIN 6 TB 4 7 5.29 1982 Archie Manning HOU 15 PHI 4 7 5.29 2013 Terrelle Pryor OAK 6 KC 3 9 5.20 2014 Cam Newton CAR 10 PHI 3 9 5.20 2007 Kurt Warner ARI 14 SEA 5 5 5.00 1987 Jeff Rutledge NYG 11 NO 5 5 5.00

The good news for Winston is that this game is out of his system and he's not likely to do it again -- nobody has ever had a game like this twice in their career. Three Hall of Famers (Moon, Troy Aikman, Kurt Warner) have done it, as have three first-overall draft picks (Aikman, Newton, and Winston). Other players here enjoyed long, notable careers -- including Ron Jaworski, Randall Cunningham, and Archie Manning -- but most of the rest are either draft busts or anonymous footnotes.

Going into Monday Night Football, Winston had thrown 10 interceptions and taken 25 sacks this season, for a league-high geometric mean of 15.8. He's followed by Baker Mayfield (11 interceptions, 16 sacks, 13.3 geometric mean), Andy Dalton (5, 22, 10.5), Matt Ryan (7, 14, 9.9), and Josh Allen (7, 13, 9.5, in only five games).

The single-season leaderboard in this category reads like the inaugural class in the Hall of Very Good Quarterbacks (though some on the FO staff argue it's more like the Hall of Kinda Good Quarterbacks):

Highest Single-Season Geometric Mean Between

Sacks and Interceptions, 1982-2019 Year Player Team INT Sk GM 2006 Jon Kitna DET 22 63 37.2 1984 Paul McDonald CLE1 23 53 34.9 1983 Lynn Dickey GB 29 40 34.1 1999 Drew Bledsoe NE 21 55 34.0 1988 Vinny Testaverde TB 35 33 34.0 2002 David Carr HOU 15 76 33.8 2000 Steve Beuerlein CAR 18 62 33.4 1995 Dave Krieg ARI 21 53 33.4 2001 Aaron Brooks NO 22 50 33.2 1983 Richard Todd NYJ 26 42 33.0 2002 Daunte Culpepper MIN 23 47 32.9 2001 Tim Couch CLE 21 51 32.7 1983 Cliff Stoudt PIT 21 51 32.7 1986 Warren Moon HOIL 26 41 32.6 2006 Ben Roethlisberger PIT 23 46 32.5 2013 Joe Flacco BAL 22 48 32.5 2013 Eli Manning NYG 27 39 32.4 1985 Phil Simms NYG 20 52 32.2 1985 Dave Krieg SEA 20 52 32.2 2007 Jon Kitna DET 20 51 31.9

Warren Moon is in the Hall of Fame and Ben Roethlisberger and Eli Manning will at least receive votes for enshrinement. The other names here will largely be recognized by most knowledgeable football fans, and at the same time will never get into Canton without a ticket.

In 2006, Detroit's Jon Kitna led the NFL with 63 sacks taken while also throwing 22 interceptions, second-most behind the 23 of Ben Roethlisberger. That's a geometric mean of 37.2, the most since 1982 by quite a bit. (Second-place Paul McDonald is closer to Moon in 14th than he is to Kitna.) Kitna would return as Detroit's starter in 2007, and though he would cut his numbers to 51 sacks and 20 interceptions, he still became the only player over to lead the league in both categories, and also qualified for our leaderboards here. Dave Krieg is the only other player to show up twice, for his 1985 season in Seattle and 1995 season in Arizona.

The most unkown players here are likely Paul McDonald, a one-year starter for the old Cleveland Browns in between the Brian Sipe and Bernie Kosar eras, and Cliff Stoudt, who filled the same role for Pittsburgh after Terry Bradshaw but before Mark Malone. Richard Todd, the Jets' first-round draft pick in 1976, makes the list for his 1983 season, but that may not have been his worst mark. He led the NFL with 30 interceptions in 1980, and PFR lists him with 42 sacks that same year. That would be a geometric mean of 35.5, which would be higher than almost anything listed here.

The career leaders in these numbers are all good players. Vinny Testaverde, Dave Krieg, and Carson Palmer each played in multiple Pro Bowls; each of the others is a Hall of Famer and/or played in at least one Super Bowl. You've gotta produce a lot of yards and touchdowns if you're going to last long enough to rack up sacks and interceptions.

Highest Career Geometric Mean Between

Sacks and Interceptions, 1982-2019 Player INT Sk GM Brett Favre 336 525 420.0 John Elway 226 516 341.5 Vinny Testaverde 267 417 333.7 Warren Moon 233 458 326.7 Eli Manning 241 408 313.6 Drew Bledsoe 206 467 310.2 Ben Roethlisberger 191 503 310.0 Dave Krieg 194 482 305.8 Drew Brees 235 396 305.1 Tom Brady 174 483 289.9 Philip Rivers 184 423 279.0 Peyton Manning 251 303 275.8 Dan Marino 252 270 260.8 Kerry Collins 196 337 257.0 Randall Cunningham 134 484 254.7 Carson Palmer 187 340 252.2 Boomer Esiason 184 318 241.9 Jim Kelly 175 323 237.7 Chris Chandler 146 380 235.5 Matt Hasselbeck 153 360 234.7

It's more intriguing to look at the per-game leaderboard, limiting our list to players with at least 48 starts (theoretically, three full seasons).

Highest Geometric Mean Between

Sacks and Interceptions Per Game, 1982-2019 Player INT Sk GM G GS GM/G Lynn Dickey 79 127 100.2 52 50 1.93 Neil Lomax 80 330 162.5 94 94 1.73 Tim Couch 67 166 105.5 62 59 1.70 Daunte Culpepper 106 298 177.7 105 100 1.69 Danny White 88 173 123.4 74 60 1.67 Joe Theismann 49 149 85.4 52 52 1.64 Jon Kitna 165 323 230.9 141 124 1.64 Jameis Winston 68 147 100.0 62 60 1.61 Blake Bortles 75 195 120.9 75 73 1.61 Marc Bulger 93 254 153.7 96 95 1.60 Drew Bledsoe 206 467 310.2 194 193 1.60 Phil Simms 115 364 204.6 129 125 1.59 Randall Cunningham 134 484 254.7 161 135 1.58 Aaron Brooks 92 235 147.0 93 90 1.58 Dan Fouts 100 118 108.6 69 66 1.57 Warren Moon 233 458 326.7 208 203 1.57 Mark Sanchez 89 168 122.3 79 73 1.55 Ryan Tannehill 76 252 138.4 90 88 1.54 Rick Mirer 76 199 123.0 80 68 1.54 Jeff George 113 358 201.1 131 124 1.54 Minimum 48 starts.

Now that looks more like a list of quarterbacks where you could count on things going wrong at the worst possible time -- and yes, Jameis Winston is among them. Blake Bortles and Ryan Tannehill are the other active passers who qualify. Joe Theismann and Phil Simms won Super Bowls, and Drew Bledsoe played in one. The others often put up impressive numbers, but for one reason or another were never able to perform on football's ultimate stage.

Quarterbacks Rk Player Team CP/AT Yds TD INT Sacks Total

DYAR Pass

DYAR Rush

DYAR Opp 1. Kirk Cousins MIN 22/29 333 4 1 1 181 185 -5 PHI The Vikings jumped out to a 24-3 lead on Sunday before the Eagles rallied to make it 24-17. And then Cousins put an end to that -- from that point to the end of the game he went 10-of-12 for 124 yards and a touchdown, plus a 13th throw that resulted in a 9-yard DPI. Weirdly, he also went 10-of-12 with a touchdown and a DPI on throws to his left, gaining a total of 189 yards. 2. Russell Wilson SEA 23/33 295 2 0 3 166 164 2 CLE Wilson was lights-out on midrange passes that traveled between 5 and 15 yards beyond the line of scrimmage, going ... wait for it ... 10-of-12 with a DPI. Each of those completions gained at least 8 yards and a first down, and those 13 throws gained a total of 141 yards. On throws to his right, he went 9-of-10 for 123 yards; eight of those completions resulted in first downs, including a touchdown. 3. Kyler Murray ARI 27/36 340 3 0 0 158 145 13 ATL All three of Murray's touchdowns came on throws to his left, where he went 11-of-14 for 166 yards. Murray loses 51 DYAR due to opponent adjustments. 4. Matt Ryan ATL 30/36 356 4 0 2 150 154 -4 ARI Too little, too late department: From the time the Falcons fell behind 27-10 to the end of the game, Ryan went 19-of-23 for 258 yards and three touchdowns. (Come to think of it, the Falcons did tie this game and had the ball with a chance to take the lead, so I guess it wasn't too late, just too little.) Ryan loses 59 DYAR due to opponent adjustments. 5. Dak Prescott DAL 28/40 277 0 0 1 123 122 1 NYJ Prescott was also too-little-but-not-too-late as the Cowboys came within a two-point conversion of tying the game. Regardless, he was at his best in the fourth quarter, when he went 11-of-15 for 94 yards with one sack and three (THREE!) DPIs for 50 more yards. 6. Deshaun Watson HOU 30/42 280 1 2 0 107 93 14 KC There are more weapons in Watson's arsenal then his game-breaking wide receivers. Watson completed nine of ten throws to tight ends Darren Fells and Jordan Akins, gaining 108 yards. 7. Carson Wentz PHI 26/40 306 2 1 2 92 80 12 MIN Wentz threw a lot of deep balls against Minnesota, going 6-of-11 for 163 yards with one touchdown and one interception. 8. Patrick Mahomes KC 19/35 273 3 1 1 86 86 0 HOU Mahomes did have a 46-yard touchdown on third-and-21 to Tyreek Hill, but none of his other six throws on deep balls were completed, while one was intercepted. 9. Lamar Jackson BAL 21/32 236 0 0 1 72 40 32 CIN Not counting kneeldowns, Jackson had 16 carries for 155 yards against Cincinnati, including a 21-yard touchdown. That includes three scrambles for 53 yards. Officially, he averaged 17.0 rushes per game in his seven starts as a rookie. This year that average is down to 11.5, but as we saw on Sunday, he'll still run all day when given the opportunity. Jackson loses 57 DYAR due to opponent adjustments. 10. Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA 12/17 132 1 0 0 60 58 1 WAS Fitzpatrick came into the game with Miami down by 14 points in the fourth quarter and would have rallied them to victory if his receiver had not dropped a screen pass on a potentially game-winning two-point conversion attempt. 11. Sam Darnold NYJ 23/32 338 2 1 2 46 48 -2 DAL For all that Darnold did right on Sunday, he had a terrible day on third downs, going 1-of-6 with an interception. At least that one completion did pick up 24 yards on third-and-4. 12. Teddy Bridgewater NO 24/36 240 1 0 3 41 44 -3 JAX With or without Jalen Ramsey, the Jaguars stifled Bridgewater on throws to his right, limiting him to five completions in eight attempts for just 41 yards. Rk Player Team CP/AT Yds TD INT Sacks Total

DYAR Pass

DYAR Rush

DYAR Opp 13. Aaron Rodgers GB 24/39 285 2 1 1 40 32 7 DET 14. Kyle Allen CAR 20/32 227 2 0 2 36 48 -12 TB Funny, random splits: In his first five and last five pass attempts in this game, Allen went 2-of-10 for 3 yards. Obviously, he was a lot better in between. 15. Philip Rivers LAC 27/44 320 2 2 1 33 33 0 PIT Rivers picked apart the middle of the Steelers defense, going 13-of-18 for 180 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. 16. Matthew Stafford DET 18/32 265 0 0 3 24 19 5 GB 17. Tom Brady NE 31/41 334 0 1 3 19 13 6 NYG Brady went 17-for-22 in Giants territory, which sounds good, but those 17 completions gained only 138 yards, and none of them resulted in touchdowns. Meanwhile, he was sacked twice, fumbling on one (the ball was returned for a New York touchdown), and also threw an interception. 18. Devlin Hodges PIT 15/20 132 1 1 0 13 17 -4 LAC Third-down passing: 8-of-9 for 76 yards and a touchdown, though only four of those completions picked up a first down. 19. Ryan Tannehill TEN 13/16 144 0 1 4 11 9 1 DEN Tannehill came into this game with Tennessee down by 13 points in the third quarter. He had an ***awful*** day in the red zone, going 1-of-3 for 8 yards with no touchdowns, two sacks, and an interception. 20. Joe Flacco DEN 18/28 177 0 1 1 -5 -2 -2 TEN Third-down passing: 5-of-10 for 43 yards with two conversions, one interception, and one sack. 21. Andy Dalton CIN 21/39 235 0 1 2 -26 -32 7 BAL Dalton was best on throws to his left, going 8-of-11 for 95 yards. 22. Jimmy Garoppolo SF 24/33 243 0 1 2 -32 -39 7 LAR Red zone passing: 2-of-5 for 20 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Rk Player Team CP/AT Yds TD INT Sacks Total

DYAR Pass

DYAR Rush

DYAR Opp 23. Case Keenum WAS 13/25 166 2 0 0 -39 -16 -23 MIA Keenum was phenomenal in scoring range, going 5-of-7 for 82 yards and two touchdowns inside the Miami 40. The fact that he's still way down here in the tables should tell you how ineffective he was over the rest of the field. He loses 60 DYAR due to opponent adjustments, most of any quarterback this week -- in only 25 dropbacks! 24. Baker Mayfield CLE 22/37 249 1 3 0 -42 -65 23 SEA Take out second downs and Mayfield was a top-ten passer this week. On second downs, Mayfield went 10-of-17 for only 76 yards and all three of his interceptions. 25. Gardner Minshew JAX 14/29 163 0 1 2 -49 -45 -3 NO Minshew struggled in short-yardage against New Orleans. With 4 yards or less to go for a first down, he went 1-of-4 with a sack. That one completion was a 23-yard gain on third-and-1 at least. 26. Jared Goff LAR 13/24 78 0 0 4 -81 -65 -16 SF Goff only picked up one first down in this game, and it came with the Rams down by 13 points with less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter. In San Francisco territory, he went 4-of-7 for 12 yards and no first downs. On third and fourth downs, he went 2-of-8 for 3 yards with two sacks and no first downs. On throws to his left, he went 6-of-10 for 26 yards and no first downs. On throws that traveled at least 10 yards downfield, he went oh-for-five ... and no first downs. He would rank even lower, but he gets a big boost in opponent adjustments (63 DYAR) for playing San Francisco, and he did at least manage to avoid interceptions. 27. Daniel Jones NYG 15/31 162 1 3 1 -82 -85 3 NE Jones gets a league-high 73-DYAR boost due to opponent adjustments. Take away his last throw of the first half (a 64-yard touchdown to Golden Tate) and what he did in the third quarter, and he was horrific over the rest of this game: 9-of-22 for 45 yards with two interceptions and a sack. On third and fourth downs, he went 4-of-11 for 18 yards with only two conversions. 28. Marcus Mariota TEN 7/18 63 0 2 3 -98 -100 2 DEN Mariota did not have a successful dropback that started any deeper than his own 32-yard line (and even that was a DPI, not a completion). Outside that point -- as in, over the other two-thirds of the field -- Mariota went 2-of-7 for 11 yards with an interception and two sacks. 29. Jameis Winston TB 30/54 400 1 5 7 -177 -168 -9 CAR We wrote over a thousand words about what a terrible day Jameis Winston had and he wasn't even the worst quarterback of the week. This is partly because he gained 70 DYAR due to opponent adjustments (the Panthers aren't as good as the Patriots or 49ers, but opponent adjustments add up, and Winston had 61 dropbacks), and partly because the Dolphins are just ruining the whole season for everybody. 30. Josh Rosen MIA 15/25 85 0 2 5 -216 -216 0 WAS Rosen only threw for two more first downs than Jared Goff. He did not convert a single third down against Washington, going 3-of-6 for 24 yards with an interception and two sacks. (He did convert his one fourth-down throw with a completion to Nick O'Leary, but even there the Dolphins were fortunate to recover O'Leary's fumble, because OH MY GOD MIAMI.) He did not have a single dropback in the red zone; in Washington territory, he went 4-of-9 for 22 yards with an interception.

Five Best Running Backs by DYAR (Total) Rk Player Team Runs Rush

Yds Rush

TD Rec Rec

Yds Rec

TD Total

DYAR Rush

DYAR Rec

DYAR Opp 1. Devonta Freeman ATL 19 93 0 3/3 30 2 53 19 34 ARI Freeman rushed for six first downs, including three runs of 10 yards or more, while only being stuffed three times. Two of his catches went for touchdowns; the other was an 11-yard gain on first-and-10. 2. Miles Sanders PHI 3 6 0 3/3 86 1 49 -2 51 MIN Sanders is here because of two plays: a 32-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter and a 45-yard gain in the third. Both were caught more than 20 yards downfield. Sanders was barely a "running" back at all this week. 3. Jamaal Williams GB 14 104 0 4/5 32 1 49 33 16 DET 4. Ezekiel Elliott DAL 28 105 1 4/7 47 0 48 11 37 NYJ Elliott had five first downs on the ground, the longest a 13-yarder, while being stuffed five times. Four of his catches resulted in first downs, and he also gained 24 yards and another first down on a DPI. 5. Chase Edmonds ARI 5 34 0 2/2 33 1 42 16 27 ATL All five of Edmonds' carries gained at least 2 yards. His two catches were a 2-yard touchdown on third-and-goal and a 31-yard gain, both in the second quarter.

Five Best Running Backs by DYAR (Rushing) Rk Player Team Runs Rush

Yds Rush

TD Rec Rec

Yds Rec

TD Total

DYAR Rush

DYAR Rec

DYAR Opp 1. Jamaal Williams GB 14 104 0 4/5 32 1 49 33 16 DET 2. Chris Carson SEA 24 124 1 4/4 35 0 35 21 14 CLE This is the third week in a row that Carson has been a top-five running back after finishing last against the Saints in Week 3. He was only stuffed three times against Cleveland while running for six first downs, including gains of 23 and 25 yards. 3. Devonta Freeman ATL 19 93 0 3/3 30 2 53 19 34 ARI 4. Brandon Bolden NE 3 23 1 2/2 22 0 28 18 10 NYG Bolden's three carries: a 21-yard gain on first-and-10; a 1-yard gain on first-and-goal from the 2; and a 1-yard touchdown on third-and-goal. It, uh, it wasn't a big week for running backs. 5. Dalvin Cook MIN 16 41 1 2/2 13 0 20 17 3 PHI Cook is only here because of opponent adjustments -- without them, he was barely above replacement level. He had five first downs on the ground, the longest a 14-yarder, while being stuffed five times.

Worst Running Back by DYAR (Total) Rk Player Team Runs Rush

Yds Rush

TD Rec Rec

Yds Rec

TD Total

DYAR Rush

DYAR Rec

DYAR Opp 1. Derrick Henry TEN 15 28 0 1/3 5 0 -48 -33 -14 DEN Henry's only catch was a 5-yard gain on second-and-10.

Worst Running Back by DYAR (Rushing) Rk Player Team Runs Rush

Yds Rush

TD Rec Rec

Yds Rec

TD Total

DYAR Rush

DYAR Rec

DYAR Opp 1. Derrick Henry TEN 15 28 0 1/3 5 0 -48 -33 -14 DEN Henry did not run for a single first down against Denver, while getting stuffed five times. His longest run gained only 6 yards.

Five Best Wide Receivers and Tight Ends by DYAR Rk Player Team Rec Att Yds Avg TD Total

DYAR Opp 1. Stefon Diggs MIN 7 11 167 23.9 3 98 PHI Diggs' totals include 79 DYAR receiving, 18 DYAR rushing for his two carries for 18 yards. His three touchdowns went for 62, 51, and 11 yards. 2. Chris Godwin TB 10 12 151 15.1 0 66 CAR This is the fourth time in six weeks that Godwin has made the top five receivers. Each of his 10 catches gained at least 9 yards, and eight gained first downs. 3. Hunter Henry LAC 8 9 100 12.5 2 48 PIT Henry had six first downs against Pittsburgh, including a pair of red zone touchdowns. His longest catch gained 21 yards. 4. Austin Hooper ATL 8 8 117 14.6 1 41 ARI Each of Hooper's catches gained at least 6 yards, the longest a 30-yarder. 5. Curtis Samuel CAR 4 6 70 17.5 1 40 TB Samuel's totals include 22 DYAR receiving, 18 DYAR rushing for his 8-yard touchdown run. His receptions included a 13-yard touchdown and 21- and 30-yard gains.