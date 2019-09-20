The Week in Quotes: September 20, 2019

by Cale Clinton

GARDNER MINSHEW LOVES FOOTBALL MORE THAN YOU

"I grabbed a bottle of Jack Daniel's and a hammer. I go into my room, take a pull of Jack Daniel's, put my hand down on the table and boom-boom-boom, 1, 2, 3, and hit the hell out of my hand."

-- When asked what he would do to be able to play more football, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew told the story of how he tried to get a medical redshirt in college by mashing his hand with a hammer. (Pardon My Take via Twitter)

PUT 'EM ON THE TABLE

"It's really who's going to drop their balls and punch the other guy in the face."

-- Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins gave a colorful description of his thoughts on a win against the New York Giants. (The Athletic)

AN OFFER YOU CAN'T REFUSE

"I would trade me for that."

-- According to Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, this is what offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil said when he saw what the Houston Texans offered for him in a trade. Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills were sent to Houston for two first-round picks and one second-rounder (B/R Gridiron via Instagram)

WORSE PLUMBING THAN THE MUSHROOM KINGDOM

"Not gonna tell you I'm gonna miss it. … This year we didn't have to dodge sewage."

-- Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid won't be heartbroken when the Oakland Raiders leave the Oakland Coliseum for Las Vegas. Reid has made statements the last two weeks about how awful the facilities were. (Phil Barber, Press Democrat via Twitter)

HEY, NO FAIR!

"It's kind of like going to recess and they have the first 85 picks."

-- Miami (Ohio) head coach Chuck Martin doesn't always enjoy sharing a state with Ohio State. With their in-state matchup this weekend, Martin reflects on how much talent the Buckeyes bring to Columbus. (Joey Kaufman, Columbus Dispatch via Twitter)

THIS WEEK IN MARSHALL NEWHOUSE

"It's like wiping with the other hand."

-- New England Patriots offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse provided a brilliant analogy for what it's like to switch from right tackle to left tackle. (Mac Carullo, CNHI Sports Boston via Twitter)

"Personally, maybe I've got about 80%"

-- Newhouse has also apparently been studying up, claiming he knew about 80% of the Patriots playbook before their game against the Miami Dolphins. This seemingly surprised Patriot veteran offensive lineman Marcus Cannon.

New Patriots offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse said he was able to learn about 80% of the Pats' playbook before today's game, which seemed to surprise Marcus Cannon. pic.twitter.com/xmzBfIruN9 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 16, 2019

SOME WOUNDS NEVER HEAL

Charles Woodson: "First thing's first, man, let's get the hard question out of the way. 2001. We're playing you guys. Playoff game. Just gotta ask you man: was it a fumble?"

Tom Brady: *shrugs*

(Painful, pregnant pause.)

CW: "Alright, that was pretty awkward. So, I guess we'll kinda..."

TB: "Yeah, let's move on to something else."

-- Hall of fame cornerback Charles Woodson and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady awkwardly reflect on the 2001 AFC Championship Game, a.k.a. The Tuck Rule Game. (NFL via Twitter)

"ALL I [WANT TO] DO IS WIN, WIN, WIN

"I've done nothing but give the city my all, everybody knows that. [Jacksonville]'s gotten some really good years out of me, and for however long I'ma be here I'm going to continue giving my all out there. All I care about is winning, man. Sh*t, everybody know that, I wanna f*cking win, straight up. Excuse my language, but sh*t, everybody know that."

-- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey gives an impassioned press conference delivery following reports of a trade request. (ESPN via Instagram)

THIS WEEK IN SOCIAL MEDIA

MASCOT MADNESS

Just a legendary human speaking about a potential mascot battle royals in the Pac 12. This dude is a nonstop content machine. pic.twitter.com/HFvgTY8r0o — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 17, 2019

-- Washington State head coach Mike Leach theorizes who would win an all-out melee between the Pac-12 mascots. The King of the College Football Podium strikes gold again.

TAKE IT UP WITH MANAGEMENT

Melvin Gordon went on Instagram live and packers fan came up to him and started shidding on the Spanos family lmao pic.twitter.com/ais0HG4Pbk — ⚡Kenjac⚡ (@JackKennedy) September 18, 2019

Kinda share this frustration. 12 win team and nobody in that wretched city gives a shit pic.twitter.com/z8WsPHvdAV — ⚡Kenjac⚡ (@JackKennedy) September 18, 2019

-- Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon hopped onto IG Live to talk with a Packers fan and go back on Chargers ownership.

SO NO ONE SAID THIS SEASON WAS GONNA BE THIS WAY

B • R • O • W • N • S (2019) pic.twitter.com/sMyCJYHj0w — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 17, 2019

-- The Cleveland Browns recreated the Friends theme song. Of course I was going to link this.