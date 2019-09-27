The Week in Quotes: September 27, 2019

by Cale Clinton

IT'S ALWAYS FEISTY IN PHILADELPHIA

"One of my old co-workers took the ladder off the truck. [He] raised it up and started assisting people down. My man just started throwing babies out the window, and we was catching them ... unlike Agholor."

-- A local Philadelphia hero took a break from saving children from an apartment fire to roast Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor. The wide receiver had some key drops and a lost fumble in a 27-24 loss to the Detroit Lions.

"Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game. Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him"

-- Agholor saw the video after it took off online Sunday night and tried to get in touch with the unnamed Philly man. Hopefully the local hero will be able to see an Agholor drop in person. (CBS Sports)

HOT MIC FOR HOT NUGGS

"Skip to flank right stack 32 sound alert X foot. Oh! Spicy nuggets are back, I might have to stop on the way home."

-- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got caught in the huddle hankering for some spicy chicken nuggets. (Surf & Turf Podcast via Twitter)

WISE BEYOND HIS YEARS

"I knew going into it I was probably going undrafted. I mean, I knew. I got benched the third week of the season. I'm self-aware."

-- Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen gives an extremely self-aware answer regarding his mindset leaving Houston a year early for the NFL. (Jourdan Rodrigue, The Athletic via Twitter)

DELANIE WALKER'S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

"When I came into the league in 2006, I know that was a long time ago, the atmosphere was a lot different. If we were 1-2 there would've been pissed off guys walking around here, calling guys out, team meeting without the coaches … but today's football? A lot different. Lot of these guys can't take that, lot of these guys want to fight or be traded, and that's pretty much where we're going today with this game. As you can see the mood changes, everything, it's just different."

-- Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker went into a long dissection of the current state of the league after he was asked if he'd begin calling guys out for the 1-2 start. (Jim Wyatt, Titans Online via Twitter)

SOME THINGS CARRY MORE WEIGHT

"ICYMI: 'Patrick Mahomes has thrown 36% of Troy Aikman's career touchdowns, in about 8% of the games'"

-- The Athletic Kansas City revealed that Patrick Mahomes has already accumulated a decent chunk of Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman's career passing production in only Mahomes' second year of play.

"iCYMI: Talk to me when when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles"

-- Aikman responds, revealing he was never much of a stat guy anyway. (Troy Aikman via Twitter)

EXCESSIVE CELEBRATION

"Must have been some post-Super Bowl celebrations … we're really pumping 'em out."

-- New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has had a string of players miss games early in the season for the births of children, about 9 months after New England's latest Super Bowl run. (OMF on WEEI via Twitter)

HARBAUGH-LYTICS

"It's part of what we do. It's not all what we do. I have a good understanding of the numbers and how it works. I have people in my ear that help with that as well, which is important. Not just with that, but with challenges and things like that. We're very organized in what we do and we have a method and a process. It's very detailed and well-thought out. We're standing by our decisions. Our decisions gave us the best chance to win the game, in that particular game. These are not like league-average choices. These are determined by this game and for this game specifically, in that venue. Weather is even factored into it. ... It wasn't a field position game. It was a possession game. Making the most of each possession was what counted."

"If you do your homework online and pull up how football analytics work, you can dig up a lot of information. If you're a reporter or on the radio, I would think that would be part of your job to do that."

"[Tying the game] is the thing to do if you want to go into overtime. It's not the thing to do if you want to win the game in regulation."

-- Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has spearheaded the recent conversation about implementing big analytics in the NFL. Harbaugh and the Ravens took multiple risks against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, going for two early and going for it on fourth down frequently. (Baltimore Sun)

EVERYBODY GROWS AT THEIR OWN PACE

"No, I'm happy for those guys, It's easy to look at the rookie class and be like, 'Rookies are playing, why am I not playing?' I want to be like Tom Brady and Drew Brees and that's something that doesn't happen overnight. Tom didn't play at first; Aaron Rodgers didn't play at first."

-- Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins isn't too jealous of fellow rookies Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones as they continue to get starting NFL reps. (ESPN)

I MEAN HE'S JUST ANSWERING THE QUESTION

"Whew boy. Davon Godchaux just gave Travis Frederick all he can handle."

-- Travis Wingfield of 'Locked Up Dolphins' highlighted just how good Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Davon Godchaux looked against the Dallas Cowboys in the Dolphins' loss Sunday.

"If they are the best O-line, then what am I?"

-- Godchaux sees the tweet and tries to gas himself up a bit online, posing it as a question.

"0-3"

-- Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis helped answer Godchaux's question. (Jourdan Lewis via Twitter)

FLY LOVEBIRDS FLY

"Please win if you do I will ask out this girl in my class"

-- Deep in the mentions of an Eagles pregame tweet was this singular cry for help from an Eagles fan named JV. If the Eagles would beat the Green Bay Packers, he'd ask a girl out from his class.

"Go get her, JV"

-- After a last-second pick in the end zone to seal victory, the Eagles gave JV their blessing. (Eagles via Twitter)

THIS WEEK IN SOCIAL MEDIA

TAIL BETWEEN LEGS, PADS IN HAND

Melvin Gordon is back and Keenan Allen is going to chirp him forever for his holdout. pic.twitter.com/cgMsLzTxQT — Surf & Turf Podcast (@surfandturfpod) September 26, 2019

-- Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon returned to facilities this week, and wide receiver Keenan Allen captured his return on Instagram.

IT DOESN'T MATTER WHAT YOU THINK!

-- San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle broke out an impressive Rock impression after starting off the season 3-0...

-- … and it caught the attention of the Rock himself.

'BET I CAN THROW A BALL OVER THEM MOUNTAINS'

-- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew met his Hollywood doppelgänger Jon Gries, otherwise known as Uncle Rico from Napoleon Dynamite.