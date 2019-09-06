The Week in Quotes: September 6, 2019

by Cale Clinton

STILL HIBERNATING

"Three points is ridiculous. Obviously unacceptable. Starts with me, so this -- I just told the guys in there, this is not who we are. I was proud of our defense. I thought they played their ass off tonight. Offensively, not good enough. And we're going to fix it."

-- Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy chastises his team's anemic offense after posting 208 passing yards on 45 attempts in a 10-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers. (NFL.com)

"We wanted to make Mitch play quarterback. We knew they had a lot of weapons, we knew they were dangerous, we knew all of those things. But we knew if we could make Mitch play quarterback, that we'd have a chance."

-- Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams takes a jab at Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky after the 10-3 victory. (Matt Schneiderman, The Athletic via Twitter)

JETLAGGED AND WASHED UP

"Came home from China to all these cameras at the airport. I thought to myself: 'Man. I still got it!!' Turns out they were all there for Zeke...."

-- NBA champion Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki arrived just in time to catch the hysteria surrounding Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot's return to Dallas amid his contract holdout. Bit of a tough pill to swallow after thinking it was all for you, but cool nonetheless. (Dirk Nowitzki via Twitter)

MASTER NEGOTIATOR

"Don't like other guys bulls**ting for me."

-- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett negotiated his own two-year, $30-million contract extension and gave a pretty simple reason as to why he's his own negotiator. (Mike Chappell, FOX59 via Twitter)

WHEN YA GOTTA GO…

Hugh Freeze: "The interesting thing is, and I'm glad no one got it on camera, is the fact that I had to have a pee break and I couldn't move out of the bed. That was quite interesting to see my coaches, you know, they didn't know they had signed up for that. That was about in the middle of the third quarter."

Host: "That's fantastic. So, wait, did they shield it? Did they shield the windows? How did they do it?"

HF: "Well, they finally got the shield up because I was begging them. I said please shield it because I can't hold it any longer. And I coached through the whole thing."

-- Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze gave his first coaching appearance from a hospital bed in a booth above the field. The only issue came when he couldn't actually leave the bed to use the bathroom. (Barstool Sports)

I AM EXCITED

"I like football. I like football season and all the things that go with it."

-- New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is 67 years old headed into his 20th season with the Patriots, and he's just as energized for the start of football as he has ever been. (Zack Cox, NESN via Twitter)

PAY NO ATTENTION TO THE TANK BEHIND THE CURTAIN

"No, we're not [tanking]. We're going to try to win every game. It's disheartening to hear people even say that. For a guy who respects the game, as much as the game has done for me, when people say that -- they shouldn't say it."

-- Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores refuses to admit that the 'Fins are "tanking for Tua" despite the fact they sent top offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil and top pass target Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans for a king's ransom of picks. (Spectrum News 13)

HOT MIC!

"I've never had my butt fingered"

-- A microphone on the Packers bench picked up whispers of buttplay during a punt by the Chicago Bears. (Barstool Sports)

WONDER WHAT'S MISSING?

"We got a great vibe. We don't need no attention. We don't need nothing. We just going to go out there and play."

-- Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is fired up for a drama-free season, claiming that "it's a different team this year" after adding a slew of new young players and losing a couple marquee headaches. (NFL.com)

HOMETOWN HEROICS

"That's pretty dope. I just can't wait to get in that environment. I know it's going to be crazy. Fans are going to be going wild. I just can't wait to put on a show."

-- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be opening his season on the road against the Miami Dolphins, just a short drive from his hometown of Pompano Beach, Florida. The extra bump from family and friends should warrant a high-flying performance for the second-year quarterback. (Baltimore Ravens)

DAWGS GONNA EAT

"I have full confidence in all our playmakers, our skill position guys that if they have one-on-ones, they should be licking their chops and they should all take that as disrespect because that's the type of team we have and we need to take advantage of, It's going to be a matchup game. ... It's going to look like a lot of matchups that we can take advantage of, a numbers game."

-- Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has high hopes for the weapons in the Browns re-vamped offense. (Cleveland.com)

READY FOR TAKEOFF

"I can carry 50 (times) if you ask me. When I say, 'Don't hold back,' I mean literally that. I don't want to go out there and try to sprinkle me in or anything like that. I'm ready to play football. I've been waiting a long time for this moment. A lot of people are excited to see me play. Quadruple that, and that's how I feel."

-- New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell is set to be unleashed after reports came out that Bell told Jets head coach Adam Gase, "Don't hold back" when coming up with this year's game plan.( )

THIS WEEK IN SOCIAL MEDIA

FOR THE BRAND

-- Retired punter and special teams brand ambassador Pat McAfee broke down Thursday night's game-winning punt by Green Bay's J.K. Scott.

BUT WAIT -- THERE'S MORE!

I will never -- and I mean NEVER -- log off pic.twitter.com/QS52ohABhI — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) September 3, 2019

-- Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown did a lot more than almost fight a team GM! Here he is going after Direct Auto Insurance on Twitter.

THE WHO'S WHO OF DALLAS FOOTBALL

They got jokes in Dallas. Cowboys pulled this out. On the front "zeke who" Zeke said he thought of bringing one himself. pic.twitter.com/RQx5jG9uIF — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 5, 2019

-- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott brought a special gift for owner Jerry Jones after signing a 6-year, $90-million extension, keeping him in Dallas for the next eight years.