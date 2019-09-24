Win the Wire: Week 4

by Scott Spratt

After a spectacular comeback win against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Danny Dimes fever is sweeping the nation. Daniel Jones' potential stardom has big implications on his and his teammates' fantasy potential, and so Giants command several of my top waiver recommendations in both shallow and deep formats. But they didn't quite make it to the top spot in shallow leagues.

Each listed player includes my recommendation for how much of your Free Agent Acquisition Budget (FAAB) you should bid to try to win them as well as whether I think you should use a No. 1 waiver priority in a format where you would then fall to the back of the line.

Ownership percentages are for ESPN/Yahoo/NFL.com.

Shallow Leagues

Players to Target

Darren Waller, TE, Oakland Raiders

84%/88%/78%

I had already moved Darren Waller into my top five tight ends before he went off on Sunday for 134 yards on 13 catches. Now, he's definitely going to stay there. His 34.1% wide receiver and tight end target share is the highest of all tight ends. Spend big to pick him up if you haven't and he remains available in your league.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 60%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: Yes

Wayne Gallman, RB, New York Giants

1%/8%/1%

Saquon Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain in the Giants' come-from-behind win over the Buccaneers in Week 3 and is expected to miss four to eight weeks. Barkley has frequently succeeded despite a lackluster offense around him, but Daniel Jones may change that calculus. As such, I advocate spending some FAAB to pick up Wayne Gallman. I don't think Gallman is a special player, but he does have 51 career catches against 168 carries, a favorable ratio for fantasy production.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 45%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: Yes

Demarcus Robinson, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

66%/72%/46%

With Chiefs receivers Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman, I feel like I'm in the exact same place as I was last week trying to make sense of the Jaguars triumvirate of Dede Westbrook, D.J. Chark, and Chris Conley. But with Patrick Mahomes involved, the stakes are so much higher. I guess I'll reluctantly label both Robinson and Hardman as shallow-league pickups this time around, but note that the former's 43 yards and touchdown came on just four targets in Week 3. Maybe big plays from Mahomes can sustain a fantasy-relevant average, but I feel like some shutouts are coming.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 18%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

45%/49%/17%

Hardman had more than double Robinson's yardage on Sunday but only just edged him five targets to four. Everything I said about Robinson I also feel about Hardman. And given the athleticism Robinson demonstrated on his touchdown grab, I'm no longer sure which player I prefer in dynasty formats.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 17%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Greg Olsen, TE, Carolina Panthers

77%/82%/81%

If you can't get Waller at this point, Greg Olsen is an excellent consolation prize. After catching seven more targets on Sunday, this time from backup quarterback Kyle Allen, Olsen is up to a 28.1% wide receiver and tight end target share. That's sixth-highest at the position, and Allen looks more than capable of maintaining and probably improving the fantasy fortunes of the major Panthers targets.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 15%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

79%/80%/70%

Devin Singletary missed last week with a hamstring injury, and Frank Gore took advantage with 76 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown. And since Singletary didn't practice all week, it seems possible that he isn't close to returning and could miss a few more weeks. But I remain confident that he will become the Bills' featured back at some point this season. On obviously limited work, he has 60 rushing DYAR, fourth-most at the position.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 15%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers

49%/53%/44%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling's ownership percentages are a bit down since Week 2, perhaps because of Geronimo Allison's touchdown catch that week. But it remains clear that Valdes-Scantling is the Packers' No. 2 receiver. He played 88% of the team's offensive snaps on Sunday compared to just 46% for Allison. He produced six catches, 99 yards, and a touchdown on a team-leading 10 targets and now leads the team for the season with a 31.0% wide receiver and tight end target share. Davante Adams is close behind at 29.6%, but no other Packers' wide receiver or tight end is even at 12%.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 14%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

84%/87%/86%

With Kyler Murray throwing the ball as much as he is, both Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk are likely to be fantasy-worthy in shallow formats. Fitzgerald is owned at this point, but a few leagues have yet to catch on to Kirk. That will certainly happen in this waiver period after Kirk added 10 more catches on 12 targets in Week 3. He's now tied for fourth in the league with 32 targets on the season.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 12%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos

77%/76%/70%

Royce Freeman is clearly the No. 2 running back in Denver, and he has even ceded all five of the Broncos' carries within 5 yards of the end zone to his teammate Phillip Lindsay through three weeks. But don't make too much of that. Regardless of the workload of his teammate, Freeman is averaging 12 carries and four targets per game, a healthy volume that can sustain him as even a shallow-league flex option. He has also run effectively, producing 25 rushing DYAR for the short season.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 11%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

85%/92%/86%

Kyler Murray had already become a shallow-league quarterback option because of his volume of passing in Kliff Kingsbury's offense. After three weeks, he is up to a league-high 137 pass attempts, eight more than second-place Andy Dalton. But Murray ratcheted up his fantasy potential by running for 69 yards on eight carries. He had just six carries combined over his first two weeks.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 8%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

84%/84%/79%

I'm a bit torn on Miles Sanders because he has been very inefficient so far in 2019, rushing for -65 DYAR compared to 21 for teammate Jordan Howard. But Sanders continued to see more work than Howard, 13 carries and four targets versus 11 carries and one target, and Sanders has twice as many targets as his backfield mate on the season. I think Sanders deserves a leash since he's a rookie, and his current workload makes him the back to own for the Eagles. But don't invest too much in case their workloads flip in a month or two.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 7%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

41%/26%/28%

Bruce Arians was true to his word that he would play the hot hand with his running backs. Ronald Jones has now yo-yoed from 13 to four to 14 targets in this first three games. This week's total was one more than Peyton Barber, but I really can't see how that even split can continue. For the season, Jones has 5.3 yards per carry and 35 DYAR compared to just 3.7 and 1 for Barber. Barber isn't special, so make the upside play for Jones. Just don't start him until he turns in a game where he dominates his backfield in touches.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 7%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Will Dissly, TE, Seattle Seahawks

27%/46%/25%

Another game, another touchdown. Will Dissly is up to five scores in just six career healthy games. That's a big part of the reason I promoted him to a shallow-league add. The other is that his seven targets from Sunday bump him up to a 17.5% wide receiver and tight end target share that, while significantly behind the positional leaders, is still 12th-best among tight ends. I think he's a top-10 option at the position.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 6%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Chris Thompson, RB, Washington Redskins

53%/45%/32%

The Bears matchup on Monday night dictated Chris Thompson's relative success versus power-running teammate Adrian Peterson. No matter how Derrius Guice's and Bryce Love's injuries shake out, Thompson isn't going to be a volume runner. But that's fine if he continues to see eight targets per game. For the season, Thompson is up to 23 targets, tied for the most among running backs with Le'Veon Bell. Thompson could crack the PPR top 30 at the position like he did in his best season in 2016.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 6%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers

71%/77%/69%

Speaking of those Panthers targets, Curtis Samuel saw seven on Sunday compared to just two for D.J. Moore. I still prefer Moore, but Samuel has closed the gap in targets between them to just two at 26 (Moore) to 24 (Samuel) for the season. Meanwhile, Samuel is still available in about a quarter of leagues.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 5%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

72%/52%/43%

Like his teammate Freeman, Courtland Sutton is definitely the No. 2 option at his position for the team. But even though Sutton's 29.9% wide receiver and tight end target share is noticeably behind that of Emmanuel Sanders, it's still good enough for top-20 at the position in the NFL. Given Joe Flacco's extreme historical home/road splits, it may be best to play the matchups with Sutton, but there will definitely be weeks to use him in shallow leagues.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 5%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Redskins

67%/67%/69%

Terry McLaurin fell a bit short of the production of his teammate and fellow outside receiver Paul Richardson against the Bears, but he turned in another excellent fantasy performance of six catches, 70 yards, and a touchdown on eight targets. The rookie McLaurin has a five-target edge on Richardson for the season and a 27.0% wide receiver and tight end target share that leads the team. The Ravens' Marquise Brown is the only rookie wideout with more targets.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 5%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants

81%/75%/68%

Sterling Shepard returned from a concussion that forced him to sit out in Week 2 and quickly reasserted himself as the Giants' No. 1 receiver, catching seven balls for 100 yards and a score on nine targets. Evan Engram was the only other Giants receiver with more than five targets. If Daniel Jones can breathe new life into this offense, then Shepard could become a reliable flex option in shallow formats.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 4%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears

47%/45%/25%

Definitely grab him if he was dropped in your shallow formats, but Mitchell Trubisky remains a shallow-league option in the Bears' most favorable matchups thanks to his rushing ability. Meanwhile, his passing is not as bad as his criticism from the first two weeks. He's completed just 2.3% fewer passes than expected according to Next Gen Stats, a smaller deficit than notable quarterbacks including Baker Mayfield (3.2%) and Jared Goff (4.8%).

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players to Avoid

Phillip Dorsett, WR, New England Patriots

11%/33%/11%

Phillip Dorsett is the most obvious beneficiary of the Patriots' release of Antonio Brown, but I wouldn't overextend to land Dorsett in your shallow formats. Week 2 with Brown was his season low in targets, but including both Weeks 1 and 3 without Brown, Dorsett has produced his impressive totals of 187 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 targets. That 18.4% wide receiver and tight end target share is just 58th among wide receivers and behind some not-so-notable names including Randall Cobb (18.8%), A.J. Brown (18.9%), and Jakeem Grant (19.8%). Dorsett is actually in the same boat as Robinson and Hardman in my mind, but he's less valuable because I'm less willing to believe his quarterback can throw 60 touchdowns.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

19%/18%/8%

Tony Pollard turned in an excellent fantasy line of 103 rushing yards, 25 receiving yards, and a rushing touchdown, and I suspect the Cowboys have likely hit on another of their draft picks. But that doesn't lead me to believe Pollard is going to have fantasy value this year. Only five of his 13 carries in Week 3 came with the game within two scores; 15 of Ezekiel Elliott's 19 carries did. Meanwhile, Pollard's excellent 27 DYAR and 14.5% DVOA still don't measure up to Elliott's marks of 94 and 42.4%. Pollard has become one of the most important fantasy handcuffs, but for now, that is all that he is.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

13%/20%/3%

Pretty much everything I just said about Pollard applies to Alexander Mattison, Dalvin Cook's rookie backup who had a nice fantasy day of 12 carries, 58 yards, and a touchdown against the Raiders. Just seven of Pollard's 12 carries came with the game within two scores compared to 15 of Cook's 16. And Mattison's 23 DYAR and 16.1% DVOA are strong, but fall similarly short of Cook at 116 and 42.4%.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Taylor Gabriel, WR, Chicago Bears

3%/4%/2%

Taylor Gabriel was the preeminent fantasy beneficiary of Mitchell Trubisky's breakout Week 3 performance, catching six passes for 75 yards and all three of Trubisky's touchdowns. His seven targets on the day were tied for the team lead with Allen Robinson, but Gabriel has just a 20.3% wide receiver and tight end target share, barely half of Robinson's 39.1% rate. And at 5-foot-7 and 168 pounds, Gabriel is unlikely to put up another multi-touchdown game any time soon. Even with the trio from Monday, Gabriel has just 13 career receiving scores on 208 receptions.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Marvin Jones, WR, Detroit Lions

78%/68%/77%

Marvin Jones enjoyed the best fantasy day of the Lions receivers in Week 3, catching six balls for 101 yards and a touchdown. He also led the team with nine targets, nearly doubling his season total to 19. That may sound like a decent number, but it is good for just a 20.9% wide receiver and tight end target share. Danny Amendola has that same total of 19 and has sabotaged Jones' hopes of being a shallow-league flex consideration. Kenny Golladay and his 27 targets through three games is the only Lions receiver you want to start in shallow formats.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Jordan Akins, TE, Houston Texans

0%/1%/0%

The decks were somewhat cleared for tight end Jordan Akins when Jordan Thomas broke a rib in the preseason and landed on injured reserve, and Akins experienced a bit of a breakout in Week 3, catching a pair of touchdowns on his five targets. At 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds, Akins will likely continue to be a red zone threat, but his five targets do not stand out even for his position on the team. Teammate Darren Fells had six targets and scored as well, and now Akins and Fells share the same 12.2% wide receiver and tight end target share that is just 25th-best at the position. Neither are shallow-league options.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players You Can Drop

Antonio Brown, WR, Free Agent

Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Darwin Thompson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

Dion Lewis, RB, Tennessee Titans

Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans

Dante Pettis, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Derrius Guice, RB, Washington Redskins

Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Mike Davis, RB, Chicago Bears

Geronimo Allison, WR, Green Bay Packers

Robert Foster, WR, Buffalo Bills

DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Denver Broncos



Deep Leagues

Players to Target

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

15%/18%/9%

I've already mentioned a few of his teammates who have more short-term fantasy value because of the importance of their positions in fantasy, but Daniel Jones made a case to crack the fantasy quarterback top 15 after a tremendous 336-yard, two-touchdown passing and 28-yard,two-touchdown rushing performance against the Buccaneers in his debut. The rushing will be key to his fantasy potential, similar to the Bills' Josh Allen. But Jones also completed 3.4% more passes than expected according to Next Gen Stats on Sunday. Stash him in case he ends up being a star.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 22%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers

16%/9%/3%

In a press conference last week, Matt Fleur said he wanted to even out running back Aaron Jones' and Jamaal Williams' touches Well, he made good on that promise in Week 3, handing 12 carries to Williams against just 10 to Jones. If that's going to be the split, then Williams will have deep-league value. I just don't know how long it will last. Jones has always been way more effective than his bigger teammate, and that has been true this season. His 24 DYAR through three games has clearly outclassed Williams' total of -14.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 18%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

50%/26%/23%

With Mason Rudolph at the helm, the Steelers tightened their rotation of receivers. They made Donte Moncrief a healthy inactive and limited slot receiver Ryan Switzer to special teams work. That left wideouts James Washington and Diontae Johnson as major contributors, playing 92% and 79% of the team's offensive snaps, respectively. Rudolph may not be Ben Roethlisberger, but he can create fantasy value for three receivers if they are always on the field. That may be especially true in the coming weeks if tight end Vance McDonald misses time with a shoulder injury.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 14%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

2%/4%/1%

Diontae Johnson out-produced James Washington in fantasy in Week 3 thanks mostly to a touchdown reception, but his snap deficit makes him the slightly worse fantasy choice. Still, it is encouraging to see Johnson already becoming a featured part of the Steelers' offense in his rookie season. His dynasty and keeper value is quickly rising.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 10%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Preston Williams, WR, Miami Dolphins

3%/3%/1%

Speaking of dynasty value, the Dolphins landed a gem of a receiver in Preston Williams as an undrafted free agent. The 6-foot-5, 218-pound receiver looks to me like one of the best receivers in this rookie class, drafted or otherwise. Meanwhile, he's already up to a solid 26.7% of the Dolphins' wide receiver and tight end target share this season, highest on the team and noticeably ahead of DeVante Parker (23.3%). Only Marquise Brown and Terry McLaurin have more than Williams' 23 targets among rookie wideouts. Williams is on the periphery of shallow-league consideration. He is definitely worth a healthy FAAB bid in your deeper formats. I prefer him as a fantasy option to both James Washington and Diontae Johnson, but I don't think you'll need to spend that much given the public perception of the Dolphins at this point.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 10%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

3%/8%/1%

I was hopeful for a Darwin Thompson breakout, but Darrel Williams instead filled in for the injured Damien Williams and did so quite capably. He racked up a total of 109 rushing and receiving yards behind LeSean McCoy, and that included five targets, three more than he saw in all of his rookie season. With Thompson seeing just four touches, it's clear that Williams it the Chiefs' preferred backup. That makes him an intriguing fantasy pickup with both Damien Williams and McCoy banged up.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 8%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills

20%/8%/4%

John Brown has felt like the Bills' clear No. 1 receiving option through three weeks, but after 10 more targets on Sunday, Cole Beasley has caught up to him with 23 targets for the season. That puts both players at a 28.8% wide receiver and tight end target share that is more than double any of their teammates. Meanwhile, Beasley is widely available and an excellent deep-league PPR option.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 7%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills

0%/1%/0%

In three career games, rookie tight end Dawson Knox has peaked at four targets in both Week 2 and Week 3. But you know how you increase your target share? You catch a 49-yard pass and absolutely wreck a pair of defenders with stiff arms.

With their colder climate, Buffalo is always a sneaky-valuable destination for a fantasy-relevant tight end, and Knox is on a roster full of block-first options such as Tyler Kroft, Lee Smith, and Tommy Sweeney. This is pure projection, but I could see Knox emerging as a solid TE2 this year.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 6%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Chris Herndon, TE, New York Jets

7%/12%/3%

We are just one week away from a number of players returning from four-game PED suspensions. The most compelling of those players from a fantasy sense is Jets tight end Chris Herndon. He was very efficient with 50 DYAR in his rookie season, and he'll immediately step in as the Jets' best or second-best receiving option. The Jets have a bye this week, which means Herndon won't be eligible to play until Week 6, but it may be worth stashing him head of time in your deeper leagues.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 6%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

18%/32%/14%

As good as Daniel Jones looked on Sunday, I don't think it makes sense to exhaust your FAAB budget on him. There are just too many intriguing quarterbacks. No one expects to hear that adjective applied to the boring Andy Dalton, but Dalton threw for another 249 passing yards in a difficult road matchup in Buffalo. He's still averaging 326 yards per game that, while buoyed by the second-most pass attempts in football, has still come on a solid 7.6 yards per attempt. Dalton seems to be having more success getting rid of the ball quickly. His 2.52-second average time to throw is down nearly a tenth of a second compared to last year under Marvin Lewis. He'll also get A.J. Green back, presumably some time in October.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 5%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Gardner Minshew, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

5%/8%/3%

Gardner Minshew is old news as far as elevated backup quarterbacks are concerned, but after another solid passing performance with 20 of 30 completed passes and two more touchdowns, I'm gaining confidence that he's actually a good player. For the season, Minshew has completed 2.1% more passes than expected according to Next Gen Stats. He looks like one of the most accurate passers in football.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 5%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Kyle Allen, QB, Carolina Panthers

2%/3%/1%

Kyle Allen has shown tremendous accuracy similar to Minshew, completing 68.4% of his 57 career passes for a stellar 9.2 yards per attempt. He completed 9.2% more passes than expected in Week 3, which is the second-highest rate for a quarterback this season behind Dak Prescott, although obviously in just one start in Allen's case. Cam Newton has already been ruled out for Week 4 and seems a good bet to miss several more games. As such, Allen can be a good short-term solution for you. I prefer him to Teddy Bridgewater and Mason Rudolph in the short term. But don't get carried away by his four-touchdown performance. The Cardinals are still missing Patrick Peterson and have allowed Matthew Stafford and Lamar Jackson to throw for big totals of 385 yards and three touchdowns and 272 yards and two touchdowns, respectively.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 4%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Jeff Wilson, RB, San Francisco 49ers

3%/5%/1%

After I dismissed him as a garbage-time producer from Week 2, Jeff Wilson surprised me in Week 3, scoring two more touchdowns on eight total carries in a close game. Wilson has been an effective player, producing 22 DYAR and 14.7% DVOA this season on a limited workload. But the reason he might have fantasy relevance is that he has five carries within 5 yards of the end zone. All other 49ers' running backs have just one such carry. At this point, Wilson seems similarly valuable to Rams' back Malcolm Brown, but Wilson is almost universally still available.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 4%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Mack Hollins, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

0%/1%/0%

With both DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery sidelined, Mack Hollins and JJ Arcega-Whiteside were both elevated to close-to-full-time players. The former played 99% of the team's offensive snaps while the latter played 72%. But Hollins maintained his two-to-one advantage in targets, seeing seven versus just three for Arecega-Whiteside. If either Jeffery makes it back in Week 4 or Dallas Goedert improves to where he can play closer to his Week 1 snap percentage (55%) than his Week 3 snap percentage (12%), I think Arcega-Whiteside will be the major loser. But the Eagles play on Thursday night, so Hollins is a decent bet to have another usable fantasy day.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Elijhaa Penny, RB, New York Giants

0%/0%/0%

Wayne Gallman is my bet to be the productive member of the Giants' backfield in Saquon Barkley's absence, but Gallman is just 6-foot and 210 pounds. The bigger Penny (6-foot-2 and 234 pounds) could easily see some early-down and goal-line work, and that could give him fantasy value in deeper formats. But follow the news. The Giants may end up signing another running back that could erase Penny's fantasy potential.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

3%/4%/1%

Mark Ingram put up a monster fantasy day against the Chiefs on Sunday, carrying the ball 16 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns. It's clear that Edwards is not in a split time share, and the pessimistic view is that he has had just 10 carries the last two games combined. But the optimistic view is that Edwards is still averaging 10 touches per game this season, enough to be a deep-league flex consideration in standard formats.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Irv Smith, TE, Minnesota Vikings

1%/1%/0%

Kyle Rudolph seemed destined to have a big fantasy day against a Raiders team that finished last in DVOA allowed to tight ends in 2018, but he saw just one target, two fewer than rookie tight end Irv Smith. That split likely won't continue with Rudolph on the field about twice as often, at 87% of the team's offensive snaps versus 49% for Smith. But Smith is one of the trio of impact receiving tight ends from the 2019 draft class. He's worth a stash in deep leagues to see if his workload can increase in the coming weeks.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Ben Watson, TE, New England Patriots

2%/1%/1%

If you need a deep-league tight end who can contribute a bit more in the short term, consider picking up veteran Patriot Ben Watson. He will return from his PED suspension in Week 5. Despite being 37 years old at the time, Watson turned in another efficient season in 2018 with 73 DYAR. He'll immediately become a dangerous passing attack's best receiving option at tight end.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots

1%/1%/0%

Jakobi Meyers was back in the mix with three targets in Week 3 with Antonio Brown released. His season total of four targets doesn't suggest he is on the verge of major fantasy contributions, but that may change if starting slot receiver Julian Edelman misses time with the chest injury that forced him out of the game in Week 3. Meyers strikes me as a wide receiver version of a handcuff and has similarly big upside as backs like Pollard and Mattison.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots

5%/10%/6%

James White missed the Patriots' Week 3 game because his wife was due to give birth, and while that led to Damien Harris' first active game, he did not play an offensive snap. He may seem like a fantasy non-entity, but I'm starting to get worried about Sony Michel. Michel's 4.5 yards per carry last season dramatically overstated his effectiveness on what were an easy set of carries. His -2.7% DVOA painted a truer picture of a mediocre back. Things have gotten worse in 2019 with Michel averaging just 2.4 yards per carry and -23.6% DVOA. If Michel can't turn things around over the next few starts, I wouldn't be surprised to see Harris starting and earning those fantasy-coveted goal-line carries.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants

47%/37%/21%

Golden Tate is the most prominent wide receiver who is set to return from a PED suspension in Week 5, and like Shepard, his fantasy prospects are rapidly improving courtesy of Daniel Jones.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

0%/0%/0%

Jones may be the Giants' savior, but he likely cannot support four fantasy-relevant receiving options. That will presumably leave either Tate of rookie Darius Slayton on the outside looking in. Everyone's money will likely be on Tate as the more productive receiver, but with a 20.3 yards-per-reception average at Auburn, Slayton provides the Giants with deep speed that neither Shepard nor Tate can. On Sunday, Jones looked very capable of taking advantage.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Trey Quinn, WR, Washington Redskins

5%/1%/1%

Trey Quinn has a decent 22.5% wide receiver and tight end target share that is 45th at the position. He's obviously behind Terry McLaurin in the team's pecking order, but he can continue to provide decent value in deep PPR formats out of the slot, especially if Jordan Reed is unable to return to the field.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Antonio Callaway, WR, Cleveland Browns

1%/1%/0%

Antonio Callaway doesn't share Tate's upside playing in a loaded Browns' offense behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry. But Callaway was a surprising rookie performer, adding 40 DYAR in 2018. He seems like a good bet to take most of Rashard Higgins' and Damion Ratley's targets when he returns from his suspension in Week 5.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players to Avoid

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Indianapolis Colts

19%/20%/7%

After a pair of sub-200-yard passing performances in Weeks 1 and 2, Jacoby Brissett broke out with 310 yards and two touchdowns against the Falcons on Sunday. Now with seven passing scores in three games, you may be wondering whether Brissett has become a fantasy option. I wouldn't get overly excited. The Falcons are a tremendous fantasy matchup, increasing their opponents passing touchdowns per attempt by 46%. The context of this game moved Brissett from my No. 16 true-talent fantasy quarterback to No. 7 for the week. A typical mid-teens ranking makes him usable in deeper formats, but he is unlikely to become a difference-maker for your fantasy teams.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

23%/38%/12%

Rookie Deebo Samuel has already established himself as the 49ers' No. 1 wide receiver, but that doesn't mean the same thing on their team as it does on most. In Week 3, it meant just four targets and 52% of the team's offensive snaps. There is too much of a workload split to buy any 49ers wideout in fantasy.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Adam Humphries, WR, Tennessee Titans

22%/6%/4%

The Titans are about as bad a fantasy situation for receivers as the 49ers. Corey Davis, Adam Humphries, A.J. Brown, and Tajae Sharpe are all part-time players ranging between 49% and 74% of the team's offensive snaps in Week 3. Humphries set the pace for the week with nine targets, four more than anyone else. But I can't recommend him even in shallow formats. Delanie Walker is the only Titans receiver with more than 20% of the team's wide receiver and tight end target share.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Auden Tate, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

0%/0%/0%

After consecutive games with 100-plus yards and at least one touchdown to start the season, John Ross cooled off with just two catches and 22 yards in Week 3. Auden Tate stepped up to fill that lost production with six catches and 88 yards on 10 targets, but don't expect that to continue. Ross was shadowed by exceptional cornerback Tre'Davious White, which contributed to his poor weekly totals. He should bounce back, and A.J. Green should return to this lineup in the coming weeks, pushing Tate to a reserve role.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

KeeSean Johnson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

1%/2%/0%

KeeSean Johnson saw some good news for his fantasy potential when the Cardinals released Michael Crabtree, but that doesn't make Johnson a short-term option even in deeper formats. Even while Crabtree barely saw the field on Sunday, Johnson was limited to just 48% of the teams snaps, half of the 96% that third receiver Damiere Byrd saw.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Randall Cobb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

36%/30%/26%

I was optimistic for an increased workload for Randall Cobb when Michael Gallup hurt his knee in Week 2. But instead, Cobb and backup outside receiver Devin Smith saw similar workloads of four and five targets that will likely keep either from contributing in fantasy.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Braxton Berrios, WR, New York Jets

0%/0%/0%

With Demaryius Thomas sidelined, slot receiver Braxton Berrios got a chance to play on offense and ended up leading the team with six targets. That certainly sabotages Jamison Crowder's fantasy value, but I don't think it means much for Berrios' fantasy future. Both Thomas and Chris Herndon should return to the Jets in a few weeks, likely before normal quarterback Sam Darnold can return from mono to make any Jets receiver a fantasy option.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players You Can Drop

Donte Moncrief, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ryan Switzer, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Zay Jones, WR, Buffalo Bills

Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins

Nick Foles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ty Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

Devin Funchess, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Albert Wilson, WR, Miami Dolphins

Andy Isabella, WR, Arizona Cardinals