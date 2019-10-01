Win the Wire: Week 5

by Scott Spratt

Nothing from Week 4 shook the fantasy landscape quite as much as Daniel Jones' arrival and Saquon Barkley's departure from Week 3, but there are still a number of players to consider on the wire in shallow and deep formats. Some, such as Wayne Gallman and Demarcus Robinson, have asserted their worth and remain available in a healthy percentage of leagues. And a handful of other players return from four-game suspensions and should make their debuts in Week 5.

Each listed player includes my recommendation for how much of your Free Agent Acquisition Budget (FAAB) you should bid to try to win them, as well as whether I think you should use a No. 1 waiver priority in a format where you would then fall to the back of the line.

Ownership percentages are for ESPN/Yahoo/NFL.com.

Shallow Leagues

Players to Target

Wayne Gallman, RB, New York Giants

71%/79%/74%

Wayne Gallman did exactly what fantasy owners wanted in his first start in place of the injured Saquon Barkley: catch a lot of passes. For the day, he caught six balls for 55 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. The 18 carries and a rushing touchdown are a bonus. He should be a solid RB2 for the next month or two that Barkley misses, so spend big if he remained on waivers in your league last week.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 100%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: Yes

Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

41%/44%/32%

Ronald Jones had already made it clear he was the superior back to Peyton Barber, a trend that continued with the former now at 19.3% rushing DVOA and latter at -14.0% for the season. But Jones wasn't a fantasy option with his old workload split. After a Week 4 game in which he saw 19 carries to just nine for Barber, he is. I think there is some risk that the Bucs' big lead on the Rams created a game script that specifically favored Jones, but I don't think you can afford to wait and see in case it's real.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 82%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: Yes

Demarcus Robinson, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

71%/75%/54%

I was really struggling to advocate for Demarcus Robinson in shallow formats given the Chiefs' myriad offensive options, which may have expanded further on Sunday if Byron Pringle's big fourth-quarter catch is any indication. But this third game without Tyreek Hill crystalized things. Robinson saw nine targets to just five for Mecole Hardman. He played 91% of the Chiefs' offensive snaps. And he now has a 38.8% DVOA for the season compared to 0.8% for Hardman. Robinson's full-season 17.6% wide receiver and tight end target share looks low, but I expect closer to 25.0% for him until Hill returns. With Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, that makes him a temporary WR2, and he has tremendous upside given the talent he has shown with his new opportunities.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 24%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Will Dissly, TE, Seattle Seahawks

67%/83%/78%

Another game and another touchdown for Will Dissly. He now has six in seven career healthy games, and his five end zone targets this season are tied for most at the position with Travis Kelce. But the reason Dissly is now entrenched in the top 10 fantasy tight ends is his 21.4% wide receiver and tight end target share, which is 10th-best at the position and on a trajectory to pass Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf as Russell Wilson's No. 2 target on the team.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 22%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers

67%/66%/48%

Geronimo Allison scored another touchdown on Thursday night, but it continues to be clear that Marquez Valdes-Scantling is the Packers' No. 2 receiving option. Valdes-Scantling out-targeted Allison seven to four for the week and has more than doubled him with a 26.6% wide receiver and tight end target share compared to 11.0% for Allison on the season. Valdes-Scantling even has the same total of four end zone targets. His lack of a breakout fantasy game has held his ownership percentage down, but that will change in the next few weeks.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 21%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Geronimo Allison, WR, Green Bay Packers

27%/24%/33%

And where I was previously saying you could drop Allison in your shallow formats, I now suggest you pick him up. After torching the Eagles for 10 catches and 180 yards, Davante Adams was forced to leave the Thursday night game with a foot injury and will now likely miss the team's Week 5 game against the Cowboys. Allison jumped over an 80% offensive snap workload last week with the injury, and he should play full time for as long as Adams misses. It may only be for a week or two, but Allison will be a flex option as long as Adams is out.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 12%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

56%/56%/52%

I regret not trusting my instincts more with Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders. Through the first three games, Sanders paced the Eagles' backfield in carries and targets and makes sense as the superior receiving threat given his agility. But at least for now while Sanders is a rookie, Howard is just better. The difference between Howard's 25.7% and Sanders' -29.5% rushing DVOA is even wider than Ronald Jones' and Peyton Barber's. Meanwhile, Howard scored three times in the Thursday night win in Green Bay and now has five carries within 5 yards of the end zone this season compared to just two for Sanders. Howard can be a flex option without much receiving work if he draws close to 60% of the team's carries, and his relative success on his attempts so far suggests he should get that.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 12%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Tyrell Williams, WR, Oakland Raiders

87%/80%/71%

Tyrell Williams has exceled in two very important respects this season. First, he has produced an excellent 29.0% DVOA that suggests he is not miscast as the Raiders' No. 1 receiver. Second, he has caught a touchdown in all four games and has five end zone targets this season, four more than all other Raiders wide receivers and tight ends combined. That alone is a recipe for shallow league flex value, but even with seven targets in Week 4, Williams has a relatively low 22.4% wide receiver and tight end target share for a No. 1 receiver. He has more value than Allison for the rest of the season, but I'd rather start Allison for as long as Adams is out.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 11%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers

63%/64%/55%

Tevin Coleman is not expected to return from his high ankle sprain until Week 5, but as the presumed lead back in what looks like a productive 49ers offense, you should probably pick him up a week ahead of time when the team's Week 4 bye might have him out of mind and therefore less expensive. There are no guarantees Coleman will dodge a backfield committee when he's healthy, but his effectiveness as a receiver should keep him a flex option at a minimum.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 9%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

44%/52%/22%

Darrel Williams did not thrive as a runner with just 13 yards on eight carries against the Lions, but he scored a pair of touchdowns, which fantasy owners will happily take. This one bad performance carries a lot of his poor -9.3% rushing DVOA for the season, but Williams has been surprisingly effective as a receiver with 38.2% receiving DVOA. I think there is enough to like here to pick up Williams even in shallow formats. I really don't know what to expect from this backfield when Damien Williams returns, which could be in Week 5.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 8%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

86%/85%/89%

The first three weeks had me very nervous for Jarvis Landry's fantasy outlook this season, but the Browns finally clicked offensively in Baltimore in Week 4 and Landry was a major part of that with eight catches and 167 yards on 10 targets. That shot Landry up to more than a 30% wide receiver and tight end target share; previously, he had lagged well behind his teammate Odell Beckham. Even with Antonio Callaway returning from his suspension this week, I think Landry is reestablished as a PPR flex option. However, monitor his status for Week 5, specifically. He suffered a likely concussion against the Ravens and may miss a week.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 6%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

73%/75%/59%

Devin Singletary missed his second straight start in Week 4, and Frank Gore continued to perform admirably in his absence. Gore has averaged 17 touches and 99 yards in the two games Singletary has missed and sports a solid 9.5% rushing DVOA this season. All of this should drive down Singletary's price, but it hasn't muted the optimism I have for his fantasy outlook the rest of this season. And he'll be the major Bills contributor catching passes out of the backfield.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 6%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

44%/69%/54%

Jameis Winston is the master of confounding expectations, which he certainly did in Week 4 when he walked into Los Angeles and dropped 55 points on last year's Super Bowl runners-up, the Rams. Winston's four touchdowns drove his fantasy value this week, but he was also an efficient passer, averaging 9.4 yards per attempt. Meanwhile, Winston is up to a very solid 10.7% DVOA for the season. His poor totals of 194 and 208 passing yards in Weeks 1 and 2 came against 49ers and Panthers teams we now suspect have strong pass defenses -- they are No. 2 and No. 6 in DVOA pass defense through three weeks. There may be some matchups homework, but Winston looks like a shallow-league fantasy start in most of his games.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 4%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos

76%/74%/72%

Royce Freeman has consistently produced moderate fantasy totals this season, and it may be the case that he's already owned in the types of shallow formats where he should be and is not owned in the rest. But I keep bringing him up in this column because he continues to surprise me with his involvement in the Broncos' passing game. He had six more targets on Sunday, five more than lead back Phillip Lindsay. His -10.3% receiving DVOA doesn't wow, but his workload suggests he is a safe PPR flex option.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 4%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans

67%/76%/75%

With Kenny Stills potentially slated to miss a week or more with a hamstring injury, Will Fuller should temporarily regain his status as the Texans' primary deep threat. With just a 21.7% wide receiver and tight end target share for the season, that makes him more appealing to me in deeper formats, but his 67% to 76% ownership rate suggests he may only be available in shallow formats. Well, at least for Week 5 at home against the Falcons, I'll start him in shallow formats, too. He will likely be an excellent DFS tournament option given his boom-or-bust nature in such an attractive matchup.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players to Avoid

Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

6%/7%/1%

After back to back games with long touchdown catches, you may be tempted to snag Steelers rookie Diontae Johnson in your shallow formats. I think he's more of a deep-league play -- there, I'd consider spending up to 15% of my FAAB to roster him. Even then, you shouldn't overspend because Johnson's total of six targets from Week 4 seems unsustainable given the Steelers' conservative offense under Mason Rudolph and Johnson's smaller snap share (63%) than either James Washington (76%) or JuJu Smith-Schuster (73%).

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Indianapolis Colts

32%/36%/19%

Jacoby Brissett may not be Andrew Luck, but he has been stellar for his fantasy owners with at least two passing touchdowns in all four games this season. The last two weeks, he has even added 310 and 265 passing yards, and he has produced those totals with an efficient 9.7% DVOA this season. Brissett should remain a viable shallow-league matchup option, in particular when he plays at home in the dome in Indianapolis. But Brissett likely owes much of his Week 3 and 4 fantasy success to his Falcons and Raiders opponents, two of the most favorable matchups for quarterbacks. The Raiders boost passing touchdowns per attempt by 70%, and that jumped Brissett from my true-talent No. 20 fantasy quarterback to No. 11 last week.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions

44%/55%/43%

I'm more confident in Matthew Stafford's abilities as a passer than even Brissett's, and after another solid performance in a near-upset of the Chiefs, Stafford is up to a 24.8% DVOA this season, third-best at the position. But even though Stafford's real-life talents have translated into fantasy success so far this season, that may not continue. His September schedule of opponents has been very favorable for fantasy quarterbacks -- the Cardinals increase completion percentage by 9% and yards and touchdowns per attempt by 2%; the Chargers increase yards per attempt by 8% and touchdowns per attempt by 13%; and both the Eagles and Chiefs increase pass attempts by 17%, the most in football. Stafford has his bye this week, and after that, his schedule gets much harder for fantasy success. He'll face the Packers and their No. 3 DVOA pass defense in Week 6 followed by the Vikings, who cut pass plays by 8% and passing touchdowns by 10%.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

6%/10%/2%

Speaking of favorable matchups against the Falcons, Titans rookie A.J. Brown used his to put up 94 yards and two touchdowns on just three targets. It was an excellent fantasy day for the handful of players who used him, but don't expect it to continue. The Falcons increase passing touchdowns per attempt by 39%, and Brown's 18.9% wide receiver and tight end target share is too low to maintain fantasy value in shallow formats. You can pick him up for a small bid in deeper formats since he's a rookie and could see his role expand. But I'd like his fantasy chances more in a different offense or with a different quarterback.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players You Can Drop

Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers

Kalen Ballage, RB, Miami Dolphins

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears

Antonio Brown, WR, Free Agent

Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Darwin Thompson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

Dion Lewis, RB, Tennessee Titans

Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans

Dante Pettis, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Derrius Guice, RB, Washington Redskins

Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Mike Davis, RB, Chicago Bears

Robert Foster, WR, Buffalo Bills

DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Denver Broncos

Deep Leagues

Players to Target

Jaylen Samuels, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

19%/30%/29%

The Steelers broke out some Wildcat in their Monday night demolition of the Bengals, and Jaylen Samuels was its centerpiece. As a quarterback, Samuels completed three of three passes, but more importantly, that strategic wrinkle increased his involvement. The lead was a factor, but he also had 10 carries and eight catches. James Conner still seems like the lead back, but he hasn't been as effective so far this year with a -23.4% rushing DVOA. I'm not ready to start Samuels even in deeper formats, but I want to roster him to see if his Monday night usage will continue.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 18%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills

21%/12%/4%

I wouldn't have guessed it a few weeks ago, but I think slot man Cole Beasley is the safest Bills receiver to produce whether or not Josh Allen can play in Week 5. Beasley had another 13 targets last Sunday against the Patriots and is solid deep PPR option.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 12%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants

52%/50%/27%

Golden Tate has a bigger name than Beasley, but I could see them being similarly productive fantasy players now that Tate returns from his four-week suspension. Daniel Jones has injected new life into the Giants' passing game, but Tate will still have to fight Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard for targets.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 12%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Auden Tate, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

1%/0%/0%

Auden Tate's 10-target day in Week 3 looked to me like a mirage created by Tre'Davious White's shadow coverage of John Ross, but now that Ross hurt his shoulder and could miss time, the Bengals have no choice but to rely on Tate. A.J. Green remains sidelined for at least two more weeks.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 11%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Dontrelle Inman, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

3%/8%/1%

And speaking of short-term injury replacements at receiver, veteran Chargers wideout Dontrelle Inman caught five balls for 76 yards on Sunday with Mike Williams, Hunter Henry, and Virgil Green all sidelined and with Sean Culkin tearing his ACL during the game. Williams is the most direct competition for Inman's workload, but his current back injury comes on the heels of a knee injury that I'm not sure he ever got over. Inman may well be a plug-and-play option for a few weeks.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 8%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Mohamed Sanu, WR, Atlanta Falcons

35%/28%/29%

Mohamed Sanu doesn't share Tate's or Inman's short-term upside, but I've been surprised by his continued involvement in the Falcons' passing attack. His 12 targets from Sunday were buoyed by the Falcons game script that had them down and Matt Ryan passing 53 times. But Sanu has also seen a 22.0% wide receiver and tight end target share, substantially more than sophomore wideout Calvin Ridley's 16.3%.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 6%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Antonio Callaway, WR, Cleveland Browns

1%/1%/0%

Antonio Callaway has more competition for targets than even Sanu with Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry on his team. But Rashard Higgins missed his third straight game with a knee injury, and Landry suffered a likely concussion that may hold him out in Week 5. Callaway could see an unexpectedly heavy target volume in his return from suspension this week, and perhaps that will key a fantasy rise for the talented sophomore receiver. Favor Sanu if you need consistent, deep-league production, but favor Callaway if you need a bench player to emerge as a WR3.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 6%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Jonathan Hilliman, RB, New York Giants

1%/0%/0%

Elijhaa Penny seemed like he would be the back to spell Wayne Gallman for the Giants, but instead, it was undrafted rookie Jon Hilliman. Hilliman didn't do a lot with just 33 yards in the Giants' comfortable win over the Redskins, but he did take 10 carries. That workload may not continue when the Giants are in competitive games, and Hilliman was not a standout runner with 3.5 yards per carry in college and minimal impact as a receiver. But in deeper formats, you have to chase workloads, and Hilliman may have one.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 6%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Preston Williams, WR, Miami Dolphins

6%/9%/3%

The Dolphins are the other Week 5 bye team, so this may not be the right time to try to squeeze Preston Williams onto your roster. But in deeper formats, he really should be rostered. After seven more targets on Sunday, Williams is up to a 29.4% wide receiver and tight end target rate that is 21st among all wide receivers. And he's going to score touchdowns.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 4%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Mason Rudolph, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

12%/11%/7%

Mason Rudolph was very accurate but very conservative in the Steelers' big win over the Bengals on Monday, and the new Wildcat offense with Jaylen Samuels may take the ball out of his hands from time to time. But Samuels and receivers Diontae Johnson and James Washington also offer Rudolph intriguing new pass-catchers that may be able to carry his fantasy production without an aggressive approach. It's just two games, but Rudolph did much better in his home start. And if that's a characteristic of Pittsburgh that also drove Ben Roethlisberger's atypically big home/road splits, then Rudolph may become a deep-league platoon quarterback you want to use in all of his home games.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 4%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Kyle Allen, QB, Carolina Panthers

12%/16%/10%

Kyle Allen had a much quieter second fantasy game than Rudolph, passing for 232 yards and no touchdowns and losing three fumbles. But he has outproduced Rudolph through their air with a respectable 4.0% DVOA, and the Texans were a matchup destined to lead to an Allen fumble or two -- they increase passer fumbles by 75%. Allen looks like a capable passer, which should make him usable in deeper formats in favorable matchups.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 4%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills

4%/14%/2%

Dawson Knox didn't see the Week 4 bump in target volume I was hoping for, but he again turned a meager total of three targets into a more impressive total of 58 receiving yards. Meanwhile, Knox is the only Bills tight end who saw a target, and he played on 65% of the team's offensive snaps. I think the rookie will become a reliable TE2 this season.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 4%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Ben Watson, TE, New England Patriots

2%/3%/1%

The 38-year-old veteran tight end will return from his suspension in Week 5 and just in time for a Patriots team fighting through injuries to Julian Edelman and dealing with the loss of Antonio Brown. Watson may not be the player he once was, but he saw three targets per game for a deeper Saints team last season. He can do at least that as the primary receiving Patriots tight end this year.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Mark Walton, RB, Miami Dolphins

0%/0%/0%

It's charitable to consider Mark Walton a deep-league target rather than a deep-league avoid. His "breakout" total of six carries and two targets netted him just 34 total yards, and he played just a quarter of the Dolphins' offensive snaps. But in the really deep formats when every back that gets work demands to be rostered, it's worth noting that Walton seems to have passed Kalen Ballage, whose -39.3% rushing DVOA this year demoted him to just two carries, one target, and 15% of the offensive snaps on Sunday.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Bisi Johnson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

0%/0%/0%

Fewer fantasy leagues require every receiver drawing targets to be owned, but Vikings rookie Bisi Johnson may be a bit better than that. He saw his first four career targets on Sunday and is pretty much the Vikings' only choice as a third wide receiver now that Josh Doctson is out until Week 10 and Chad Beebe is on injured reserve. Some matchups will dictate that Kirk Cousins has to throw the ball, and in those situations, Johnson may end up as a top-50 wide receiver from time to time.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots

4%/8%/5%

With James White back from his paternity leave, Damien Harris was back to being a healthy inactive. But I maintain that he maintains deep-league value in case Bill Belichick turns on current starter Sony Michel. After another poor efficiency performance of 17 carries for 63 yards, Michel is down to -66 rushing DYAR, the worst total in football this season. A transition could happen suddenly, so why not hold onto Harris if you have the space so you don't have to use your entire FAAB if the switch eventually happens?

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players to Avoid

Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans

9%/11%/6%

Marcus Mariota had one of the best quarterback fantasy days in Week 4, but that again was likely boosted by a Falcons defense that increases touchdowns per attempt by 39%. For the season as a whole, Mariota has disappointed with -7.6% DVOA as a passer, and he's averaging just 233 yards per game.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Paul Richardson, WR, Washington Redskins

27%/24%/6%

With rookie Terry McLaurin unexpectedly inactive with a hamstring injury, Paul Richardson became the Redskins' No. 1 outside receiver. Maybe that new role will last for another week or two, but with rookie Dwayne Haskins in at quarterback, it seems unlikely to lead to any fantasy success. Haskins may end up sabotaging even McLaurin's amazing fantasy potential.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Miles Boykin, WR, Baltimore Ravens

1%/2%/0%

Miles Boykin caught his second touchdown of the season on Sunday, but he accomplished that despite another small total of three targets. Even with the Ravens playing catch-up, Lamar Jackson relied heavily on Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown. No other Ravens tight end or wide receiver had six targets.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Jordan Wilkins, RB, Indianapolis Colts

1%/2%/0%

Marlon Mack was forced out the Colts' upset loss to the Raiders in Week 4 with an apparent ankle injury, but the early indications are the injury is not that serious. Assuming Mack plays in Week 5, Jordan Wilkins will remain unownable in fantasy except as Mack's handcuff. And even if Mack misses the one week, I would probably prefer to use Nyheim Hines, who could see extra targets if the Colts are forced to play catch-up against the explosive Chiefs on Sunday night.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Cleveland Browns

0%/1%/0%

Ricky Seals-Jones turned in his first big fantasy day with 82 yards and a score for his new Cleveland Browns. But Seals-Jones did that work on just three target, and seems unlikely to see more in future weeks playing just 30% of the team's offensive snaps. Fellow tight end Demetrius Harris played 67% and is their No. 1 option at the position with David Njoku sidelined.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players You Can Drop

Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Elijhaa Penny, RB, New York Giants

Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears

Rashard Higgins, WR, Cleveland Browns

KeeSean Johnson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Donte Moncrief, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ryan Switzer, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Zay Jones, WR, Buffalo Bills

Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins

Nick Foles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ty Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

Devin Funchess, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Albert Wilson, WR, Miami Dolphins

Andy Isabella, WR, Arizona Cardinals