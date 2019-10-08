Win the Wire: Week 6

by Scott Spratt

This is the second straight week without a major waiver-wire shakeup, but the ownership percentages of a number of impact backs and receivers suggest they may still be available in some of your shallow leagues. Meanwhile, Byron Pringle and Duke Williams are a couple of out-of-nowhere performers that even the really deep league fantasy players should have a chance to pick up this week.

Each listed player includes my recommendation for how much of your Free Agent Acquisition Budget (FAAB) you should bid to try to win them as well as whether I think you should use a No. 1 waiver priority in a format where you would then fall to the back of the line.

Ownership percentages are for ESPN/Yahoo/NFL.com.

Shallow Leagues

Players to Target

Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers

69%/72%/56%

Hopefully you were able to snag Tevin Coleman on the cheap coming out of the bye last week with remaining uncertainty to his ability to return on Monday night. Because after his 16-carry, 97-yard, one-touchdown performance in a 49ers blowout of the Browns that confirmed the stellar early-season 49ers DVOA numbers, he's going to cost you your full FAAB on the wire. Coleman isn't even a slam dunk. He led the team in carries, but Matt Breida also had 11 and Raheem Mostert had 7, and all three players logged between 32% and 34% of the team's offensive snaps. But the 49ers seem very strong on both offense and defense, which should help them build leads and rely on their running game. Meanwhile, their offensive line was already No. 1 in adjusted line yards before Week 5. No doubt that maintained that distinction. Coleman should contribute enough on the ground and as a receiver to be a safe RB2, and with Jeff Wilson left inactive with a healthy backfield, he has a chance to score touchdowns.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 100%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: Yes

DJ Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

72%/74%/72%

For the first few weeks, Jaguars receivers were difficult to untangle. All three of DJ Chark, Dede Westbrook, and Chris Conley were playing similar snap totals and seeing similar numbers of targets. But after consecutive games with eight and 11 targets and coming off an eight-catch, 164-yard, two-touchdown day against the Panthers, Chark has made it clear that he is Gardner Minshew's No. 1 option. That recent target volume has bumped Chark to a 27.2% wide receiver and tight end target share, which is strong enough for flex value, and he could increase that further if the targets continue to follow success since Chark has 31.2% DVOA on the season compared to -25.5% for Westbrook. Meanwhile, Chark has six end zone targets, tied for third-most at the position, and has a major size advantage over Westbrook that should help him maintain that advantage.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 65%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: Yes

Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys

70%/68%/38%

Michael Gallup may not have been 100% in his return from a knee injury in Week 5, but that didn't stop him from catching seven balls for 113 yards and a score on 14 targets. That target volume equaled that of the team's No. 1 wide receiver, Amari Cooper, but it was more than double any other wide receiver or tight end on the roster. Gallup doesn't need to be his team's top receiving option to be a WR2 in the Cowboys' best passing matchups.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 51%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

79%/76%/81%

Courtland Sutton is every bit as good as Chark and Gallup, and he has also consistently produced. If you play in one of the 20-ish% of leagues where he is still available, that probably says something about your league. As such, I'd suggest bidding a much smaller amount of FAAB than you will likely need to bid to land Chark or Gallup coming off their big Week 5 performances. But Sutton is still a safe WR2/flex option. A 70-yard touchdown bailed out what was a tough day for the Broncos receivers otherwise, but Sutton has a 33.1% wide receiver and tight end target share that is seventh among all receivers and has a 28.4% DVOA that justifies Joe Flacco's heavy reliance on him.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 16%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Will Dissly, TE, Seattle Seahawks

76%/87%/84%

It's a major upset that touchdown-maker Will Dissly failed to catch one of Russell Wilson's four touchdown passes against the Rams last Thursday, but he still led the team with 81 receiving yards. His 21.5% wide receiving and tight end target share is top-10 at the position and provides him a higher floor than most touchdown-scoring tight ends. He's a definite top-10 option.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 16%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

61%/66%/59%

Ronald Jones will likely be a frequently dropped player this week after reverting back to an apparent workload split with Peyton Barber. But I was always skeptical of his immediate value and am actually encouraged by his workload of nine carries and three targets from Week 5. The Saints cut their opponents running plays by 16%, second-most in football. Jones looks to me like the Sony Michel in the Bucs' offense, with Barber its Rex Burkhead. That will make Jones more of a matchup-dependent RB3, but he'll likely have games with 20 touches and multiple touchdowns. I would still roster him, although note that the Bucs will have their bye in Week 7 after a London game against the Panthers this Sunday.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 12%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

85%/90%/87%

Kyler Murray is owned enough that I should maybe disqualify him from this column, but I wanted to include him one more week to point out that his 10-carry, 93-yard day as a runner his boosted his full-season pace of rushing yards from the last three games to 1,000 yards over a full season. Heavy passing volume plus heavy rushing yardage equals a much more valuable fantasy than real-life player -- at least for his rookie season. Don't hesitate to use him in your shallow formats.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 9%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

81%/83%/64%

Mike Williams has already missed a game this season, and has failed to produce a 100-yard receiving day or a touchdown in 2019. It's an underwhelming start to his fantasy season, but his knee and back injuries have no doubt played a part. He didn't look 100% in Week 5, either, but I think his 13 targets are a good sign that he's turning the corner. I expect him to out-produce Will Fuller over the rest of the season, but he'll be a fraction of the price after Fuller's fantasy bonanza against the Falcons on Sunday.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 7%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

46%/40%/39%

Williams likely saw his extreme target total in Week 5 because the Chargers have been decimated by offensive injuries. Well, there's a chance that things could improve for them in Week 6, with tight end Hunter Henry a possibility to return from his knee injury. Whether or not he can make it back this week, this is a good time to pick Henry up. There just aren't enough impact tight ends to fill a shallow league. That said, the emergence of tight ends such as Darren Waller, Mark Andrews, Austin Hooper, and Will Dissly slot Henry in as more of a back-end top-10 option even before you dock him for an increased risk of an injury.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 7%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

63%/57%/51%

The last week or two, I've advocated selling on the rookie DK Metcalf, whose wide receiver and tight end target share continued to fall to 21.5% through Week 5, just 47th at the position. But Metcalf also scored a touchdown on Thursday and leads the position with nine end zone targets this season. At 6-foot-4 and 229 pounds, Metcalf can absolutely keep that up. I've recalibrated and now recognize that Metcalf can be this year's Calvin Ridley, maintaining WR3 value even in PPR formats with heavy touchdown scoring to counterbalance a low volume of four or so catches per game.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 4%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

71%/72%/53%

It wasn't a major surprise that Devin Singletary missed the Bills' Week 5 game when their Week 6 bye would add a free extra week of recovery time. That bye may make it difficult for you to roster Singletary in your formats with small benches, but I would try my best to keep him. I continue to think he will emerge as the Bills' workload back before the season is over.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Redskins

79%/76%/82%

Coming off a knee injury that cost him a week and playing a Patriots defense that is No. 1 in pass defense DVOA, Terry McLaurin was a long shot to be a fantasy contributor in Week 5. But he performed admirably, tallying three catches and 51 yards on a team-leading seven targets. That latter number is why I continue to love McLaurin this year. No other Redskins receiver or tight end had more than four targets. McLaurin is the rare rookie receiver who can sustain a WR2 season.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Chris Thompson, RB, Washington Redskins

63%/64%/48%

Chris Thompson doesn't offer the Redskins the same reason to be excited about their future as McLaurin does, but that doesn't mean he can't be a similar fantasy asset, especially in PPR formats. After seven more targets in Week 5, Thompson is up to 35 on the season. Only Austin Ekeler and Christian McCaffrey have more among running backs.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

20%/33%/9%

Despite his recent relative success, Diontae Johnson had not been more involved in the Steelers' offensive game plan than either JuJu Smith-Schuster or James Washington. He just happened to score touchdowns in Weeks 3 and 4. He failed to score in Week 5, but he did lead that trio with eight targets. Meanwhile, with Washington suffering a shoulder injury with an uncertain status as of today, Johnson could be worth a pickup. Just don't go overboard. The Steelers seem likely to be without Mason Rudolph this week after he suffered a scary concussion. Undrafted FCS rookie Devlin Hodges looked capable in relief, but chances are that this passing offense will slip further with him under center.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

1%/1%/0%

Sterling Shepard also suffered a Week 5 concussion, and that's alarming considering he already had one previously this season. As Andrew Potter noted, players with multiple concussions in one season often miss multiple weeks, and that opens the door for a bump in fantasy value for the Giants' secondary receivers. I'll side with rookie Darius Slayton as my first choice, but that is more because I prefer his long-term value with healthy players all around him. He scored another touchdown in Week 5 and is the only field-stretching option the Giants have on a roster of shallow targets.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants

66%/65%/50%

The more established Tate barely clipped the rookie Slayton with 67% of offensive snaps played versus 65%. But with experience running out of the slot, Tate seems the likelier player to see a significant boost in his usage for as long as Shepard misses time.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

59%/62%/45%

T.J. Hockenson suffered a concussion in Week 4, but after a Week 5 Lions bye, he should be ready to return to face the Packers on Monday. Tight ends rarely excel in fantasy in their rookie seasons, but Hockenson has a solid 16.8% of the team's wide receiver and tight end target share, 12th-most at the position. He is a borderline TE1/TE2 even in shallow formats.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Reggie Bonnafon, RB, Carolina Panthers

0%/0%/0%

Reggie Bonnafon has a Christian McCaffrey cramp and a 59-yard touchdown run to thank for his Week 5 fantasy value. He only had three touches all season before McCaffrey's temporary injury offered him an opportunity. But that turn of events still crystalized Bonnafon's significant fantasy value. McCaffrey is on pace for a bananas total of 435 offensive touches this season. He may be the most important player in football to handcuff, but before Bonnafon's breakout day, I wasn't even sure who his handcuff was. Now it's clear, and if you own McCaffrey, you should overpay to secure Bonnafon even in your shallow leagues.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players to Avoid

Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans

65%/78%/70%

Will Fuller turned in the best fantasy performance of the season on Sunday with 14 catches, 217 yards, and three touchdowns on an absurd 16 targets. That latter number may suggest to you that the hit-and-miss Fuller is now an every-week WR2 option in fantasy, but I do not think that is the case. Events conspired to provide him with an unbelievably good matchup on Sunday. Teammate and fellow deep threat Kenny Stills missed the game with a hamstring injury, which left Fuller the undisputed second receiver against a Falcons defense that was already last in the NFL in DVOA against No. 2 receivers and increasing passing touchdowns per attempt by 44%, fourth-most in football. But Stills will return, the matchups will become more difficult, and DeAndre Hopkins -- who still saw eight targets despite his relatively meager fantasy day -- will reassert himself as the team's featured target. I prefer the Chargers' Mike Williams to Fuller the rest of this season, but their current market values are nothing like that. Don't exhaust your FAAB to chase Fuller's one-week production, and try to sell him in the leagues where you already own him.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 7%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Rams

3%/11%/4%

Gerald Everett didn't score a touchdown on Thursday, but he still had a pretty massive fantasy day by tight end standards with seven catches and 136 yards. With the lack of attractive options toward the back end of TE1s, you may be tempted to use your waiver priority on him. I wouldn't. Even with his 11 Week 5 targets, Everett is just 19th at the position with a 13.8% wide receiver and tight end target share for the season. That's behind the likes of Jack Doyle, Vernon Davis, and the now-injured James O'Shaugnessy. Like with Fuller, Everett owes some of his Week 5 fantasy production to his matchup. The Seahawks defense was No. 26 in DVOA against tight ends leading into this week but top-20 against every wide receiver group and against receiving backs. You'll be better off with Hunter Henry or preferably Will Dissly.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, New Orleans Saints

10%/9%/4%

Teddy Bridgewater had his "I'm going to get way too big of a contract in 2020" performance on Sunday, throwing for 314 yards and four touchdowns. Don't take that as an indication to pick him up in shallow formats. The Buccaneers increase passing touchdowns per attempt by 43%, fifth-most in football. Bridgewater had a below average -9.9% DVOA entering the week with an Alex Smith-like 5.6-yard average depth of throw. I would be surprised if he threw three touchdowns combined over his next two games against the Jaguars and Bears, the two stingiest teams for passing touchdowns.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

72%/78%/73%

The Saints had more good quarterback news over the weekend, with Drew Brees posting video of himself throwing passes. I think your league and roster will dictate if you should pick Brees up immediately in your shallow formats, but I'll include him as a player to avoid because I think he is likely still several weeks away from returning from his thumb injury. Brees admitted as much to Saints Wire reporter John Sigler. Meanwhile, the Saints' Week 9 bye creates an incentive to sideline Brees in Week 8 even if he's potentially healthy enough to return. If I were in a bye week-driven roster crunch, I'd wait another couple of weeks before I tried to pick up Brees.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players You Can Drop

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Geronimo Allison, WR, Green Bay Packers

Phillip Dorsett, WR, New England Patriots

Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers

Kalen Ballage, RB, Miami Dolphins

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears

Antonio Brown, WR, Free Agent

Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Darwin Thompson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dion Lewis, RB, Tennessee Titans

Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans

Dante Pettis, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Derrius Guice, RB, Washington Redskins

Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Mike Davis, RB, Chicago Bears

DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Denver Broncos

Deep Leagues

Players to Target

Auden Tate, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

14%/21%/2%

Three catches and 26 yards were not an inspiring total against a Cardinals team that was bottom-10 in pass defense DVOA over the first month. But Auden Tate had a touchdown in six targets, two more than every other Bengals receiver apart from de facto No. 1 Tyler Boyd. A.J. Green is still out for another week or more and John Ross is on injured reserve. That makes Tate a relevant deep-league option.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 16%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Jon Hilliman, RB, New York Giants

1%/1%/0%

Giants running back Jon Hilliman is another short-term option, and one that I think only matters for this week and in very deep leagues. With Saquon Barkley still another week or more away and Wayne Gallman likely to miss a Thursday game against the Patriots coming off a concussion, Hilliman looks like the team's starter. He had poor college efficiency and has poor professional efficiency through two games and 19 carries. But in leagues where workloads matter, Hilliman should be owned even facing the No. 2 DVOA run defense in the Patriots this week.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 13%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Gardner Minshew, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

19%/25%/16%

One of the reasons DJ Chark has enjoyed a breakout second season is unexpected quarterback starter Gardner Minshew. Minshew continued to impress, throwing for a career-best 374 yards in Carolina against the No. 4 DVOA pass defense from the first month of the season. Minshew has looked good both by his 4.4% DVOA through four weeks and his 0.9% completions over expected for the season per NFL Next Gen Stats. The Jaguars will likely maintain a conservative offense with Leonard Fournette and a capable defense -- assuming they ever resolve the Jalen Ramsey situation -- but Minshew should still be a deeper league fantasy starter and is fast approaching QB1 status in dynasty formats.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 12%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Preston Williams, WR, Miami Dolphins

5%/8%/2%

I recommend Preston Williams every week, but I assume most fantasy players are too scared by the tank to roster a Dolphins player. Now with his bye week behind him, Williams really should be owned even in shallow formats. His 29.4% wide receiver and tight end target share is 19th at the position. His value is not much different than rookie Terry McLaurin's on the also-bad Redskins -- they play each other this week! -- and he likely has greater touchdown upside at 6-foot-5 and 218 pounds.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 4%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots

1%/1%/0%

It's a good thing the Patriots have an easy schedule this season because their receiver losses are making a run-focused offense their best chance to move the ball. The Patriots have released Antonio Brown and Ben Watson and also lost Phillip Dorsett to a hamstring strain that could cost him multiple weeks. The rookie Jakobi Meyers saw the biggest bump in snap percentage following Dorsett's early exit in Week 5 -- he played 46% of the offensive snaps compared to just 8% for Gunner Olszewski -- and I think he could have more fantasy relevance than he showed in relief last week.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets

7%/13%/2%

The Jets offense has been abysmal with Luke Falk under center -- maybe some practice reps would have helped -- but things could turn around for them in Week 6 with the return of several key offensive players. Sam Darnold will probably be less valuable than receiver Demaryius Thomas and tight end Chris Herndon in most fantasy formats, but he may be a bit more expensive in FAAB than you'd expect with all of the prominent quarterback injuries this year.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Demaryius Thomas, WR, New York Jets

3%/3%/1%

Thomas already made it back for Week 5, and while his four catches and 47 yards don't tease a significant fantasy future, his nine targets do. No other Jets receiver or tight end had more than three. Thomas may have emerged as the Jets' clear No. 1 option just in time for the return of a capable quarterback.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Chris Herndon, TE, New York Jets

12%/29%/6%

And finally, sophomore tight end Chris Herndon should return in Week 6 from his four-game suspension. I say "should" because taskmaster coach Adam Gase won't confirm that he'll play Herndon, but he probably should. The Jets are lacking in offensive skill talent, and Herndon had 6.3% DVOA in his rookie season.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

0%/1%/0%

Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman illustrated cause for my reticence to recommend them for fantasy with less than 100 total yards and no touchdowns over their last two weeks combined. The Chiefs have too many good receiving options, and Byron Pringle may have added another one. Pringle paced the Chiefs on an off day for their offense with six catches, 103 yards, and a touchdown on nine targets. I think he's a good player, and he seemed to have passed Hardman in the pecking order with 78% of the offensive snaps played versus just 62% for Hardman. But Tyreek Hill may return in Week 6 to squeeze this group even further. I'll still recommend Pringle as a deep-league option, but don't overspend. He may take a back seat even if Sammy Watkins misses some time with a hamstring injury.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Zay Jones, WR, Oakland Raiders

1%/3%/0%

Tyrell Williams is a capable No. 1 receiver when he plays, but he missed Week 5 with a foot injury. I expect him to be back and healthy after the Raiders' Week 6 bye, but they also traded for Bills receiver Zay Jones. With such a thin stable of receiving options, Jones may be worth a deep-league flier to see how heavily he is involved in Weeks 7 and 8.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Duke Williams, WR, Buffalo Bills

0%/0%/0%

I think the reason the Bills were willing to part with Jones, their former second-round draft pick, is because of Duke Williams, an undrafted 26-year-old receiver who was a star in the Canadian Football League. Williams went from no work to heavy work in Week 5, catching four passes and a touchdown while playing 78% of the team's offensive snaps, in line with the team's top two options John Brown (82%) and Cole Beasley (65%). I'm probably more inclined to take a flier on Williams than his predecessor Jones because I think Williams can score in this offense. At 6-foot-3, he has 4 inches on Brown and 7 inches on Beasley.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Bisi Johnson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

0%/0%/0%

With both Josh Doctson and Chad Beebe on injured reserve, Vikings rookie Bisi Johnson has become the team's No. 3 wide receiver. He saw four targets and played 44% of the team's offensive snaps against the Giants in Week 5. Those numbers probably won't increase for a team that uses two tight ends and runs every chance they get, but in leagues where 500 receiving yards in a year matter, feel free to snag Johnson.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Mark Walton, RB, Miami Dolphins

0%/0%/0%

The Dolphins' bye week didn't make me any more optimistic for Mark Walton's fantasy potential, but with six carries, two targets, and playing 25% of the team's offensive snaps, he clearly passed Kalen Ballage on the depth chart in Week 4. Ballage has been dreadful this season with -39.3% DVOA. Grab Walton if you need a deep-league Kenyan Drake handcuff.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players to Avoid

Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears

16%/14%/7%

Teammate Allen Robinson scored the touchdowns, but Anthony Miller provided seven targets that could make him a deep-league consideration. I would look elsewhere. Miller played just 78% of the offensive snaps compared to 93% for Javon Wims. Miller will be the player who loses out when Taylor Gabriel returns from his concussion, presumably in Week 7 after the team's bye this week.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens

1%/3%/0%

The nature of the Ravens passing attack makes them maybe the only team with which you could consider handcuffing at tight end. Hayden Hurst would be that handcuff, but Mark Andrews was able to play a significant number of the team's Week 5 snaps and seems likely to continue to play through the injury in future weeks. Hurst doesn't need to be rostered unless things change.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players You Can Drop

Devin Smith, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Randall Cobb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Ben Watson, TE, New England Patriots

KeeSean Johnson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Robert Foster, WR, Buffalo Bills

Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Elijhaa Penny, RB, New York Giants

Rashard Higgins, WR, Cleveland Browns

Donte Moncrief, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ryan Switzer, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins

Nick Foles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ty Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

Devin Funchess, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Albert Wilson, WR, Miami Dolphins

Andy Isabella, WR, Arizona Cardinals