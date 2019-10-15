Win the Wire: Week 7

by Scott Spratt

The Cowboys, Rams, and Chargers are falling rapidly out of playoff contention, but that doesn't mean they can't offer fantasy owners some of the best waiver wire pickups for Week 7. And don't overlook the handful of injured fantasy producers who could return to their teams' lineups within the next week or two.

Each listed player includes my recommendation for how much of your Free Agent Acquisition Budget (FAAB) you should bid to try to win them as well as whether I think you should use a No. 1 waiver priority in a format where you would then fall to the back of the line.

Ownership percentages are for ESPN/Yahoo/NFL.com.

Shallow Leagues

Players to Target

Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers

85%/83%/69%

Most leagues likely snapped up Tevin Coleman after his Monday night return in Week 5, in which he took 16 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown. As an encore on Sunday, he had 20 touches and another touchdown. He is in a workload split with Matt Breida, but Raheem Mostert faded to playing just seven snaps this week. And since the 49ers are the No. 2 defensive and No. 2 overall DVOA team, they should continue to provide more touches for their running backs than most teams. Coleman is a safe RB2, and I'd spend my full FAAB to get him if he's still available.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 100%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: Yes

Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys

84%/87%/79%

Amari Cooper reinjured his quad and could miss the Week 7 Sunday night game against the Eagles. I expect that will make Gallup a top-10 wide receiver for me this week. Meanwhile, Gallup has seen seven targets in his four healthy games even with Cooper playing alongside him. His 16.8% DVOA shows that his breakout production is sustainable, so I wouldn't be shy in expending a lot of FAAB for him even if Cooper only misses one game.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 70%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: Yes

Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

54%/64%/48%

The second tight end tier has taken some major hits with Evan Engram's knee injury and Will Dissly's season-ending Achilles tear. Engram seems likely to return this week but remains a risk moving forward, similar to Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who is dealing with a foot injury. Hunter Henry is hardly a bastion of health himself, but he looked fantastic on Sunday night, catching eight balls for 100 yards and two touchdowns in his return from a broken kneecap. He was already a true-talent top-10 option for me, but this performance amid the Chargers' skill-position injuries vaults him into that Engram and Andrews tier.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 52%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: Yes

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

81%/83%/75%

I don't think A.J. Green is going to make his debut in Week 7, but head coach Zac Taylor left it open that he could return to practice this week. In the case of an impact player like Green, I'd rather add him a week early than fail to add him a week late. Don't hesitate to spend some FAAB to potentially secure a WR1/WR2 for the second half of the season.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 32%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: Yes

Auden Tate, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

21%/23%/3%

With Green's potential imminent return to the Bengals, Auden Tate may not have another day as strong as his five-catch, 91-yard Week 6 performance that came on 12 targets, five more than the team's No. 2 targeted player. But Tate could also have several more weeks as the Bengals' top outside option, and the team also could trade Green as they enter a likely rebuild. Tate is a boom-or-bust option, but I'd prefer to roster him for a few more weeks to see how it all shakes out.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 16%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

84%/84%/89%

Courtland Sutton may be owned in every league with active participants at this point. His 34.8% wide receiver and tight end target share is eighth among all receivers, and his 14.2% DVOA suggests he should continue to be targeted like a WR1. And after Emmanuel Sanders left last week's game with a knee injury, Sutton could see his target share jump even higher. Sanders is expected to play in Week 7, but the Broncos have a short turnaround before their Thursday night game against the Chiefs.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 16%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Redskins

80%/80%/89%

Terry McLaurin likely ended whatever chance you had to still pick him up cheaply with his 100-yard, two-touchdown game against the Dolphins on Sunday. His 33.7% DVOA leads all rookies, and he has scored five touchdowns in the five games he's played. His status as a rookie and as a Redskins player may temper his FAAB cost, but I think he can be a WR2 the rest of the season.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 15%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

65%/68%/48%

Coming off the bye, Bills rookie Devin Singletary is back at practice. He hasn't played in a month at this point, so I'll remind you that he ran for 127 yards on just 10 carries in his first two career games, good for an absurd 130.1% DVOA. Meanwhile, Singletary paced his backfield in snaps in his games and should be the primary receiving option out of the backfield when he returns. Frank Gore has been solid, but I still expect Singletary to emerge as a workhorse option at some point in the second half of the season.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 9%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Malcolm Brown, RB, Los Angeles Rams

59%/65%/37%

Todd Gurley missed the Rams' Week 6 game with a quad injury but could return for Week 7. As such, I wouldn't spend crazily for Malcolm Brown even with the Rams staring at a couple of appealing matchups against the Falcons and Bengals before their Week 9 bye. But I'd be happy to start him as an RB2/flex if Gurley does miss more time.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 8%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

LeSean McCoy, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

83%/88%/96%

Another Chiefs game is in the books, and I continue to have no idea how to sort out their running back pecking order. LeSean McCoy did not have a carry in Week 5 when Damien Williams returned from injury. And then this week, McCoy had eight against one each for both Damien and Darrel Williams. McCoy paced the backfield with 50% of the offensive snaps played compared to just 38% for Damien and 12% for Darrel Williams. McCoy has also been more efficient on the ground than Damien Williams with 16.9% DVOA compared to -39.0% on a small sample, although he has seldom involved in their passing game. So I guess you should pick McCoy up if he was dropped in your league, but I'd prefer not to start him or probably any Chiefs back for the time being.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 8%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

82%/83%/62%

Mike Williams has yet to have his 2019 breakout game, but he led the Chargers with 10 targets on Sunday night and has averaged 10 targets over his last three games as his knee and back have gotten healthier. He scored 10 touchdowns on just 43 catches in 2018. The touchdowns are coming for him this year, too.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 7%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

DeSean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

68%/69%/66%

DeSean Jackson may also finally return to action this week, but he is going to make life a bit more difficult on fantasy owners than Singletary since the Eagles play the Cowboys on Sunday night. That means you should probably handcuff Jackson if you plan to use him -- either with teammate Nelson Agholor or with a Cowboys, Patriots, or Jets receiver like Cedrick Wilson, Jakobi Meyers, or Demaryius Thomas. That may not be worth the risk this week, but I'd still pick up Jackson. He had 10 targets in his Week 1 Eagles' debut and could be a WR2 the rest of the season.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 7%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

75%/78%/70%

Christian Kirk was a game-time decision for Week 6, so he seems very likely to play in Week 7 against the Giants. He's absolutely usable against that No. 29 DVOA pass defense, but things get much harder after that for the Cardinals with matchups with the Saints, 49ers, Bucs, and 49ers again before the team's Week 12 bye. And four of those next five are on the road. Independent of context, I think Kirk is similarly valuable to Williams and Jackson, but his schedule makes him less appealing.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 5%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

63%/59%/52%

DK Metcalf had a fairly typical day for his season so far with four catches and 69 yards on five targets. But I continue to be impressed with Metcalf the player. This toe-tapping sideline catch illustrates a diversity of skills that was lost leading up to the draft in concerns over his agility and route-running.

His nine end zone targets are tied for the most in football with Kenny Golladay and should buoy Metcalf's top-30 fantasy value even on a lower volume. And with Dissly now out for the season, Metcalf may be the biggest Seahawks target beneficiary.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 5%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

73%/79%/73%

Drew Brees has started to throw footballs as part of his rehabilitation from a thumb injury. With the Saints having a Week 9 bye, I think it's very likely Brees won't return to the lineup until Week 10. But there is a chance that he could play in Week 8 against the Cardinals, which would be six weeks removed from the injury that was originally estimated for a six- to eight-week recovery. If I needed a quarterback in a shallow league, I'd rather be a week or two early on Brees than too late. That said, I still see Brees as more of a (home) matchup play in shallow formats at this point of his career.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 5%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

50%/46%/45%

Cam Newton has greater upside than Brees coming off a season with a career-best 67.9% completion rate in his first year in Norv Turner's offense and hopefully able to run again when he returns from his Lisfranc injury, possibly in Week 8 after the Panthers bye this week. But with Kyle Allen's solid play behind him and Newton's now-extensive injury history, there remains a chance that Newton won't return as the starter. I'd estimate he has a 70% chance of a starting the bulk of the second half of the Panthers season, but whether or not that risk is worth it for you compared to Brees depends on your roster and who else is available on the wire in your league.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 5%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets

58%/43%/21%

It's risky to cut up already limited sample sizes just six weeks into the season, but Jets slot receiver Jamison Crowder is averaging 13 targets per game in two starts with a healthy Sam Darnold and five targets per game when Darnold has been injured. Tight end Chris Herndon will likely return in Week 7 or 8 and cut into Crowder's target share, but Crowder still seems like a decent WR3 in PPR formats with Darnold back.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 4%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants

63%/61%/44%

Golden Tate looks like the de facto No. 1 Giants receiver coming off a 102-yard and one-touchdown performance against the Patriots, but his relative success against that of rookie Darius Slayton came down to one blown coverage that netted Tate 64 of his yards and the score. But Tate probably does demand the greater FAAB bid at this point, and not just because of relative success in Week 6. As a slot receiver, Tate is more likely to retain his fantasy value if Sterling Shepard can return from his concussion. Just don't expect a ton from Tate whenever the Giants return to full strength. At best, he would be the fourth offensive option for a team with a rookie quarterback.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 4%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

6%/3%/1%

Darius Slayton couldn't overcome the difficult Patriots matchup on Thursday. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who is top-20 at the position with a 59% coverage success rate, shadowed Slayton most of the day. But Slayton did still enjoy a fairly even target split with eight looks compared to nine for Tate. And Slayton maintains an excellent 14.0% DVOA in his rookie season. His deep proficiency brings something to the table that the others Giants receivers do not, and there is always a chance Shepard misses extended time after suffering his second concussion of the season.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players to Avoid

Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers

26%/18%/5%

I think I and everyone else assumed that Aaron Jones' 182-yard, four-touchdown outburst against the Cowboys in Week 5 would finally put to bed his frustrating workload split with backfield teammate Jamaal Williams. It turns out that wasn't the case. Returning from a concussion, Williams jumped right back into a 50/50 split, seeing 14 carries and five targets versus 11 and seven for Jones. That probably means I should be recommending Williams for you in fantasy, but I refuse. This split makes no sense. Jones has a 24.6% rushing DVOA compared to a -11.9% for Williams, and they have shown similar relative efficiencies throughout their careers to date. I just can't believe that Williams continues so heavy a workload.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Benny Snell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

2%/2%/0%

After taking just six attempts in the first five games of his career, Steelers rookie Benny Snell exploded for 17 carries and 75 yards in Week 6. But that volume came in a predictable situation. The Steelers were missing typical backup Jaylen Samuels -- who should miss about a month with a knee injury -- and lost starter James Conner to a non-serious thigh injury in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, their big lead created a game script that encouraged the team to run the ball to kill clock. Conner has plenty of time to get healthy with the Steelers entering their bye week, and Samuels shouldn't be far behind. And while the Steelers seem to have a knack in evaluating mid-round draft talent, Snell does not share Conner's or Samuels' upside as a receiver. He caught passes on an absurdly low 3.8% of his college touches.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players You Can Drop

Will Dissly, TE, Seattle Seahawks

Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wayne Gallman, RB, New York Giants

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Geronimo Allison, WR, Green Bay Packers

Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Kalen Ballage, RB, Miami Dolphins

Antonio Brown, WR, Free Agent

Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Darwin Thompson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dion Lewis, RB, Tennessee Titans

Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans

Derrius Guice, RB, Washington Redskins

Mike Davis, RB, Chicago Bears

DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Denver Broncos

Deep Leagues

Players to Target

Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams

23%/28%/32%

The other reason I wouldn't spend big on Malcolm Brown in shallow leagues is that rookie Darrell Henderson got his first extended work of the season on Sunday and ran for 6.5 yards per carry on six attempts. The Rams' proximity to their Week 9 bye is such that I can't see how Henderson would have time to have a breakout game and then become an attractive start in fantasy before Gurley returned from injury. I think that restricts Henderson to deeper leagues, but he should be owned there because his receiving abilities give him a higher ceiling than Brown even with Brown's likely goal-line usage.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 18%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Cleveland Browns

2%/3%/1%

Ricky Seals-Jones turned in a performance to merit deep-league consideration with three catches, 47 yards, and a touchdown against the Seahawks. But I'm interested in him more because of his increased workload. His playing time flipped in Week 6 with teammate Demetrius Brown, netting him 47 offensive snaps against just 19 for Harris. Seals-Jones was already a positional leader with 20.7% DVOA and now could have the volume to turn that into TE2 fantasy production. He would likely be my top deep-league target this week except for the Browns' Week 7 bye.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 15%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Mark Walton, RB, Miami Dolphins

1%/5%/0%

My weekly Dolphins pick-up recommendations go mostly unheeded, but hear me out on running back Mark Walton. In just a couple of weeks, Walton has blown past teammate Kalen Ballage on the depth chart. In Week 6, Walton took 32 offensive snaps to just four for Ballage, and Walton made the most of his increased playing time with six carries for 32 yards and five catches for 43 yards. And Walton showed the burst you want to see from a potential receiving back.

The NFL's trade deadline is on October 29, about two weeks away. Walton is a must-stash between now and then. If Kenyan Drake were traded, Walton would jump into top-30 consideration in PPR formats.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 6%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets

8%/16%/2%

Sam Darnold was excellent in his return from mono with 338 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys. But that strong performance was likely aided by a plus matchup at home against the No. 19 DVOA defense. Even in deeper formats, he makes more sense as a matchup play.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 5%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Demaryius Thomas, WR, New York Jets

4%/4%/1%

Darnold's biggest fantasy contribution over the rest of this season could be the unleashing of the Jets skill talent. Luke Falk was dreadful with a -73.0% DVOA. Even if Darnold maintains his small-sample -2.7% DVOA of the rest of the year, that could prop up receivers Jamison Crowder, Robby Anderson, and Demaryius Thomas. Anderson was the medalist of that trio thanks to a 92-yard touchdown catch in Week 6, but Thomas remained heavily involved and now has seven targets in two healthy games for the Jets.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Chris Herndon, TE, New York Jets

18%/27%/7%

Tight end Chris Herndon was promoted to the Jets active roster this week, coming off a four-game PED suspension. I expect him to be solid when he returns to the lineup, but that may not be immediately in Week 7. He's dealing with a hamstring injury.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Kyle Allen, QB, Carolina Panthers

10%/10%/6%

Cam Newton is the better Panthers quarterback to gamble on in shallow formats, but Allen continues to impress me in relief. Albeit in a plus matchup against a Bucs defense that increases pass plays, yards, and touchdowns per attempt, Allen threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns and would have had at least 50 more yards but for drops. I think he's a starter-caliber NFL quarterback, but you can read through the staff debate of that question and decide for yourself.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers

0%/1%/0%

Davante Adams' continued absence with turf toe has thrown the Packers passing game into a flux that could become more unclear if Geronimo Allison misses time. That likely contributed to Allen Lazard's out-of-nowhere 65 yards and a touchdown on Monday night. But apparently Aaron Rodgers lobbied for Lazard to get on the field in the fourth quarter. That piques my interest, especially because Lazard seems like a natural touchdown-scorer at 6-foot-5 and 227 pounds.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Phillip Dorsett, WR, New England Patriots

27%/38%/23%

Early indications are that Josh Gordon's Week 6 knee injury is not as bad as it looked. We may not know whether Gordon can play on Monday night until close to game time, which would be too late to slot in a replacement from the Sunday slate of games. That makes Phillip Dorsett an attractive fantasy handcuff, at least in the short term. And with Antonio Brown released, Dorsett could have deep-league value the rest of the season.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots

1%/1%/0%

Jakobi Meyers was the primary beneficiary of Dorsett's and Gordon's absences in Week 6, catching all four of his targets for 54 yards. Meyers hasn't had a ton of work in the regular season, but he's leading all Patriots wide receivers with a 23.2% DVOA and was their stand-out player in the preseason. I probably wouldn't start him on Monday if either Gordon or Dorsett played, but he may have the biggest upside of their receivers other than Julian Edelman and Gordon over the rest of the season.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Zay Jones, WR, Oakland Raiders

2%/4%/1%

I think it's clear that Tyrell Williams is the Raiders' No. 1 wide receiver, but even coming off a bye, Williams has not returned to practice with his foot injury. During their break, the Raiders traded for former Bills second-round receiver Zay Jones. Jones is hardly an exciting player at this point, but he has to be better than the likes of Dwayne Harris, Trevor Davis, and Keelan Doss the Raiders had to rely on in Week 5.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Duke Williams, WR, Buffalo Bills

1%/1%/0%

The Bills were seemingly comfortable trading away Jones because of the emergence of former Canadian Football League star Duke Williams. Williams got his first work in Week 5 and was immediately heavily involved, playing 78% of the team's offensive snaps. He has a chance to become a featured part of the team's passing offense, and at the very least, he should have touchdown upside given his 6-foot-3 frame.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Dante Pettis, WR, San Francisco 49ers

26%/16%/32%

It's pretty tough to rely on any of the 49ers' trio of wide receivers in Deebo Samuel, Marquise Goodwin, or Dante Pettis. But Pettis has fallen to ownership in just about a quarter of leagues, but has seen his offensive snap percentage increase every week, peaking at 72% in Week 6 that led the team. In deeper formats, he may be worth a stash.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Luke Willson, TE, Seattle Seahawks

0%/1%/0%

Russell Wilson may be having an MVP season, but I don't think the Seahawks' tight ends are plug-and-play. Will Dissly was third at the position with 68 DYAR. Willson won't be that, but he will be the team's top tight end target with Dissly now done for the year. That could make Willson a TE2 in his best matchups.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Ben Watson, TE, New England Patriots

2%/1%/1%

A week after releasing him just as soon as he returned from his four-game PED suspension, the Patriots re-signed Ben Watson in the wake of a Matt LaCosse injury that limited him to just 15 snaps in Week 6. Watson averaged five targets per game in 2018, but I no longer think he can carry that workload in 2019. The Patriots showed their cards by releasing him in the first place.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Jeremy Sprinkle, TE, Washington Redskins

2%/1%/0%

If your league is so deep that even Willson and Watson are already owned, you could always grab Jeremy Sprinkle in a pinch. He has seen three targets in consecutive games with Vernon Davis out with a concussion.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Cedrick Wilson, WR, Dallas Cowboys

0%/0%/0%

Michael Gallup should be the major beneficiary of any time that Amari Cooper misses, but sophomore receiver Cedrick Wilson has replaced Devin Smith as Cooper's most direct handcuff. Wilson caught five passes for 46 yards last week and is healthy after missing his entire rookie season with a torn labrum. At 6-foot-5, he could score touchdowns in what looks like an excellent Cowboys passing offense.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans

0%/0%/0%

Ryan Tannehill completed 13 of 16 passes on Sunday for 144 yards and a pick in relief of Marcus Mariota, who has fallen to a dreadful -20.3% DVOA this season. Indications are that Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will announce whether Tannehill or Mariota will be the Week 7 starter later today. If things go in his favor, Tannehill could become a QB2 in his best matchups. I think the Titans have more skill-position talent that Mariota has been able to showcase.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players to Avoid

Tavon Austin, WR, Dallas Cowboys

0%/0%/0%

Tavon Austin was similarly productive to Cedrick Wilson on Sunday with five catches and 64 yards. But the slot receiver Austin was a substitute for Randall Cobb, and unlike Amari Cooper, Cobb should return from his back injury in Week 7. That relegates Austin to the bench and out of even deep-league fantasy consideration.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Jaron Brown, WR, Seattle Seahawks

0%/0%/0%

Fantasy owners chasing Dissly's vacated Seahawks touchdowns may look at receiver Jaron Brown, who caught two of them on Sunday. But even since his healthy return to the lineup in Week 3, Brown has seen just 17.1% of the team's wide receiver and tight end target share, way too low a percentage to sustain fantasy production for even deep leagues. Make your bet on the rookie Metcalf.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players You Can Drop

Jon Hilliman, RB, New York Giants

Devin Smith, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Randall Cobb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Ben Watson, TE, New England Patriots

KeeSean Johnson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Robert Foster, WR, Buffalo Bills

Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Elijhaa Penny, RB, New York Giants

Rashard Higgins, WR, Cleveland Browns

Donte Moncrief, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ryan Switzer, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins

Nick Foles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ty Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

Devin Funchess, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Albert Wilson, WR, Miami Dolphins

Andy Isabella, WR, Arizona Cardinals