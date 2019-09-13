Word of Muth: Baltimore Beatdown

by Ben Muth

It's not every week you see a 59-10 laugher in the NFL, but that's what we got on Sunday in the Dolphins-Ravens game. The Ravens scored on the first drive of the game and never looked back. They had scored 42 points before halftime and then shut Miami out in the second half.

It's actually kind of a hard game to evaluate because it got out of hand so quickly. It's tough to take too much stock in anything that happened after the game was four touchdowns out of reach, and that was most of the game. So we're going to start by looking at Baltimore's first drive of the game, starting with their first play from scrimmage.

(Click here if you are having trouble loading the image.)

That's a good start to a season. The Ravens are running a gap scheme here and I really like what the fullback and pulling guard do here. The fullback, Patrick Ricard (42), is listed at 311 pounds on the Ravens website and he is my new favorite player. He's knocking this defensive end back off the ball, which is so crucial when the defensive end squeezes down off the hip of the "tight end" (actually offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley, 79, as Baltimore is in a tackle over scheme). By getting movement on the defensive end, Ricard makes the pulling left guard Bradley Bozeman's (77) job so much easier because he doesn't have to bow back to get outside. Bozeman does do a nice job of coming around Ricard's block and picking up his man.

The rest of the offensive line is good here as well. Marshal Yanda (73) is catching a little bit at right guard, but he seals his man off. In fact, the whole right side gets good seal blocks and forms a very aesthetically pleasing and effective wall. The play was also helped by horrific tackling from Miami, but even before that Baltimore got their running back untouched on the secondary. That's great blocking.

(Click here if you are having trouble loading the image.)

This looks like a duo scheme (man blocking with a double-team at the point of attack on the play side) and it's something Baltimore ran a lot of throughout the game. Once again, they're kicking Miami's ass at the edge. Right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (78) at right tackle and tight end Nick Boyle (86) do a great job on the combo block to make the play happen. They get a bit of movement on the down lineman, but do a great job of keeping their eyes on the linebacker. He flows outside and over the top, so Boyle comes off on him. Brown does a great job of seeing the linebacker flow and feeling his tight end leave, working his hips upfield and around the defender to get a seal inside.

The other star of the play is again Ricard, who goes in motion to get a running head start to kick out the Miami outside linebacker. That doesn't look like a ton of movement, but a yard or so of movement on this type of play, where that linebacker is taught to take away any air he can, is impressive. It makes the running back's job so much easier, and I'm really excited to watch Ricard this season.

(Click here if you are having trouble loading the image.)

This one is probably more bad defense than anything else. Someone in Miami's secondary has no clue where they're supposed to be on this toss play. There is absolutely nothing resembling a force player for the Dolphins. As a result, both of Baltimore's pullers (Stanley and center Matt Skura, 68) get to block Miami's middle backer. At left tackle, Stanley goes ass over tea kettle because there's no one for him to block and he's trying to slam on the brakes just so doesn't pull a Nolan Ryan and throw a no-hitter. I don't want to take anything away from Baltimore, they played well and ran the ball effectively, but you don't hang 59 on someone if they're doing everything right.

Those were the first three runs the Ravens called on Sunday. The shortest one went for 11 yards. It was an absolutely perfect start for a team that will be looking to run the ball this year. Of course, as good as the run game looked early, the pass protection might have been even better.

(Click here if you are having trouble loading the image.)

I know this is a three-man rush, and one of the guys isn't even really rushing, but this is how you're supposed to treat a three-man rush. Lamar Jackson has all day and is as comfortable as can be. Obviously I love what Stanley does here at left tackle: find work and put a hurting on a guy if his only pass-rush move is a bull rush. Get that full slab of ribs.

(Click here if you are having trouble loading the image.)

The pass-blocking on this touchdown is much more impressive due to the difficulty level. The Ravens are empty here and the Dolphins bring five. That's five-on-five and the Ravens look to be in man protection across the board. Bozeman gets beat a bit at the end, but he's not horrible. He's actually in really good position and with sound hand placement, he just kind of loses his man. It looks like the defensive tackle (Avery Moss, 93) might have had his facemask though, and maybe that was it.

The rest of the offensive line is rock-solid. I don't love Skura's initial set at center because he just immediately widens his base and doesn't move anywhere. If the nose tackle (Davon Godchaux, 56) moves to either gap, Skura would probably have to false-step to get his feet back underneath him, but the nose runs right into his chest so it doesn't matter here.

I like Yanda at right guard here because of his balance. He goes to punch and totally whiffs on his guy (Christian Wilkins, 94), who is rushing wide. But Yanda doesn't lunge forward or come off his angle when he misses. He's still balanced and is able to keep sliding with his tackle to pass off the twist. When you're loading up and anticipating making contact with 280-plus-pound defensive linemen, it's very easy to get too heavy with your upper body, so if you miss you're completely off balance. Yanda misses his punch but stays perfectly in balance and in position to come off on the looper. Good stuff.

The Ravens weren't perfect up front on Sunday. The running game wasn't as effective the rest of the game as it was in the first quarter. They seemed to struggle with who was working to which linebacker at times, and they didn't get a ton of movement on Miami's defensive tackles. But 59 points is 59 points, and it seemed ridiculous to pick out any negative plays when there were so many positives.