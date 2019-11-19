Week 11 DVOA Ratings

We finally have a stir atop the DVOA leaderboard after Week 11, as the red hot Baltimore Ravens become the first team to rank in the top two other than New England/San Francisco since Week 3. The Patriots remain in the No. 1 spot because of their overall performance over the entire season, but the Ravens move up three spots to No. 2 after a huge win over Houston that caps off a spectacular month of performances going back to Week 7. Baltimore has a single-game DVOA over 45% in each of the last four games, peaking with 97.1% DVOA against Houston this week, which is the second-highest individual game of the season so far.
Week 7 is a bit of an arbitary endpoint, although it was the first week after Baltimore traded for Marcus Peters. Since Week 7, however, Baltimore has both the No. 1 offense and the No. 1 defense in the league by DVOA. Baltimore isn't leading the league in our ratings because even weighted DVOA takes a more long-term view of things, giving full strength (or close to it) to the last eight weeks of data. And for Baltimore, that eight weeks includes the last four big wins but also narrow victories over Cincinnati and Pittsburgh as well as a loss to Cleveland. Here's a look at the week-to-week graph for Baltimore, comparing their DVOA to VOA (without opponent adjustments).
Baltimore is the only team that has two wins over 80% DVOA this year: this week's win over Houston and their Week 1 blowout of Miami, which was over 120% before opponent adjustments. Here's a look at the biggest single-game DVOA ratings of the year so far:
- SF, Week 5, 31-3 over CLE (107.5%)
- BAL, Week 11, 41-7 over HOU (97.1%)
- KC, Week 2, 28-10 over OAK (85.4%)
- LAR, Week 2, 27-9 over NO (83.9%)
- BAL, Week 1, 59-10 over MIA (80.3%)
- DAL, Week 7, 37-10 over PHI (77.9%)
- NE, Week 1, 33-3 over PIT (77.4%)
- CHI, Week 4, 16-6 over MIN (73.4%)
The list of the worst single-game DVOA ratings of the year so far is not exactly a list of the same games, just looking at the losers. Obviously, opponent adjustments play a big role in which teams have the worst games by DVOA. But three of the five worst games of this year were played in Week 11. Washington now has the two worst games of the year for their big losses to the No. 29 Giants and the No. 28 Jets. Washington falls two spots to No. 31 this week and it's kind of amazing that Washington still can't get into last place behind Miami. That's how bad the Dolphins were in the first four weeks of the season: Washington has the two worst games of the year and still isn't in last place.
(Washington's drop also means that winless Cincinnati moves up a spot to No. 30. Our season simulator now has Cincinnati going 0-16 in 10.8% of simulations, although that number is probably a little too low. The simulator doesn't quite understand Cincinnati's, shall we say, "reverse incentive structure.")
The other two games from this week that make a list of the worst games of the year are Carolina's 29-3 loss to Atlanta (third) and Houston's loss to Baltimore, which is second on the list of the best games but fifth on the list of the worst games. These horrible games drop Carolina nine spots all the way down to No. 27 and Houston seven spots down to No. 17. Here's the list of the worst single-game DVOA ratings of the year so far:
- WAS, Week 11, 34-17 to NYJ (-116.8%)
- WAS, Week 4, 24-3 to NYG (-108.4%)
- CAR, Week 11, 29-3 to ATL (-105.3%)
- CLE, Week 5, 31-3 to SF (-98.4%)
- HOU, Week 11, 41-7 to BAL (-93.5%)
- MIA, Week 4, 30-10 to LAC (-85.2%)
- CIN, Week 4, 27-3 to PIT (-83.3%)
- ATL, Week 7, 37-10 to LAR (-80.9%)
Now let's look at the all-time greatest team lists we've been updating here every week. There are two major bits of information in the list of the best defenses ever through 10 games.
First, we have the disappearance of the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have put up two games with positive defensive DVOA (i.e. worse than average) over the last three weeks, both against the Arizona Cardinals, and that's moved the 49ers off the list of the best defenses ever. They're still in the top 20 but not the top dozen. San Francisco also dropped three spots in total DVOA to No. 5 this week. By the way, how about Arizona moving up into the offensive top 10 this week just one year after having one of the worst offenses in DVOA history? That's pretty incredible. If the season ended today, Arizona would have the third-highest year-to-year increase of offensive DVOA ever, trailing only the 2011 Panthers and the 2017 Rams (and just ahead of the 1999 Raiders and 1991 Cowboys).
Second, this list features the first appearance of the 1985 Chicago Bears. I put a rush on getting 1985 DVOA finished so we could compare the Bears to this year's Patriots and 49ers, and so we'll be leaking out a little bit of Chicago information each week as we compare the 1985 Bears to the other greatest defenses in DVOA history. Then we'll run the full 1985 data with all the individual and team stats tables sometime in February. The Bears will be climbing this list over the next couple weeks, since they won their Week 10-12 games by a combined score of 104-3.
|BEST DEFENSIVE DVOA
THROUGH 10 GAMES, 1985-2019
|Year
|Team
|W-L
|DVOA
|2002
|TB
|8-2
|-42.1%
|1991
|NO
|9-1
|-40.5%
|2012
|CHI
|7-3
|-35.0%
|1991
|PHI
|5-5
|-33.6%
|2019
|NE
|9-1
|-32.1%
|1997
|SF
|9-1
|-31.9%
|1990
|CHI
|9-1
|-30.0%
|1985
|CHI
|10-0
|-29.2%
|2005
|CHI
|7-3
|-29.2%
|2004
|BAL
|7-3
|-28.7%
|1991
|WAS
|10-0
|-28.2%
|1986
|CHI
|8-2
|-27.3%
Finally, here's the list of the worst teams of all-time. Yes, the Miami Dolphins are still on this list but they move up in DVOA again this week and will be moving off this list in the next couple weeks if they continue to play like they have over the past month.
|WORST TOTAL DVOA
THROUGH 10 GAMES, 1985-2019
|Year
|Team
|W-L
|DVOA
|2005
|SF
|2-8
|-58.3%
|2013
|JAX
|1-9
|-57.1%
|2009
|DET
|2-8
|-53.6%
|2008
|STL
|2-8
|-52.3%
|2000
|CIN
|2-8
|-50.0%
|2007
|CIN
|2-8
|-48.6%
|2019
|MIA
|2-8
|-48.6%
|1999
|CIN
|1-9
|-47.8%
|1993
|TB
|3-7
|-47.2%
|1991
|IND
|1-9
|-47.0%
|2010
|CAR
|1-9
|-46.6%
|2008
|DET
|0-10
|-46.4%
* * * * *
Stats pages should now be updated through Week 11, including playoff odds, the FO Premium DVOA database and snap counts.
* * * * *
These are the Football Outsiders team efficiency ratings through 11 weeks of 2019, measured by our proprietary Defense-adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA) system that breaks down every single play and compares a team's performance to the league average based on situation in order to determine value over average. (Explained further here.)
OFFENSE and DEFENSE DVOA are adjusted to consider all fumbles, kept or lost, as equal value. SPECIAL TEAMS DVOA is adjusted for type of stadium (warm, cold, dome, Denver) and week of season. As always, positive numbers represent more points so DEFENSE is better when it is NEGATIVE.
WEIGHTED DVOA represents an attempt to figure out how a team is playing right now, as opposed to over the season as a whole, by making recent games more important than earlier games.
To save people some time, please use the following format for all complaints:
|RK
|TEAM
|TOTAL
DVOA
|LAST
WEEK
|WEI.
DVOA
|RANK
|W-L
|OFF.
DVOA
|OFF.
RANK
|DEF.
DVOA
|DEF.
RANK
|S.T.
DVOA
|S.T.
RANK
|1
|NE
|38.4%
|1
|35.7%
|1
|9-1
|4.7%
|12
|-32.1%
|1
|1.5%
|10
|2
|BAL
|33.7%
|5
|33.5%
|2
|8-2
|24.8%
|3
|-6.2%
|10
|2.7%
|4
|3
|KC
|29.7%
|3
|27.6%
|3
|7-4
|25.3%
|2
|-2.7%
|12
|1.7%
|9
|4
|DAL
|26.2%
|4
|26.2%
|4
|6-4
|30.6%
|1
|2.5%
|20
|-1.9%
|25
|5
|SF
|25.9%
|2
|24.7%
|5
|9-1
|0.4%
|16
|-25.1%
|2
|0.3%
|16
|6
|NO
|21.6%
|7
|23.9%
|6
|8-2
|10.8%
|8
|-8.7%
|5
|2.1%
|7
|7
|MIN
|21.1%
|6
|21.0%
|7
|8-3
|14.3%
|6
|-7.0%
|7
|-0.2%
|18
|8
|SEA
|15.5%
|9
|15.5%
|8
|8-2
|20.5%
|4
|2.7%
|21
|-2.3%
|27
|9
|GB
|15.1%
|8
|13.4%
|10
|8-2
|16.7%
|5
|2.1%
|18
|0.5%
|14
|10
|PHI
|11.6%
|11
|14.2%
|9
|5-5
|5.0%
|11
|-7.2%
|6
|-0.6%
|21
|11
|OAK
|2.5%
|12
|4.6%
|11
|6-4
|12.6%
|7
|9.8%
|29
|-0.3%
|19
|12
|LAR
|2.3%
|13
|0.6%
|14
|6-4
|-5.0%
|20
|-6.7%
|8
|0.6%
|13
|13
|DET
|1.9%
|16
|1.2%
|13
|3-6-1
|5.8%
|10
|8.2%
|26
|4.3%
|2
|14
|IND
|0.8%
|15
|1.5%
|12
|6-4
|0.2%
|17
|-2.4%
|13
|-1.8%
|24
|15
|CHI
|-1.8%
|17
|-2.3%
|15
|4-6
|-13.3%
|26
|-9.1%
|4
|2.4%
|5
|16
|JAX
|-1.9%
|14
|-3.0%
|17
|4-6
|-0.8%
|18
|2.2%
|19
|1.1%
|12
|17
|HOU
|-2.0%
|10
|-3.2%
|18
|6-4
|2.8%
|14
|6.6%
|24
|1.9%
|8
|18
|DEN
|-4.4%
|21
|-2.9%
|16
|3-7
|-7.8%
|22
|-6.6%
|9
|-3.2%
|31
|19
|LAC
|-4.7%
|19
|-3.8%
|19
|4-7
|4.2%
|13
|6.1%
|23
|-2.8%
|29
|20
|CLE
|-5.4%
|25
|-4.7%
|21
|4-6
|-7.3%
|21
|-0.6%
|15
|1.2%
|11
|21
|PIT
|-6.0%
|20
|-4.7%
|20
|5-5
|-18.3%
|28
|-12.2%
|3
|0.1%
|17
|22
|ARI
|-7.5%
|26
|-5.6%
|22
|3-7-1
|6.2%
|9
|11.4%
|30
|-2.3%
|28
|23
|TEN
|-7.8%
|23
|-8.6%
|23
|5-5
|-4.0%
|19
|0.3%
|16
|-3.5%
|32
|24
|ATL
|-9.3%
|27
|-9.1%
|25
|3-7
|1.4%
|15
|7.7%
|25
|-3.0%
|30
|25
|BUF
|-9.5%
|24
|-8.7%
|24
|7-3
|-8.4%
|23
|-1.2%
|14
|-2.3%
|26
|26
|TB
|-11.8%
|22
|-11.6%
|26
|3-7
|-9.3%
|24
|4.5%
|22
|2.1%
|6
|27
|CAR
|-14.2%
|18
|-16.0%
|27
|5-5
|-12.5%
|25
|0.8%
|17
|-0.9%
|22
|28
|NYJ
|-23.6%
|30
|-23.1%
|28
|3-7
|-30.4%
|32
|-4.0%
|11
|2.8%
|3
|29
|NYG
|-24.1%
|28
|-23.4%
|29
|2-8
|-14.5%
|27
|8.2%
|27
|-1.4%
|23
|30
|CIN
|-37.3%
|31
|-37.1%
|30
|0-10
|-25.3%
|29
|17.4%
|31
|5.3%
|1
|31
|WAS
|-38.0%
|29
|-41.9%
|31
|1-9
|-28.3%
|31
|9.0%
|28
|-0.6%
|20
|32
|MIA
|-48.6%
|32
|-45.3%
|32
|2-8
|-27.1%
|30
|22.0%
|32
|0.4%
|15
- NON-ADJUSTED TOTAL DVOA does not include the adjustments for opponent strength or the adjustments for weather and altitude in special teams, and only penalizes offenses for lost fumbles rather than all fumbles.
- ESTIMATED WINS uses a statistic known as "Forest Index" that emphasizes consistency as well as DVOA in the most important specific situations: red zone defense, first quarter offense, and performance in the second half when the score is close. It then projects a number of wins adjusted to a league-average schedule and a league-average rate of recovering fumbles. Teams that have had their bye week are projected as if they had played one game per week.
- PAST SCHEDULE lists average DVOA of opponents played this season, ranked from hardest schedule (#1, most positive) to easiest schedule (#32, most negative). It is not adjusted for which games are home or road.
- FUTURE SCHEDULE lists average DVOA of opponents still left to play this season, ranked from hardest schedule (#1, most positive) to easiest schedule (#32, most negative). It is not adjusted for which games are home or road.
- VARIANCE measures the statistical variance of the team's weekly DVOA performance. Teams are ranked from most consistent (#1, lowest variance) to least consistent (#32, highest variance).
|RK
|TEAM
|TOTAL
DVOA
|W-L
|NON-ADJ
TOT VOA
|ESTIM.
WINS
|RANK
|PAST
SCHED
|RANK
|FUTURE
SCHED
|RANK
|VAR.
|RANK
|1
|NE
|38.4%
|9-1
|49.3%
|9.7
|1
|-13.3%
|31
|-6.9%
|26
|9.8%
|14
|2
|BAL
|33.7%
|8-2
|39.4%
|8.0
|6
|-6.1%
|28
|-2.7%
|20
|15.5%
|24
|3
|KC
|29.7%
|7-4
|24.9%
|8.2
|5
|4.9%
|6
|6.0%
|7
|9.9%
|15
|4
|DAL
|26.2%
|6-4
|34.5%
|8.9
|2
|-8.7%
|29
|0.5%
|16
|6.3%
|4
|5
|SF
|25.9%
|9-1
|33.3%
|8.4
|4
|-11.0%
|30
|13.1%
|2
|15.5%
|23
|6
|NO
|21.6%
|8-2
|27.4%
|7.2
|9
|-0.2%
|20
|-3.1%
|21
|10.9%
|18
|7
|MIN
|21.1%
|8-3
|19.8%
|8.5
|3
|0.9%
|17
|5.2%
|8
|6.8%
|6
|8
|SEA
|15.5%
|8-2
|14.6%
|7.4
|7
|0.6%
|19
|6.5%
|6
|7.6%
|7
|9
|GB
|15.1%
|8-2
|9.4%
|7.3
|8
|6.8%
|3
|-2.5%
|18
|16.6%
|26
|10
|PHI
|11.6%
|5-5
|6.5%
|7.2
|10
|2.1%
|12
|-15.5%
|31
|19.0%
|29
|11
|OAK
|2.5%
|6-4
|0.8%
|6.3
|11
|1.8%
|15
|-2.1%
|17
|12.8%
|20
|12
|LAR
|2.3%
|6-4
|8.9%
|5.8
|12
|-2.3%
|24
|14.4%
|1
|15.6%
|25
|13
|DET
|1.9%
|3-6-1
|-3.2%
|5.8
|13
|6.8%
|2
|-3.3%
|23
|5.0%
|3
|14
|IND
|0.8%
|6-4
|4.0%
|5.8
|14
|-5.2%
|27
|-2.7%
|19
|8.5%
|11
|15
|CHI
|-1.8%
|4-6
|-6.7%
|5.2
|17
|2.9%
|9
|11.6%
|3
|9.7%
|13
|16
|JAX
|-1.9%
|4-6
|-4.9%
|5.5
|15
|-3.9%
|26
|-5.0%
|24
|6.6%
|5
|17
|HOU
|-2.0%
|6-4
|-2.9%
|5.3
|16
|5.6%
|5
|1.2%
|15
|15.5%
|22
|18
|DEN
|-4.4%
|3-7
|-4.7%
|5.1
|18
|4.8%
|7
|3.0%
|10
|8.0%
|8
|19
|LAC
|-4.7%
|4-7
|-3.0%
|4.2
|25
|-1.9%
|23
|9.4%
|5
|8.2%
|9
|20
|CLE
|-5.4%
|4-6
|-9.8%
|5.0
|19
|6.5%
|4
|-17.2%
|32
|20.3%
|30
|21
|PIT
|-6.0%
|5-5
|-4.4%
|4.9
|20
|2.0%
|13
|-8.3%
|27
|8.3%
|10
|22
|ARI
|-7.5%
|3-7-1
|-11.8%
|4.7
|22
|2.5%
|10
|1.7%
|13
|9.2%
|12
|23
|TEN
|-7.8%
|5-5
|3.8%
|4.8
|21
|-3.1%
|25
|3.2%
|9
|14.3%
|21
|24
|ATL
|-9.3%
|3-7
|-11.7%
|4.4
|23
|4.1%
|8
|1.3%
|14
|17.5%
|27
|25
|BUF
|-9.5%
|7-3
|8.9%
|4.1
|26
|-18.4%
|32
|10.7%
|4
|2.8%
|1
|26
|TB
|-11.8%
|3-7
|-9.3%
|3.6
|28
|1.9%
|14
|-3.3%
|22
|4.9%
|2
|27
|CAR
|-14.2%
|5-5
|-14.9%
|4.3
|24
|-0.9%
|21
|2.0%
|12
|21.7%
|31
|28
|NYJ
|-23.6%
|3-7
|-22.2%
|4.0
|27
|-1.3%
|22
|-10.9%
|30
|17.7%
|28
|29
|NYG
|-24.1%
|2-8
|-29.6%
|1.4
|30
|2.3%
|11
|-8.4%
|28
|10.5%
|17
|30
|CIN
|-37.3%
|0-10
|-45.6%
|1.8
|29
|8.9%
|1
|-8.5%
|29
|11.4%
|19
|31
|WAS
|-38.0%
|1-9
|-36.6%
|1.0
|31
|1.5%
|16
|2.7%
|11
|22.0%
|32
|32
|MIA
|-48.6%
|2-8
|-49.0%
|0.0
|32
|0.8%
|18
|-6.8%
|25
|10.1%
|16
1 Are the Bengals the worst…
Are the Bengals the worst team to ever lead the league in special teams performance? Maybe the guys they have on special teams should take some snaps from scrimmage, unless they're serious about this losing thing.
4 I just looked through the…
I just looked through the archives the archives and they are, though 2002 Detroit was also pretty bad despite the 2nd-best ST rating. But I did notice how there's not much difference between the best and worst special teams this year, only a 8.8% difference.
2 Man the Chiefs are weird
They're still 3rd in DVOA even though they've looked like frauds for the past 6 weeks for various reasons. Is this a good sign that their fundamentals are still pretty good even if they aesthetically have played pretty ugly? I know their schedule has been pretty tough, but still.
10 Opponent adjustments do move…
Opponent adjustments do move them from 6th to 3rd, and all of their losses are one score games. The mystery to me is: are they really the fourth best pass defense in the league? And one of the few that can claim to be legitimately good? Unlike the run defense, I don't think the KC pass defense is bad, but I'm not sure they're good or a net positive either.
18 Patriots and Chiefs are…
Patriots and Chiefs are mirror images in offense, defense and special teams. Pats 12th, 1st, and 10th. Chiefs 2nd, 12th, and 9th. Should be an interesting matchup later this year.
3 Interesting that Seattle is…
Interesting that Seattle is slightly ahead of Green Bay now, despite a worse point differential on an easier schedule. I wonder what hidden advantages Seattle has. Seattle does convert third downs only slightly better than Green Bay, despite 1.2 fewer yards to go on third down. Green Bay also has a relatively low third-down conversion allowed given the average yards to go, so perhaps DVOA is rewarding Seattle over Green Bay for stuff like getting short third downs and forcing long third downs despite the actual conversion percentage.
12 If the Chargers could have…
If the Chargers could have scored touchdowns in the red zone, GB's point differential is much closer to Seattle's. I think that game hurts the Packers DVOA quite a lot, or at least it helps provide some context in this comparison.
Packers defense sometimes feels like it's hanging by the skin of it's teeth in terms of stopping drives where the other team is moving the ball but they get a big sack on 3rd down, or an interception in the end zone. (Hey, that's happened in the Chicago, Minnesota and Carolina games. This one wasn't close, but also Oakland.) DVOA might see through that a little bit.
On the other hand, I'm convinced that the Packers offense is leaving tangible points on the board thanks to pre-snap penalties and offensive holding. They have good early down playcalling tendencies and have a high running success rate, and yet they still seem to wind up in 3rd and long a lot, helping kill drives. I don't know how that might play in DVOA if true.
24 Huh, you're right, GB does…
Huh, you're right, GB does have a remarkably good red zone defense relative to their offense defense.
And yeah, the Packers are pretty penalty-prone on offense, though they hardly commit any on defense to make up for it.
And speaking of penalties, that's one area that Seattle has made amazing improvements. Since Wilson arrived in 2012, they've ranked 23, 32, 30, 24, 22, 32, 21 in fewest penalty yards per play, which has risen all the way to 6th this year.
On defense, I think it's sadly because Seattle's coverage has been so poor for most of the season that they aren't even in position to get holding or illegal contact penalties, but their offensive line has been committing false starts and holding penalties at a league-average rate, which is unheard of for them.
33 Even more interesting...........
.....that SEA leapfrogged GB this week even though both teams were on a bye. A flaw in the calculation methods that needs to be debugged?.......or did GB get more DUI charges laid last week?
I did the math and the average DVOA of GB's Wk 1-10 opponents fell by 1.4% while SEA's increased by 2.5% from Wk 10 to Wk 11. In other words, GB's past opponents had a poorer Wk 11 than SEA's. Perhaps that is the explanation but, if so, I don't believe a particular team's DVOA should be influenced by how an opponent is playing now instead of how they were playing when they were the opponent.
36 We have more information…
We have more information with which to evaluate their respective opponents.
5 The Niners are ranked too…
The Niners are ranked too low, because I'm worried there's a database error; shouldn't their week 8 51-13 win over Carolina be in the top 10 games of the season? Double-checking that might lead to a more accurate set of ratings.
6 I swear that Estimated Wins…
I swear that Estimated Wins column is the most depressing thing ever when you are a fan of a team that keeps finding ways to lose (cough Denver cough).
7 DVOA/Playoff Odds Mismatch
KC/NO/IND/TEN/NYJ/MIA are clearly ranked too low AND DEN is clearly ranked too high because the weighted DVOA values in the playoff odds report are different (everyone else matches). Finite but sufficiently large numbers of monkeys with typewriters are way better than this. It may be spelt Raymond Luxury-Yacht, but it's pronounced Throat-Wobbler Mangrove.
35 In case it's not clear, the…
In case it's not clear, the playoff odds report lists which teams have adjusted weighted DVOA in the playoff simulation; we're trying to predict the future more accurately based on changes at the quarterback position.
8 Matt Stafford is going to…
Matt Stafford is going to have another top 10 (DYAR) year, maybe even as high as top 3. What Lion's management has done with that guy's career is criminal.
50 Agreed. A significant…
Agreed. A significant proportion of Lions fandom thinks he's the problem and they need to trade him and start over at quarterback. As if that would magically fix what has ranged from a below-average to terrible defense for most of his career.
9 I'm actually shocked…
I'm actually shocked Baltimore only comes out as the third best offense; I know points scored is a very basic stat, but they lead the league in scoring, by a lot lot (30+ points over KC, who have played one more game, and 50+ over anybody else,and they've done that despite having the fewest possessions (tied with Atlanta). They seem to blow everyone else away in terms of efficiency (also lead the league in time of possession, despite the fewest drives, of course). Having spent a few weeks watching Chiefs games this season, theres something to say about the other team knowing exactly what you're gonna do and being unable to.stop it (in the chiefs case they know teams are gonna run it down their throats, they just can't do anything about it)
13 So they're also #1 in points…
So they're also #1 in points per drive, which I believe adjusts for this, but Baltimore has scored 5 defensive touchdowns this year. Otherwise though I don't think their offense is too underrated - they're not far off the top, and I mean, Dallas and Kansas City have been really good too. I do love watching their run game, and love that their rushing offense DVOA is higher than all but 8 teams' passing offense DVOA in the year 2019.
14 Most likely this comes down…
Most likely this comes down to recency bias - they had some underwhelming performances early in the year - and opponent adjustment. They smoked NE, but they've also feasted on a pretty lousy slate of defenses
15 Most points in fewest drives…
Most points in fewest drives has nothing to do with recency bias, (and they'd still be 1st in scoring without defensive scores included) and Dallas (one of the teams ahead of them) has faced an easier slate of defenses
30 Of course it is. 23 points…
Of course it is.
23 points against Arizona (30th in Defensive DVOA)
23 points against Cincy (31st)
16 points against Seattle (21st)
If these were their last three games, no one would argue a virtual tie for the second best offense in the league is unfair. The fact that they weren't the last three games doesn't mean they count any less. Furthermore, Aaron says right in the first few lines of this article that Baltimore has been the best offense and defense in the league over the past month. What else are you looking for?
21 Agreed, I was trying to fill…
Agreed, I was trying to fill out the complaint template for them but I was never happy with my jokes.
Dallas is rated too high because they just don't look that good to me. I don't know what DVOA is seeing, but I hate the Cowboys so I'm certainly not going to look any more closely.
26 Well, look, there are few…
Well, look, there are few more enjoyable camera shots than Jerrel's mug as the Cowboys go down in defeat, and the coach is a doofus, but good players are good players. An excellent o-line, a good if overpaid rb, a legit number 1 wr, and a talented qb coming into his prime equals an extremely good offense. The defense can't match that, but on that side they are very well coached. If this team had a really good head coach, and an owner who would just count the money, they'd be strong championship contenders.
28 Do you think they've reached…
Do you think they've reached the Halas Bears / Davis Raiders stage where they won't win another championship until the owner is gone?
It sort of beggars belief that Prescott is still waiting for a contract extension while players at less consequential positions are getting big contracts.
31 Probably, but not certainly…
Probably, but not certainly. Obviously, guaranteeing the cash to the rb before the qb is a problem, the way the owner undermines the head coach is always an issue, and the owner may get his nose into a bottle of Johnny Blue at any time and execute a dumb trade or draft, but I think his son may be pretty competent, and has constrained ol' rubberface to some extent.
37 I always go back to that…
I always go back to that comment you made ... paraphrasing it was ... "Garrett's competent enough to be a decent headcoach but not so competent that he threatens JJ's ego"
41 Pretty much. Garrett's…
Pretty much. Garrett's primary responsibility is to strengthen Jones' belief that he's the smartest guy in the stadium. A few billion purchases a lot of delusion.
16 Holy Sh*t, DVOA now projects…
Holy Sh*t, DVOA now projects the Raiders to make the playoffs!
17 I've made some wisecracks…
I've made some wisecracks about Chucky over the years, but the idea that he was an incompetent coach was always waaaaay oversold.
19 Mayock
More than Gruden being a decent coach and a good playcaller, we may have to all admit or agree that Mike Mayock may be a good evaluator of talent.
Their production from their rookie class is incredible - especially since their 2nd of three first-round picks was a write-off this year due to injury.
They've been able to cobble together a passable defense (though DVOA says way worse than passable) and get decent weapons for Carr despite having no names of note.
What's weird is while they aren't as good as the 2016 team, or maybe even the 2010 team that went 8-8, they for once seem sustainable given the draft capital they still have.
20 I never understood the up…
I never understood the up front assumption that Mayock couldn't judge talent. Not aiming that comment at you, your comment just gave rise to the thought. At worst I figured it was a wait-and-see situation. He had no track record at all. It's not like he was a front office retread with a history of bad picks. I'm sidestepping the issue that Gruden has final say and their interactions might end up being dysfunctional...
23 Fair enough
Fair enough, but I do think a lot of NFL Twitter hated on that hire because he was the TV guy who was gifted a GM job.
Obviously we need more than one year, but the Raiders seem to be in a fairly good position going forward, which has not been the case other than the few weeks before Carr's leg injury in 2016 since like 2000.
25 Let's not forget that Gruden…
Let's not forget that Gruden demeaned analytics so there's a whole contingent of journalists/commentators lining up to call him out as a dinosaur. If you happened to be surrounded by people in the analytics bubble that might sway one's perception of the wisdom of the crowd ...
29 Yeah, Gruden committed the…
Yeah, Gruden committed the sin of suggesting that the ability to run the ball had a lot of value. There's always been a nontrivial element in the analytics crowd which is too dense or stubborn to grasp that forcing a defense to defend more things makes playing efficient defense much more difficult. You'd think the fact that the most successful team of the past 20 years has been quite happy, to run the ball down the throat of opponents who weren't prepared to stop the run, would have been at least a little enlightening.
40 Gruden
Yeah... I also think one cannot underestimate the way that analytics that tell complicated stories get crapped out by writers at places like ESPN to craft narratives that those stats don't really support. The run vs. pass question is one such narrative - where the reality of what the stats & game theory show is really complicated, but it comes out in articles as "analytics says teams care to much about running". 4th down strategy is another complex story that people get away with saying crap like "analytics says you should go for it more". I also think the raiders got caught up in the confusion concerning the inability to measure individual stats when they traded away Mack & Cooper to build something new - not saying either of those deals were "good" (or bad), but writers have used various stats & the buzz word of "analytics" to draw unjustified conclusions there as well.
43 With a game as ridiculously…
With a game as ridiculously complex as football, any assertion pertaining to strategy which begins with an explicit or implied, "On average, it is better to....." is very likely to be essentially worthless. There is no "average". There is only those particular players, matched up in that particular way, in that particular stadium, in those particular conditions, at that particular point in the game. That doesn't mean that metrics should be ignored, but it does mean that they need to be used with those particulars in mind.
32 Also, media/analytics…
Also, media/analytics community didn't get the joke & still haven't worked out that 80% of what Gruden says is messing with us, for the sheer hell of it - because he enjoys trolling us.
39 “Also, media/analytics…
“Also, media/analytics community didn't get the joke & still haven't worked out that 80% of what Gruden says is messing with us, for the sheer hell of it - because he enjoys trolling us.”
I mostly agree with this. For instance I think the whole pronunciation of data thing was just a deadpan humor attempt with a bad delivery. Then two groups that generally take themselves too seriously grabbed it and ran with it in their preferred direction: ridicule or outrage.
47 Belichick too
Same with Belichick right, who openly trolls that the Patriots don't use analytics and he has no grasp on technology.
51 I don't know if Belichick…
I don't know if Belichick really does believe in analytics and is just trolling the media, or he just intuitively knows the stuff that other coaches need analytics to comprehend.
57 I suspect it's related more…
I suspect it's related more to the comment in the thread above, that analytics spits out a number that speaks to "on average", but then gets applied to a specific situation that's likely to sit one side or the other of that average.
I find it highly unlikely that Belichick, seemingly as avid a student and historian of football as there's ever been, doesn't review analytical data and compare it to what his own experience tells him. I'd read his comment more as "we don't make game day decisions based on what win percentages tell us". And that's because he's focused on this particular situation, and where he thinks the game winning percentages lie here, not on average. I suspect the long-term averages form part of his thinking, but he's modifying those odds based on the here-and-now.
But who knows. I'm just speculating. I've never even spoken to the man. This is just my impression from what I've read about him
56 Well, the MIT Sloan people…
Well, the MIT Sloan people gave the guy a big award, so he was never completely on the outs with the analytics crowd.
Still, I can't recall any particular defenders of his on this site over the past year or so, excepting RaiderJoe. Around the web, I read plenty of articles panning his personnel management, ones saying he couldn't manufacture offense, or was taking on too much responsibility and making too many decisions without consultation, etc.
Hand it to the guy. He might just be earning that salary.
59 Gruden's doing much better…
Gruden's doing much better than I thought he'd do. I thought he was a clown.
I'll reiterate what I said when he went back to coaching, though. I hope he was a lot of success on the sidelines, because I never want to listen to him in a media booth again.
22 Ehh, Farrell still looks…
Ehh, Farrell still looks significantly overdrafted. He would have been available in the second round, so there's no excuse for not trading down.
27 Raiders D
With all those rookies/2yr players on D (Abram, Hurst, Key, Crosby, Ferrell, Hall, Mullen etc) its probably legit that the D is gradually gelling as the season continues - plus some easier matchups of course. Offense is going even better - only Carr & 4/5ths of the OL (much of which has been missing until last week) has any sort of sustained NFL track record really - e.g. Mayock didn't pick Kolton Miller, he's benefiting from Miller being healthy & better. Neither did he pick Key (who was just starting to make a decent impact before breaking his foot) or Waller. To deal with one of the hardest schedules ever (in terms of preseason views of teams), a 5-game road trip including London and your prized future HoF free agent going crazy on the eve of the season, the coaching has been fantastic - this could have been a real dumpster fire, but if anything the team looks better for it
34 Ravens DVOA
#1 in offense and defense since week 7 is pretty amazing. While the Peters acquisition is a decent place to mark the Ravens' defensive shift, I'd agree it really began following Week 4, after back-to-back 500-yard defensive debacles vs. KC and Cleveland. That's when they picked up street free agent LBs Fort and Bynes, cut Kenny Young loose, and started playing nickel as their base defensive package, and using more dime than standard 3-4 personnel. That coincided with the ineffective Tony Jefferson's season-ending injury and giving the green dot to his replacement Chuck Carr. That all got things going in the right direction, and then the subsequent addition of Peters and return from injury of Jimmy Smith supercharged them.
45 *Chuck Clark :-) But yeah,…
*Chuck Clark :-)
But yeah, they really went about changing a lot of things after the Cleveland debacle and I think these subtle changes get lost in the conversation about Baltimore's defense improving. Maybe some guys have gotten better - Earl Thomas is probably more comfortable now than week 1 - and Peters has been huge, but I think fixing the communication issues and replacing the ILBs have been the key. Bynes in particular has really helped shore things up.
38 Chicago's defense
I wish everyone in Chicago complaining about the defense regressing, or flukes like Kahlil Mack being absent from the stat sheet in Sunday's game, was required to look at a DVOA table. The defense, while not as good as last season and unable to replicate a clear outlier season in terms of takeaways and especially defensive touchdowns, is 4th in the league. If they manage to stay in the top 5 or 6 defenses even without Hicks and Trevathan, that will be even more impressive. They're more than good enough to support even a mediocre offense. But the offense under supposed genius Matt Nagy, and the QB that Ryan Pace had to have so badly that he didn't even bother to interview Deshaun Watson, is a pathetic 26th.
Their offensive DVOA so far this season is -13.3%. In 2017, with Mike Glennon starting the season, John Fox and Dowell Loggains "coaching," and basically no offensive weapons (seriously, go back and look up the 2017 Bears wide receivers/tight ends and try not to throw up), they were -15.1%.
My question: if all of the resources they have put into the offense between then and now, from personnel to coaching, are worth a 1.8% improvement in offensive DVOA, how in the hell do the Bears bring back Pace and Nagy for 2020?
42 This is spot-on with regard…
This is spot-on with regard to the defense especially. To lose two players of that quality, and still maintain the defensive efficiency they have, is good stuff. The largest issue, by far, is the lack of productivity from the qb position. Either the player is inherently awful, or the coaching staff is awful at getting his abilities to the forefront. Or both.
I know some here maintain that Trubisky taken that high was not an obviously egregious error by NFL draft standards, and that it is revisionism to say so. I really disagree.
44 The Chicago Tribune just did…
The Chicago Tribune just did an overly-long review of the QB draft class/evaluation process in 2017. It made pretty clear that there was a solid media consensus that Trubisky was the #1 QB, and that KC appeared to be a significant outlier with their interest in Mahomes (which makes sense given how they were able to hold back for awhile before trading up to pick him).
This isn't at all to say the Bears didn't make a mistake, especially factoring in trading up from 3 to 2. But unless Trubisky's status was significantly influenced by purposeful misinformation, a lot of other teams would have made same pick in the Bears situation, and a lot of bad teams also passed on Watson and Mahomes before allowing two playoff teams to trade up for them. So, when you say "by NFL standards..."
46 The problem with this…
The problem with this argument is it assumes that the media consensus and the league consensus are close to the same thing - which is a huge assumption given the incentives for not letting other teams know who you actually prefer.
FO's stats said Trubisky was an insanely risky pick, and there's no reason to believe that a significant amount of teams hadn't come to the same conclusion.
49 Pre draft rankings by espn…
Pre draft rankings by espn and the NFL Network closely track the actual draft. This makes sense since Kiper and McShay constantly communicate w NFL personnel when assessing a prospects draft stock / what attributes teams are looking for.
Look I fundamentally disagree, trubisky was considered the top prospect in what was otherwise a weak draft class.
Everything that has played out since is 100 percent w the benefit of hindsight
54 Except for those of us who…
Except for those of us who said at the time that Watson was easily the better prospect.
58 I seem to remember that…
I seem to remember that Watson would have been the big favorite for #1 QB except for the sudden interest in a stat that no one had paid much attention to before, namely, ball velocity. Watson had a very low velocity, and suddenly this was supposed to cast into doubt his ability to even play in the NFL.
Pah ha ha ha ha, yeah, well....
52 Sure, I agree it could have…
Sure, I agree it could have been a factor. But when I say the review the Tribune did was overly-long, they went back and looked at all of prospect lists published by the major outlets and major names. Virtually all of them had Trubisky as their #1 QB, and no one of note had him lower than #2 (scroll down to Chapter 4):
https://www.chicagotribune.com/sports/bears/ct-chicago-bears-mitch-trubisky-2017-nfl-draft-20191112-mkiclk4l4jb3bndxf7azbtdw6m-story.html
No doubt the Kipers of the world are trying to gauge teams about how they feel about prospects and will be fed some bogus information (or not given the good information) in the process. But it would take a pretty coordinated misinformation campaign for Trubisky to end up ranked so consistently and broadly as the #1 QB prospect if the league truly thought he was garbage, and the pundits aren't going to put their own name on something that would really, really clash with their instincts.
53 Yeah, I agree, and I think…
Yeah, I agree, and I think it also supports the idea that the qb position is overvalued, by most teams, and wildly so in the media. No team should ever, ever, trade up within the top 5 picks, unless one is hugely confident that the target will, absent injury, be an All-Pro 2-3 times, with 5-7 Pro Bowl selections, regardless of position. Anybody who had that degree of confidence in Trubisky has no business getting paid to evaluate talent.
61 Well, I don't know. …
Well, I don't know. Trubisky was always ranked highly because of projection. He had very little actual experience. Everyone knew he was a gamble. Any poker player knows you can make the right decision and get bad results.
Giving away four premium picks to move up one spot, though? That's either great hubris or great panic.
63 The Bears traded #67, #111,…
The Bears traded #67, #111, and a 2018 3rd rounder to move from 3 to 2. If they had high confidence that they were in a bidding war with someone who wanted the same player they did, that's not an unreasonable amount to trade. It's a third and a fourth, plus a next year third. Draft picks past the second round are pocket change - you can pick them up via trades or via compensatory picks by being careful via free agent signings (note: the Bears aren't particularly good at either of these, but that's a separate problem).
The problem was the evaluation, not the trade. If they had picked him at 3 it still would've been bad.
55 To me, the most damning…
To me, the most damning revelation is that Pace did not bother to interview Deshaun Watson before the draft. IMHO, that's a fireable offense. Even if you forgive him for locking on to Trubisky to the point that he was 100% sure of who he wanted, the Bears did not have the #1 pick so they could not be 100% sure they'd be able to draft him. What if the Browns suddenly decided to draft Trubisky over Garrett, or if some other team made a last-second trade up to #1? Pace not doing his due diligence on Watson is worse than merely preferring Trubisky to him.
I think there is enough data already to determine conclusively that Trubisky will not live up to his draft status. But he was the 19th ranked QB by DVOA in 2018. He's a disappointment, but he's not doesn't-belong-in-the-league bad. What concerns me is the level of regression both he and the offense have had from 2018 to 2019. That regression is why I do not feel confident about Nagy working with a different QB, and the ever-growing list of questionable to outright bad Ryan Pace decisions is why I would not feel confident about Pace picking a 3rd coach, in the unlikely event that Nagy is fired.
60 Maybe that lack of due…
Maybe that lack of due diligence is part of the reason John Lynch suckered Pace into trading up a spot to get Trubisky. If he'd thought of Watson as an acceptable fallback, he might not have made the panic trade.
Of course, I'm always happy to see the 49ers screw the Bears. It's part of an ongoing retribution for the Lance Briggs debacle back in '08.
62 I've only watched Trubisky…
I've only watched Trubisky play in a handful of games, but I come down on the side of those who think he could have a long career as a decent starter / above-average backup.
That's not what Chicago thought they were getting, but it's how it's turned out. I wouldn't be inclined to throw Pace under the bus for that decision.
Hiring Nagy's another tough one. I don't think Nagy's a very good football coach, but the Bears won 12 games last year with him as their coach, so what do I know?
48 Drill down
I still wish the site allowed for Week A to Week Z drill down of DVOA for every team so we could see things like, "Since Week 7, however, Baltimore has both the No. 1 offense and the No. 1 defense in the league by DVOA", ourselves.
Thanks.
