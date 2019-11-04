Injury Aftermath: Week 9

by Andrew Potter

Dolphins Receiver Preston Williams -- Knee (IR)

Head coach Brian Flores has confirmed that Preston Williams suffered a knee injury against the Jets that will end his season. An undrafted rookie out of Colorado State, Williams led the Dolphins in receiving over the first half of the season and was one of the few bright spots of their rebuilding year. The exact injury has now been confirmed as a torn ACL, which means Williams is also likely to miss most of the team's offseason program and may be a candidate to begin next season on the Reserve (PUP) list.

Eagles Receiver DeSean Jackson -- Abdomen (IR)

The Eagles released a statement today confirming that DeSean Jackson will have surgery on the abdominal injury he suffered in September, which could end his season. Jackson had attempted to rest and rehabilitate the injury, and returned to the field this past Sunday. He only lasted one drive before being removed -- reports disagree on whether he aggravated the injury, or was removed as a precaution. Either way, he appears headed to injured reserve.

49ers Linebacker Kwon Alexander -- Pectoral (IR)

Big-money offseason addition Kwon Alexander tore his pectoral against the Cardinals and will miss the rest of the season. Alexander missed most of last season after tearing his ACL, so this is his second major season-ending injury in two years.

Colts Quarterback Jacoby Brissett -- Knee

Jacoby Brissett injured his MCL when teammate Quenton Nelson collided with his knee in the first half against Pittsburgh, but the team has not ruled him out for Week 10 against Miami as they await further scan results. If Brissett is able to suit up in Week 10, it would very much defy the odds: 75 percent of MCL injuries to quarterbacks result in an absence of at least four weeks. Only around 20 percent miss two weeks or fewer. That said, it appears that Brissett at least has a chance to be one of those fortunate few.

Center Ryan Kelly left Sunday's game with a stinger. Practice participation will tell us more about his recovery ahead of the Dolphins game.

Titans Cornerback Malcolm Butler -- Wrist (IR)

The Titans have confirmed that Malcolm Butler fractured his wrist against the Panthers, and he will require surgery to reset the bone. This late in the year, that is likely to land Butler on injured reserve and end his season. The medical staff will evaluate him further today, with a decision likely later this afternoon.

Concussions

No player concussions have yet been confirmed from Sunday's games, but Giants receiver Sterling Shepard did return to the concussion protocol last week after feeling ill on Friday. Shepard had previously been cleared to return to play.

Other Injuries

Browns tight end Ricky Seals-Jones left Sunday's game with a knee injury and did not return, but no further update is yet available.

Buccaneers defenders Carlton Davis, Carl Nassib, and Anthony Nelson await MRI scan results today for injuries they suffered against the Seahawks. Nassib's groin injury may keep him out for one week, but is unlikely to sideline him much longer than that. The same is true of Nelson's hamstring injury. Davis injured his hip during warmups and could not play; no specifics are yet available.

Chargers offensive lineman Sam Tevi and linebacker Denzel Perryman both left Sunday's game with knee injuries, but no update is yet available for either player. More news will likely be available later today.Raiders tackle Trent Brown left Sunday's game with a significant-looking leg injury, but no update is yet available for Brown. We will update this post if Brown's injury is confirmed to be severe.

Redskins defensive lineman Tim Settle injured his hamstring and did not return. Our figures give Settle a 50/50 chance to play in the team's next game, and 75 percent of defensive linemen return from hamstring injuries within two weeks.

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen aggravated his hamstring injury against the Chiefs and left the game against Kansas City. No update on the severity of the injury is yet public; an aggravation can be as simple as realizing that he cannot play effectively, or as severe as causing significant further damage to the strain. Thielen's status for Week 10 is unlikely to be clear until the end of the practice week.