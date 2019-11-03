Week 9 Open Discussion Thread

Wait, how did we reach the halfway point of the season already?! Well, the second half of the year begins with a fun one tonight, as the first overall pick in this year's draft, Kyler Murray, squares off against second overall pick Nick Bosa when San Francisco visits Arizona. Big Sunday games include Houston (5-3) at Jacksonville (4-4), Minnesota (6-2) at Kansas City (5-3), Tennessee (4-4) at Carolina (4-3), and New England (8-0) heading to Baltimore (5-2) on Sunday night. The Giants (2-6) host the Cowboys (4-3) on Monday night. Use this thread to discuss them all.