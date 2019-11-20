Scramble for the Ball: We're All Rivals Here?

Andrew: Hello and welcome to Scramble for the Ball, where this week the NFL was kinda normal. The teams we expected to win won, the teams we expected to lose lost. With only the odd (Carolina) exception, sanity, for the most part, prevailed. We say "for the most part," because the first game of the weekend was kinda an exception to the general rule.

Bryan: Thursday Night Football has always felt like a bizarre zone where unusual and non-predictive results happen with seemingly greater than average frequency, although that doesn't really hold up when you dig in and look at it. Still, even considering its normal reputation, Thursday's Browns-Steelers game could not be described as "sanity" by anyone still possessing some of their own.

Andrew: There are a few different things to unpack here, without trying to slip into Joe Buck-style moralizing. A significant number of events even prior to the final seconds had been over the line of what even the rulebook considers fair and reasonable. A player was taken from the field with a traumatic brain injury, while bleeding from the ear, with nary a comment from the announcers. He was one of two receivers to be knocked out of the game with head injuries inflicted by fouls. That all occurred even before one team's star defender tried to knock out the other team's quarterback using the quarterback's own helmet.

In a game whose season structure is specifically built on rivalries, this was a particularly ugly demonstration of an aspect that often makes me queasy about sports in general, but especially about the NFL: rivalries and their associated tribalism have an alarming tendency to bring out the worst in people, but they're also a massive, arguably even the largest part of what makes competitive team sports so engaging.

Bryan: Fortunately, incidents like the one at the end of the Cleveland game -- and we'll get back to that in Keep Choppin' Wood, have no fear -- are the exception rather than the rule. While there are plenty of examples of things being taken to far, in general, rivalries help spice up a schedule. Past encounters provide context and deeper meaning to what is, at the end of the day, 100 guys in two colors of shirts trying to move some leather around some grass.

Andrew: Or, as xkcd so brutally-but-accurately described it:

(That, my single absolute favorite xkcd, is, and shall always remain, my excuse for Lock of the Week, Double Survival, Over/Unders, and basically every wrong sports prediction I ever make. Which is many.)

Bryan: So you can see the NFL's thinking with this year's Thursday Night Football ad campaign. Let's highlight the rivalries that help make games meaningful! And let's turn the campaign over to the guys at 72andSunny, the makers of "The 100-Year Game" commercial from last year's Super Bowl.

We all loved that one! It was amazing! It's a big reason why 72andSunny became the NFL's lead creative ad agency in December. They were going to "excite our core audience, [and] engage and recruit the next generation of football fans and their relationship with our sport" in a beautiful piece of advertising jargon.

Andrew: Not entirely coincidentally, we may be in the midst of witnessing why 72andSunny will not be the NFL's lead creative ad agency following this coming December.

Bryan: You take a solid idea for a campaign, a successful ad team, and you get pure gold. Right? Right?

...Uh.

Andrew: It's worth commenting that the overall season-long advert is by far the best of the bunch, by which I mean least terrible. No one person gets too much airtime (though the Eagles lady comes close), and the premise isn't entirely without merit. Thursday night, in 2019, is not about terrible unsafe football, it's about meaningful, heated terrible unsafe football.

Bryan: I think it's worth diving into why this doesn't ... really work, because there are a couple of reasons.

I actually really like the general idea -- these are real fans, filmed simultaneously so they could hear what the other was saying during these ... they're calling them "throwdowns" which, sure, why not. The idea of some kind of live trash-talk battle isn't really a bad one, but again, these are real fans and not professional ... I don't know what you'd call it, Epic Rap Battlers? Working from a vague script and being allowed to ad lib and basically fill up time. When you cut it down to a second or two from each person, like in the season-long ad, you can find some real gold there. But the longer you watch any individual, it kind of becomes an amateur hour special.

Andrew: I'm curious to know what "real gold" you found that I missed, but I'm happy to concede that the overall advert is at least watchable if a touch cringey.

Bryan: The other problem is the whole overall theme -- "We're All Rivals Here." … Are we? Really? That implies one of two things. It could mean that all rivalries are equal which, no, they are clearly not, unless you think that 49ers-Texans rivalry is just waiting to explode. Or secondly, it could imply that the Thursday Night schedule is a carefully curated and collated collection of classic clashes, containing countless cleverly combating clubs. If that's the case, I have to give them, at best, a C for effort.

There's no mathematical way to define what is and what is not a rivalry -- and believe me, I tried -- but a good basic first principle for trying to define them is to find teams that play each other a lot, and do so in important games. The 49ers-Seahawks clashes in 2018 were essentially meaningless, and no one is going to hold them up as the foundation for a rivalry, while this year's games, or the Harbaugh/Carroll matchups, have a lot more meaning to them and, thus, will be remembered longer. So what I did was take the 13 games that are part of this Thursday Night package and ad campaign, and find out A) how many times the teams have one played one another, B) how many times they've played when both teams have had a winning record in a given season, and C) how many of those winning team vs. winning team matchups have happened in the past 10 and 25 years. And then I made a table.

Thursday Night Football Rivalries Matchup Games

Played Significant Games Played All

Time Last

25 Years Last

10 Years Most

Recent Most

Significant Buccaneers @ Panthers 39 4 4 0 2008 Week 14 2005 Week 14 Titans @ Jaguars 50 7 7 2 2017 Week 17 1999 AFC Championship Eagles @ Packers 45 15 9 4 2014 Week 11 1960 NFL Championship Rams @ Seahawks 43 8 6 4 2018 Week 10 2017 Week 15 Giants @ Patriots 13 4 4 2 Super Bowl XLVI Super Bowls XLII/XLVI Chiefs @ Broncos 119 31 19 8 2016 Week 16 1997 Divisional Round Redskins @ Vikings 27 10 1 1 2012 Week 6 1987 NFC Championship 49ers @ Cardinals 57 5 2 2 2013 Week 17 2013 Week 17 Chargers @ Raiders 120 23 2 0 1994 Week 14 1980 AFC Championship Steelers @ Browns 135 32 8 0 2007 Week 10 1994 Divisonal Round Colts @ Texans 36 9 9 9 2018 Wild Card 2018 Wild Card Cowboys @ Bears 26 5 0 0 1991 Wild Card 1977 Divisional Round Jets @ Ravens 10 3 3 3 2010 Week 1 2010 Week 1

I actually did develop a formula for numerically quantifying the "hotness" of any given rivalry, but I believe I will save that for another time.

Andrew: Bryan there, once again demonstrating that if anything can be counted or quantified in any way at all, he will devise a table and/or a formula for it, for comparative purposes.

Bryan: The point is, these are clearly not all rivalries. Chiefs-Broncos is a fantastic one, with everything you could possibly want out of a matchup -- a long shared history stretching back to the founding of the AFL, tons of classic matchups in a variety of decades, and recent history of both teams being successful, even if the Broncos this year aren't living up to that end of the bargain. Texans-Colts doesn't have that history, but few teams have played more significant games against one another over the past decade than they have. Steelers-Browns is a cold rivalry if for no other reason than the Browns have been terrible for 15 years now, but there's a lot of history there. Just compare those to, say, Cowboys-Bears, who almost never play one another and haven't been in a meaningful game against one another since 1991. Or even Buccaneers-Panthers, a rivalry taped together in the 2002 realignment with no real history between them, and no real period of both teams being competitive at the same time.

Andrew: While some of these teams play in the same division, meaning it's more difficult for them to have playoff clashes (because it's likely that one of them will keep the other from making the playoffs), it's not exactly encouraging to see the most meaningful matchup come in Week 14 of 15 years ago, or worse, Week 1 a decade past.

Bryan: Those Jets-Ravens matchups, always lighting the world on fire. You'd think, especially with this being their ad campaign and it being the 100th season, the NFL could have done a better job seeding these games. Pick classic rivalries, or specific games from the past (Super Bowls, conference championships, etc.) and highlight those. But don't try to tell me that Jets-Ravens is a rivalry when they've played ten games against each other.

Andrew: That's easier for some teams than others, for a variety of reasons. The Buccaneers' most notable game in team history came against Oakland, and neither of those teams wants to fly coast-to-coast on a Thursday night. Maybe they could play Atlanta, I guess, because of the Dirk Koetter/Raheem Morris connection.

Bryan: Then match them up against Detroit, and remind them of the classic NFC Central rivalries! Not every pairing needs to be brilliant, but they could have put some more effort into this, if they really wanted to hype up Thursday Night as the home of rivalries.

Andrew: That's far from the worst thing about this campaign though. If you thought some of the rivalry matchups were bad, wait until you see the individual commercials.

WEEK 2: BUCCANEERS AT PANTHERS

Andrew: Week 1 didn't have a hype video, which is a shame because Packers-Bears would have been one of the truly great rivalries on the schedule. Instead, our first video features the Buccaneers and Panthers, which ... isn't. This was our first indication that the individual matchup videos were not going to live up to the overall campaign.

Bryan: I get the Run-DMC/CMC joke, but "you can make an entire album" really isn't ... a threat? Or trash-talk? Or anything, really? Also, I'm not sure "Cam pretty, Suh not pretty" is really a cutting remark, just in general. But at least the Panthers fan had, like, lines and jokes? The Buccaneers dude was kinda just ... there. I'd have to give the win to the Panthers here.

Andrew: Unlike the result on the field, I'd have to agree. Although, isn't the "eat a W" thing quite dated by this point? I guess when it's the Buccaneers, you're reaching to find anything of significance. Buccaneers guy certainly didn't find much in the way of provocation. This rivalry is lame. This commercial is worse.

Rivalry: F

Commercial: F

WEEK 3: TITANS AT JAGUARS

Andrew: This is better. Titans lady gets in some decent digs at the city of Jacksonville, Jags guy (on the treadmill, because reasons) points out the superiority of the Jaguars' star power. She is let down by the "light a match" line, however, as is he by that annoying DUUUVAL chant.

Bryan: And, of course, poor Jaguars guy couldn't know that Jalen Ramsey would soon be "playing for another team" Jalen Ramsey. And Titans lady went to the "here's a positive thing ... which is actually a negative thing! Ha ha!" well twice in 30 seconds. Overall, though, this was solid! I'm sure we'll see many more like this going forward.

Andrew: It's a shame both teams suck, albeit in wildly disparate ways. The Jaguars had star power, but it flamed out this year. The Titans never did, and nobody remembers what they're doing this or any other year. They're presently locked in an epic battle for third in the league's murkiest division. Riveting.

Rivalry: D

Commercial: C+

WEEK 4: EAGLES AT PACKERS

Bryan: Points for concrete detail by referencing fourth-and-26. That's the kind of moment that makes a rivalry spicy. I'm not a huge fan of "hey, the trophy was named after our coach!", but you know, history. I'll allow it. Plus, if we're going there, Vince Lombardi's Packers lost only one playoff game ... and it was to the Philadelphia Eagles. If they're gonna dish history out on you, dish it right back! It's not like the Eagles have so many championships they can't keep track of them all!

Andrew: I have suuuch mixed feelings about this commercial. The content is probably the best of any in the series. The delivery repeatedly triggers my cringe reflex. No Fly Zone was Denver's thing recently, not Green Bay's, but Aaron Rodgers is indeed the king of the Hail Mary. With even a slightly more recent meaningful game, this would arguably be a pretty strong rivalry too. Fourth-and-26. Reggie White. Chuck Bednarik. Constant head-to-heads as division winners in the 2000s. Forty-five games stretching back 86 years, including three close postseason matchups. I could buy it. Sell it to me!

Rivalry: B-

Commercial: B+

WEEK 5: RAMS AT SEAHAWKS / WEEK 7: CHIEFS AT BRONCOS

Andrew: At this point, somebody seems to have realized that this campaign wasn't working. We could not find a copy of either the Rams-Seahawks or Chiefs-Broncos ads, and Bryan had to trawl Twitter for even the 15-second version of Giants-Patriots. Which is a pity, because Rams-Seahawks was outstanding, and has indeed been a genuine rivalry in recent years. Even in the Jeff Fisher years, the Seahawks were the one opponent you could guarantee the Rams would play tougher than anybody else. Chiefs-Broncos is likewise one of the great historic rivalries in the AFC, and should in theory be perfect fodder for this type of marketing campaign. We can only assume that the commercials were so bad, not even the technological marvel that is the internet could bear to preserve them.

Rivalry: A+

Commercial: D for Deleted

WEEK 6: GIANTS AT PATRIOTS

Bryan: We only have the 15-second version of this ad, as the NFL seems determined to wipe this campaign off the face of the Earth just as soon as they become a half-second out of date. This one is a clear win for the Giants fan, though. What the hell does "we're a dynasty within a dynasty within a dynasty" even mean? That's just saying words to fill up time. And countering "Super Bowl champs!" with "Yeah, about those last two matchups" is the one and only response the Giants' fan could give. No, this was a rout for New Jersey.

Andrew: What amuses me about this is clearly the biggest thing the Patriots have going for them is Super Bowls, but that's also the ONE area the Giants fan can one-up him: I expect quite a few Pats fans would willingly trade a couple of the more recent rings for a different outcome in February 2008. Even though the Patriots are the dominant force in the modern game and the Giants have been generally bad to mediocre, the Giants are New England's one consistent boogeyman. That adds spice to that rarest of meats: an actual inter-conference rivalry.

Rivalry: A

Commercial: A

WEEK 8: REDSKINS AT VIKINGS

Andrew: This is not a rivalry.

Bryan: And listing the team's rosters is not trash-talk. That's just reading the program at one another, a sure sign that you really don't have anything to say about the other team. "Our team is staffed by professional footballmen!" "Oh, really? So is ours! How tremendous."

Andrew: Seriously, the only thing this game has going for it is that both starting quarterbacks used to play for the other team. That hadn't happened since the 1960s, when Sonny Jurgensen and Norm Snead switched sides between the Eagles and, curiously, also Washington. Yet they didn't make much of a deal out of that. Or Adrian Peterson, whose most productive years of his career have come in Minnesota and Landover.

Bryan: I was expecting nothing but Cousins-Peterson talk, but no, it's important we know the entire starting lineups for each team. And SKOOOOL.

Rivalry: F

Commercial: F

WEEK 9: 49ERS AT CARDINALS

Andrew: This has not been much of a rivalry recently, but that looks set to change dramatically in the next year or two. Hopefully, that might mean a future commercial actually says something, anything, about either the teams, the game, football, or something remotely connected to sport. More overrated than a what, now?

Bryan: This is easily the 49ers' least hot rivalry of any of their divisional rivals since the AFL merger, and I'm including the old Saints, Falcons, and Panthers games there. It's another one of those 2002 realignment rivalries, only with nothing really happening over the past two decades to really spark any ... feeling whatsoever towards one another. The tail end of the Harbaugh era coincided with the beginning of the Carson Palmer era and that's … it. I, personally, was more up for the Panthers game earlier this year than I was for either Cardinals matchup.

Andrew: To be fair, they were keen rivals in the mid-2000s ... for last place in the division, and potentially the No. 1 overall pick.

Bryan: Also, Napa chardonnay is quite good, and the air conditioning quip (in the 30-second version, the 49ers' fan says that the best thing that has ever happened to the Cardinals in Arizona was the installation of air conditioning, which, fair) had no comeback.

Andrew: Bit like Jimmy Garoppolo, amirite?

Bryan: I believe you will find Garoppolo did lead a comeback on Sunday, thanky.

Rivalry: F

Commercial: F

WEEK 10: CHARGERS AT RAIDERS

Bryan: "Go cry me a Philip Rivers" might be the single most overused joke you could possibly make there.

Andrew: Question: is the Chargers getting a spot in Los Angeles over the Raiders something to use as mockery ammunition against the Raiders, or against the Chargers? There could, in theory, be quite a bit of spice here. These are division rivals with storied histories but questionable presents. They play in a division that is generally quite fluid and tough to predict. Both teams have a history of special teams disasters to mock each other with. Instead, we get something about ... walking the end zone up to Derek Carr, whatever that means, and a joke that is deader than its target's arm.

Bryan: It was at least somewhat topical thanks to the Carr fumble at the goal line that happened … I want to say the week before the commercial came out, but it's really got nothing to do with Chargers-Raiders.

Andrew: Honestly, the Chiefs-Raiders Christmas sweaters commercial is better than any of these rivalry commercials, and it's not close. This rivalry had so much potential, only to be utterly squandered. Almost like the Chargers' season. And their relocation. And their time in San Diego. And, indeed, Philip Rivers.

Rivalry: B+

Commercial: F

WEEK 11: STEELERS AT BROWNS

Bryan: OK, "more sad Brownies than an elementary bake sale" is my favorite line from any of these commercials, by far.

Andrew: That one quip alone lifts this from another boring irrelevance to actually quite amusing. That line is also better than this rivalry, although last week's game may have slightly shifted that dynamic for the future. It's clear that the Browns fan had no comeback. Sometimes, you just have to admit defeat -- you'd think a Browns fan would be better at that.

Bryan: "50 years of misery" is a bit of an overstatement, of course. No, the Browns haven't won a title since 1964, but they had some good teams and good times between then and now. Let's stick to "30 years" and call it a day.

Rivalry: D

Commercial: B

WEEK 12: COLTS AT TEXANS

Andrew: We can't call it a day just yet. This week's preview is now live, and it contains a reasonably relevant non-football reference. I've never quite understood the use of "colt" as a mascot; in UK parlance, a colt team is a squad of younger, less experienced players loosely akin to a MLB farm team.

Bryan: Out here, partner, you'll find that we use a lot of wild-westy horsey terms to describe things, because for some reason, pop culture was absolutely obsessed with a 20-year period in the nineteenth century for, like 60 years. You can't throw a stone through mid-20th century pop culture without hitting at least three cowboys and a herd of wild horses.

Andrew: Anyway, this is one of those rivalries that looks and feels like it should be a rivalry, but ... isn't quite all that it ought to be. It really seems to me that if you arranged the AFC South teams so the Colts played the Jaguars and the Texans played the Titans, you would get closer to the true rivalries in that division. The Colts and Texans may be the current main contenders for the division, but the early 2010s 49ers and Seahawks they ain't.

That said, maybe this was the big game the Texans had circled to explain their failure to perform against the Ravens?

Bryan: I don't get the point of having the dogs in the commercial, to be honest! Neither of these teams have anything even tangentially to do with dogs.

Andrew: Contextually, it seems like the Texans guy would have been better served commanding a foal of some description. Perhaps a male one.

Bryan: I agree that the Colts-Texans don't have quite the same fire as some of their other rivals, but they play in a bunch of good football games that have a lot of important things on the line. If they keep battling each other for the division, the rivalry will come. It would help if it was more of an even matchup rather than the Colts winning all the time -- it takes two to tango, after all -- but eh.

Andrew: It's a whole lot better than some of the other matchups, certainly, but even the commercial doesn't really sell the game to me. That's my biggest overall gripe with the series, I think. Not one of these slots would encourage me to watch a game I was otherwise lukewarm about. I want to know what's on the line! Why should I watch a Colts-Texans game without Andrew Luck or J.J. Watt? There are very good reasons, but none of them are on display here.

Rivalry: B+

Commercial: D

Andrew: All in all, as I mentioned above, rivalry is a huge selling point for the sport. There's a ton of potential here, but I'm genuinely disappointed with the result. That's an odd experience for a commercial: usually they inspire enjoyment or (more commonly) fear and loathing, but actual disappointment at squandered potential is an uncommon outcome. Commercials should make me recognize, and ultimately want to consume, the product. These don't come close to having that effect.

Bryan: Honestly, this is the biggest selling point to watching RedZone on gamedays -- a very, very limited amount of commercials (they SAY zero, but there's enough sponsored content that you don't avoid it entirely). At the end of the day, though, we're not the target market for these things -- we're going to be watching the games regardless of how they sell it. We just think they could be doing a better job in total.

Andrew: Even the Bud Knight campaign is more memorable. This has not been a strong year for commercials, rivalries or no rivalries. The same could be said for Thursday Night Football. Hopefully, the run-in will more than make up for it. Or, even better, they can scrap the entire idea apart from opening weekend and Thanksgiving. The latter of which, we can discuss more next week!

Weekly Awards

Keep Choppin' Wood

Plenty of people, including us above, have already had their say on the talking point of Week 11's action:

Myles Garrett ripped Mason Rudolph's helmet off and swung his own helmet at him. That's awful.pic.twitter.com/ZhrzxQTACB — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) 15 November 2019

Appeals are still ongoing, with Myles Garrett's appeal against his indefinite suspension due to be heard today (Wednesday). Regardless of the outcome of that appeal, Garrett's actions hurt himself and his team in many different ways. The ensuing melee cost the Browns two players -- Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi -- for at least Week 12. The brawl took the shine off a long-overdue meaningful win against their bitter rivals. It led to further questions being asked of their mentality, and the leadership of their embattled head coach. Finally, this incident and its fallout is likely to follow Garrett throughout his career; his specific violence against an opponent is (almost) unprecedented even in a sport as brutal as the NFL. In a season of crazy moments, this might stand as the craziest for all the wrong reasons.

Herm Edwards Award for Playing to Win the Game

There are few things we love more than a surprise onside kick:

Jason Sanders recovered his own onside kick.pic.twitter.com/xy2C9IAlHm — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) 17 November 2019

A surprise onside kick recovered by the kicker, though? Majestic. Especially in the current rules environment, in which onside kicks are much more difficult to recover than ever before. The Dolphins did still go on to lose against the Bills, as their roster remains significantly substandard, but recent results have demonstrated that those down on the field are very much committed to winning. As this call demonstrates, that certainly includes head coach Brian Flores.

John Fox Award for Conservatism

Look, the Panthers were never coming back against the Falcons. Down 26-0 early in the fourth quarter, Carolina drove into Atlanta's red zone for only the second time all game -- the first visit had ended, as many drives did, in a Kyle Allen interception. A 3-yard run and two incomplete passes brought up third-and-7 from the 13-yard line; a difficult conversion, certainly, but any team hoping to engineer a comeback will need to gain 7 yards in a single play at some point. Instead, Ron Rivera kicked a 31-yard field goal, cutting the deficit temporarily from an insurmountable 26 points to a much more manageable 23. Those would prove to be Carolina's only points of the day, but hey, at least they weren't shut out at home.

Jeff Fisher Award for Confusing Coaching

Vic Fangio's Denver Broncos picked up a fourth-and-6 on the Minnesota 30 with about 1:50 left in the game. They still had one timeout left, though they had lost one when Fangio had challenged a pass interference call a few plays earlier. They were down by four, so it was touchdown or bust. There should have been plenty of time to complete a drive. Since 1999, only 28 drives have seen a team trailing by less than a touchdown end their final drive in the red zone with the game clock expiring. None had started the drive earlier than Denver, who had 6:01 and and two timeouts to score, or turn the ball over, or punt, or something. Most of the other 27 saw teams frantically racing downfield, rushing to get plays off and just running out of time. Not Denver, mind you! They let 25 seconds run off the clock after the fourth-down conversion, bailed out by a Minnesota timeout. They ran Phillip Lindsay, wasting another 27 seconds before they could get a snap off. Two plays later, they completed a pass, in bounds, and waited another 20 seconds before calling their final timeout. Then Brandon Allen rushed for a clutch first down, and they lollygagged again for 23 more seconds before Minnesota bailed them out with another timeout. You don't want to score too fast, sure, but this was a glacial pace, with wasted time leading to desperation shots in the end zone, and the eventual clock hitting zeroes on third down. Vic, we know you're getting up there, but please, get your guys to show some urgency!

'Twice as Nice' Fantasy Player of the Week

This is the second time this year we've featured Ryan Griffin as our obscure fantasy player of the week. It is apparent that Washington's new coaching staff does not read these articles, or they would have known that they should have covered him. With, like, anybody. Three weeks after finding the end zone twice against Jacksonville, Griffin set a career high with 109 yards receiving, most of it entirely uncovered. Griffin has now had useable stat lines in three of the last four weeks; there are worse choices if you need an emergency player at tight end this week.

Sam Darnold hits Ryan Griffin for 6️ pic.twitter.com/vND4y1UWJU — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) November 17, 2019

Garbage-Time Performer of the Week

Once again, don't blame Christian McCaffrey for Carolina's many, many struggles. McCaffrey had 191 yards from scrimmage in Carolina's 29-3 loss to Atlanta, with 70 percent of it coming in the second half after Atlanta jumped out to a 20-0 lead. He didn't get into the end zone, true, but he became the first player in NFL history to have over 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in the first 10 games of a season. The closest we had ever seen to that mark was Tiki Barber in 2004, who had 1,035/487 for a dismal 6-10 Giants team. McCaffrey might end up putting Barberesque numbers in a similar lost cause in Carolina this season.

'Comfort in Sadness' Stat of the Week

It has been a good couple of years since we have seen the Houston Texans have their barn doors blown off quite like they were against Baltimore. It has effectively never happened in the Deshaun Watson era -- they were obliterated 45-7 in Week 16 of Watson's rookie year, but he was long since on injured reserve by that point and T.J. Yates was the starter. Watson only has one other regular-season loss even by double digits in Houston, 29-7 to Jacksonville in 2017. Though there is limited comfort to take from this weekend's game, at least receiver DeAndre Hopkins and halfback Carlos Hyde kept up their strong 2019 production: Hopkins (80 yards against Baltimore) is once again averaging over 70 yards per game as the team's top target, and Hyde (65 yards and a touchdown) ranks No. 11 in rushing yards. That combination has the Texans still in a strong position to win the division at 6-4. No matter how bad the beatdown, one loss in Baltimore doesn't change that picture.

Game-Changing Play of the Week

Thanks to the ... let's say generosity of Jimmy Garoppolo, the Arizona Cardinals were hanging around late. In fact, after Kyler Murray scooted in for a 22-yard touchdown, the 49ers found themselves trailing by three, with two minutes to try to get close enough for their free agent kicker to redeem himself for missing the game-winner against Seattle. But, well into field goal range and with just 25 seconds left ... what's that music?

Still can't get over this moment Jeff Wilson Jr., of all people, still arguably one of the best TD scorers on the team, comes thru in the clutch Wilson only had 1 CATCH ON THE SEASON. ONE. Biggest catch and score of his career man, talk about living in the moment #49ers pic.twitter.com/gZUILpTWHP — Perry (@Perry_49ers) November 18, 2019

We warned you about him back in October! Touchdown Thief Jeff Wilson comes through yet again. Wilson has touched the ball 27 times this season; he has scored five touchdowns. That's more than workhorses like Marlon Mack, Leonard Fournette, or Le'Veon Bell, not to mention Matt Breida or Raheem Mostert. Hide your footballs; Wilson's coming for your fantasy points.

Obviously, the game didn't matter much to essentially eliminated Arizona, but it had huge consequences atop the NFC. A loss here would have bumped San Francisco from No. 1 in the conference down to No. 5, as they'd lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Seahawks after last Monday's loss. Furthermore, with the murderer's row of Green Bay-Baltimore-New Orleans coming up, and Seattle lurking in Week 17, a loss here would almost certainly have cost the 49ers a shot at a bye week, and quite possibly the division as well. This was a game the 49ers absolutely had to have, and now the 49ers have locked up their first winning season since 2013.

Weekly Predictions

Money-Back Guarantee Lock of the Week

All picks are made without reference to FO's Premium picks, while all lines are courtesy of Bovada and were accurate as of time of writing.

Records to Date

Bryan: 7-4

Andrew: 6-5

Andrew: If media reports are to be believed, Washington's players have tuned out both their coach and their quarterback, and a bunch of players who don't want to be there are simply playing out the string as quickly as possible. If any team can screw up being favored against such an opponent, it's the Lions ... but surely, surely not even they will give Washington a win this winter. Detroit (-3.5) at Washington.

Bryan: San Francisco (-3) versus Green Bay. I am counting on George Kittle returning, and bringing the running game back with him. The Packers have really struggled containing running backs to this point, ranked 28th in DVOA against the run. And while the 49ers have struggled against mobile quarterbacks and Aaron Rodgers isn't a statue, he's not exactly Russell Wilson or Kyler Murray back there. The 49ers pick up a big win here, and will go at least 1-3 against their murder's quartet over the last month and a half of the season.

Double Survival League

Bryan: With both of us taking the same teams, we both picked up wins last week, even if Minnesota gave us some brief moments of panic. That means, with ten teams left for each of us, I'm still down three games, which is less than ideal. The one ace I may still have in the hole is the teams remaining; my 10 have a winning percentage of .475; Andrew's 10 are chugging along at a .416 clip -- so my guys are basically a win a season better. Andrew still has to find wins for 0-10 Cincinnati and 3-7 Tampa Bay; I have 8-2 Baltimore and 6-4 Houston left in my satchel. Yes, I need a Falcons win, and he still gets to take the Packers at some point, but overall, I think I have the advantage in the teams remaining. It's just too bad my picks have been terrible up to this point.

Andrew: This week gives Bryan a great chance to catch up, as I'm picking exactly the pair of teams he highlighted above. I'm taking two matchups I dislike in order to shed one team that is horrifically unreliable -- win on the road at the Rams and lose at home to the Giants-level unreliable -- and one that might just lose every game between now and the back end of 2020. The former team, naturally, is Tampa Bay, a team whose maddening inconsistency has cost both of us already this year, specifically in the aforementioned Rams game. The Falcons appear to have regained a bit of form, blowing out the best two teams in the division in consecutive weeks, and come in as strong favorites as a result. It would be just like the Buccaneers to be the team that ends that hot streak.

The latter is Cincinnati: last Thursday's madness in Cleveland may have left Pittsburgh down its starting quarterback, running back, center, and two wide receivers for the trip to yet another frustrated rival. The Bengals might not get a better chance all year to grab that elusive win; not even the Dolphins game looks so appealing now.

Bryan: Both of us still need to find a win from Cleveland, and there are two appealing options (remembering that Week 17 is off limits to us) -- Week 14 against Cincinnati, and this week against Miami. Miami certainly feels like they're in better form at the moment, even if weighted DVOA disagrees, but the fact remains that Andrew did not pick the Browns this week, and so I shall, if only to try to weasel my way back up the lineup somewhat. I'm also going with Houston over Indianapolis, despite how flat the Texans came out against Baltimore last week. Again, there are two non-Week 17 games which look tempting: this week versus Indy and Week 14 against Denver. Frankly, I'd rather have them against the Broncos, but I need Week 14 to find wins for a pair of three-win teams. So that leaves me with little choice other than to take Houston now.

Elimination Scenarios

Bryan: Yes, yes, Cincinnati was mathematically eliminated from the playoffs last week. At 0-10, this should not come as a shock to anyone. The Dolphins, Giants, Redskins, and Buccaneers could all join them this week, though all but Washington would need a loss and some help to have that happens. But no, that's easy stuff; not too difficult to calculate or comprehend. No, I want to talk about some of the ridiculous and nigh-impossible scenarios that are calculated here, with no real benefit for anyone involved. I want to talk about the chance that the road to the Super Bowl could still travel through Lincoln Financial Field.

Right, settle in. We're ignoring ties for the moment, as that would add a couple paragraphs to this analysis, but just ... take my word for that one, s'il vous plaît.

A Philadelphia loss to Seattle would be their sixth loss of the year, meaning they could finish no better than 10-6. A San Francisco win over Green Bay would be their 10th win, so they'd have to lose out to finish at 10-6. But that means Seattle would pick up not only this week's win over Philly, but also the Week 17 win over San Francisco. That would get them to 10-6 as well if they lost everything else, and wouldn't you know it, they have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Eagles thanks to this week's loss, and thus Philly can't beat Seattle and get the top seed.

Unless, of course, a third team gets into the mix at 10-6 atop the conference, thus bypassing the head-to-head tiebreaker entirely. But who could that be?

The Rams can't win the NFC West at 10-6; Seattle would have the sweep over San Francisco and a split with Los Angeles from their Week 5 win, so they're out. The Cowboys can't be used either; you can't use two teams in one division in a tiebreak between division winners. The Vikings won't work; they beat Philly in Week 6 and would beat Seattle in Week 13 in this scenario, so they'd just win the tiebreak outright. The Bears won't work; a 10-6 Bears team would be 8-4 in the conference and win that tiebreaker over 7-5 Philly and Seattle. That just leaves New Orleans, Carolina, and Green Bay, and that's where the headaches really begin.

Green Bay is an interesting proposition. A 10-6 Packers team would have a 7-5 conference record, and Philly picked up the win back in Week 4. Unfortunately, Green Bay does not play Seattle this season, so that win is washed away in a three-way tie. It would come down to strength of victory, instead; Philadelphia (currently .460) would have to beat Seattle (.414) and at least tie with Green Bay (.518) to win the overall tiebreaker. There are a lot of possible permutations there -- not in the least because we don't know which 10 games Green Bay would win! -- but in the best-case scenario, with all the requirements needed to get to this three-way tie at 10-6, Philadelphia's beaten opponents could have a maximum combined win total of 75. The worst-case scenarios for Green Bay and Seattle -- keeping in mind that they do affect one another as teams they beat play each other -- are 73 and 71.5, respectively. That's a very, very tight window for Philly, and either the Packers or Seahawks -- or both -- could clinch that tiebreaker this week. It hasn't happened yet, though!

If New Orleans beats Carolina this week (and picks up the needed win over San Francisco in Week 14), the Saints would have that same 8-4 conference record that killed us with the Bears, while a 10-6 division-winning Panthers squad would be 6-6 in the conference, and drop out before they can help break our tie with the Seahawks. No es Bueno. On the other hand, if New Orleans loses to Carolina, and Carolina loses to Indy in Week 16 but otherwise wins out, they'd win the division at 10-6 with a 7-5 conference record, in which case the tiebreakers would again go to strength of victory; Philly (.460) would have to beat both Carolina (.422) and Seattle (.414) to proceed. Philly's beaten opponents could have a maximum combined win total of 73 -- down a notch because Carolina plays Washington -- while the Panthers and Seahawks would have worst-case scenarios of 68.5 and 69.5, respectively. There's more of a cushion there, but either team could clinch that potential tiebreaker against Philly this week as well. Again, though, it hasn't happened yet, so there's still potential.

Again, there are a couple of scenarios where San Francisco ties with New Orleans and thus allows the Saints to win the division at 9-6-1, removing them from the equation even if they beat Carolina this week ... but let's not complicate this too much, shall we? To be eliminated from home-field advantage this week, Philadelphia would need a loss, and a 49ers win, and either a New Orleans win or Seattle or both of Carolina and Green Bay clinching the strength of victory tiebreaker over Philadelphia. That's so the Eagles get knocked out of the top seed in the NFC this week. A top seed at 10-6, which has never happened. A goal they are not shooting for at all, and that our last projection gave a 0.0% chance of happening. But hey, there's still a chance!