The Week In Quotes: December 6, 2019

REST IN PEACE

"Championship WWE. Football. Same thing."

-- San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, avid wrestling fan, likens the crowd for this weekend's game against the New Orleans Saints to the atmosphere around the Undertaker at Wrestlemania. (B/R Gridiron via Twitter)

SUBLIMINALS

"When you see 10 double him"

-- Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins sent out this Tweet alongside a picture of himself following the Texans' 28-22 victory over the New England Patriots. Hopkins caught five balls for 64 yards and also threw for a touchdown.

"Bro was doubled on only 2 snaps all game and wants to be loud lol"

-- New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore sent this subtweet out in response to Hopkins. Gilmore has yet to allow a touchdown this season and kept Hopkins out of the end zone in a loss. (SportsCenter via Twitter)

THE ONLY THING THAT MATTERS

"It's guys like Greg Olsen and Eric Reid that are gonna make this world a better place."

-- Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera explained in his exit conference that he wants to coach again for two reasons: to win a Super Bowl and to impact young men. Rivera names Panthers tight end Greg Olsen and safety Eric Reid, who have put in constant work giving back to the community. (Patrick Clayborn, NFL Network via Twitter)

VAGUE ENCOURAGEMENT!

"Let's go!"

"Hey that a way baby!"

"Great job!"

"OK, OK!"

"I see you two-four!"

"Let's go!"

"OK three-two, let's finish it."

-- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has played at an extremely high level this season, but his mic'd up game needs work. This was the full transcript of Wilson's mic'd ud segments during the team's Monday Night Football win. (Will Brinson, CBS Sports via Twitter)

THIS IS WHY THEY WENT TO SCHOOL FOR JOURNALISM

"I asked James Washington if a stadium full of duck calls could actually summon a giant flock of ducks to Heinz Field. He thought about it for a second and said the crowd noise would probably drown the calls out, but it's possible."

-- ESPN's Brooke Pryor asks the hard-hitting questions to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington after Heinz Field banned duck calls from the stadium. (Brooke Pryor, ESPN via Twitter)

A BLAST FROM THE PAST

"To be honest, no I didn't. But here we are."

-- New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was as surprised as anyone to find out he'll be catching passes from Eli Manning again, after the Giants quarterback was declared the starter this week. (New York Daily News via Twitter)

I MEAN, HE'S NOT WRONG

Reporter: "How does Drew [Lock]'s game help you to elevate your game?"

Courtland Sutton: "He plays quarterback. I play receiver. He throws me the ball."

-- Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton gave one of the better explanations of the quarterback-wide receiver relationship I've ever heard. (Nicki Jhabvala, The Athletic via Twitter)

IS ROME BACK?

"Rome wasn't built in a day. If you had told Texas fans three years ago that we would have seven wins and headed to a bowl game and had a chance to win eight, I think people would be pretty happy. ... Overall, we did a great job."

-- Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger has seemingly curbed his enthusiasm for the Longhorns program's rebuild. This quote comes one year after Texas' victory in the Sugar Bowl, where Ehlinger opened his on-field postgame interview with, "Longhorn Nation, we're baaaack!" (Jim Verturo, AP va Twitter)

KEEP IT SIMPLE, STUPID

"Me not being an idiot."

-- Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay kept it brief when asked why running back Todd Gurley has gotten more carries and action lately. (Greg Beacham, AP via Twitter)

DOWN IN THE DUMPS

"And also, man, you gotta understand, as well...I won, what? 14 games in three seasons? Is that anything to be happy about? My point exactly."

-- Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson was asked why he hasn't been as upbeat this season. This was only a part of his answer, but it was probably the most telling. (Josh Weinfuss, ESPN via Twitter)

CLEVELAND IS THE REASON

"I couldn't tell you what's going to happen. … Whether I'm going to be here, want to be here, don't want to be here. This is exactly where I'm at now. I wouldn't rather be anywhere else."

-- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is unsure of his future with the Browns, but he knows he's happy here now. (Jake Trotter, ESPN via Twitter)

BUT FOR WHAT TEAM?

"In my opinion, Jason Garrett will be coaching in the NFL next year."

-- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has all but given head coach Jason Garrett the kiss of death at this point in the season, refusing to fire him but ensuring he won't have a job with the team short of a Super Bowl. This came before Thursday Night's loss to the Chicago Bears, after which Jones stated Garrett will coach next week. (Jon Machota, The Athletic via Twitter)

SO LET'S SINK ANOTHER DRINK/CAUSE IT'LL GIVE ME TIME TO THINK

"Teddy Bridgewater just dancing by himself in the locker room while almost everybody ignores him is just the greatest thing I've seen tonight"

-- Athletic Senior reporter Katherine Terrell made a comment about how much she enjoyed watching the fun-loving New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater dance by himself in the locker room after the Saints clinched the NFC South.

"Coach said he wanted to see everyone dancing or mf's getting fired lol! Sh*d I love it here too much."

-- Teddy quote-tweeted Terrell's original post, both explaining the reason for his dancing and keeping the fun alive. (Teddy Bridgewater via Twitter)

THIS WEEK IN SOCIAL MEDIA

THEY HAVE SUCH A WAY WITH WORDS

"I felt like SpongeBob for a minute, right? Then it started snowing, it felt like Frozen. I was like, alright here we go. Olaf time." Jamaal Williams talking about the weather during Sunday's win 😂 (via @LilySZhao) pic.twitter.com/Qb53KEWHQ5 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 3, 2019

-- Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams comes up with some wild analogies for the weather after their win over the Giants.

HOW DO YOU LIKE THEM APPLES?

Mike Leach was asked about losing his 7th straight Apple Cup, said that recruiting has to do with it, then was asked if he wasn't supposed to beat teams with bigger recruiting classes by Jon Blanchette, and then went off. Called him a sanctimonious troll. pic.twitter.com/jXmG328ZSu — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) November 30, 2019

-- Meanwhile, Washington State head coach Mike Leach is coming up with new names to call reporters after being asked questions about having lower-graded recruiting classes than the University of Washington.

WE'VE FINALLY FOUND PROOF OF THE NEW ENGLAND CLONING FACILITY

Steve Belichick is the safeties coach under his dad in New England. Can you tell they're related? 😅 (via @NESN)pic.twitter.com/bfERABNeCa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 5, 2019

-- New England Patriots safeties coach Steve Belichick is an apple that didn't fall far from the tree. He has Bill's interview demeanor down to the subtle vocal pauses.

ICONIC

-- Up there as some of the best content I've seen from an NFL social page, the Miami Dolphins social team turned their fake field goal into the "It's a trap!" scene from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.