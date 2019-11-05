Win the Wire: Week 10

by Scott Spratt

For any fantasy owners who have been hoarding their top waiver picks, Week 10 might be the time to use them. Rookie running backs Devin Singletary and Ronald Jones finally saw the breakout workloads their talents demanded. Kenyan Drake and Jaylen Samuels vaulted themselves into the RB2 discussion, at least while their teammates remain injured. And A.J. Green finally looks healthy enough to return.

Each listed player includes my recommendation for how much of your Free Agent Acquisition Budget (FAAB) you should bid to try to win them as well as whether I think you should use a No. 1 waiver priority in a format where you would then fall to the back of the line.

Ownership percentages are for ESPN/Yahoo/NFL.com.

Shallow Leagues

Players to Target

Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

67%/73%/54%

Devin Singletary finally had the breakout game we were all expecting, carrying the ball 20 times for 95 yards and a touchdown and adding in his typical three catches for 45 yards in the air. Frank Gore had just 11 touches despite a game script that seemed to favor him as the previous early-down back. Singletary's 61.4% rushing DVOA this season leads all backs with a reasonable workload and justifies the switch from Gore (-1.7%). I expect Singletary to be a solid RB2 the rest of the season and would exhaust my FAAB to get him.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 100%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: Yes

Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

78%/73%/83%

Kenyan Drake was a workhorse back for the injury-depleted Cardinals last Thursday night, and his 162 totals yards were many more than I expected against the 49ers' No. 2 DVOA defense. David Johnson and Chase Edmunds both missed that game, and Johnson looks like he should return in Week 10. But I don't think even a healthy Johnson means the end of Drake's fantasy utility. Johnson has run poorly with a -10.3% rushing DVOA this season. He might make more sense for the Cardinals to use as a receiver (30.8% receiving DVOA), where they have already routinely lined him up at times this season. Definitely pick up or keep Drake for Week 10 to see how this unfolds, but be mindful that their opponent, the Buccaneers, have the No. 1 DVOA run defense.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 100%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: Yes

Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

38%/41%/34%

The Buccaneers are quickly becoming my nemesis. After somehow killing two of my survivor-league picks with their only two wins, the Bucs for some reason decided to finally unleash running back Ronald Jones the game after their first game back from their bye week. It's completely bizarre timing, but hey, Jones deserves the workload. He has a 5.7% rushing DVOA versus -14.8% for Peyton Barber. Jones does not seem like the impact receiver that Devin Singletary is, and that makes him more of an RB2/flex consideration. But he could still see 15 touches a game skewed heavily toward carries over catches.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 85%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: Yes

Jaylen Samuels, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

73%/79%/72%

Especially in PPR formats, Jaylen Samuels should be more valuable than Jones and probably even Drake as long as he's the Steelers featured back. Samuels only gained 10 yards on eight carries on Sunday, but he caught an astonishing 13 passes for 73 yards. That puts him up to 25 targets in just four career starts. And weirdly, that workload and his 15.1% receiving DVOA this season make sense for his skill set. He actually had more receptions (201) at North Carolina State than he did carries (182). The real question of his value then is when will James Conner return, and reading between the lines of his recent quotes, I'd guess that will be several weeks from now. Start Samuels in all of your formats in the meantime.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 72%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: Yes

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

79%/84%/74%

After all of the delays and then the trade deadline drama, A.J. Green looks ready to finally suit up for the Bengals in Week 10. That may not be the optimal timing for his fantasy value considering the Bengals just benched their veteran quarterback in Andy Dalton for an unproven fourth-round rookie in Ryan Finley. But Green has enjoyed a consistent floor as a WR2 when he has been healthy, and I think he could be that over the rest of the season however bad the circumstances are around him.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 62%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: Yes

DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

77%/80%/79%

DK Metcalf exploded for 123 yards and a touchdown against the Buccaneers on Sunday. And while I think Metcalf benefited greatly from the matchup -- the Bucs have the No. 29 DVOA defense against No. 2 wide receivers (subscription required) -- Metcalf's total of nine targets lends me confidence that his productivity will continue. Since Will Dissly went down, Metcalf has enjoyed a solid 25.3% wide receiver and tight end target share. With that and his heavy red zone usage, Metcalf can maintain WR3 value over the rest of the season.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 35%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Mohamed Sanu, WR, New England Patriots

64%/74%/60%

It looks like Mohamed Sanu needed just one game to get up to speed with Tom Brady and his new offense. Not only did Sanu catch 10 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown, he led the team with 14 targets and played 100% of New England's offensive snaps. The raw totals of his Week 9 fantasy explosion may not be sustainable since the Patriots will likely be leading in games and relying more heavily on the run than the pass. But Sanu is clearly already the team's No. 2 receiving option behind Julian Edelman and is primed to enjoy the best fantasy stretch of his career.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 31%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Damien Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

69%/71%/57%

If the Buccaneers are my nemesis, then the Chiefs are my blind spot, at least at running back. I feel pretty much incapable of identifying which Chiefs backs will lead the team in carries and touches week to week. In Week 9, the answer to both was Damien Williams, who produced 128 yards on 14 touches, buoyed by a 91-yard breakaway touchdown run. He easily paced the team's backfield with 72% of the offensive snaps. LeSean McCoy had just four touches on 10% of the team's snaps. Was McCoy being punished for his critical fumble in Week 8? Who knows?! McCoy is still crushing Williams with a 4.6% rushing DVOA compared to -16.0% for Williams, so for all I can guess, he may jump back into the starter role next week. But for now, I'll suggest you once again pick up Williams. Perhaps in a best-case scenario, you could feel confident enough to start one of these two players by the time the fantasy playoffs roll around.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 28%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Derrius Guice, RB, Washington Redskins

33%/32%/23%

Coming off of Adrian Peterson's fourth consecutive game with 75 or more rushing yards, I'm still weirdly more confident in Derrius Guice's rest-of-season fantasy value than I am in Damien Williams'. Even with the stellar yardage totals, Peterson has been inefficient with -17.0% as a runner this season. Interim head coach Bill Callahan indicated that he expects Guice to be healthy and play when he is eligible to return from injured reserve after the team's Week 10 bye. If you have the roster space, I'd pick him up now to secure a chance at a top-20 running back over the second half of the season.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 18%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

60%/68%/59%

Marquise Brown had just a modestly productive fantasy day with three catches and 48 yards against the Patriots on Sunday night. But that is against the Patriots and their No. 4 DVOA defense against No. 1 receivers and in a game where the Ravens build an early lead and could run to kill clock. The important thing is that Brown played 57% of the team's offensive snaps and looked healthy coming off of his ankle injury. I expect Brown to be back to where he was before the injury over the rest of the season, although I likely have lower expectations for him than many analysts, considering him a true talent WR3.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 16%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Kalen Ballage, RB, Miami Dolphins

9%/10%/19%

A week after they traded their top running back Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals, the Dolphins just lost their new starter Mark Walton for four weeks for violating the NFL's conduct policy. By default, that leaves sophomore back Kalen Ballage as the team's running back starter, and Ballage could provide a month of flex-worthy value even in shallow formats. For me, he isn't the same asset that even uncertain starters like Williams and Guice are. Ballage has -22.5% rushing DVOA this season and could cede time to rookies Myles Gaskin or Patrick Laird of either shows any promise. But Ballage needs to be owned even in shallow formats as the Dolphins show some life with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 14%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

59%/59%/50%

Kareem Hunt may be the most talented back on this entire list, and he will return from his suspension in Week 10 and should play. But the Browns' riches at the position may be bad news for fantasy owners. Nick Chubb has been excellent as a runner with 7.3% DVOA this season and will presumably lead the backfield in carries going forward. I still think Hunt could have sneaky fantasy value as a receiver, where he does his best work and Chubb underwhelms (-14.5%). But that type of role would be a major drop-off from his days as a top-10 fantasy player on the Chiefs.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 11%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Ty Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

47%/39%/38%

Despite Tra Carson's season-ending injury, I doubt fantasy owners will rush to pick Ty Johnson back up after being burned by that decision two weeks ago. But despite his modest total of 36 yards in Week 9, Johnson teased some significant fantasy value. He took nine of the team's 16 running back touches and played 62% of the team's offensive snaps. J.D. McKissic played just 38%, and Paul Perkins played just 4%. Johnson has also been moderately efficient with a 0.9% DVOA. The trade deadline has passed, so the Lions can't easily upgrade. I expect Johnson to have flex value as the lead back for the rest of the season.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 7%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

23%/36%/5%

After living among my recommended deep-league options for much of the season, I've promoted DeVante Parker to a shallow-league pick-up for Week 10. His recent production likely justifies that inclusion on its own. Parker has averaged eight targets per game since Ryan Fitzpatrick took over as the Dolphins' starter, and has scored a touchdown in four of his last five games. Parker is also one of just two Dolphins receivers -- seldom-used Allen Hurns is the other -- with a positive DVOA for the season. But the clincher for me was Preston Williams' season-ending knee injury. I considered Williams to be the most talented receiver on that roster, and he was leading the team in wide receiver and tight end target share despite his status as an undrafted rookie. With the decks cleared, Parker could see his target share spike to WR3 levels.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 4%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets

55%/54%/19%

Speaking of target shares, Jamison Crowder is up to 33.3% of the Jets' wide receiver and tight end target share with Sam Darnold at quarterback after another stellar performance of eight catches, 83 yards, and a touchdown on Sunday. That would rank Crowder eighth among wide receivers in workload over the full season. The touchdowns may be few and far between, but Crowder is a definite WR3 in PPR formats.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Kenny Stills, WR, Houston Texans

46%/39%/24%

Kenny Stills has yet to fully capitalize on his short-term workload increase, but Will Fuller will likely miss a few more weeks with his hamstring injury, and Keke Coutee was again a healthy no-show with zero offensive snaps in London. Assuming the Texans maintain that status quo, then Stills will be their unquestioned No. 2 receiver when they return from their Week 10 bye to face the Ravens, whose win over the Patriots belies a gettable secondary for No. 2 receivers (No. 16 DVOA).

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players to Avoid

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers

34%/67%/69%

Jimmy Garoppolo has been an effective passer this season with a 9.1% DVOA, but he remains a matchup play for me in shallow fantasy formats despite a 317-yard, four-touchdown day on Thursday against the Cardinals. For me, that production was the result of the matchup. The Cardinals increase passing touchdowns by 35%, fourth-most in football. In previous weeks, Garoppolo averaged just 213 yards and 1.3 touchdowns per game. He'll draw the Cardinals again in Week 11, but Garoppolo also has solid pass defenses in the Packers, Ravens, and Saints in the coming weeks and doesn't merit a big FAAB spend in shallow formats.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players You Can Drop

Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants

Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Peyton Barber, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

DeSean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Gardner Minshew, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Mark Walton, RB, Miami Dolphins

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers

Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans

Will Dissly, TE, Seattle Seahawks

O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wayne Gallman, RB, New York Giants

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Geronimo Allison, WR, Green Bay Packers

Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Antonio Brown, WR, Free Agent

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Darwin Thompson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dion Lewis, RB, Tennessee Titans

Mike Davis, RB, Chicago Bears

Deep Leagues

Players to Target

Trey Edmunds, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

2%/1%/0%

While Samuels' reception volume will make him the preferred fantasy choice, especially in PPR formats, Trey Edmunds fared better with 73 yards on his 12 carries in Week 9 and could maintain a healthy early-down workload for the Steelers. Benny Snell could still miss several weeks with his knee injury and also might face NFL discipline for a marijuana charge when he returns.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 24%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis Colts

7%/22%/3%

Zach Pascal would have become extremely interesting in deeper formats had Jacoby Brissett not been hurt. Pascal produced another nice fantasy line with five catches, 76 yards, and a touchdown on a team-leading six targets on Sunday. And T.Y. Hilton, Devin Funchess, and now Parris Campbell -- who broke his hand on Sunday -- remain several weeks away from returning. Pascal is the team's standing No. 1 receiver both by his 94% offensive snap share and his team-leading 42.1% DVOA. Hopefully veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer can keep the Colts' offense afloat. A Week 10 matchup with the Dolphins and their No. 32 DVOA pass defense should help.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 21%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Jacob Hollister, TE, Seattle Seahawks

0%/1%/0%

Jacob Hollister saw eight targets compared to just two for Luke Willson in Weeks 7 and 8 after Will Dissly's injury, but both players split time with even offensive snap shares. Well that changed in Week 9 when Hollister jumped to an 80% snap share versus just 23% for Wilson, and Hollister caught four passes for 37 yards and two touchdowns. I don't trust Hollister's talent the way I did Dissly's, but chasing touchdowns is pretty much all you can do outside of the top 12 of tight ends. With Russell Wilson under center, Hollister could be a league leader in end zone targets.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 20%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Chester Rogers, WR, Indianapolis Colts

0%/0%/0%

With Pascal already entrenched as the team's current No. 1 option, Chester Rogers likely benefits the most by Parris Campbell's injury. He already edged out Campbell with 65% of the team's offensive snaps played on Sunday vs. 62% for Campbell. And playing out of the slot, he could become a preferred choice for Hoyer if Frank Reich skews the offense more conservative with a backup quarterback under center.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 4%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks

39%/30%/35%

Rashaad Penny has yet to bounce back to his 2018 and early 2019 workloads, seeing just five total touches on Sunday compared to 18 for Chris Carson. But Carson fumbled twice in Week 9 and now has five total fumbles this season. He remains solid overall with a 3.3% DVOA, but in deeper formats, I would pick Penny up just in case Carson loses another fumble or two and is benched because of it.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 4%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

8%/12%/4%

Noah Fant's totals of 115 yards and a touchdown look better than some of his underlying metrics, like his total of just four targets and his -15.5% DVOA this season. But even four targets were the second most in a hyper-conservative Broncos offense behind No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton. Even with Jeff Heuerman set to return after the team's Week 10 bye, Fant remains the most logical choice to be the Broncos' No. 2 pass-catcher. That should make him a TE2 even if he remains inefficient on his targets.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 4%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Chris Herndon, TE, New York Jets

24%/30%/9%

That wait for the return of Chris Herndon has reached agonizing levels as the tight end was made active but didn't see the field on Sunday, and fantasy owners had to watch backup Ryan Griffin rack up another six catches and 50 yards on eight targets. I still read the active label as progress and believe Herndon can be a back-end TE1 if he ever makes it back on the field.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 4%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers

5%/10%/1%

With Davante Adams back in the lineup, I was disappointed to see Allen Lazard relegated to fourth fiddle with a 46% offensive snap share that trailed both Marquez Valdes-Scantling (69%) and Geronimo Allison (65%). But Lazard continued to pace that bunch with three catches and 44 yards on four targets, and he has been better than every Packers wide receiver, Adams included, with a 37.7% DVOA this season. You probably can't play any of Lazard, Valdes-Scantling, or Allison in fantasy right now, but I'd definitely prefer to keep Lazard rostered in deeper formats with his star on the rise.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Rex Burkhead, RB, New England Patriots

21%/12%/8%

Rex Burkhead seems to finally have shaken off his foot injury, now playing in back-to-back games for the Patriots. And while 34 yards on five touches is hardly the stuff of fantasy championships, Burkhead deserves deep-league consideration because of Sony Michel's inefficiency this season. Michel has a -9.2% rushing DVOA this year and is a non-factor as a receiver. Burkhead, in contrast, has a 22.4% rushing DVOA and doesn't telegraph the play call when he is in the backfield. I think their even workload splits from Week 9 said more about the game script than Bill Belichick's intentions for the two players, but I wouldn't be stunned to see Burkhead snagging 12 to 15 touches after a couple more weeks.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Phillip Dorsett, WR, New England Patriots

36%/40%/20%

Mohamed Sanu clarified the Patriots' receiving landscape for fantasy with his excellent Week 9 performance and ever-presence on the field, but third receiver Phillip Dorsett also played 99% of the team's snaps despite catching just two of his four targets for 13 yards. For me, that former number suggests that Dorsett could maintain fantasy relevance. The major risk is that rookie N'Keal Harry returns in Week 11 and takes over that job, but in deeper formats, I suggest rostering both players and seeing what happens.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

N'Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots

13%/17%/11%

N'Keal Harry may have a lost a bit of fantasy value when he was declared inactive for Week 9 despite becoming eligible to return from injured reserve and reportedly being healthy enough to play. I'm still not ready to drop him. With the Patriots entering their bye this week, Week 11 becomes a logical time to begin to integrate him in the team's offense. And with his talent and that offense, his upside is too great to dismiss because of his slow start to his career.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Josh Reynolds, WR, Los Angeles Rams

1%/2%/0%

Brandin Cooks suffered his second concussion of the season and will see a specialist. That sounds to me like he could miss multiple weeks. Josh Reynolds doesn't have the talent to elevate Cooks' previous target volume into shallow-league consideration, but Reynolds should see consistent targets as long as Cooks is out.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Russell Gage, WR, Atlanta Falcons

0%/0%/0%

With Mohamed Sanu traded prior to the Falcons' Week 8 game, Matt Ryan relied on receiver Russell Gage in the same role. Gage caught seven passes for 58 yards on nine targets and played 59% of the team's offensive snaps. He won't be nearly as productive as Sanu can be on his new team, but he should provide similar fantasy value to what Sanu did for his former team.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins

0%/0%/0%

I want to recommend a Dolphins backup running back given how poorly Kalen Ballage has performed this season, but that effort is complicated by Myles Gaskin's and Patrick Laird's lack of NFL experience and pedigrees. Gaskin was drafted in the seventh round this year, and at a relatively small size of 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, his similarity score comps like James White, DeAndre Washington, Kenjon Barner, and Shane Vereen tend to contribute as receivers. But Gaskin saw a very low 6.4% receiving ratio at Washington.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Patrick Laird, RB, Miami Dolphins

0%/0%/0%

Unfortunately, Patrick Laird's 3.2% receiving ratio at Cal was even lower than Gaskin's. Laird is similarly small at 6-foot-0 and 205 pounds and went undrafted this year. He has actually played a bit for the Dolphins so far this season, but I think that is entirely the result of his special teams abilities.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins

2%/4%/1%

Continuing with the Dolphins theme, tight end Mike Gesicki just turned in his best performance of the season with 95 yards on six catches. He obviously won't fill the injured wide receiver Preston Williams' role in the offense, but Gesicki may be the biggest beneficiary in terms of targets. Given the dearth of quality TE2 options, Gesicki is likely worth a stash.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans

18%/42%/9%

Unlike with Gesicki, I'm fully confident that Jonnu Smith is a good player. His 21.7% DVOA this season is among the leaders at the position, and while he caught just three balls for 18 yards on Sunday, he saw another healthy total of five targets. But Smith remains trapped behind Delanie Walker on the Titans depth chart, and Walker has a chance to return to action in Week 10. The uncertainty makes Smith a small-FAAB buy for at least one more week, but his fantasy value is likely coming to an end.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans

8%/18%/3%

Surprisingly, Smith's quarterback Ryan Tannehill may be emerging as a consistently usable fantasy option. Tannehill's Titans struggled against the Panthers on Sunday, but that simply led to a season high of 39 pass attempts and 331 yards for the new starter. He now has averages of 279 yards and two touchdowns per game in three Titans starts and an excellent 18.6% passing DVOA. He might even merit shallow-league matchup consideration.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Nick Foles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

2%/4%/1%

I had become increasingly convinced that rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew would keep his job as the Jaguars starter when Nick Foles returned from injured reserve in Week 11, but Minshew picked a horrible time to have a bad game. Sunday's blowout against the Texans in London was Minshew's second-worst by DVOA this season (-30.6%). And while Minshew has turned in six positive DVOA performances against just three negative ones this year, his most recent one likely weighed heavily in coach Doug Marrone's mind as he decided to name Nick Foles his starter. That decision vaults Foles back into deep-league consideration, but he might also have a short leash.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Brian Hoyer, QB, Indianapolis Colts

0%/0%/0%

If you need a short-term quarterback option to tide you over, you can consider new Colts starter Brian Hoyer. I doubt he will be as excellent a substitute as the injured Jacoby Brissett was this season, but Hoyer at least should benefit from a Week 10 matchup against the Dolphins and their No. 32 DVOA pass defense.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Chase Daniel, QB, Chicago Bears

0%/0%/0%

It might not be this week, but the Bears seem fated to a divorce from third-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky has struggled with a -17.5% DVOA this season that is similar to those of benched starters Marcus Mariota and Andy Dalton. Chase Daniel has not been dramatically better with a -8.6% DVOA in limited action, but he might enter the QB2 conversation in better matchups if he landed that job in the second half of the season.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Ryan Finley, Cincinnati Bengals

1%/2%/0%

Meanwhile, Ryan Finley has already been named the Bengals starter for Week 10. As a rookie, Finley has more dynasty-league value than Daniel does, but I don't have a ton of optimism for his short-term performance. As a fourth-round pick, Finley was not a top prospect, and he draws an unfortunate first opponent in the fearsome Ravens before things get easier with games against the Raiders, Steelers, Jets, and Browns.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Drew Lock, QB, Denver Broncos

0%/0%/0%

My final deep-league quarterback recommendation is the longest shot to play, but Drew Lock is eligible to return from injured reserve after the Broncos' Week 10 bye and himself at least believes he will be healthy enough to play. The undrafted four-year veteran Brandon Allen seems like a placeholder for Lock or some unknown future franchise Broncos quarterback. But it could be tough for Lock to make an immediate impact since his thumb injury has disrupted his practice schedule in his rookie season.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Oakland Raiders

3%/3%/1%

It only took half of the season, but the Raiders seem to have sorted out their receiver hierarchy. Tyrell Williams is established as the No. 1 guy, and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow seems to be emerging as the preferred option behind him. Renfrow caught six of his seven targets for 54 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, and he now has at least 50 yards and a touchdown in two straight games. His 54% offensive snap share suggests there could be some quiet performances, but in deeper formats, Renfrow is worth a look.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Zay Jones, WR, Oakland Raiders

1%/3%/0%

I had already given up on Raiders trade acquisition Zay Jones after a quiet pair of games with his new team, but Jones surprised me by playing 92% of the Raiders' offensive snaps in Week 9, most among the team's receivers. That translated into just three catches and 21 yards, but that kind of playing time should lead to better fantasy production than Jones ever enjoyed on the Bills. He's more of a deep, deep league addition, but Jones merits that consideration.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Bisi Johnson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

1%/3%/0%

Adam Thielen reaggravated his hamstring injury in the Vikings' Week 9 game against the Chiefs, and now there is no telling how long he will be out. Laquon Treadwell had the most production after Thielen left, but rookie Bisi Johnson lapped him with an 83% offensive snap share versus just 28% for Treadwell. In deeper formats, choose Johnson over Treadwell.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

14%/17%/8%

With DeSean Jackson now on injured reserve with his abdominal injury, Nelson Agholor has entrenched his role with the Eagles. He played 89% of the team's offensive snaps in Week 9, and while he was quiet with just 21 yards on three catches, he will likely also have some more eight-catch, 50-yard days over the back half of the season.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Darren Sproles, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

1%/1%/1%

Speaking of the Eagles, Darren Sproles finally made it back to game action on Sunday after missing a month with a quad injury. He played just 11% of the team's offensive snaps and had just three touches in his debut, and it's likely his previous role will be reduced with rookie Miles Sanders contributing in the passing game. But Sproles will still see a handful of touches per game that could give him deep-league value in leagues where every running back with a workload has value.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players to Avoid

Keelan Cole, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

0%/0%/0%

As a direct slot replacement for Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole ended up with a better fantasy day of five catches and 80 yards than No. 2 outside receiver Chris Conley. Cole even played 82% of the team's snaps and showed he can have fantasy value in place of Westbrook in the future. His short-term problem is that the Jaguars are on bye in Week 10, and Westbrook is likely to return from his neck and shoulder injuries in Week 11.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Andy Isabella, WR, Arizona Cardinals

1%/1%/0%

Andy Isabella made one of the plays of the week in Week 9, catching an intermediate pass down the right sideline, cutting back to the middle of the field, and somehow out-racing five different 49ers defenders for an 88-yard touchdown. But as cool as the play was, it came on Isabella's only target and on one of just 13 offensive snaps he played. Isabella continues to trail KeeSean Johnson (25 snaps) and Pharoh Cooper (17) in playing time. He has value in dynasty formats but is unownable in redraft leagues.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Demetrius Harris, TE, Cleveland Browns

0%/0%/0%

Demetrius Harris caught three balls for 25 yards on Sunday and could potentially emerge as a back-end TE2 if teammate Ricky Seals-Jones missed any time. But the knee injury that knocked Seal-Jones out of last week's game appears minor, and so you can leave Harris on your waiver wires.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Brandon Allen, QB, Denver Broncos

1%/2%/0%

Brandon Allen enjoyed some moderate fantasy production in his debut, throwing for 193 yards and two touchdowns. But Allen really benefitted from crazy plays from Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant that accounted for half of his passing yards and both of his scores. In a conservative offense that limited him to 20 attempts and with rookie Drew Lock looking over his shoulder, Allen is a fantasy option only in the leagues where every starter should be owned.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players You Can Drop

Parris Campbell, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Boston Scott, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears

Preston Williams, WR, Miami Dolphins

Matt Moore, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, New Orleans Saints

Matt Schaub, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Brian Hill, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Texans

James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Javon Wims, WR, Chicago Bears

Luke Willson, TE, Seattle Seahawks

Marquise Goodwin, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Ito Smith, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Jon Hilliman, RB, New York Giants

Devin Smith, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Randall Cobb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

KeeSean Johnson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Robert Foster, WR, Buffalo Bills

Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Elijhaa Penny, RB, New York Giants

Rashard Higgins, WR, Cleveland Browns

Donte Moncrief, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ryan Switzer, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Devin Funchess, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Albert Wilson, WR, Miami Dolphins