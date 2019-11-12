Win the Wire: Week 11

After a Week 10 waiver period with myriad breakout players to pick up, Week 11 is a relatively quiet waiver week. But even in shallow formats, some of last week's most attractive pickups remain available in some leagues. And a handful of injuries should throw a few more backups into starting roles, in particular at running back.

Each listed player includes my recommendation for how much of your Free Agent Acquisition Budget (FAAB) you should bid to try to win them, as well as whether I think you should use a No. 1 waiver priority in a format where you would then fall to the back of the line.

Ownership percentages are for ESPN/Yahoo/NFL.com.

Shallow Leagues

Players to Target

Kalen Ballage, RB, Miami Dolphins

28%/37%/33%

I was reluctant to give Kalen Ballage a full, top-waiver-pick endorsement a week ago because of his poor rushing efficiency, which is down to -38.2% DVOA after a -86.6% DVOA performance in Week 10. But Ballage played a ton on Sunday. He took 82% of the team's offensive snaps, carried the ball 20 times, and caught four passes. The workload will drive short-term fantasy success for the next three weeks while Mark Walton is out, and Patrick Laird's and Myles Gaskin's lack of playing time last week suggests they aren't a threat to Ballage's fantasy value for the rest of November.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 55%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: Yes

Derrius Guice, RB, Washington Redskins

38%/37%/28%

Derrius Guice should return to the Redskins' lineup in Week 11, and interim head coach Bill Callahan indicated that he will keep both Guice and Adrian Peterson active. That terrifies me for my fantasy decisions for the week. I'd try to keep both players on my benches if at all possible. But Guice has upside as an RB2 for the rest of the season, and we should know whether he can do that after this weekend. Spend up for the chance for a rare second-half impact fantasy player.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 45%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: Yes

Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

71%/72%/69%

Without an injury to Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt doesn't have a shot at a workhorse role like Ballage and Guice do. But Hunt debuted in the Browns' lineup in Week 10 and found a fantasy-relevant niche, carrying the ball four times for 30 yards and more importantly catching seven of his nine targets for 44 yards. He routinely lined up as a wide receiver, playing 54% of the team's offensive snaps while Chubb played 81% and carried the ball 20 times. Based on this one performance, I expect Hunt to have similar value over the rest of the season as Austin Ekeler and David Johnson, which makes him an attractive waiver option even in shallow formats.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 40%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Brian Hill, RB, Atlanta Falcons

1%/6%/0%

Heading back to the potential workhorse backs, Brian Hill became that for the Falcons in Week 10 after Devonta Freeman left with a foot injury. He took 20 carries and caught one pass on two targets while playing 51% of the team's offensive snaps compared to just 13% for Kenjon Barner. With Freeman possibly set to miss a game or two, Hill can be a short-term RB2 option. His -0.3% rushing DVOA this season is actually better than Freeman's. Meanwhile, if he enters Week 11 as the clear starter, he'll draw the Panthers' No. 32 DVOA run defense, which would likely make him a top-15 play for the week.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 33%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

J.D. McKissic, RB, Detroit Lions

16%/21%/4%

Similar to Hill, J.D. McKissic ended up as the Lions' workhorse back after starter Ty Johnson suffered a concussion in Week 9. McKissic racked up 10 carries and six catches while playing 70% of the team's offensive snaps, significantly more than Paul Perkins' 18%. Schedule aside, McKissic should be at least as valuable as Hill while both are playing, but I value him a bit lower because I expect the Lions to sign another running back. They already worked out Jay Ajayi in early November after Tra Carson landed on injured reserve. If someone like him or Mike Davis ended up on this squad, then the 195-pound McKissic would probably revert to a six- to 10-touch-per-game workload that likely makes more sense for a player of his size.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 26%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Mohamed Sanu, WR, New England Patriots

68%/76%/64%

When last we saw Mohamed Sanu in Week 9, he was integrating well into the Patriots offense to the tune of 10 catches, 81 yards, and a touchdown on a team-leading 14 targets and 100% of offensive snaps played. He's clearly the Patriots' No. 2 receiving option now behind Julian Edelman, and I suspect the only reason he is still available in about a third of leagues is the timing of the Patriots bye. With that off week now behind him, Sanu should be owned and likely started in every league.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 22%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

79%/82%/72%

Christian Kirk likely inflated his FAAB value beyond what I'd be willing to pay for him in shallow formats with his six-catch, 138-yard, three-touchdown breakout performance on Sunday. It's not fair to say that outburst was expected. Kirk hadn't caught a touchdown all year before the week. But the Buccaneers were a tremendous matchup, increasing pass plays by 20% and passing touchdowns by 39% per attempt and living in the bottom 10 of DVOA against No. 1 and No. 2 outside receivers (subscription required). The matchup boosted him from 31st in my true-talent to 20th in my weekly rankings last week. He'll have a much harder time of things against the 49ers and their No. 1 DVOA pass defense next week, and then he has a Week 12 bye. But Kirk's true-talent ranking suggests he deserves to be owned in shallow formats. His -2.7% DVOA isn't outstanding, but it's much better than the Cardinals' other prominent outside receivers.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 14%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

61%/71%/60%

As an unquestioned top-two target option on a better offensive team, Marquise Brown should be more productive than Kirk in fantasy for the rest of the season. But coming off a modest day with four catches, 80 yards, and one touchdown, Brown will likely be less expensive on the waiver wire. That might make Brown a trade-for candidate and Kirk a trade-away candidate, but both players should be owned universally.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 11%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Josh Gordon, WR, Seattle Seahawks

56%/64%/48%

Josh Gordon's shallow-league value will likely depend on the health of the Seahawks' do-everything receiver Tyler Lockett. Lockett left Monday night's game with a leg contusion that actually landed him in the hospital with swelling. Lockett has an extra week to try to recover with the Seahawks' Week 11 bye, but if he can't make it back for that game, Gordon will likely slot in as the team's No. 2 target behind the finally-fully-owned DK Metcalf. In his Seahawks debut, Gordon played 38% of the team's offensive snaps and saw two targets. The off week should help those numbers increase with or without Lockett.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 6%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans

55%/55%/57%

Speaking of bye weeks, the Texans will come off of theirs in Week 10, and that extra time off seems to have done some good for Will Fuller's injured hamstring. He was back in practice on Monday and seems like a good bet to play this weekend against the Ravens. And while he won't draw another Falcons matchup that led him to a 14-catch, 217-yard, three-touchdown day in Week 5, he should reassert himself as the Texans' No. 2 target and see enough volume to earn low-floor, high-ceiling flex value.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 4%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

13%/11%/3%

Like Kirk, Darius Slayton will likely see his market value jump above his actual value coming off a 10-catch, 121-yard, two-touchdown game against the Jets. But also like Kirk, Slayton still deserves your consideration. Slayton's value uncertainty nightmare may be coming to an end with Sterling Shepard potentially landing on injured reserve with continued concussion symptoms -- he suffered two concussions this season. And while Shepard's seemingly every-week questionable status left Slayton in a fantasy limbo, Slayton has clearly been the Giants' No. 2 receiver since Week 6. In that time, he has a 22.6% wide receiver and tight end target share that is 36th at the position as well as four end zone targets to lead the team. And while he may have been a late-round pick, Slayton has been encouragingly efficient with 7.6% DVOA. That justifies his continued heavy workload -- he played 93% of the team's offensive snaps in Week 10 -- and makes him a matchups play in shallow leagues.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 4%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Rams

74%/72%/63%

Shallow-league owners who lost Austin Hooper or George Kittle this week are not going to have a lot of great options to replace him. But if Gerald Everett is available in your leagues, he is likely the best choice. Everett did well in PPR formats in Week 10 with eight catches and 68 yards, and he should be able to keep that up with his 22.3% wide receiver and tight end target share since Week 4, which is eighth-best at the position.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans

44%/31%/34%

You won't have his services right away with the Titans on bye in Week 11, but Delanie Walker is a more widely available shallow-league tight end replacement thanks to an ankle injury that has held him out since Week 6. Prior to the injury, Walker enjoyed a 23.1% wide receiver and tight end target share that was ninth-best at the position. He seems like a good bet to return after the bye, and that also makes tight end handcuff Jonnu Smith droppable in shallow formats.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players to Avoid

O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

45%/40%/56%

O.J. Howard probably isn't any less valuable than Everett and Walker in shallow formats, but I still shuffled him down to my Players to Avoid to highlight the false narrative his 47-yard, one-touchdown performance in Week 10 could create. Howard set his seasonal target high and scored his first touchdown against a Cardinals team that is No. 32 in DVOA against tight ends (subscription required) and was allowing 8.2 targets and 91 yards per game to the position entering the week. In less favorable matchups, Bruce Arians has made it clear with Jameis Winston's target distributions that he doesn't want to rely heavily on his tight ends, even if Howard's 6.8% DVOA and obvious talent would justify it.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks

35%/25%/33%

Growing concern over Chris Carson's volume of fumbles prompted me to recommend Rashaad Penny as a pickup last week. And while Carson fumbled again in Week 10 -- his sixth this season -- Penny also fumbled on one of his two carries on Monday. That latter result prompted Pete Carroll to bench Penny for the rest of the night, and I think it relegates him to handcuff-only value. Judge your own league to determine whether that makes Penny a roster-worthy player. With the Seahawks on bye in Week 11, my guess is that he isn't worth owning in your shallow formats.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players You Can Drop

Kenny Stills, WR, Houston Texans

Malcolm Brown, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans

Ty Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants

Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Peyton Barber, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

DeSean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Gardner Minshew, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Mark Walton, RB, Miami Dolphins

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers

Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Will Dissly, TE, Seattle Seahawks

Wayne Gallman, RB, New York Giants

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Geronimo Allison, WR, Green Bay Packers

Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Antonio Brown, WR, Free Agent

Darwin Thompson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dion Lewis, RB, Tennessee Titans

Mike Davis, RB, Chicago Bears

Deep Leagues

Players to Target

Andy Isabella, WR, Arizona Cardinals

1%/1%/0%

Second-round rookie receiver Andy Isabella is inching his way toward substantial playing time. He set a new career high in playing 37% of the Cardinals' offensive snaps in Week 10. And while that volume of playing time wouldn't normally justify even a deep-league pickup -- especially with third receiver KeeSean Johnson playing 53% of the snaps and fourth receiver Pharoh Cooper playing 29% -- Isabella again turned a small volume into a lot of production. His three-catch, 78-yard day vaulted him to 174 yards on just six targets this season, good for a 132.6% DVOA that is dramatically better than Johnson (-40.0%) and Cooper (-18.1%). It isn't sustainable, but I think it will continue shift targets his way. And if your waiver goal in your deeper formats is to land a player with a chance to make a major difference in the fantasy playoffs, then Isabella should likely be your first choice.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 32%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Jacob Hollister, TE, Seattle Seahawks

4%/7%/3%

Jacob Hollister followed up his two-touchdown Week 9 performance with career highs of 10 targets and eight catches against the 49ers, who entered the week as the No. 1 DVOA defense against tight ends. The timing of the Seahawks' Week 11 bye will likely keep Hollister relatively affordable for another week, but at this point, he may deserve shallow-league consideration. I'd spend a significant chunk of FAAB on him on deeper formats even with the imminent off-week.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 25%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Russell Gage, WR, Atlanta Falcons

1%/2%/0%

Russell Gage had a quiet encore to his first week with real playing time in Week 8, catching just four balls for 23 yards on five targets. But his lack of targets was likely influenced by the Falcons' surprising game script, allowing them to run the ball to kill clock against the Saints. Gage's five targets were tied with Calvin Ridley for second-most on the team, and Gage's 62% snap share was in line with what Mohamed Sanu enjoyed with his former team. With Hooper set to miss at least one week and possibly the rest of the season, Gage is my bet for the player who benefits most, more so even than Hooper's direct tight end replacement Luke Stocker.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 12%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Nick Foles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

10%/21%/6%

I'm reluctant to see Gardner Minshew Mania come to a close, but I suspect that head coach Doug Marrone's decision to start Nick Foles coming off injured reserve in Week 11 will be the final move for the rest of the season. Foles hasn't sustained his sometimes-brilliant play throughout his career, but he hasn't had a ton of opportunities to be the unquestioned starter. I'm willing to give him a chance in deeper formats.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 7%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Demaryius Thomas, WR, New York Jets

4%/8%/1%

While Chris Herndon's injury likely adds certainty to Jamison Crowder's healthy PPR value, Demaryius Thomas continued to be Sam Darnold's preferred outside option in Week 10, catching six of his team-leading nine targets for 84 yards. Robby Anderson made just one catch for 11 yards, and Thomas has dwarfed Anderson with a 28.2% vs. 22.5% wide receiver and tight end target share since joining the team in Week 5. Thomas' rate is 20th-best at the position over the last six weeks.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 5%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Rex Burkhead, RB, New England Patriots

15%/8%/6%

With the Patriots on bye, I haven't seen any indications that Rex Burkhead would expand his role with the team. But he and Sony Michel saw the same volume (granted, in a passing-friendly game script) in Week 9. And Burkhead has dramatically outproduced Michel with a 22.4% vs. -9.2% rushing DVOA this season. I wouldn't be stunned to see Burkhead end up as the team's top early-down option over the latter half of the year.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 5%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

9%/16%/4%

Thanks to a Week 10 bye, we've only had one week to evaluate the Broncos offense following their benching of Joe Flacco and trading of Emmanuel Sanders. But the early returns are that rookie tight end Noah Fant is the second option in the passing game. He had 115 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 and could buoy TE2 value over the second half with heavy red zone usage.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 5%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

11%/13%/6%

Now that DeSean Jackson is officially on injured reserve and not looming over the Eagles' wide receiving corps each week, I finally feel comfortable recommending Nelson Agholor as a deep-league option. He has performed inconsistently in Jackson's absence this season, but since Jackson was hurt in Week 1, Agholor actually leads the team's wide receivers with a 22.6% wide receiver and tight end target share, 1.3% ahead of Alshon Jeffery.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Devin Funchess, WR, Indianapolis Colts

5%/5%/3%

The Colts have been decimated by injuries at receiver this season, leaving the team with Zach Pascal, Marcus Johnson, and Chester Rogers at the top of their Week 10 depth chart. T.Y. Hilton may be back in Week 11, and if so, should reassert himself as the team's far-and-away top target option. But offseason free agent signing Devin Funchess may also return from a broken collarbone that landed him on injured reserve. And unlike Hilton, Funchess is widely available.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

10%/15%/4%

Emmanuel Sanders left the 49ers' Monday night game against the Seahawks with a rib injury that may force him to miss time. Rookie Deebo Samuel asserted himself as the team's No. 1 receiver in Sanders' absence, catching eight of 11 targets for 112 yards while playing 83% of the offensive snaps. Even if it's one week, Samuel could be a compelling DFS and deep-league choice playing a Cardinals team that increases passing touchdowns by 44% per attempt.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers

4%/8%/1%

Allen Lazard hasn't totally broken as the Packers' No. 2 receiver behind Davante Adams. He played just 44% of the team's offensive snaps in Week 10, less than Geronimo Allison (62%) but more than both Jake Kumerow (34%) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (16%). But Lazard once again led that set of receivers in targets with six, and he now has at least three catches in five straight games. Lazard's possible last chance to see a workload spike in 2019 may come off the team's Week 11 bye, so I'll continue to advocate his pickup in deeper formats for at least two more weeks.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

N'Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots

11%/12%/9%

Patriots first-round rookie receiver N'Keal Harry was eligible to return but left inactive for the team's Week 9 loss to the Ravens. I don't think that's totally surprising given the proximity of the team's Week 10 bye. Now on the other side of that bye, I believe Harry should be owned in deeper formats to see if he can carve out a role for himself in the second half of the season. If so, he would add a vertical component to the passing attack that neither Julian Edelman nor Mohamed Sanu can, and that would give him significant touchdown upside.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Phillip Dorsett, WR, New England Patriots

25%/28%/13%

Until I see Harry in that role, I'll also continue to advocate for current third receiver Phillip Dorsett. Without a Rob Gronkwoski-quality tight end on the roster, Dorsett played 99% of the team's offensive snaps in Week 9 even while Sanu enjoyed a career game. His target volume will likely be less consistent, but Dorsett should remain an attractive matchup and DFS play if Harry maintains a minimal role with the team this season.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Ross Dwelley, TE, San Francisco 49ers

5%/6%/4%

George Kittle missed Monday night's game with knee and ankle injuries, and backup Ross Dwelley played 91% of the offensive snaps and saw seven targets in his absence. If Kittle misses more time, Dwelley would be a decent deep-league replacement, worse than Jonny Smith has been for Delanie Walker but better than Jeremy Sprinkle has been for Vernon Davis.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Tre'Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints

2%/4%/1%

After missing the bulk of the previous two months with a recurring ankle injury, Saints receiver Tre'Quan Smith finally made back on the field in Week 10, catching one pass for 13 yards but playing a healthy 83% of the team's offensive snaps. The injury put a major damper on the public excitement for Smith, but Smith remains a second-year former Day 2 receiver who is reintegrating in an offense desperate for a second outside option behind Michael Thomas.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Ryan Griffin, TE, New York Jets

1%/2%/1%

The Chris Herndon "will he or won't he?" drama came to a sad end as he finally played in Week 10 only to break a rib. He is now likely out for the rest of the season. Ryan Griffin does not have the same talent that could have made Herndon a top-10 fantasy tight end, but he did have 10 catches, 116 yards, and two touchdowns over his previous two games before Herndon returned. As the Jets' de facto No. 1 option at the position, he should have TE2 value in his better matchups.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Qadree Ollison, RB, Atlanta Falcons

0%/0%/0%

Brian Hill figures to be the Falcons' workhorse running back for as long as Devonta Freeman is out, but if you want a lottery ticket at the position, rookie Qadree Ollision could see some time as well. Ollison is big at 6-foot-1 and 232 pounds, so he would likely be a touchdown-scorer if he somehow ended up as a lead back in the league.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Darren Sproles, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

1%/1%/1%

Darren Sproles finally made his return from a quad injury, playing 11% of the Eagles offensive snaps in Week 9. Even with last week's bye, I doubt Sproles will see a major bump in his workload with rookie Miles Sanders carving out a substantial pass-catching role. But Sproles has clearly supplanted stand-in Boston Scott for the team's scatback role, such that it is. If you are in a deep enough league to need to own every back with a workload, then Sproles should have a handful of touches per game the rest of the season.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Drew Lock, QB, Denver Broncos

0%/1%/0%

Coming of the Broncos' bye, rookie quarterback Drew Lock is set to start practicing. He missed the first half of the season with a thumb injury that landed him on injured reserve, and that has set back his practice with the team. The Broncos have three weeks to activate him or else he'll remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season. I'd bet they choose to activate him and that he'll start games for the team before the season ends.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players to Avoid

Tony Brooks-James, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

0%/0%/0%

Steelers rookie running back Tony Brooks-James came out of nowhere to carry the ball six times on Sunday, two more times than assumed early-down back Trey Edmunds. But that surprising workload doesn't make Brooks-James a compelling add in fantasy. At just 5-foot-9 and 179 pounds, Brooks-James looks like a specialized player with a small workload cap. And he actually played just half as many snaps as Edmunds -- 14% vs. 28% -- and just a fraction of Jaylen Samuels' 55%. Meanwhile, James Conner looks likely to return in Week 11, and that would render even Edmunds droppable in every format.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players You Can Drop

Case Keenum, QB, Washington Redskins

Chris Herndon, TE, New York Jets

Ryan Finley, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Adam Shaheen, TE, Chicago Bears

Parris Campbell, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Boston Scott, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears

Preston Williams, WR, Miami Dolphins

Matt Moore, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, New Orleans Saints

Matt Schaub, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Texans

Javon Wims, WR, Chicago Bears

Luke Willson, TE, Seattle Seahawks

Marquise Goodwin, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Ito Smith, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Jon Hilliman, RB, New York Giants

Devin Smith, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Randall Cobb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

KeeSean Johnson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Robert Foster, WR, Buffalo Bills

Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Elijhaa Penny, RB, New York Giants

Rashard Higgins, WR, Cleveland Browns

Donte Moncrief, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ryan Switzer, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Albert Wilson, WR, Miami Dolphins