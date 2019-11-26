Win the Wire: Week 13

With the bye weeks now behind us, it's time for the final push for the fantasy playoffs in typical redraft leagues. That proximity increases the justifiable FAAB spends on the best waiver options. But don't hesitate to put in seemingly underwhelming bids if your FAAB is dwindling. This time of the fantasy season, owners lose focus. That can allow impact additions like Bo Scarbrough and Benny Snell to fall through the cracks and go for much less FAAB than they deserve.

Each listed player includes my recommendation for how much of your Free Agent Acquisition Budget (FAAB) you should bid to try to win them as well as whether I think you should use a No. 1 waiver priority in a format where you would then fall to the back of the line.

Ownership percentages are for ESPN/Yahoo/NFL.com.

Shallow Leagues

Players to Target

Jonathan Williams, RB, Indianapolis Colts

29%/63%/24%

Jonathan Williams' 13-carry, 116-yard second half in relief of an injured Marlon Mack in Week 11 could have been artificially boosted by normal backup Jordan Wilkins' hand injury that left him inactive. But after a Week 12 game where both Williams and Wilkins were active, there is no debate -- this is Williams' job. He took 26 of the team's 35 running back carries on Thursday night and produced 121 total yards and a touchdown. His 15.5% rushing DVOA on 41 carries this season justifies a workhorse role, and with Mack possibly missing the rest of the year, Williams looks like a plug-and-play RB2 for the remainder of the season. Exhaust your FAAB to grab him.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 100%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: Yes

Bo Scarbrough, RB, Detroit Lions

48%/43%/45%

Week 12 also showed that recent Lions practice-squad graduate Bo Scarbrough was not a one-week wonder. His encore performance against the Redskins on Sunday included 98 yards on 18 of the team's 23 running back carries. His -3.4% rushing DVOA this season is just neutral, but that's a step up from rookie Ty Johnson's efficiency at -9.1%. And while J.D. McKissic has been better on his own small sample of attempts, he's just 195 pounds and probably doesn't make sense as a heavy-volume player. At 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, Scarbrough can be a workhorse and should score touchdowns in the red zone. Williams is my top choice, but I'd spend my entire FAAB on Scarbrough as well.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 100%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: Yes

Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans

65%/63%/64%

Will Fuller returned from his month-long hamstring injury on Thursday and didn't miss a beat, catching seven of his 11 targets for 140 yards. Fuller has 36 targets and 401 yards in his last three healthy starts. His 37.9% wide receiver and tight end target share in that stretch is at a WR1 level. Fuller is likely more a true talent WR2 in the same offense with No. 1 DeAndre Hopkins, but Deshaun Watson definitely can support a pair of top-20 fantasy receivers. Fuller's major risk is injury, but with a short window leading into the fantasy playoffs, he's worth that risk.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 52%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: Yes

Benny Snell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

4%/6%/1%

The Steelers' running back roulette landed on Benny Snell on Sunday. He had a Scarbrough kind of day with 21 carries and 98 rushing yards but just one target and 5 yards receiving. Jaylen Samuels will take most of the passing-down work while James Conner misses time, and that limits Snell's ceiling to an RB2. But he should be that for another week or two assuming Conner continues to sit with attractive matchups against the Browns and Cardinals that should encourage early-down carries. Snell's -8.9% rushing DVOA this season may not be exceptional, but it's markedly better than the team's other healthy options of Samuels (-27.9%) and Trey Edmunds (-33.1%). They are all hurt by the Steelers' 3.47 adjusted line yards, ranked just 29th in football.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 45%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: Yes

Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

78%/79%/83%

Like Snell, rookie Miles Sanders will likely enjoy another game as the Eagles' primary ballcarrier. He played 84% of the team's offensive snaps on Sunday compared to just 12% for recent signee Jay Ajayi. But unlike Snell, Sanders continues to make an impact in the passing game. He caught three passes for 23 yards on five targets last week and has at least three targets in seven straight games. The Eagles' struggled to move the ball on offense the last two weeks with their many offensive injuries, but that should be easier independent of health with upcoming games against the Dolphins, Giants, and Redskins. The Dolphins in particular increase run plays by 18%. I'll likely rank Sanders in my top 15 at the position this week, meriting a healthy FAAB spend even if it's just for one week with Jordan Howard out.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 32%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks

29%/21%/29%

Rashaad Penny threw me off the scent in Week 10 before the Seahawks' bye, fumbling on one of his two carries and being banished to the bench for the rest of the game. He redeemed himself amazingly in Week 12, carrying the ball 14 times for 129 yards and a score. Much of that production came on one 58-yard breakaway carry, but Penny also importantly saw his play count rise to 46% of the team's offensive snaps, just behind normal starter Chris Carson at 54%. Meanwhile, it's Carson who has the real fumble problems. He's up to seven this season, three more than any other running back in football. And he actually fumbled on back-to-back plays on Sunday, even if the second one landed on Russell Wilson's ledger because of a botched handoff on an audible miscommunication.

There has not been any indication from Pete Carroll that Carson could be benched, but the narrative is strong enough at this point that Penny should be universally owned.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 21%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts

44%/33%/29%

Eric Ebron is finally going to land on injured reserve after a disappointing season apparently fighting ankle injuries that neither I nor the Colts knew about. That is bad news for a Colts team already decimated by skill-player injuries, but it may be good news for fantasy players. Ebron and tight end teammate Jack Doyle have sabotaged each other's fantasy value all season, the former carrying a 19.3% and the latter a 15.6% wide receiver and tight end target share, neither in the top eight at the position. With Doyle left as the team's only impact option at the position, he could see that share bump into the 20s, where he could emerge as a top-10 fantasy option over the rest of the season. He probably won't score like Ebron did at his best, but Doyle is a welcome free agent option at a position with few others available.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 9%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

62%/82%/82%

Baker Mayfield's handling of the hapless Dolphins to the tune of 327 yards and three touchdowns isn't hugely notable on its own, but it is the culmination of a midseason turnaround that I think justifies his fantasy ownership again. Mayfield improbably failed to throw two touchdowns in any game from Week 1 to Week 9. But in the three games since, Mayfield has thrown two, two, and three touchdowns. And while this week's result likely had a matchup component, the Bills and Steelers in the previous weeks cut passing touchdowns by 56% and 13%, respectively, and are top-10 DVOA pass defenses.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 8%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

61%/70%/80%

There isn't much surprising about Marquise Brown's line of five catches, 42 yards, and two touchdowns on a team-leading seven targets on Monday night. He has been Lamar Jackson's top wide receiver choice and second overall choice all season when he has been healthy. I'm not sure if his lingering availability is the result of his month-long ankle injury or a reticence of his boom-or-bust, big-play nature -- he's tied for 10th at the position with nine targets thrown 30 or more yards down the field. But Brown is seeing more than six targets a game, a target volume that can support consistent flex consideration. I'd happily spend more than my recommended 7% of FAAB to own him in shallow formats. I just don't think you have to at this point.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 7%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints

74%/68%/71%

Latavius Murray is most notable in fantasy as maybe the most valuable running back handcuff. But even since Alvin Kamara returned to the field in Week 10, Murray has taken 43.1% of the team's carries, culminating in a seven-carry, 64-yard, one-touchdown performance against the dreadful Panthers' run defense (No. 32 in DVOA) on Sunday. He won't always enjoy such a plus matchup, but his 20.1% rushing DVOA is better than Kamara's 5.7%. It makes sense for the Saints to continue to rely on him in a similar fashion as the Broncos rely on Royce Freeman and the Eagles rely on Jordan Howard when he's healthy. That kind of workload makes Murray a flex option even now. The chance of a dramatically increased value is just a bonus.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 4%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players to Avoid

Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets

19%/40%/13%

Sam Darnold has enjoyed a recent run of fantasy success on par with Baker Mayfield, increasing his DVOA from -42.2% in Weeks 1 to 9 to 34.9% the last three weeks with seven touchdowns against just one interception. For a second-year player, it's easy to read those improvements as a breakout. Maybe this is. But I think it also deserves mention that Darnold's recent success has come against the Giants, Redskins, and Raiders, who respectively increase passing yards per attempt by 17%, 11%, and 9% and passing touchdowns per attempt by 13%, 28%, and 37%. You shouldn't necessarily jump ship on Darnold if you are playing matchups. His next two opponents, the Bengals and Dolphins, are second-worst and worst in pass defense DVOA. But Darnold follows those opponents with games against the Ravens, Steelers, and Bills in the fantasy playoffs. All three of those teams have a top-10 DVOA pass defense. Don't break the FAAB bank for Darnold in shallow formats. And you might should consider trading him if your league's deadline hasn't passed.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 3%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players You Can Drop

Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Tre'Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints

Kenny Stills, WR, Houston Texans

Malcolm Brown, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans

Ty Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants

Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Peyton Barber, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

DeSean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Gardner Minshew, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Mark Walton, RB, Miami Dolphins

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers

Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Will Dissly, TE, Seattle Seahawks

Wayne Gallman, RB, New York Giants

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Geronimo Allison, WR, Green Bay Packers

Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Darwin Thompson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Dion Lewis, RB, Tennessee Titans

Deep Leagues

Players to Target

Patrick Laird, RB, Miami Dolphins

2%/1%/0%

After another abysmal rushing performance of seven carries and 13 yards, Kalen Ballage is down to 1.9 yards per attempt on a decent sample of 71 carries this season. His -34.5% rushing DVOA is easily the worst of all backs with 50 or more carries. Head coach Brian Flores offered Ballage a vote of confidence on Monday, but in deeper formats, it's time to plan for the possibility that he loses the job. Patrick Laird's 2.9% DVOA may not mean much on just six total carries, but his 37% offensive snap share seems to make him next in line ahead of fellow rookie Myles Gaskin (25%).

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 6%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

John Ross, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

7%/7%/4%

With another week in the books, John Ross is down to just two weeks until he is eligible to return from injured reserve. He has already been practicing for two weeks now without any apparent setbacks. When he is eligible, I expect Ross to return to at least the Bengals' second receiving option -- pending the outcome of A.J. Green's season-long day-to-day injury. Ross's 1.3% DVOA this season is markedly better than his replacement Auden Tate's -16.3%.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 4%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

4%/6%/3%

As a bonus for Ross, Green, and any other relevant Bengals fantasy receiver, Andy Dalton just got his job back. The winless Bengals were smart to offer fourth-round rookie Ryan Finley a chance at game action to evaluate him in an otherwise meaningless season. But his -63.8% DVOA in three starts likely confirmed what his mid-round draft status suggested, which is that he is not a long-term answer at the position. Dalton should help everyone's fantasy prospects in the short term, and he can even been a decent QB2 in his best weeks on a team that will likely need to throw a ton against uniformly superior opponents.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 4%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Kelvin Harmon, WR, Washington Redskins

0%/0%/0%

Rookie receiver Terry McLaurin quickly established himself as the Redskins' No. 1 receiver this season, and fellow rookie Kelvin Harmon may have just become the No. 2. Normal outside starter Paul Richardson re-aggravated a hamstring injury on Sunday and will likely miss time. Meanwhile, his big contract includes an offseason out that makes him a strong candidate to be released. Like the Bengals, the Redskins are incentivized to play their young options to evaluate their long-term potential. Harmon was up to a 63% offensive snap share on Sunday. I don't think he has the amazing fantasy potential that McLaurin does, but his 6-foot-2, 221-pound frame offers touchdown upside. More of a route-runner than a player with speed or quickness, Harmon is likely a possession receiver with a Rueben Randle-like career potential. But he should see extra targets over the rest of this season with the team's lack of viable alternatives. And his 12.1% DVOA to date suggests he isn't overwhelmed by the stage.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears

10%/12%/5%

Taylor Gabriel suffered a dreaded second concussion of the season and fourth of his career on Sunday. Given precedents like Sterling Shepard and Brandin Cooks this year, Gabriel seems likely to miss multiple weeks if not the rest of the season. That likely absence should promote second-year wideout Anthony Miller to the No. 2 spot behind Allen Robinson. Even sharing the field with Gabriel, Miller has six catches in back-to-back games on 20 total targets. Mitchell Trubisky will likely hurt his consistency, but Miller's volume could make him a top-40 fantasy receiver over the rest of the season.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Russell Gage, WR, Atlanta Falcons

4%/7%/0%

Russell Gage already made it onto deep-league fantasy radars, stepping into Mohamed Sanu's vacated role for the Falcons. But now with Julio Jones nursing a shoulder injury that knocked him out of Sunday's game and leading into a short week with a Thanksgiving night game against the division rival Saints, Gage could temporarily become the team's No. 2 target behind Calvin Ridley.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 2%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Christian Blake, WR, Atlanta Falcons

0%/0%/0%

Meanwhile, if you're looking for more of a role replacement for Jones on Thursday, you can take a deep flier on Christian Blake. He caught just two balls for 16 yards in relief of Jones on Sunday, but he saw nine targets and played 44% of the team's offensive snaps, well ahead of the next receiver behind him, Justin Hardy (17%).

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Devlin Hodges, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

1%/0%/0%

Hot off the presses, the Steelers have decided to bench Mason Rudolph for undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges in Week 13. That decision makes a lot of sense following Rudolph's disastrous -123.6% DVOA performance on Sunday that dropped his seasonal efficiency number to -22.7%. Hodges has been much better with 15.5% on a limited sample of 40 pass attempts and will face relatively attractive fantasy opponents in the Browns and Cardinals the next two weeks. Desperate owners in deeper formats could definitely do worse.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Drew Lock, QB, Denver Broncos

0%/1%/0%

Broncos' rookie Drew Lock is more likely that Hodges to be a long-term play in dynasty and keeper formats, but there is a chance he also starts in Week 13. He has been eligible to return from injured reserve for a few weeks now, and fill-in Brandon Allen has not exactly lit the world on fire with -33.2% DVOA in three starts since Joe Flacco's injury.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 1%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players to Avoid

Jordan Matthews, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

1%/1%/0%

Jordan Matthews shocked me by playing 96% of the Eagles' Week 12 offensive snaps with both Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor on the sidelines. That was more than J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (71%), Greg Ward (49%), and Mack Hollins (5%). That mystery may remain unexplained since the Eagles followed that extreme reliance by releasing Matthews on Monday. Obviously avoid him in fantasy following that news. And if Jeffery and Agholor miss Week 13 as well, Arcega-Whiteside will become the best fantasy option of a lackluster bunch.

Recommended FAAB bid (% of maximum): 0%

Should you use your No. 1 waiver priority on him: No

Players You Can Drop

Paul Richardson, WR, Washington Redskins

Taylor Gabriel, WR, Chicago Bears

Trey Burton, TE, Chicago Bears

Josh Oliver, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Case Keenum, QB, Washington Redskins

Chris Herndon, TE, New York Jets

Ryan Finley, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Adam Shaheen, TE, Chicago Bears

Parris Campbell, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears

Preston Williams, WR, Miami Dolphins

Matt Moore, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, New Orleans Saints

Matt Schaub, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Texans

Javon Wims, WR, Chicago Bears

Luke Willson, TE, Seattle Seahawks

Marquise Goodwin, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Ito Smith, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Jon Hilliman, RB, New York Giants

Devin Smith, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Randall Cobb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

KeeSean Johnson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Robert Foster, WR, Buffalo Bills

Elijhaa Penny, RB, New York Giants

Rashard Higgins, WR, Cleveland Browns

Donte Moncrief, WR, Carolina Panthers

Ryan Switzer, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Albert Wilson, WR, Miami Dolphins